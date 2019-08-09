President Trump Drops Sunlight MOAT on The Capital of Cultural Marxism…

Today is a day that Andrew Breitbart would have called epic. President Trump tweets truth bomb message (Mother of all Tweets), directly into the heart of Hollywood.

Background: NBC/Comcast/Universal produced a movie called “The Hunt”. The basic synopsis is a twisted storyline of wealthy thrill-seeking liberals taking a private jet to a five-star resort where they embark on a “deeply rewarding” expedition that involves hunting down and killing designated humans, “deplorables”.

The Hollywood Reporter explains how the violent movie “follows a dozen MAGA types who wake up in a clearing and realize they are being stalked for sport by elite liberals.” Outside the production group very few people have seen the script, but THR noted that characters in the film refer to the victims as “deplorables” – the same term Hillary Clinton infamously dubbed Trump supporters during the 2016 election.

The report noted that a character asks, “Did anyone see what our ratf–ker-in-chief just did?” “At least The Hunt’s coming up. Nothing better than going out to the Manor and slaughtering a dozen deplorables,” a character responds, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

No doubt, as you read this – there is an urgent crisis response team in Hollywood reacting to the building backlash.

In the liberal echo-chamber the movie sounded like a great idea; what’s more fun that watching the far-left go out and kill Trump supporters. You can imagine the glee-filled producers and script writers pitching the idea to an enthusiastic group of like-minded Hollywood liberals. However, step outside of that echo-chamber and what they are doing is showcasing the logical conclusion to their ideology.

President Trump drawing attention to what they have produced is not just politically devastating, it causes a recoil…. something the far-left fear more than anything.

Yes, President Trump has dropped a MOAT of sunlight, the mother of all tweets, directly into the heart of Hollywood. The freakout will commence. Watch what happens next…

Here’s the movie trailer (warning, it’s disturbing):

Advertisements