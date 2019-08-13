Rudy Giuliani Gives His Perspective of “Fishy” Custodial Death of Jeffrey Epstein…

Posted on August 13, 2019 by

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani combines his first-hand-knowledge of the Metropolitian Correctional Center (MCC), along with his perspective of what processes and systems are in place, to give his perspective about the suspicious custodial death of Jeffrey Epstein.

“There is no excuse for this”…

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, FBI, media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, Sex Scandals, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

150 Responses to Rudy Giuliani Gives His Perspective of “Fishy” Custodial Death of Jeffrey Epstein…

  1. cantcforest says:
    August 13, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    I don’t want to hear about how release of information might damage Barr’s investigation/prosecution.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. tax2much says:
    August 13, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    I understand that Mr. Barr will be setting up a sterling panel to investigate. Two of it’s members will be Bill Clinton and Alan Dershowitz and there is speculation that Prince Andrew might be asked to participate as well.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. The American Patriot says:
    August 13, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    ARKANCIDED!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. littleanniefannie says:
    August 13, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    With everything that went on, the MCc is looking more corrupt than the Mueller cabal. Who’d a thunk??

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. JoeMeek says:
    August 13, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    “Assuming” it was a suicide, it was an assisted suicide as leaving a double deck bunk bed and a sturdy sheet was almost the equivalent of leaving a vile of poison and a syringe in his cell.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • keeler says:
      August 13, 2019 at 8:24 pm

      Yes.

      I get the feeling people are overlooking the possibility Epstein was “allowed” to commit suicide.

      A (possible) billionaire facing a long prison sentence, one that could possibly last the rest of his life, for pedophilia crimes might very well want to kill himself. His co-criminals, who wished to avoid exposure, might have wanted him to kill himself and engineered an opportunity.

      It is therefore perfectly reasonable to believe he did commit suicide and that his suicide was part of a larger coverup, which is why I urge caution into getting caught up in minutia such as the heights of bunk beds and the tensile strength of prison bed sheets.

      Like

      Reply
      • Carrie2 says:
        August 13, 2019 at 10:08 pm

        Keeler, but when taking out what was supposedly his body to the hospital, it was noted and I saw it also that the nose and ear on the person hauled out were not his nose and ear structure. So that leads to a lot of who,what,when,why, etc. As a uber rich man he could have made “arrangements” for another man and since this fed prison has a not so great reputation, were the two “missing” newbies been purchase all this. Will be nice to get the whole story one day and then someone will right a great mystery book about this. Could Epstein then took off to another “hidden” place for hiding? We are just waiting for clarification somehow and somewhere and I am counting on AG Barr to find out and get out the facts to us. Just remember that in today’s world real money can do a lot! I do want to see the dox found by the FBI with no redactions, etc. but all as found as Epstein apparently kept a lot of data on everyone. Queen says she says her son should not be castigated but that is not going to work with witnesses to Andrew indulging himself.

        Like

        Reply
    • GGHD says:
      August 13, 2019 at 9:04 pm

      From the embedded transcript of the video: Giuliani =
      “IT’S HARD TO SPECULATE THIS PERSON AND THAT PERSON HAS A MOTIVE.
      EVERYBODY HAS MOTIVES. DOESN’T MEAN THEY PARTICIPATED IN A KILLING AND TO EXTRAPOLATE LIKE THAT.
      THE MAN WAS FOUND IN HIS CELL AND IT LOOKS LIKE SOMETHING WAS PUT AROUND HIS NECK EITHER BY HIM OR SOMEONE ELSE AND WAS HUNG.

      NOW THERE’S THREE POSSIBILITIES, (1) HE HUNG HIMSELF, (2) A PRISONER,
      WHAT HAPPENS IN PRISON, KILLED HIM, BECAUSE HE’S THE KIND OF GUY THEY KILL IN PRISON, OR (3) THREE, SOMEBODY FROM THE ~>OUTSIDE ORGANIZED THIS.” …
      ****************
      The death of Epstein is very convenient for a lot of financially and politically powerful people. … The death surely will terrorize many victims, and people with knowledge about possible blackmail. … People connected with Epstein have chosen to ‘disappear’ from public scrutiny. +At the end of the embedded video, they seem jovial about the death of Epstein. (It seems to be a characteristic of a lot of other people.)

      Justice seems to be >denied for society and for the >victims with the untimely death of Epstein. … Possibility, = “THREE, SOMEBODY FROM THE ~>OUTSIDE ORGANIZED THIS.” (Giuliani)
      We know Dead Men can’t talk, and their ‘paper records plus pictures’ can disappear. [We also know that, ~ a bunch of lawyers and the government, will end-up with most of Epstein’s money.]

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. Somebody's Gramma says:
    August 13, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    It gives me hope that Justice will be done in this case when I listen to Rudy Giuliani. My heart is broken for the children who have been abused and the children who continue to be abused. My most fervent prayer is that it all comes to light and the American public is so awakened that we make sure ALL children are protected and these sick perverts get the death penalty. It is the only way to rid ourselves of these sick people.

    Like

    Reply
  7. alliwantissometruth says:
    August 13, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    There’s only one specific group of people who could possibly believe Epstein committed suicide, those who wear pussy hats and truly believe there’s thirty genders

    Everyone else, even the Enemy of the People “Media”, know damn well he was murdered

    It’s utterly ridiculous we’re even having discussions about what what happened

    There may have only been one or two extra people in Epstein’s cell that night, but this is one of those times where the entire world knows exactly what went down (except for the pussy hat, thirty genders people)

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • chuckyschmucky says:
      August 13, 2019 at 10:01 pm

      The Pink Pussy hats are claiming Trump and Russia did it, to cover up what they insist was Trump’s partaking of little girls on Pedophile Island. A laughable charge, but these are not stable, sane people.

      Like

      Reply
  8. Johnny says:
    August 13, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    Why are they so scared to release the autopsy results?

    That is the million dollar question. Very telling indeed.

    Could make a very compelling legal argument that sending someone to jail is a death sentence, if convicted of minor offense.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. todayistheday99 says:
    August 13, 2019 at 7:34 pm

    “The Canary can sing but he can’t fly”. Then Rudy shakes his hand, twice.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • CopperTop says:
      August 13, 2019 at 7:42 pm

      oh boy saw that live. totally loaded comment. Good Netlfix documentary on this. Showcases the son of the individual’s search for answers surrounding his death. He presumed and makes good case it had been CIA of course

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. Wethal says:
    August 13, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    Former prosecutor George Parry, who writes some very insightful posts at American Spectator suggested that rather than suicide or homicide, Epstein might have died accidentally of autoerotic asphyxiation. This could explain the earlier incident when he was found with bruises on his neck

    Epstein may have not been “satisfied” with just jacking off, but decided to go for the erotic high of near asphyxiating, but passed out and choked to death

    Like

    Reply
  11. gary says:
    August 13, 2019 at 7:46 pm

    this is the big chance for barr to fire everybody in the southern district office of the DOJ. what a hoot that would be.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  12. CopperTop says:
    August 13, 2019 at 7:47 pm

    Gasparino’s promised story after detailing what was ‘off the record’ in ‘life’ but now fair game

    https://www.foxbusiness.com/features/jeffrey-epstein-exclusive-hedge-fund

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Charlotte Powell Brooks says:
    August 13, 2019 at 7:48 pm

    Arthur C. Clarke once made a statement about E.T. something like “Only one of these is true… there is other life in the universe, OR, we are completely alone. Either one is very scary.”
    Same holds true for this fiasco. He committed suicide, OR, he was murdered.
    We will probably never know the real truth about any of these statements.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Justin Green says:
    August 13, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    I’m back to a very simple fact. There have been zero indictments of deep state crooks.

    Wake me up and feed me the “official story” once the DOJ has credibility north of 0.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • AnotherView says:
      August 13, 2019 at 7:59 pm

      I agree. Barr hasn’t done and thing, and sure acts like he never will. There’s plenty of criminals running around now he could easily arrest. He’s just a bag man for the establishment to cover up their messes.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. AnotherView says:
    August 13, 2019 at 7:56 pm

    Why is the media not naming the wardens and the two guards??? They need to be outed.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Diddian says:
    August 13, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    That “Irregularities” list that FoxNews displays should also include:

    High value prisoner.
    Camera not functioning during time in question.

    Frankly, those are among the greatest irregularities to me, because the “lack of eyes on the high value prisoner” potentially provided cover for many possibilities regarding how it came to be that he was alive in that cell and then he was gone, so will justifiably feed a multitude of theories.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. 335blues says:
    August 13, 2019 at 7:59 pm

    Come on man, this was so obviously a hit.
    Now I’m hearing all these mouths in radio and tv talking about “conspiracy theories” trying to make people feel silly or stupid for thinking what is patently obvious.
    Ten or twelve dead people that threatened the clinton mafia might be a “conspiracy theory”, but fifty?
    Really, there are at least 50 suspicious deaths following the clintons, people who may have had or were known to have incriminating information about bill and or hillary clinton.
    Two were young boys in the wrong place at the wrong time.
    Come on man.
    The real conspiracy theory might be how the hell do they keep getting away with it?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. WVNed says:
    August 13, 2019 at 8:15 pm

    Let me guess. Someone was sloppy.

    Like

    Reply
  19. CM-TX says:
    August 13, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    The fact the Dems directed their Shills/ ROLCON to gently discourage any “Conspiracy” Theories, while also pushing a non-existent connection to PDJT– tells us those at the top knew exactly what happened to Epstein. Which further tells us he was either murdered, or otherwise removed & taken elsewhere.

    If it were a simple suicide, it makes NO sense for them to take an immediate interest in trying to steer & control the narrative to support that very same version. Their mission has ZERO to do with Truth & Facts… quite the opposite. There’s always an ulterior motive with agenda, & they only know to LIE.
    If it were that simple, they would’ve left it to the Fake News MSM, & not been desperate for reinforcements.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Summer says:
    August 13, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    “Justice” in America today is All Talk No Action, especially when the Clintons are implicated.

    Arkancide, you can take it to the bank. Which will be eventually called “suicide” and buried. Don’t need an investigation to determine that with 200% certitude. We’ve seen this movie before, haven’t we.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Mncpo(ret) says:
    August 13, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    Call me a tin foiled hat person or a conspiracy theorist, whatever.

    I honestly don’t think he’s dead.

    There are too many Anons on this planet that compared pictures, side by side,The roll out of the gurney It’s not his nose, it’s, certainly, not his ear. Don’t know who that is, but it’s not
    Epstein.

    I know that sounds crazy, but what have we experienced in the last 3 years that we all thought was crazy-until it was true?

    Like

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      August 13, 2019 at 8:59 pm

      “I honestly don’t think he’s dead.”

      I think he’s dead. But, TBH, I will grant you this: all bets are OFF with these m-effers. Literally, ANYTHING is possible at this point.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Judith says:
      August 13, 2019 at 9:08 pm

      I don’t know about Epstein, but ever since that infamous non-search for Osama (the Afghan equivalent of a white Bronco chase), followed by Obola burying his body “at sea,” I never believe any “official” storyline put out by the Enemedia anymore.

      Given their TREASONOUS activities, the highly publicized deaths of both Bush and McCain were all too convenient, as well. What are the odds both of these black hats keeled over, right as Trump took the helm? Granted they were spiteful old geezers.

      And call me crazy, but I believe that Assange is obviously safer in a UK prison, than he would be anywhere in the USA. No, nothing would surprise me anymore.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • desperatelyseekingmelania says:
      August 13, 2019 at 9:42 pm

      You can find pics of him that look like a different ear, and you can find ones where the ear looks the same as that. If you look at enough you will see what I’m talking about. I know because I did. Also many of those pics are 10-20 years apart.

      I will say that a person looks different on their back than they do standing up. They also look different when they are dead. I dunno if he is dead or alive, I’m just saying I gave it a hard look and it looks like him on the gurney to me.

      Like

      Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      August 13, 2019 at 10:20 pm

      Mncpo(ret), I also noticed the difference and since no coroner info maybe because the man was a fill in and others paid to free Epstein. Will be nice when we have a real and true story about a very rich but sicko man who could buy his way out of anything and flee to another hidden location.

      Like

      Reply
  22. J W says:
    August 13, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    The more crap we put up with, the more crap we are going to get.

    Like

    Reply
  24. decisiontime16 says:
    August 13, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    Normal protocols were not followed in this case even for a run of the mill prisoner awaiting trial. Epstein obviously was an extremely high profile person with many people who had motive to want him silenced.
    It will be interesting to see what is offered for an explanation.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Mike in a Truck says:
    August 13, 2019 at 8:55 pm

    If I, or anyone here had all those bodies that the Clinton’s have in their slipstream we would have gotten the chair a long time ago.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. GB Bari says:
    August 13, 2019 at 8:57 pm

    So what becomes of the billions of dollars’ worth of assets that Epstein had accumulated?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Justin Green says:
      August 13, 2019 at 9:27 pm

      Legal fees. His lawyers don’t have anyone to complain about the bills, now.

      Like

      Reply
    • CopperTop says:
      August 13, 2019 at 9:28 pm

      It will pay lawyers forever representing his estate in ‘wrongful death’ that we the tax payer pick up.

      Like

      Reply
      • Rhoda R says:
        August 13, 2019 at 9:33 pm

        Hopefully a lot more victims will come out of the woodwork now looking for their share of the loot. Some might even be legitimate.

        Like

        Reply
    • decisiontime16 says:
      August 13, 2019 at 10:08 pm

      Perhaps much of it awarded at civil trials for victims?

      Like

      Reply
    • Medamorphus says:
      August 13, 2019 at 10:16 pm

      He has a brother….Mark Epstein. Another mysterious figure.

      Like

      Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      August 13, 2019 at 10:23 pm

      Mncpo(ret), I also noticed the difference and since no coroner info maybe because the man was a fill in and others paid to free Epstein. Will be nice when we have a real and true story about a very rich but sicko man who could buy his way out of anything and flee to another hidden location. GB: uber rich people know where to hide money when and if needed.

      Like

      Reply
  27. Mike says:
    August 13, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    What is Comey’s daughter, an assistant US attorney with a paltry 3 years experience doing as a lead prosecutor in the Epstein case?

    From the NY Post “Maurene Comey has been serving as an assistant US attorney in the Southern District of New York since 2015.”

    James Comey spent the last three years (at least) protecting the Clintons and trying to destroy President Trump. Comey (hopefully) is being investigated for crimes committed in those interests.

    So we are to think Comey’s daughter will be a fair and impartial prosecutor?

    Her conflict of interest should have her no way near this case. Plus with three years experience she doesn’t have the experience for a case this big and important.

    PLEASE BARR WAKE UP. GET DURHEM OR SOMEONE COMPETENT TO TAKE THIS OVER!!

    Remember the travesty of justice called the Awan case? Debbie Wasserman Shultz had the most to lose yet her brother was an assistant USA in the very office that let Awan get away with 3 months probation in exchange for keeping his mouth shut, while being represented by Bill Clinton’s long time Attorney Chris Gowen.

    THEY CAN’T BE THIS CLUELESS.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • CNN_sucks says:
      August 13, 2019 at 9:19 pm

      Nepotism. SDNY is probably run like mafia, too.

      Like

      Reply
      • Mike says:
        August 13, 2019 at 10:31 pm

        It’s not nepotism it is corruption.
        I don’t buy that they are just stupid and incompetent, anymore.
        THEY ARE DIRTY CORRUPT EXPLETIVE DELETE.

        Like

        Reply
    • Rhoda R says:
      August 13, 2019 at 9:34 pm

      Where do you get the idea that she was the lead prosecutor? This has been covered here at tCTH in the past – she’s the go-fer on the team.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Mike says:
        August 13, 2019 at 10:17 pm

        Search Results
        Web results
        Maurene Comey: Jeffrey Epstein case co-led by James Comey’s …
        https://www.businessinsider.com/maurene-comey-james-comey-daughter-leading-jeffr
        Jul 10, 2019 – James Comey’s daughter is a lead prosecutor on Jeffrey Epstein’s sex … Her leadership on such a high-profile case after four years with the …
        James Comey’s daughter named to Jeffrey Epstein prosecution team
        https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/…/comeys-daughter-named-to-epstein-prosecut…
        Jul 8, 2019 – James Comey’s daughter named to Jeffrey Epstein prosecution team … and Alison Moe as the prosecutors assisting Berman with the case.
        Afternoon Briefs: James Comey’s daughter prosecutes Epstein; cop …
        http://www.abajournal.com › Daily News
        Jul 11, 2019 – A daughter of former FBI Director James Comey is one of the lead prosecutors in the federal sex trafficking case against billionaire Jeffrey …
        Daughter of ex-FBI director Comey is prosecutor in Epstein case
        https://nypost.com/…/daughter-of-ex-fbi-director-comey-is-prosecutor-in-epstein-case…
        Jul 7, 2019 – Maurene Comey, daughter of fired FBI Director James Comey, is reportedly one of the prosecutors in the Jeffrey Epstein case. A source …

        She shouldn’t be within 500 miles of this case.

        Like

        Reply
    • desperatelyseekingmelania says:
      August 13, 2019 at 9:46 pm

      She’s not the lead, but you’re right, she shouldn’t be within a hundred miles of a case that involves anybody named Clinton or Trump, even if their involvement is only by perceived association. Her being there tainted this case from the very start, I don’t care how low level on the totem pole she was.

      Like

      Reply
    • Chip Doctor says:
      August 13, 2019 at 10:03 pm

      Not Durham. I don’t want any excuses on the coup indictments.

      Like

      Reply
  28. Mike Robinson says:
    August 13, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    “Gentlebeings, I really don’t see a conspiracy theory here.” 😀

    Rudy was not only a Federal prosecutor for many years, but for a time he ran the Federal prison system. Therefore, he is extremely aware of “what prisoners … and others … do with perverts.” He was quite bluntly correct when he said that Epstein “was the prisoner everybody wanted to kill.” (And, if I may say, with very good reason. Perhaps Mr. Epstein “took a journey on the Orient Express …?”)

    And then, yes: “wait for Bulldog Barr’s investigation.” A New York jail is not a big piece of real estate, so the investigation won’t take long.”

    And – “let’s not kid ourselves about why this bastard had to die.” Let’s not kid ourselves that “his ass was grass” as soon as he wound up in prison and didn’t get Get Out Of Jail Free bail. This man deserves to be mourned by no one.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • JoeMeek says:
      August 13, 2019 at 9:05 pm

      It is not him that is being mourned.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Mike Robinson says:
        August 13, 2019 at 9:16 pm

        “He is dead, and therefore he has no more opportunity for blackmail.”

        No, we really didn’t need to go through the contretemps of hearing him testify and wondering who he would try to “finger” next. He left plenty enough material in his New York townhouse, and there’s plenty more in New Mexico, the Caribbean, and Paris, and who-knows where else. We will get to the bottom of this. Might take a while but we know how to be patient. Meanwhile, Satan can enjoy his company.

        Like

        Reply
        • JoeMeek says:
          August 13, 2019 at 9:26 pm

          Again, it is NOT him being mourned. Not by anyone here anyway. What is being mourned is all the trust we might once have had in our so-called Judaical System which, by all logic, should now be as gone as he is.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
    • Mike Robinson says:
      August 13, 2019 at 9:09 pm

      Full disclosure: Murder on the Orient Express was perhaps Dame Agatha’s most delightful mystery, because at the end of the tale we learn that “everybody on the train ‘did it!'” (And, that the SOB richly deserved to die. At the end of the story, Hercule Poirot charges no one.)

      Please enjoy both of the movie adaptations that have been done to date: both different, both good.

      Like

      Reply
    • booger71 says:
      August 13, 2019 at 9:49 pm

      Rudy has never been the Bureau of Prisons Director

      Like

      Reply
  29. LizzieinTexas says:
    August 13, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    Was there drone video of the island and house right after E. was arrested? It even showed inside through the windows. I swear I saw some posted and I don’t remember there being any computers or anything in the house then.

    I admit I haven’t been able to keep up lately, extremely busy at work and life.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. cliffaheadwolvesbehind says:
    August 13, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    Look, I think the message is pretty clear.
    We don’t care that you know it was murder and we are using this as a warning for those who think to take us on.
    Look at how many people who started out supporting President Trump have turned on him out of the blue.
    Coincidence? Or they were given a warning.
    Everything I believed about our country has been shaken since President Trump got elected.
    I haven’t really sorted it out yet, but this site, AS and Menagerie and all it’s treepers have been a Godsend. That, I know.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. cliffaheadwolvesbehind says:
    August 13, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    AS not AS

    Like

    Reply
  32. Bork man says:
    August 13, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    It’s been so boring after Epstein died , Rush is talking crazy ,Epstein is alive on an island with Hoffa, it’s all area 51 talk , picking up chatter that Oswald killed him ,there is no end , the only thing I heard that made any sense was Epstein had the goods Fredo Cuomo …so he had him whacked, It’s all so boring ,wake me up when the Epstein chatter stops .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. wightmanfarm says:
    August 13, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    Still no declassified documents.

    Still no list of our congressmen who benefitted from the sex slush fund that we paid for.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  34. dallasdan says:
    August 13, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    All the principal players and key observers are appalled, shocked, outraged, confused, disbelieving, suspicious, etc. Epstein is dead; mission accomplished. Let the news cycle gravitate away from the story and initiate multiple investigations that will eliminate public access to evidence implicating high-profile criminal perverts. Carry on, deep state.

    Like

    Reply
  35. H says:
    August 13, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Politics, power and sex have created a perverse lifestyle since time immemorial. Without even touching on what we know of ancient history till now, just reference the rationale for the current governmental slush fund.

    The rich, powered, privileged are often amoral at best, demonic at worst. Living with the feeling of entitlement for whatever they crave. Perks for their success attaining status in the swamp of their time and place.

    Knowledge of facts means nothing if no one is outraged, or capable of challenging the power elite. Especially when destruction in one form or another will be the payback.

    The media have mostly been self interested and cowardly when it comes to exposing anyone perceived to ideologically one of their own. Think the Kennedy’s.

    JFK, RFK, Ted were known debauchers. The media created the Camelot myth, and kept the fake news narrative alive despite knowing it was untrue. Clinton was adored before and after his undisputed acts couldn”t be covered up.

    Sex has been a main theme used to attack the President, despite the hypocrisy of his enemies. Who were much deeper and perverse.

    On it goes. The Epstein story and his connections probably will be exposed, but the MSM will diffuse, deny, deflect.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Alex50 says:
    August 13, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    We should all feel a sense of relief that Director Wray is on the case. Right now a team of patriotic Special Agents are searching Epstein’s Caribbean home for incriminating evidence to be securely stored in Davey Jones’ locker.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Bendix says:
    August 13, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    Boy oh boy. I was waiting to hear from Rudy.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Herbert Kroll says:
    August 13, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    Multiple people on Fox said that the fed’s didn’t know where Ghislaine Maxwell is… Any news on that?

    Like

    Reply
  39. MDNA I says:
    August 13, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s