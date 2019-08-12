AG Bill Barr: “Serious Irregularities” Surround Custodial Death of Jeffrey Epstein…

United States Attorney General William Barr delivered remarks this morning to the Fraternal Order of Police’s National Biennial Conference when he spoke about the custodial death of high-profile sex trafficking ringleader Jeffrey Epstein.
“We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning”..
[Transcript] […] “Before I begin, I would like to briefly address the news from the Manhattan Correctional Center over the weekend regarding Jeffrey Epstein. This case was very important to the Department. It was important to the dedicated prosecutors and agents who investigated the case and were preparing it for trial. Most importantly, this case was important to the victims who had the courage to come forward and deserved the opportunity to confront the accused in court.
I was appalled – indeed, the entire Department was – and frankly angry, to learn of the MCC’s failure to adequately secure this prisoner. We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and that demand a thorough investigation.
The FBI and the Office of Inspector General are already doing just that. We will get to the bottom of what happened at the MCC and we will hold people accountable for this failure.
Let me assure you that this case will continue on against anyone who was complicit with Epstein. Any co-conspirators should not rest easy. The victims deserve justice, and we will ensure they get it.” (link)
LikeLike
Why would DOJ put Epstein there then? Did they not review this federal prison hx? Is it true AG Barr personally went there while Epstein was imprisoned? This absolutely reeks.
Sorry to say, but “how convenient!”.
LikeLike
He was being tried by the Southern District of New York, and MCC New York is attached to the Southn District Court house.So all pre-trial and trial status inmates gets housed there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SDNY gets all the appalling cases; henceforth, MCC gets all the appalling deaths, staff lapses, etc.
LikeLike
“Let me assure you that this case will continue on against anyone who was complicit with Epstein. Any co-conspirators should not rest easy. The victims deserve justice, and we will ensure they get it”
Two years from now…
Hey, whatever happened with that Epstein investigation?
Oh yeah, I forgot about that. So far nothing
Some here are calling what happened incompetence. If Epstein is truly dead, there’s no way it was the result of incompetence. Incompetence would be exactly what they want you to think
Taken off suicide watch
Cellmate taken away
Camera malfunctions
Guards sent away
All that’s incompetence and coincidence?
No flipping way. Absolutely no way a perfect storm is set up that good due to incompetence
Guaranteed every action was taken due to orders received
If he’s indeed dead, there’s people in place in that prison that made it happen, so the answers are there, and those answers will lead to those up the chain
But…… reread my words at the top
LikeLiked by 1 person
How is there any question that “they” wanted him dead? Obviously, if they wanted to keep him alive, he would be. They had all the resources and procedures in place to protect him from any kind of harm, and they didn’t. The only real questions are “who” and “how.”
LikeLike
Still no accountability for FBI or DOJ or CIA.
LikeLike
Per the article
“….Let me assure you that this case will continue on against anyone who was complicit with Epstein. Any co-conspirators should not rest easy. The victims deserve justice, and we will ensure they get it.”
Indirectly, it sounds like JE shared some other complicit names.
Is there someone else that is now, or should be, seeking protective custody….or something …?
Should others, provide it,
or should they provide it, themselves?
Whom are the wise commenters, ridiculers, saying that now, so obviously
should be prepared for the next, whatever ….? _____ ______ ______ ?
And that it is so, so, obvious,
that security should be getting done, better, by others (after the fact?).
p.s.
‘We-the-people’ via Bill of Rights are to provide / protect our free speech, security etc.
Asking government to provide it, for us, is our deriliction of self-governing duties.
p.s.t.
For comparison,
banks have “safes” – and some real dandy, sturdy, high tech etc. ones.
And guess what, as ‘safe’ as ‘safes’ are…. banks get robbed.
hmmmm….
How can that be? Safes, are safe. Correct?
Jails are ‘safe’ too… in 2 ways (relatively)
– they keep dangerous people out of society,
– they keep dangerous people from being attacked, and as such allow a judicial system to have trials – while assuming that the accused are innocent (until, or unless found guilty, within reason)
That – failure of safes – is not an excuse for not trying to have (better) security.
it is a fact, that something that humans can plan, that other humans can defeat (over time).
i,e,
“The best laid plans of mice and men, often go awry” – Robert Burns
It is a country, team, individual effort -with the Bill of Rights – to protect our rights ,…So whomever trips, falls….its the next man, or person in to continue the worthy cause for better tomorrow’s …
“All gave some,
Some, gave their all.”
….Many times…
Because,
….love thy neighbors… and the golden rule … are worthwhile as a part of the pursuits of happiness….
imho
LikeLike
Remember how the authorities handled this whenever you’re discussing the 2nd Amendment. The police have no legal duty to protect you. None. The prosecutor has no legal duty to prosecute anyone who commits a crime. None.
LikeLike
I thought it was a good speech.
LikeLike
My trust in Barr is diminishing daily …
LikeLiked by 6 people
Barr’s responses are beginning to sound canned.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Me too….sad.
LikeLike
Don’t worry, he’s got the office of the Inspector General looking into it. LMAO!
LikeLike
All I want to know is how a size 54 pant suit got around his neck…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yellow one at that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“No battle plan ever survived first contact with the enemy.”
What if the first suicide attempt was nothing more that a ruse to gain valuable information on how the prison would respond. This information would be used to determine who is to be bribed, or blackmailed into cooperating.
1, Remove Epstein from suicide watch.
2, Remove his cellmate.
3, Ensure guards are not making rounds.
4, Have paramedics respond who are in on it.
5, Own the coroner and ensure he cooperates, by placing another forensic Dr. they own alongside him while he works.
6, Own the mortuary.
Very few have to be in on the operation, and the cost should not exceed a 20 million.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t forget to disable the cameras.
LikeLike
If we see ‘mysterious’ deaths of those connected to 1 through 6 in the coming months we’ll have our answer.
LikeLike
You took the words right outta my keyboard.
LikeLike
Mr Barr, we’re all concerned about serious irregularities throughout every agency of the Federal Govt.
Please advise when we can expect said irregularities to be corrected.
Bear in mind, we’re not unreasonable people in that we anticipate ALL irregularities be addressed at once, however, our patience is not unlimited.
LikeLiked by 8 people
We are all Infowars now.
And what I mean is that our government has so de-legitimized itself, that the *only* reasonable stance toward anything they tell us is to suspect it is a lie.
What has been the point of the last 3 years? I think it’s getting more obvious to more people that we are pawns or spectators to an internecine war. Both sides are using strategic disinformation; we know one side is using it as a weapon against us; we know Trump is using it in the highest tradition of the art of war, ultimately for the people and the republic. But we know too not everyone on Trump’s side is truly on his side; and they push dis/mis-information on their own, and probably have as a goal that the public remain utterly confused until this ugly moment of limited accountability passes by. In Trump’s two-front war (against the rot and those who won’t help him yank it root and branch), the official stories we hear are increasingly divorced from anything plausible. The country is bitterly divided, living in different silos — the common denominator being that no one believes the party line on anything.
Reality is playing out like a movie, where if there isn’t eventually — FINALLY — some conclusive reveal, that restores some modicum of good faith between the government and the governed, we are in a whole new world. One I fear will draw increased moral panic, greater hysteria over “threats from within,” with ultimately both sides letting the vampire in through the front door — inviting or abiding our own suppression and pre-emption of due process — so long as it’s aimed at the other side. Patriots are holding the line under Trump. I don’t believe we yet know if the bearings will hold; most of the rest of all branches are captured, to varying degrees.
I spend a lot of time here on CTH. Apart from the unparalleled information/analysis, a lot of the reason is that there is literally no one — not a single person — in my life that I can talk to about any of this. I live in a crazed community. I don’t want to get into identifying information — and certainly don’t want to solicit from others — but I’d appreciate any advice for finding treeper-types in real life. I need the moral support!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It takes a lot of effort and time to keep up on all of this. Most people (even close family and friends) are not willing to put in the time. Without the background, we come off as crazy conspiracy theorists.
Although WE know there are SERIOUS issues with our government, for most people, they don’t feel directly affected by it. (ex “So what if Jeffery Epestien committed suicide?”)
What needs to change is that something has to happen that will affect the lives of “normal” people, where they will feel how the government corruption is affecting them personally.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It takes A LOT of reading and time to get out of the cable news context; without that, even bits of cold-stone truth just wash right over people. It’s not that they don’t believe verifiable facts (well sometimes they don’t); but usually it more seems that they don’t disbelieve it — but their fact landscape has nowhere to put it, so they just blink and move on. It’s stunning to encounter. Because most people aren’t stupid and are fundamentally truthful and moral; but even devastating facts (e.g., Clinton campaign funded the Steele Dossier) that should at least pique curiosity or a moment of critical reflection — just fall flat. Or worse, you hear a sigh, signaling that what the person is hearing is just tiring and unwelcome.
As a consequence, I censor my take and reaction to nearly everything, or remain silent. It feels crappy, because it’s not how I’ve ever lived. But the alternative is ostracism. When you’re the outsider, politics becomes quite personal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And… “We the people are now learning of serious irregularities reguarding declassiying materials at this DOJ that are deeply concerning and that also demand a thorough investigation…”
LikeLike
I’m appalled!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just read that a Dr. Michael Baden is being sent to watch over the autopsy. Apparently, he oversaw the JFK and MLK autopsies.
LikeLike
Baden is the best there is! I am bolstered by his participation.
LikeLike
Could you post a link for this info? I thought the autopsy was already performed.?
LikeLike
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/pathologist-fox-news-contributor-michael-161356228.html
LikeLike
““We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning”…”
Just now then? No prior info ever came into the DOJ on this facility? Is that a FOIA-able assertion?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Babylon Bee has an excellent post https://babylonbee.com/news/we-would-like-to-state-for-the-record-that-hillary-clinton-is-an-upstanding-citizen-and-a-fine-human-being
LikeLiked by 2 people
Too funny!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like they way they worked “Deplorable” in. 😎
LikeLike
Still waiting for prosecutions!
LikeLike
Michael Baden was there to either:
Make sure any evidence of an assisted suicide was suppressed.
OR
To make sure that was really Epstein’s body.
LikeLike
Baden is a hired gun. We can only surmise for which side he works. He helped get OJ off. The man is 85. If it’s transparency the prison and the authorities want to insure, Baden is too much a political hire to insure anything.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He was brought in by Epstein’s lawyers to observe the autopsy, not conduct it. And I believe to perform a second autopsy of his own later
LikeLike
“The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’
Ronald Reagan
LikeLike
My three are….
Decline to Prosecute!
LikeLike
I am posting this again. Written 2 years before Epstein’s first conviction in 2005. Look at the Alan Dershowitz comments, and remember, they all knew Epstein was a perv before 2003.
The whole thing stinks of mega money debauchery and corruption!
Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz says, “I’m on my 20th book…. The only person outside of my immediate family that I send drafts to is Jeffrey.” Real-estate developer and philanthropist Marshall Rose, who has worked with Epstein on projects in New Albany, Ohio, for Wexner, says, “He digests and decodes the information very rapidly, which is to me terrific because we have shorter meetings.” https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2003/03/jeffrey-epstein-200303
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow fooled some people for a while, but now we know what a evil person he was.
LikeLike
Would be interested to hear what a body language analyst has to say about Mr. Barr’s mannerisms and comments.
I just don’t buy this. I’m appalled that he is appalled.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jimmy Saville got away with his perversion for decades. Why? Because he shared his perversions with Big Business, Government movers and shakers, and Royalty! Exactly the same as Epstein.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AG Barr: ““We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning”..”
And…. Epstein is no longer available to testify, regardless of any irregularities, AG Barr. Howz ’bout just getting down to the business of kicking @$$ and taking names? That statement sounds like a Concern Troll trolling their self.
Pro tip: Crank up the harrumphs to 11 before making statements like that. Much more effective.
Harrumph! Harrumph! “We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning”.. Harrumph!
See how much better that is?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If it involves self-investigation of the departments, it isn’t valid. You’ll never hear the truth out of Barr or anyone who draws a paycheck from these departments.
LikeLike
If Epstein was killed (or allowed to kill himself), whoever did it was forced by circumstances into making a desperate tactical move, at the cost of committing a major strategic error.. An NPR host this morning tried to get his media reporter to dismiss this as a presumably right-wing “conspiracy theory”, but the reporter responded that there is more than enough fishy things about this to fully justify conspiracy thinking! Oopsie…
LikeLike
If Epstein was killed (or allowed to kill himself), whoever did it was forced by circumstances into making a desperate tactical move, at the cost of committing a major strategic error.. An NPR host this morning tried to get his media reporter to dismiss this as a presumably right-wing “conspiracy theory”, but the reporter responded that there is more than enough fishy things about this to fully justify conspiracy thinking! Oopsie…
LikeLike
Does anybody here believe if his remaining alive were really that “important”, they would have had him in a military lockdown awaiting a trial with a guard 24/7?
LikeLike
And not one person in the media explains just exactly where is the anchor point in Epstein’s cell, or what he was hanging from.
LikeLike
You can hang yourself from a sitting position.
LikeLike
You’d think they would explain that in the media reporting if that was the case.
LikeLike
Barr talks a big game, but he’s done little of nothing. Right now he’s right up there with Sessions as a non-entity.
LikeLike
Rhetoric never investigated, indicted, convicted, or sentenced any American Citizen to prison, or the gallows.
LikeLike
Whatevs, Bill.
LikeLike
a little late, a dollar short
America’s criminal justice system is a joke
LikeLike
I keep reflecting to the history of the FBI which was started by a transvestite, J. Edgar Hoover. He created the FBI to spy/blackmail politicians/US Citizens (John F. Kennedy). Why do we think this organization is made up of FINE individuals and are upholding some kind of rule of law?
LikeLike
a little late, a dollar short
America’s criminal justice system is a joke
LikeLike
Is there anyone else here that believes the Deep State and the Swamp is so seriously gumming up President Trump’s actions and policies as to be on the edge of open rebellion? IMO, if the country is to be saved, the FBI/DOJ/CIA needs to be shut down and emptied immediately. Public faith in those institutions has been irreparably damaged and, like a cancer, they should be excised. Therefore, the question becomes: how does one shut down such a beast without creating chaos and civil war?
Thank you fellow Treepers, PDJT and Sundance. God bless and keep you.
LikeLike
Unless the trial is allowed to continue.. and all those that had any financial dealings with Epstein are exposed, justice is not served. I don’t care if he killed himself or not (well i kinda want to know), but I really want to know how a man who no one knows where exactly he got his millions and millions of dollars from, when he never had a job., had the money to buy islands and mansions and airplanes. As Rush said today… you don’t get that kind of stuff with just being a millionaire. Or from the interest on your money. He had to have some shady stuff going on with some seriously wealthy or influential people. We’ve heard some of the names.
Sounds to me like some major people with lots of money and influence had things to cover up. His main helper in this saga is alive and well (so far). She surely must be in protective custody??
LikeLike
LikeLike
Sundance,
You recently had the epiphany that perhaps AG Barr is also corrupt. Maybe it is time to take a deep dive into CV of Barr, considering the fact there have been long-standing allegations, far preceding the Trump administration, of Barr’s immense corruption within the senior Bush administration. The degree of truthfulness behind these allegations is debatable, but I think they deserve some serious consideration by someone of your acumen, given the historic events currently unfolding.
LikeLike
EDIT: “…into the CV of Barr…”
LikeLike
Oooo! Another one!
Concern troll or RolCon? Or both?
LikeLike
Wow! This thread sure brought out a bunch of what appear to be RolCons.
Complicated business folks. Unlike the Dems, due process is occurring and Bill Barr has promised action at the conclusion of that due process.
Alternatively, we could just grab the warden and string him up. Or doxx his family, friends and associates. Or spread countless rumours about his racism, misogyny and “lies”.
It’s the Dem way, it’s the identity politics way, it’s the coming wave.
LikeLike
Please….He was murdered. We may be stupid but we are not this stupid. He had a good appeal pending of “no bail”, millions to fight his case, probably a lot of money hidden elsewhere, and although he “faced up to 45 years” when all was said and done he would most likely have ended up with 5 or less. Regardless of how this is spun there is zero chance he committed suicide.
His death was predicted less than 2 weeks ago, publicly, by the Lawyer for one of the victims who said that with what he had on “Elite” figures he would never make it to Trial. AG Barr never heard any of this and no worries as to him? Big surprise now? The FBI is “investigating”. That is like a punch line of a joke. “Investigating”? They just got thru making sure Hillary Clinton would walk on multiple felonies and then participated actively in a “bloodless” coup attempt against the duly elected President (still playing out…).
I have news for AG Barr neither the FBI nor the DOJ have any credibility with informed citizens anymore. Both agencies are looked at as active criminal enterprises and you can put the CIA there with them too. Shouting “White Supremacy” like Wray and the FBI are pimping and Gun Control due to what look like staged productions (CIA programmed Sirhans?) is not going to change what most all of the Public knows now as to the corrupt institutions. Totally clean house or disband the FBI and CIA. They are a danger to all citizens. Wray should have never have been hired and should have been fired long ago. The CIA is a danger to all of humanity.
LikeLike