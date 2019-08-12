AG Bill Barr: “Serious Irregularities” Surround Custodial Death of Jeffrey Epstein…

United States Attorney General William Barr delivered remarks this morning to the Fraternal Order of Police’s National Biennial Conference when he spoke about the custodial death of high-profile sex trafficking ringleader Jeffrey Epstein.

[Transcript] […] “Before I begin, I would like to briefly address the news from the Manhattan Correctional Center over the weekend regarding Jeffrey Epstein. This case was very important to the Department. It was important to the dedicated prosecutors and agents who investigated the case and were preparing it for trial. Most importantly, this case was important to the victims who had the courage to come forward and deserved the opportunity to confront the accused in court.

I was appalled – indeed, the entire Department was – and frankly angry, to learn of the MCC’s failure to adequately secure this prisoner. We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and that demand a thorough investigation.

The FBI and the Office of Inspector General are already doing just that. We will get to the bottom of what happened at the MCC and we will hold people accountable for this failure.

Let me assure you that this case will continue on against anyone who was complicit with Epstein. Any co-conspirators should not rest easy. The victims deserve justice, and we will ensure they get it.” (link)