Universal Studios Cancels Release of Movie Where “Deplorables” are Hunted by Liberal Elites…

Eh, who didn’t see this coming. Universal Studios has decided to stop the release of the controversial film, The Hunt. The violent plot for the movie is where liberal elites (rich democrats) hunt deplorables (less rich Trump supporters) for sport and gratification.

Apparently the backlash against the production company penetrated the echo-chamber and someone finally said this might not be such a good idea. Ya think?

“While Universal Pictures had already paused the marketing campaign for The Hunt, after thoughtful consideration, the studio has decided to cancel our plans to release the film,” the studio said in Saturday’s statement. “We stand by our filmmakers and will continue to distribute films in partnership with bold and visionary creators, like those associated with this satirical social thriller, but we understand that now is not the right time to release this film.” (link)

President Trump drew attention to the highly inappropriate movie yesterday. Even though the deplorables win in the end of the movie, the premise of humans being hunted based on ideology was viewed as, well, inappropriate and sketchy by most.

