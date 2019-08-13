Rudy Giuliani Gives His Perspective of “Fishy” Custodial Death of Jeffrey Epstein…

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani combines his first-hand-knowledge of the Metropolitian Correctional Center (MCC), along with his perspective of what processes and systems are in place, to give his perspective about the suspicious custodial death of Jeffrey Epstein.
“There is no excuse for this”…
I don’t want to hear about how release of information might damage Barr’s investigation/prosecution.
Why not?
Are YOU in charge?
I’m in charge!
The Deep State is in charge. Do not attempt to control your own life. The Deep State will control your life. If the Deep State wishes, it can reduce your life to a living Hell, or sharpen your life to Statist wonderfulness. The Deep State will control your ups. The Deep State will control your downs. Sit quietly and obediently and the Deep State will control all that you see, hear and feel. You are about to experience the claw and misery which reaches from the inner delirium to THE DEEP STATE NATION UNLIMITED.
Too funny…exactly what I was thinking.
“The Deep State is in charge.”
You led with your Executive Summary. Your commentary is entirely on-point.
No, L4grasshopper, cantcforest is stating the obvious based on our recent experience with the DOJ and their complicit deep state operatives who have worked to protect the assault against our Constitution and the will of the people to carry out a legitimate election. No need to be snarky.
Better get ear plugs then … … and/or get ready to be insulted.
I understand that Mr. Barr will be setting up a sterling panel to investigate. Two of it’s members will be Bill Clinton and Alan Dershowitz and there is speculation that Prince Andrew might be asked to participate as well.
What about Robert Mueller? He’s impeccable.
Not his purview.
Well that’s all up in Wild Bill Clinton’s PERVEWW. Get it? Ha! I made a funny!
/rimshot
“recused” ??
Alan Dershowitz said he only got one regular massage and the girl who did it backed him up in her book.
Compared to all the other stuff we think we think we know went on over the years… a “regular massage” probably ain’t exactly baking Chocolate Chip Cookies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A “regular massage” is maintaining a distance of 4 inches from all orifices and protrusions…. unless you pay an extra 50 bucks.
Kyrsten Sinema heard the investigative panel was going to be bi-partisan.
She went to Nancy Pelosi and lobbied hard to get on the panel.
Kyrsten told Nancy, “I’m like, totally qualified.”
Nancy, mumbling, said, “Think it over. It could get political.”
Kyrsten went back to her office and took out her dictionary…
Checked online.
Couldn’t find polytickle anywhere…
But just knew it was something right up alley.
Thanks for the laugh because no way would either of these men would be part of ANY panel investigating anything.
LikeLike
ARKANCIDED!
Epstein didn’t work for the Clintons.
No, but he has dirt on Clinton and many others…mostly Democrats.mskerl
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, but I hear his sex slaves sure did. Billy is a perv and Hell is purely demonic. Who wants to take bets on Assange’s continued well-being?
He aided WJC’s perverted debauchery.
He likely witnessed it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
GB: “He likely witnessed it” ?
Hell, he has video recordings of it all and has likely watched them (and maybe shared them) multiple time, I suspect.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s the speculation but so far we haven’t seen direct evidence of who is in his videos. So I refrained from making a claim I could not support with a link to confirmed facts.
That never stopped the Clintons from dealing with possible witnesses to their criminal activities.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sure, but in my opinion this goes a lot higher than the Clintons.
Alexander Acosta said he’d been told Epstein was “Intelligence”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Neither did Seth Rich or the majority of the deceased Clinton body count. Just knowing too much was certain death.
Clinton Body Count
According to Epstein he helped setup the Clinton Foundation.
Screaming and yelling (reportedly) all the way. Or else the other guy (s) in his cell was screaming and yelling as he “assisted” Jeff in his “suicide.”
Serious question: Was Jeff screaming and yelling prior to hanging “himself?” You know, psyching himself up to do the deed. Was someone else yelling at him to hurry up because he only paid the guard to stand down for x minutes?
I only ask because, and I’ve never tried it myself and I’m just guessing, but it seems to me that it would be difficult to make any loud noise with your mouth and lungs cause your neck is in a tight noose and all. Even if you gave it everything. Something like, “this was a bad idea,” “get this damn thing off of me,” “do I know you,” “I said I’d pay up”… .
This is not controlling the narrative to the standard the DS is famous for.
“This is not controlling the narrative to the standard the DS is famous for.”
True. Why do you suppose that is?
Too much incoming, too fast. Post-Mueller investigation, the DS is battling on multiple fronts simultaneously, they have lost some (a lot of?) key personnel in key positions, they are losing ground over voter mind control on a lot of major progressive narratives (I hope): trust the government, climate Armageddon, runaway political correctness, awareness of the ‘deep state’, goals of globalism, China’s current leadership, etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
speaking of arkancided, I hear the federal judge for the Epstein case died last Sunday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
K Pomeroy- yes, I noticed that story too:
https://www.politico.com/story/2019/03/25/judge-jeffrey-epstein-case-dies-1292394
Actually, back in March. He was 96 !!!
https://www.politico.com/story/2019/03/25/judge-jeffrey-epstein-case-dies-1292394
With everything that went on, the MCc is looking more corrupt than the Mueller cabal. Who’d a thunk??
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m beginning to think everything run by the Government is totally corrupt and utterly incompetent.
LikeLiked by 17 people
You’re catching on, todayistheday.
Welcome to the club. You are so correct.
It is absolutely disgusting what our tax money is spent on.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It all started when they legislated that they were immune when caught lying. It started with Congress and evolved to where any government employee, National, State or Local, can lie to civilians with impunity.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Beginning?
Not completely incompetent,,the government is excellent at being corrupt and throwing away taxpayer’s money.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Assuming” it was a suicide, it was an assisted suicide as leaving a double deck bunk bed and a sturdy sheet was almost the equivalent of leaving a vile of poison and a syringe in his cell.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes.
I get the feeling people are overlooking the possibility Epstein was “allowed” to commit suicide.
A (possible) billionaire facing a long prison sentence, one that could possibly last the rest of his life, for pedophilia crimes might very well want to kill himself. His co-criminals, who wished to avoid exposure, might have wanted him to kill himself and engineered an opportunity.
It is therefore perfectly reasonable to believe he did commit suicide and that his suicide was part of a larger coverup, which is why I urge caution into getting caught up in minutia such as the heights of bunk beds and the tensile strength of prison bed sheets.
Keeler, but when taking out what was supposedly his body to the hospital, it was noted and I saw it also that the nose and ear on the person hauled out were not his nose and ear structure. So that leads to a lot of who,what,when,why, etc. As a uber rich man he could have made “arrangements” for another man and since this fed prison has a not so great reputation, were the two “missing” newbies been purchase all this. Will be nice to get the whole story one day and then someone will right a great mystery book about this. Could Epstein then took off to another “hidden” place for hiding? We are just waiting for clarification somehow and somewhere and I am counting on AG Barr to find out and get out the facts to us. Just remember that in today’s world real money can do a lot! I do want to see the dox found by the FBI with no redactions, etc. but all as found as Epstein apparently kept a lot of data on everyone. Queen says she says her son should not be castigated but that is not going to work with witnesses to Andrew indulging himself.
From the embedded transcript of the video: Giuliani =
“IT’S HARD TO SPECULATE THIS PERSON AND THAT PERSON HAS A MOTIVE.
EVERYBODY HAS MOTIVES. DOESN’T MEAN THEY PARTICIPATED IN A KILLING AND TO EXTRAPOLATE LIKE THAT.
THE MAN WAS FOUND IN HIS CELL AND IT LOOKS LIKE SOMETHING WAS PUT AROUND HIS NECK EITHER BY HIM OR SOMEONE ELSE AND WAS HUNG.
NOW THERE’S THREE POSSIBILITIES, (1) HE HUNG HIMSELF, (2) A PRISONER,
WHAT HAPPENS IN PRISON, KILLED HIM, BECAUSE HE’S THE KIND OF GUY THEY KILL IN PRISON, OR (3) THREE, SOMEBODY FROM THE ~>OUTSIDE ORGANIZED THIS.” …
****************
The death of Epstein is very convenient for a lot of financially and politically powerful people. … The death surely will terrorize many victims, and people with knowledge about possible blackmail. … People connected with Epstein have chosen to ‘disappear’ from public scrutiny. +At the end of the embedded video, they seem jovial about the death of Epstein. (It seems to be a characteristic of a lot of other people.)
Justice seems to be >denied for society and for the >victims with the untimely death of Epstein. … Possibility, = “THREE, SOMEBODY FROM THE ~>OUTSIDE ORGANIZED THIS.” (Giuliani)
We know Dead Men can’t talk, and their ‘paper records plus pictures’ can disappear. [We also know that, ~ a bunch of lawyers and the government, will end-up with most of Epstein’s money.]
It gives me hope that Justice will be done in this case when I listen to Rudy Giuliani. My heart is broken for the children who have been abused and the children who continue to be abused. My most fervent prayer is that it all comes to light and the American public is so awakened that we make sure ALL children are protected and these sick perverts get the death penalty. It is the only way to rid ourselves of these sick people.
There’s only one specific group of people who could possibly believe Epstein committed suicide, those who wear pussy hats and truly believe there’s thirty genders
Everyone else, even the Enemy of the People “Media”, know damn well he was murdered
It’s utterly ridiculous we’re even having discussions about what what happened
There may have only been one or two extra people in Epstein’s cell that night, but this is one of those times where the entire world knows exactly what went down (except for the pussy hat, thirty genders people)
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Pink Pussy hats are claiming Trump and Russia did it, to cover up what they insist was Trump’s partaking of little girls on Pedophile Island. A laughable charge, but these are not stable, sane people.
Why are they so scared to release the autopsy results?
That is the million dollar question. Very telling indeed.
Could make a very compelling legal argument that sending someone to jail is a death sentence, if convicted of minor offense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awaiting toxicology reports.
Thanks, I missed that tad bit of info
Just waiting for a uniparty/deep state proclamation Epstein died of polonium-210-induced acute radiation syndrome. [Everything after ‘died of’ was copied from elsewhere. Its not something I carry around in my head for quick reference] I would more believe he overdosed on Bleach Bit.
It’s taking a long time because the FBI outsourced the autopsy to CrowdStrike, who concluded the Russians did it.
Pathologist for hire Michael Baden.
“The Canary can sing but he can’t fly”. Then Rudy shakes his hand, twice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Should add the son regrets ever going down the rabbit hole because well…cover ups are hard to uncover
*sigh*
You’re thinking of the CIA MK Ultra guy that went out the window of the Statler Hotel. Rudy is talking about gangster Abe Reles and the Half Moon Hotel.
OMG Mary. Apologies so correct!!! I heard the name Reles as ‘Statler’ as Rudy was getting talked over at that point.
Mind sharing the documentary title? thx
Former prosecutor George Parry, who writes some very insightful posts at American Spectator suggested that rather than suicide or homicide, Epstein might have died accidentally of autoerotic asphyxiation. This could explain the earlier incident when he was found with bruises on his neck
Epstein may have not been “satisfied” with just jacking off, but decided to go for the erotic high of near asphyxiating, but passed out and choked to death
explains the reports of incessant request for toilet tissue… you know cause pee pee tapes were facts to the gullible.
I would think they’d try to play up that angle because he was such a sexual pervert, but I’m not seeing anywhere that they found him with his….umm…..d**k in his hand.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read that and the whole article was ridiculous.
Stranglebation?
this is the big chance for barr to fire everybody in the southern district office of the DOJ. what a hoot that would be.
LikeLiked by 11 people
What a great idea!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Why doesn’t anyone want to give her name? Shirley Skipper-Scott.
Gasparino’s promised story after detailing what was ‘off the record’ in ‘life’ but now fair game
https://www.foxbusiness.com/features/jeffrey-epstein-exclusive-hedge-fund
LikeLiked by 2 people
kind a of meh…after I read it however…so save yourself the click unless you are one of the thorough bloggers we rely on for uncovering one sentences to many other things.
Gasbagarino wrote it? #guaranteednothingburger
LikeLiked by 4 people
I actually read it…slightly interesting to hear what he said but he lied of course. So yeah, a nothingburger.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Arthur C. Clarke once made a statement about E.T. something like “Only one of these is true… there is other life in the universe, OR, we are completely alone. Either one is very scary.”
Same holds true for this fiasco. He committed suicide, OR, he was murdered.
We will probably never know the real truth about any of these statements.
The camera was “broken”. Riiiiiiight. It was murder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Too many coincidences for it to be anything but. The telling clue, in my book, was the out of commission camera – just how would Epstein have known the camera was out of commission to commit suicide?
LikeLiked by 1 person
To me it is obviously a hit job. I don’t know how any intelligent adult could think otherwise. It couldn’t be more obvious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I’m back to a very simple fact. There have been zero indictments of deep state crooks.
Wake me up and feed me the “official story” once the DOJ has credibility north of 0.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree. Barr hasn’t done and thing, and sure acts like he never will. There’s plenty of criminals running around now he could easily arrest. He’s just a bag man for the establishment to cover up their messes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
What if they are accomplices, as in paid to look the other way?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Warden’s FB page:
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Warden.
Larder.
They’re probably Dems – that’s why.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The jail is run by Clinton’s union thugs.
That “Irregularities” list that FoxNews displays should also include:
High value prisoner.
Camera not functioning during time in question.
Frankly, those are among the greatest irregularities to me, because the “lack of eyes on the high value prisoner” potentially provided cover for many possibilities regarding how it came to be that he was alive in that cell and then he was gone, so will justifiably feed a multitude of theories.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Come on man, this was so obviously a hit.
Now I’m hearing all these mouths in radio and tv talking about “conspiracy theories” trying to make people feel silly or stupid for thinking what is patently obvious.
Ten or twelve dead people that threatened the clinton mafia might be a “conspiracy theory”, but fifty?
Really, there are at least 50 suspicious deaths following the clintons, people who may have had or were known to have incriminating information about bill and or hillary clinton.
Two were young boys in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Come on man.
The real conspiracy theory might be how the hell do they keep getting away with it?
LikeLiked by 5 people
I take a guess at your question; the hitmen for the Clinton work for one of the alphabet government agencies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s either that or the Mafia…what’s the difference?
LikeLike
Conspiracies happen. No matter what you think really happened here with Epstein, there was obviously some conspiring going on. Nobody believes in this many coinkydinks.
This is a matter of conspiracy FACTS – not theory.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let me guess. Someone was sloppy.
Let’s hope so. Someone(s) was certainly audacious.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The fact the Dems directed their Shills/ ROLCON to gently discourage any “Conspiracy” Theories, while also pushing a non-existent connection to PDJT– tells us those at the top knew exactly what happened to Epstein. Which further tells us he was either murdered, or otherwise removed & taken elsewhere.
If it were a simple suicide, it makes NO sense for them to take an immediate interest in trying to steer & control the narrative to support that very same version. Their mission has ZERO to do with Truth & Facts… quite the opposite. There’s always an ulterior motive with agenda, & they only know to LIE.
If it were that simple, they would’ve left it to the Fake News MSM, & not been desperate for reinforcements.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Justice” in America today is All Talk No Action, especially when the Clintons are implicated.
Arkancide, you can take it to the bank. Which will be eventually called “suicide” and buried. Don’t need an investigation to determine that with 200% certitude. We’ve seen this movie before, haven’t we.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Call me a tin foiled hat person or a conspiracy theorist, whatever.
I honestly don’t think he’s dead.
There are too many Anons on this planet that compared pictures, side by side,The roll out of the gurney It’s not his nose, it’s, certainly, not his ear. Don’t know who that is, but it’s not
Epstein.
I know that sounds crazy, but what have we experienced in the last 3 years that we all thought was crazy-until it was true?
LikeLike
“I honestly don’t think he’s dead.”
I think he’s dead. But, TBH, I will grant you this: all bets are OFF with these m-effers. Literally, ANYTHING is possible at this point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amazing how such a disgusting concept can be deemed acceptable if you just abbreviate it.
However I agree with your overall perspective.
LikeLike
I don’t know about Epstein, but ever since that infamous non-search for Osama (the Afghan equivalent of a white Bronco chase), followed by Obola burying his body “at sea,” I never believe any “official” storyline put out by the Enemedia anymore.
Given their TREASONOUS activities, the highly publicized deaths of both Bush and McCain were all too convenient, as well. What are the odds both of these black hats keeled over, right as Trump took the helm? Granted they were spiteful old geezers.
And call me crazy, but I believe that Assange is obviously safer in a UK prison, than he would be anywhere in the USA. No, nothing would surprise me anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can find pics of him that look like a different ear, and you can find ones where the ear looks the same as that. If you look at enough you will see what I’m talking about. I know because I did. Also many of those pics are 10-20 years apart.
I will say that a person looks different on their back than they do standing up. They also look different when they are dead. I dunno if he is dead or alive, I’m just saying I gave it a hard look and it looks like him on the gurney to me.
LikeLike
Mncpo(ret), I also noticed the difference and since no coroner info maybe because the man was a fill in and others paid to free Epstein. Will be nice when we have a real and true story about a very rich but sicko man who could buy his way out of anything and flee to another hidden location.
LikeLike
The more crap we put up with, the more crap we are going to get.
LikeLike
Anyone see this?.. https://www.politico.com/story/2019/03/25/judge-jeffrey-epstein-case-dies-1292394
96? Really?
smh
The judge was 96 and that article is from March.
Please state a bit about the links you post, Treepers, so others can decide whether they’re interested in clicking.
I read the article earlier and came away with the ‘click-bait’ impression. The guy was 96. People die of natural causes at age 96 more often than at age 66 or 36. Chances are good he just died – a personal tragedy for his family perhaps, but not indicative of anything else.
Normal protocols were not followed in this case even for a run of the mill prisoner awaiting trial. Epstein obviously was an extremely high profile person with many people who had motive to want him silenced.
It will be interesting to see what is offered for an explanation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think we are beyond explanations. They don’t even bother anymore. Once that Dragon rears it’s ugly head, all bets are off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I, or anyone here had all those bodies that the Clinton’s have in their slipstream we would have gotten the chair a long time ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So what becomes of the billions of dollars’ worth of assets that Epstein had accumulated?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Legal fees. His lawyers don’t have anyone to complain about the bills, now.
It will pay lawyers forever representing his estate in ‘wrongful death’ that we the tax payer pick up.
Hopefully a lot more victims will come out of the woodwork now looking for their share of the loot. Some might even be legitimate.
Perhaps much of it awarded at civil trials for victims?
He has a brother….Mark Epstein. Another mysterious figure.
Mncpo(ret), I also noticed the difference and since no coroner info maybe because the man was a fill in and others paid to free Epstein. Will be nice when we have a real and true story about a very rich but sicko man who could buy his way out of anything and flee to another hidden location. GB: uber rich people know where to hide money when and if needed.
What is Comey’s daughter, an assistant US attorney with a paltry 3 years experience doing as a lead prosecutor in the Epstein case?
From the NY Post “Maurene Comey has been serving as an assistant US attorney in the Southern District of New York since 2015.”
James Comey spent the last three years (at least) protecting the Clintons and trying to destroy President Trump. Comey (hopefully) is being investigated for crimes committed in those interests.
So we are to think Comey’s daughter will be a fair and impartial prosecutor?
Her conflict of interest should have her no way near this case. Plus with three years experience she doesn’t have the experience for a case this big and important.
PLEASE BARR WAKE UP. GET DURHEM OR SOMEONE COMPETENT TO TAKE THIS OVER!!
Remember the travesty of justice called the Awan case? Debbie Wasserman Shultz had the most to lose yet her brother was an assistant USA in the very office that let Awan get away with 3 months probation in exchange for keeping his mouth shut, while being represented by Bill Clinton’s long time Attorney Chris Gowen.
THEY CAN’T BE THIS CLUELESS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nepotism. SDNY is probably run like mafia, too.
It’s not nepotism it is corruption.
I don’t buy that they are just stupid and incompetent, anymore.
THEY ARE DIRTY CORRUPT EXPLETIVE DELETE.
LikeLike
Where do you get the idea that she was the lead prosecutor? This has been covered here at tCTH in the past – she’s the go-fer on the team.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Search Results
Web results
Maurene Comey: Jeffrey Epstein case co-led by James Comey’s …
https://www.businessinsider.com/maurene-comey-james-comey-daughter-leading-jeffr…
Jul 10, 2019 – James Comey’s daughter is a lead prosecutor on Jeffrey Epstein’s sex … Her leadership on such a high-profile case after four years with the …
James Comey’s daughter named to Jeffrey Epstein prosecution team
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/…/comeys-daughter-named-to-epstein-prosecut…
Jul 8, 2019 – James Comey’s daughter named to Jeffrey Epstein prosecution team … and Alison Moe as the prosecutors assisting Berman with the case.
Afternoon Briefs: James Comey’s daughter prosecutes Epstein; cop …
http://www.abajournal.com › Daily News
Jul 11, 2019 – A daughter of former FBI Director James Comey is one of the lead prosecutors in the federal sex trafficking case against billionaire Jeffrey …
Daughter of ex-FBI director Comey is prosecutor in Epstein case
https://nypost.com/…/daughter-of-ex-fbi-director-comey-is-prosecutor-in-epstein-case…
Jul 7, 2019 – Maurene Comey, daughter of fired FBI Director James Comey, is reportedly one of the prosecutors in the Jeffrey Epstein case. A source …
She shouldn’t be within 500 miles of this case.
She’s not the lead, but you’re right, she shouldn’t be within a hundred miles of a case that involves anybody named Clinton or Trump, even if their involvement is only by perceived association. Her being there tainted this case from the very start, I don’t care how low level on the totem pole she was.
Not Durham. I don’t want any excuses on the coup indictments.
“Gentlebeings, I really don’t see a conspiracy theory here.” 😀
Rudy was not only a Federal prosecutor for many years, but for a time he ran the Federal prison system. Therefore, he is extremely aware of “what prisoners … and others … do with perverts.” He was quite bluntly correct when he said that Epstein “was the prisoner everybody wanted to kill.” (And, if I may say, with very good reason. Perhaps Mr. Epstein “took a journey on the Orient Express …?”)
And then, yes: “wait for Bulldog Barr’s investigation.” A New York jail is not a big piece of real estate, so the investigation won’t take long.”
And – “let’s not kid ourselves about why this bastard had to die.” Let’s not kid ourselves that “his ass was grass” as soon as he wound up in prison and didn’t get Get Out Of Jail Free bail. This man deserves to be mourned by no one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is not him that is being mourned.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“He is dead, and therefore he has no more opportunity for blackmail.”
No, we really didn’t need to go through the contretemps of hearing him testify and wondering who he would try to “finger” next. He left plenty enough material in his New York townhouse, and there’s plenty more in New Mexico, the Caribbean, and Paris, and who-knows where else. We will get to the bottom of this. Might take a while but we know how to be patient. Meanwhile, Satan can enjoy his company.
Again, it is NOT him being mourned. Not by anyone here anyway. What is being mourned is all the trust we might once have had in our so-called Judaical System which, by all logic, should now be as gone as he is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Full disclosure: Murder on the Orient Express was perhaps Dame Agatha’s most delightful mystery, because at the end of the tale we learn that “everybody on the train ‘did it!'” (And, that the SOB richly deserved to die. At the end of the story, Hercule Poirot charges no one.)
Please enjoy both of the movie adaptations that have been done to date: both different, both good.
I also thought of this – however it wouldn’t be as morally just as killing a kidnapper….although Epstein was sort of a kidnapper wasn’t he?
Rudy has never been the Bureau of Prisons Director
Was there drone video of the island and house right after E. was arrested? It even showed inside through the windows. I swear I saw some posted and I don’t remember there being any computers or anything in the house then.
I admit I haven’t been able to keep up lately, extremely busy at work and life.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lizzie, I saw that drone video too. It was just a civilian drone- some guy with the cajones to take a peek.
Herman Cain posted them on his twitter.
Look, I think the message is pretty clear.
We don’t care that you know it was murder and we are using this as a warning for those who think to take us on.
Look at how many people who started out supporting President Trump have turned on him out of the blue.
Coincidence? Or they were given a warning.
Everything I believed about our country has been shaken since President Trump got elected.
I haven’t really sorted it out yet, but this site, AS and Menagerie and all it’s treepers have been a Godsend. That, I know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AS not AS
I give up. Word correct
It’s been so boring after Epstein died , Rush is talking crazy ,Epstein is alive on an island with Hoffa, it’s all area 51 talk , picking up chatter that Oswald killed him ,there is no end , the only thing I heard that made any sense was Epstein had the goods Fredo Cuomo …so he had him whacked, It’s all so boring ,wake me up when the Epstein chatter stops .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lets put OJ on the case. Maybe he can find the real killer. Can’t be any worse than putting the FBI on the case.
Still no declassified documents.
Still no list of our congressmen who benefitted from the sex slush fund that we paid for.
LikeLiked by 4 people
All the principal players and key observers are appalled, shocked, outraged, confused, disbelieving, suspicious, etc. Epstein is dead; mission accomplished. Let the news cycle gravitate away from the story and initiate multiple investigations that will eliminate public access to evidence implicating high-profile criminal perverts. Carry on, deep state.
Politics, power and sex have created a perverse lifestyle since time immemorial. Without even touching on what we know of ancient history till now, just reference the rationale for the current governmental slush fund.
The rich, powered, privileged are often amoral at best, demonic at worst. Living with the feeling of entitlement for whatever they crave. Perks for their success attaining status in the swamp of their time and place.
Knowledge of facts means nothing if no one is outraged, or capable of challenging the power elite. Especially when destruction in one form or another will be the payback.
The media have mostly been self interested and cowardly when it comes to exposing anyone perceived to ideologically one of their own. Think the Kennedy’s.
JFK, RFK, Ted were known debauchers. The media created the Camelot myth, and kept the fake news narrative alive despite knowing it was untrue. Clinton was adored before and after his undisputed acts couldn”t be covered up.
Sex has been a main theme used to attack the President, despite the hypocrisy of his enemies. Who were much deeper and perverse.
On it goes. The Epstein story and his connections probably will be exposed, but the MSM will diffuse, deny, deflect.
We should all feel a sense of relief that Director Wray is on the case. Right now a team of patriotic Special Agents are searching Epstein’s Caribbean home for incriminating evidence to be securely stored in Davey Jones’ locker.
Boy oh boy. I was waiting to hear from Rudy.
Multiple people on Fox said that the fed’s didn’t know where Ghislaine Maxwell is… Any news on that?
