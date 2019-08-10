August 10th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #933

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Advertisements
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLike
🦅 “—- **USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA ** ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA** —-
—– 4 more days til President Trump Rally in NH —– (Thursday, August 15, 7pm ET)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
————-
🌟 “Lord, I wait for you;
you will answer, Lord my God.” 🌟 -— Psalm 38:15
***Praise: President Trump is safely in Bedminster, NJ for a 10-day vacation after a day of fundraising in the Hamptons
***Praise: President Trump raised $12 million from two fundraising in the Hamptons
***Praise: Owner of BarBQ restaurants Bill Miller (doxxed by Castro) got swamped with customers showing their support to Miller
***Praise: Thanks to Trade Rep Lighthizer and Sec Ross, USA is now UK biggest source of imports. We are now UK biggest in imports AND exports in free trade-Great job, Trade Wolverines
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump and MAGA Team as they relax during vacation
— for wisdom in “gun control” talks that it’ll be done in such a way that our 2nd amendment rights will NOT be compromised at all–guns is NOT the problem, people pulling the trigger’s the problem
— MAGA twitters and other outlets be protected and not get shut down or blocked
— newly nominated Admiral Joseph Maguire to have same integrity as Admiral Mike Rogers
— for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes, all of Pres. Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of the Opposition’s schemes and plotting fail and dry up
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens drama
— most asylum applications be rejected and Illegal aliens be sent back to their home country
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL WALL WALL
— for all children & young Landen & French boy(bleed on the brain, fractures to spine, arms, legs)
— *🇺🇸* Protect 2nd Amendment *🇺🇸*
🦅 “There’s been no President that feels more strongly about the Second Amendment than I do.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
— EL PASO-DAYTON STRONG —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday August 10, 2019 —
LikeLiked by 5 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
1: Tweet with article.
Liberals will do EVERYTHING to stop us, but joke is on them. We are finalizing project 2 and it’s a BIG *** WALL approved by local Democrats!!! WINNING!!
– Brian Kolfage (August 8, 2019)
We Build The Wall, the group behind privately funded border wall, under criminal investigation in Florida
https://abcnews.go.com/US/build-wall-group-privately-funded-border-wall-criminal/story?id=64827607&cid=clicksource_4380645_null_hero_hed
2: MILES AND MILES!!!! It’s a big one
– Brian Kolfage (August 8, 2019)
—————
Related
Previous (August 8th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/08/08/august-8th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-931/comment-page-1/#comment-7258204
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t wait!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope Foreman Mike records daily updates while they are building, even if they can’t start posting them until the end. That way we can watch the whole progression later. Gives us something to build/keep enthusiasm up between wall projects. 🙂
LikeLike
Angel Mom tweets.
1: Twitter will be hearing from my attorney tomorrow. Let’s see how this plays out! 💥💥👊🏻🇺🇸
– Mary Ann Mendoza (August 7, 2019)
2: 💥ONE very important detail ALL these race baiting journalists are IGNORING; ILLEGAL ALIENS are not a RACE, they are people (from ANY nation) ILLEGALLY present in our country
– Mary Ann Mendoza (August 8, 2019)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Angel moms watch pins become part of the people’s wall – 8/4/19 – (3:56)
“Angel mom’s bracelet and pin become part of the people’s wall, our heart goes out to her, in trying to make USA much safer.”
(Project 1)
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Didn’t Chicago (heavy gun laws) have a few shootings the same week end? All those gun laws didn’t do a thing to stop them! POTUS, if you push any gun laws, you’ll be 1 and done. Give an inch, they take a mile! MOLON LABE!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
WTF?
LikeLike
The Politics of Hollywood with Andrew Breitbart/
HooverInstitution
Published on May 27, 2009
SUBSCRIBE 157K
“Identified as one of the ten most important people in the media that nobody has ever met, Andrew Breitbart details why leftward-leaning Hollywood is dangerous for America and why the people who run it are uninteresting, vitriolic, and vicious. Segueing from Hollywood to the Internet, Breitbart explores why the right dominates talk radio and the left seems to do better on the Internet and how the decline of print media is changing the nature of the national political conversation.”
PDJT’s MOAT reminded me of Andrew Breitbart today. Excellent
interview/topical in light of POTUS blasting Hollywood today.
IT’S ALL COMING OUT NOW ANDREW,
YOU WERE 💯% CORRECT…..
YOU WERE AHEAD OF THE TIMES.
LikeLike
I see some are trying to gen up a dispute between PDJT and the NRA, but when I read LaPierre’s statement I see no daylight between them. Also a headline on Drudge about PDJT possibly losing support from “gun activists.” I call bullshit. However …
I am an absolutist when it comes to the second amendment, but nothing will diminish my support for PDJT. So if NRA does decide to take on PDJT, I will cancel my membership.
I no longer follow Coulter, either. She’s a fair weather deplorable who cuts and runs when it gets down to the messy work of getting things done. She’d rather piss and moan.
Trump 2020. There is no alternate choice.
LikeLike