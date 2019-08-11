Sunday August 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Forgiveness
“WE HAVE REDEMPTION THROUGH [Christ’s] BLOOD, THE FORGIVENESS OF SINS, ACCORDING TO THE RICHES OF HIS GRACE” (Eph.1:7).
The climax of Paul’s first recorded sermon is reached in Verses 38 and 39 of Acts 13, where he declares:
“BE IT KNOWN UNTO YOU THEREFORE, MEN AND BRETHREN, THAT THROUGH THIS MAN IS PREACHED UNTO YOU THE FORGIVENESS OF SINS:
“AND BY HIM ALL THAT BELIEVE ARE JUSTIFIED FROM ALL THINGS, FROM WHICH YE COULD NOT BE JUSTIFIED BY THE LAW OF MOSES.”
Thus God through Christ, forgives and justifies those who believe. Nor is this all that was accomplished for us by the death of Christ at Calvary. There is also reconciliation, baptism by the Spirit into Christ and His Body, a position at God’s right hand in the heavenlies and all spiritual blessings there.
“The forgiveness of sins” must come first, however, and the above passage assures us that in Christ we have this — not barely, but “ACCORDING TO THE RICHES OF HIS GRACE”. Indeed, the next verse continues: “WHEREIN HE HATH ABOUNDED TOWARD US…”
Thus Ephesians 2:2-7 declares that though we were once “the children of disobedience”, and therefore “by nature the children of wrath”, “God, WHO IS RICH IN MERCY, for His GREAT LOVE wherewith He loved us”, has given us life and raised us from the dead, exalting us to “heavenly places in Christ…”
His purpose in all this? “THAT IN THE AGES TO COME HE MIGHT SHOW THE EXCEEDING RICHES OF HIS GRACE IN HIS KINDNESS TOWARD US THROUGH CHRIST JESUS” (Verse 7).
When God forgives us He no longer sees us in our poor selves, BUT IN CHRIST, who took our place, dying for our sins on Calvary’s cross. There He hung in our place that we might now stand in His — “COMPLETE IN HIM” (Col.2:10).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/forgiveness/
Ephesians 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
Acts 13:38 Be it known unto you therefore, men and brethren, that through this man is preached unto you the forgiveness of sins:
39 And by him all that believe are justified from all things, from which ye could not be justified by the law of Moses.
Ephesians 2:2 Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:
3 Among whom also we all had our conversation in times past in the lusts of our flesh, fulfilling the desires of the flesh and of the mind; and were by nature the children of wrath, even as others.
4 But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us,
5 Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;)
6 And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus:
7 That in the ages to come he might shew the exceeding riches of his grace in his kindness toward us through Christ Jesus.
Colossians 2:10 And ye are complete in him, which is the head of all principality and power:
In case you need a great movie to watch tonight…one of the best ever….
Charade (1963) | Audrey Hepburn, Cary Grant
Comedy Mystery Romance Movie
August 10, 2019 is going to be a date that echos down the decades ! Its going to be the date when one lone event will earmark the future of America and American government . The remarkably convenient ” suicide” of federal prisoner J. Epstein just days after an unseccessful attempt, should lead to comprehensive investigations of the staff, directors, doctors and officials in all NYC penal facilities with immediate and total elimination of those found wanting in competence, honesty, or professional behavior. But current social/legal,judicial conditons lead Americans to a quandary. ‘ Who investigates and vets the investigators? ‘ when so much of our DOJ, FBI, and other LE agencies are already revealed to be abusing their powers ? How can ordinary Americans respect a legal and judicial proven to be manipulated by our ‘ power elites ‘ ? Wnhy afre some in government ” too big to jail ” ? Why is that so ? And why are so many professional politicians so corrupt as to justify their malfeasance and misbehaviors as their “right” as a ……… ( fill in the privileged class, gender, color, race or victimhood of your choice ) ? Jeffrey Epstein will be sorely missed by his victims, Americans desperate for justice and a public growing increasingly jaded with the blue tinted filth spewing into its environment from the halls of Congress, Legislatures and Council Chambers of major cities even as so many Americans are already ‘ knee-deep and rising ‘ in the ‘ blue tide’ drowning our streets and neighborhoods in violence, filth and feces .
If for not other reason, President Trump will always be remembered for having shown us just how deeply and dangerously corrupted our federal government has become. On finding that the people we were supposed to trust and have faith in are not worthy of our trust, I continue to be both astonished and fearful at what I constantly see and hear. My country isn’t supposed to be this way. If we can’t trust our government, what is to become of us?
Have blessed Sunday, Treepers . . . Our Lord is always with us, no matter what.
Oh, lovely. A far cry from our VSGPOTUSDJT = “small bites small bites” as he has instructed son when he was very young.
Yeah, lets send this uncouth individual around the world meeting and dining with world leaders.
Cory Booker eats a deep fried peanut butter and jelly sandwich at the Iowa State Fair
The best way to describe this is a little slice of heaven,’ he said.
****
And then we have this vision of refinement –
Pork chop on a stick-
Oh my God. It’s so good,’ Harris said as she sunk her teeth into the fair treat.
This brought a smile to my face.
“Norway mosque shooting: Man opens fire on Al-Noor Islamic Centre”
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-49308016
Good grief! The world has gone mad.
Don’t know how that driver remained so collected. Betcha a female wouldn’t have cool….. at all. Nope!
Idiots.
Furless Dog Has Complete Transformation After Being Found
The Dodo Reunited – Published on Aug 6, 2019
Marriage Advice from 1886
