Eh, who didn’t see this coming.  Universal Studios has decided to stop the release of the controversial film, The Hunt.   The violent plot for the movie is where liberal elites (rich democrats) hunt deplorables (less rich Trump supporters) for sport and gratification.

Apparently the backlash against the production company penetrated the echo-chamber and someone finally said this might not be such a good idea.   Ya think?

“While Universal Pictures had already paused the marketing campaign for The Hunt, after thoughtful consideration, the studio has decided to cancel our plans to release the film,” the studio said in Saturday’s statement. “We stand by our filmmakers and will continue to distribute films in partnership with bold and visionary creators, like those associated with this satirical social thriller, but we understand that now is not the right time to release this film.”  (link)

President Trump drew attention to the highly inappropriate movie yesterday.  Even though the deplorables win in the end of the movie, the premise of humans being hunted based on ideology was viewed as, well, inappropriate and sketchy by most.

88 Responses to Universal Studios Cancels Release of Movie Where “Deplorables” are Hunted by Liberal Elites…

  1. Becky Pacey says:
    August 10, 2019 at 6:54 pm

    Thank you Universal for this decision. It will never be time to release this picture. IMHO

    • Michael Kunz says:
      August 10, 2019 at 7:00 pm

      Shouldn’t be thanked, they should be prosecuted for agreeing to show hate, no different to race hat. They’ve only dropped it because the time isn’t right to show themselves as utter uncaring filth.

    • Becky Pacey says:
      August 10, 2019 at 7:17 pm

      Ok, I will go sit in the corner. Bring wine please.

    • MTeresa says:
      August 10, 2019 at 7:41 pm

      You have to understand the process of how a “creative” idea get funded and produced and to this stage of the game for movies. They were about to release this next month! I wouldn’t be thanking Universal for this decision. They were willing to get to 99.9% of the process and pulled the plug at the last minute. Literally…..because the insane thought that crazies murdering innocent people finally hit them.

      The real problem is the elite bubble that is Hollyweird. How could anyone think this would be a sane idea? To me, it must have been joked about by mega wealthy leftists movie moguls over cocktails by the pool and someone said, “Let’s do it!”

      They are tone deaf.

      They think that everyone who doesn’t live like them should.

      They are disgusted by anyone not like them. They are very much like the mass murderers – if you really think about it. It’s sick.

      The only pulled the plug because it became very unpopular….NOT BECAUSE IT WAS A FRIGGEN WRONG IDEA.

      • John Davis says:
        August 10, 2019 at 8:04 pm

        How disappointing for them.

      • JC says:
        August 10, 2019 at 8:21 pm

        Yes, MT. How dumb, how thick-skulled, how arrogant do you have to be EVER to think this was a good and viable idea?! These “mutant visionaries” took it nearly to release date! Talk about laying all cards out on the table. Profound exposure of their utter stupidity and true agenda. “To the moon, Alice!”

      • MTeresa says:
        August 10, 2019 at 10:08 pm

        • Robert Smith says:
          August 10, 2019 at 10:35 pm

          In the comments to the Variety article, this poster said this:

          KATHY NORTHRUP
          AUGUST 10, 2019 AT 2:16 PM
          They have also edited their movie trailer still available online, perhaps to reduce criticism. In the part where the woman running the hunt says ” they’re not people, they’re deplorable’s” they have replaced her words with her charterer laughing.

  2. 1970novass396 says:
    August 10, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    Some really well know actors taking the parts. The Jewish owners will need to do better.

    Comcast isn’t your friends….nor is Disney or Time Warner. They’re all the same. To hell with all of them.

  3. FofBW says:
    August 10, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    I thought the left hates guns!
    Their hypocrisy really had no end…..and they do not care…..for now!

    • Dutchman says:
      August 10, 2019 at 7:37 pm

      Thats the beauty of a false ideology. Since you really have NO core beliefs or principles, you can make it up as you go along, change it to fit circumstances, endlessly.

      Just like ranting about islamaphobia on the one hand, and championing LGBTQ rest of alphabet doesn’t spell ANYTHING at the same time, even in the same breath.

      Hollywood, television, hah. I have a library of over 200 videos and dvd’s, movies and series. Good enough to watch multiple times and still enjoy. Most bought at thrift stores or yard sales.

      Which means I get EXTRA enjoyment knowing not ONE penny goes to those scum sucking moral reprobates who MADE it. Thats like a,big BONUS.

      And of coarse I PICK what I watch.
      We supplement from public library, ALSO no $ going to hollyweird.

      I confess we DO subscribe to netflix, no streaming b.s., and just ONE DVD at a time.

      So, they get $8, and we have a chance to SELECTIVELY get some new stuff.

      No cable or sattelite obviously, and the only network I watch is here, clips of maria, Dobbs, etc.

  4. Tom Idlewood says:
    August 10, 2019 at 6:59 pm

    I’m amazed that a studio would pull a film based on public concern/outrage. I became curious about the story, but still see such films as violence vehicles. I’ve never seen our country as divided as it is now, and screening such films would only hasten our decent into deeper civil strife. I can pass on a civil war just now.

  5. Charles Stephens says:
    August 10, 2019 at 6:59 pm

    The left shut this movie down, they don’t want anything motivating the Right in 2020…

    • Deb says:
      August 10, 2019 at 7:21 pm

      Exactly, they wouldn’t have done this if they didn’t think the movie would hurt them politically. The producer and the director are favorites in Hollywood.

    • Robert Smith says:
      August 10, 2019 at 7:59 pm

      It’ll eventually be on streaming where anyone and everyone will have access. Think kids. Kids love streaming because they can see whatever they want.

  6. FanGirl says:
    August 10, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    Predictable plot and ending. I think I already saw this movie by a different name. Then there’s The Purge, parts 1-3? Why not just add a 4th.

  7. Caius Lowell says:
    August 10, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    Well, at lease we’ll always have San Jose where Democrats hunted DJT supporters like prey…

  8. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    August 10, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    Big win for POTUS.

    This was a big gift for the GOP. Just as the left wanted to go berserk about rhetoric and what radicalizes people, you have this textbook example of leftist incitement coming down the pike.

    POTUS played it perfectly and the timing was exquisite. Hoping POTUS will do a victory lap with this.

    The left hates being shut down and forced to retreat. That happened here. And I think the main guy in charge of the movie (producer?) was associated with that loved-by-the-left film “Get Out.” He probably thought he was untouchable and could do this kind of film with no issues.

    Very satisfying outcome here.

  9. WVNed says:
    August 10, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    Trying to give people ideas. They should just run adds “Go Forth and Kill”
    There is a reason commercials showing people doing stupid things have Do Not Attempt on the bottom.

    • Blind no longer says:
      August 10, 2019 at 7:30 pm

      Hollywood hypocrisy! They stand on their political high horses about gun violence and gun control… yet they’ve made a ton of money off movies made with gun use/violence in them! I can’t really remember a movie lately that didn’t have a character with a gun in!
      They are the ultimate hypocrites. They were just acting out their 1% fantasy with this one!

  10. cheering4america says:
    August 10, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    Just reading the beginning pages of the screenplay is … sickening.

  11. pwwatson8888 says:
    August 10, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    Leftards hate guns but they hate the truth more and the truth is that they love death.

  12. kathy (@kathy94304350) says:
    August 10, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    the left is very tremble for this country we have to fight harder than we ever had,
    Trump 2020,

  13. joeknuckles says:
    August 10, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    I believe the intent of this movie was to trigger nuts on our side to act out in violence. We really need to get the word out to everybody that believes in freedom to NOT resort to violence under any circumstances.

  14. CaptDMO says:
    August 10, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    It make me feel…….triggered!

  15. labrat says:
    August 10, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    I can’t imagine going to this film, I couldn’t even get through the trailer.

  16. Tiffthis says:
    August 10, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    Can’t believe they released the script. And they have a Christine character- does she have beach friends? Lol

  17. ann says:
    August 10, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    We pulled the plug years ago. Our lives are more fulfilling, thought more well informed and time productive since cutting off the obligatory electronic leash.

    Computers and digital technology is a tool, not a shrine.

  18. emet says:
    August 10, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    Every year Coppola’s American Zeotrope Screenwriting Contest is held. Screenwriters submit their best work . Around 1600 entries this year I think. The competition has been held for 15 years. I do not believe any (correct me if I’m off) winning screenplay has ever been made into a major motion picture .

    • mopar2016 says:
      August 10, 2019 at 7:50 pm

      “The Outsiders” 1983 was a Zoetrope movie that did well.

      The stuff that the leftists are putting out is intended to cause civil unrest.
      They know that there are nutcases out there that will start shooting people.
      That’s their real goal.

  19. woohoowee says:
    August 10, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    What kind of warped mind dreams up plots like this?! Who thinks like that?

    • john says:
      August 10, 2019 at 8:15 pm

      This plot is as old as civilization itself.

      My problem isnt with the plot or the gratuitous violence; weve seen all that before, and the great bulk of society hardly blinks. I refer you to “The Most Dangerous Game”. The problem is with the tweaks they made to the plot that can be seen as an obvious and intentional trigger to incite violence.

      Some loon somewhere, left or right, could be triggered into action. It wouldnt matter to the narrative which side was holding the gun. Chaos, leading to the breakdown of social norms, is what the left is after. With that chaos, they have their excuse to run roughshod over our liberties. And well-meaning conservative voices would unintentionally aid them in their tyranny. Just look at the red flag debate happening now and multiply by x.

      Red flag laws are step one in making thought crimes actionable. “1984” was a blueprint as much as a warning.

    • sarasotosfan says:
      August 10, 2019 at 8:33 pm

      Rod Serling could have written it.

  20. Sentient says:
    August 10, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    Seems like the Deplorables winning in the end was the actual problem.

  21. Invisible Mikey says:
    August 10, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    I still think Universal will simply hold it until their streaming service begins next April, and then release it there instead of to theaters. This has been done with other movies held back from release, or considered “sensitive” by topic. They show up as video-on-demand first, then on premium channels. Eventually they show on basic cable. Most releases only stay in theaters for two weeks, so it doesn’t make that much difference in terms of overall revenue.

    The last one I remember going this route was “The Interview”, a 2014 satire about Seth Rogen being hired to assassinate Kim Jong-Un. The government of North Korea made threats, Sony held it back from release to theaters for a few months, then it came out available for digital rental. After another year, it showed on TBS and FX.

  22. dawg says:
    August 10, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    But what was the plot of the movie? Are the hunted not the eventual heroes? That is what Robert Smith alluded to, a commenter here on TCTH.

    He said he was a movie buff and made it sound like it was a movie about the elite v. the people, and the people end up being the heroes in the end.

    • Robert Smith says:
      August 10, 2019 at 8:11 pm

      I think that is basically the story.

      A reasonable question is should these movies be made at all? I watch these and other horror movies and I can’t really defend them on any grounds. Horror movies are high return on investment vehicles and Hollywood will keep pumping them out. I can’t imagine that they would cancel the be Purge movies though…let’s see

      I have often wondered what Hollywood would do without guns or violence in movies.

  23. mikebrezzze says:
    August 10, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    I want to make a movie where you go hunting for snowflakes with a flyswatter and a rake!

  24. davidsstones says:
    August 10, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    Release cancelled. “we understand that now is not the right time to release this film.” (link)”
    Only temporarily.

  25. jus wundrin says:
    August 10, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    I think the gory Roman games started with just theater performances.

  26. bessie2003 says:
    August 10, 2019 at 8:17 pm

    Good.

    Just having the idea of it in the air, with the upcoming thing in Oregon on the 17th where the two parts are planning to clash with each other, the Antif and the Proud Boy, both of which need each other to justify their existence, the idea of that movie just seemed like adding fuel to the fire.

  27. Vin Suprynowicz says:
    August 10, 2019 at 8:34 pm

    Haven’t read the entire screenplay, but as a proud deplorable, I was looking forward to seeing this one. I suspect it’s been withdrawn not because of outrage from Trumpians (why would that bother anyone in Hollywood? — we’re not their target audience; they KNOW we’re going to hate most of their modern, Politically Correct product), but because they knew it could become a rallying cry for those on the Right, like “Red Dawn.”

    It’s a remake of “The Most Dangerous Game,” right? — the 1932 adaptation of Richard Connell’s 1924 short story (probably also the source for Arnold Scwarzenegger’s 1987 “Predator.”). In the end of that 1932 classic, the hunted hero, Joel MCCrea, turns the tables on the hunter (Count Zaroff), kills the elitist S.O.B., rescues Fay Wray, and they escape.

    It looks like the “modern, politically correct” angle to this version was to have the “hero” who turns the tables and kills her oppressors turn out to be a “hero-ine” (Betty Gilpin.) But so what?

    The film wouldn’t have a point unless the would-be victim finally turned the tables, like Sigourney Weaver finally fighting back — and winning — against the “Alien.”

    American audiences love to root for the underdog. Universal appears to have just killed a wonderfully subversive film in which the oppressed American working class “deplorables” finally get their revenge on their uppity, smug, bi-coastal oppressors, who consider everyone who lives between Philadelphia and Sacramento to be knuckle-dragging, toothless Neanderthals — “clinging to their guns and their religion” — idiot peasant labor, as expendable as game animals.

    It was the New York and San Francisco CRITICS they were afraid of offending.

    Instead of cheering the decision, I suspect we should be demanding to see the film.

    — V.S.

  28. Mike in a Truck says:
    August 10, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    ” after thoughtfull consideration” . Translation: “Our money people got scared thinking PDJT and the RNC will use this movie against our presidential candidate in the upcoming election ala Willy Horton”

  29. Graham Pink says:
    August 10, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    More ideas not fewer.
    More free speech not less.
    Allow the universe to expand as it’s supposed to.
    Grow up.

  30. BigTalkers says:
    August 10, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    That’s too bad. I’d heard they were arranging a party for the cast and crew along with the Lefty hunters in Houma, LA. They had already lined up local volunteers to pay for everyone’s airfare and “accommodations.” They wanted to show them “a good ol’ time down on de bayou.”

  31. The Devilbat says:
    August 10, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    Watch the trailer for the movie. It is SICK.

