President Trump Drops Sunlight MOAT on The Capital of Cultural Marxism…

Today is a day that Andrew Breitbart would have called epic. President Trump tweets truth bomb message (Mother of all Tweets), directly into the heart of Hollywood.
Background: NBC/Comcast/Universal produced a movie called “The Hunt”. The basic synopsis is a twisted storyline of wealthy thrill-seeking liberals taking a private jet to a five-star resort where they embark on a “deeply rewarding” expedition that involves hunting down and killing designated humans, “deplorables”.
The Hollywood Reporter explains how the violent movie “follows a dozen MAGA types who wake up in a clearing and realize they are being stalked for sport by elite liberals.” Outside the production group very few people have seen the script, but THR noted that characters in the film refer to the victims as “deplorables” – the same term Hillary Clinton infamously dubbed Trump supporters during the 2016 election.
The report noted that a character asks, “Did anyone see what our ratf–ker-in-chief just did?” “At least The Hunt’s coming up. Nothing better than going out to the Manor and slaughtering a dozen deplorables,” a character responds, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
No doubt, as you read this – there is an urgent crisis response team in Hollywood reacting to the building backlash.
In the liberal echo-chamber the movie sounded like a great idea; what’s more fun that watching the far-left go out and kill Trump supporters. You can imagine the glee-filled producers and script writers pitching the idea to an enthusiastic group of like-minded Hollywood liberals. However, step outside of that echo-chamber and what they are doing is showcasing the logical conclusion to their ideology.
President Trump drawing attention to what they have produced is not just politically devastating, it causes a recoil…. something the far-left fear more than anything.
Yes, President Trump has dropped a MOAT of sunlight, the mother of all tweets, directly into the heart of Hollywood. The freakout will commence. Watch what happens next…
Here’s the movie trailer (warning, it’s disturbing):
Yeah well, hillary’s friends. That figures !!
And by the way hillary clintoon is a €*&() and bill clinton is a €@£*$\ !!!!
And WE ALL KNOW IT.
The movie is a double reverse 3d chess move against the left. The Trump folks are the victims and heroes. The leftists come off as evil. This movie hurts the left. It doesn’t help their cause. The people behind may have put one over on the left. Patience grasshoppers.
That’s what I was thinking. Sounds to me like the protagonists are the Deplorables, which means… it’s more warning than threat? Designed to rouse sympathy for the victims? If they wanted to turn the wider audience against MAGA/Deplorables, they would’ve done something more along the lines of white redneck men shooting innocent leftists…
Rumor is, this movie is rigged.
In the end the deplorables win.
An alpha ‘woman’ appears to be the hero.
Puttin’ buts in the seats!
Only those who live in the end win.
Beach friends…
The thing about a movie production is they can alter the ending if there is too much backlash. Look for the underlying themes and motives for even putting something out like this.
We need to keep asking the same questions, who wrote the movie, who produced it, who at Universal signed off on it and who at Comcast signed off on it. When we have these names, they all need to resign immediately. Anything less should be followed by a nationwide boycott of all Universal movies and products. That should be the consistent message we are giving together…
The good guys win in the end. The left loses
Could we ask Joaquin Castro to out them for us?
Repeat everyday, even if they change the ending do to push back. Again enter the names daily through 2020. These are evil people as if our children did not have enough crap to sift through.
You end everyone involved careers.
@ Charles: Wiki answers at least two of your questions, writer, producer, etc.:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Hunt_(2019_film)
This is just more programming for the easily sugggestible young people in our great country who have had their heads filled with garbage and lies for years. Anyone who believes white people, and white men in particular, are the problem should be asked what the Abolitionist Movement was and who were it’s proponents. Anyone who is for communism and it’s precursor socialism is Pro-slavery; anyone against slavery and human trafficking is an Abolitionist. All are welcome in the fight to save civilization from ignorance and insanity.
If Hollywood cares so much about safety- maybe make a gun safety video with all the Hollywood actors. 🤷🏼♀️ it would be more productive
Surprised? No.
The movie industry is mostly mentally ill, pedophiles, drug addicts, alcoholics,
liars, psychopaths, sociopaths, or some combination of these.
Very few people there who don’t have some brain damage or mental illness.
It’s just another crap movie I’ll never see.
I do get the feeling they are trying to incite their mentally depraved comrades.
Re: “The movie industry is mostly mentally ill, pedophiles, drug addicts, alcoholics, liars, psychopaths, sociopaths, or some combination of these. Very few people there who don’t have some brain damage or mental illness.”
FWIW, @DrJackKruse (neurosurgeon) says Hollyweird actors are so messed up due to their working under bright-artificial lights for years. It’s a fake-lights/eyes-to-brain thing.
He also says 5G will make it worse & LA will be a deathtrap because 5G opens the Blood/Brain Barrier (BBB) which allows toxins in the blood to enter/affect the brain…
…(which, btw, is also what psych drugs do, they pass thru the BBB & is what many feel is the cause of young men on such drugs to become “mass shooters”/killers).
I hope there is a backlash. The box office is already not doing well, yet all the big actors in all the big movies continue to point out that they hate Trump and his supporters, and have even said they don’t care if they lose ticket sales because they are already rich.
The studios, publicists, entertainment media do nothing. Occasionally you’ll read how an actor “deleted a tweet” that caused offense, but that’s about it.
The only people who would watch this movie are Antifa, and they are the type to illegally download movies anyway.
Backlash…….cold anger!
The trailer makes it look like the Deplorables are the good guys, but I also think elites do this for real in Europe. I want to see the movie for myself but I like that Trump is taking this on. They are really pressing their luck in Hollywood.
Are the protagonists the deplorables?
It would seem that way from the trailer.
And Hollywood has the gall to say that PDJT’s rhetoric is leading people to violence. What a bunch of hypocrites.
Who owns 99% of Hollywood? Those people aren’t interested in what The Donald is selling now or never. Be careful or you will be labeled a racist as well. I considered myself a realist.
SONY Pictures, and other Chicom conglomerates, own a controlling percentage of every (or almost every) major Hollywood studio today. The Chicoms have been slowly gobbling up Hollywood properties for the past 20 years. In the new Top Gun movie, the Chicoms forced the studio to remove a Taiwan patch (and I believe a Japanese patch) from the back of Tom Cruise’s leather jacket.
Just an fyi to explain why almost every Hollywood vehicle is anti-American nowadays.
I am not on social media, unless this counts, but I looked at the site Sundance linked, above, and it has a spoiler alert about the trailer, how it shows, more or less, the culmination of the film.
My thought was, heck, why not post the and spoiling facts, the outcome of the story, on my nonexistent social media accounts. Biden’s poor kids get to see and read for free what white kids can pay for at the most likely racists owned movie theaters.
When people bitch about posting the spoiler, I’ll be asking them why they hate Joe’s kids.
ON a more positive note, we’ve just launched a fundraising campaign for the new legal team to help exonerate General Flynn! Please #PATRIOTS! Help any way you can. He personally reads and responds to all notes and donations, and he is truly buoyed by your support!
https://mike-flynn-defense-fund.snwbll.com/exonerate-mike-flynn
Thank you all. Let’s get this going!
The same hysterical liberal hypocrites who kill the unborn and invoke violence on Trump supporters daily. The same gun control hypocrites who in every movie are shooting and killing.
Save the children, abort the babies…
Am I supposed to do the faux outrage thing over this movie? It looks like the deplorable are the good guys. And if they weren’t, I still wouldn’t care. I hope it’s good.
Soros Launches Super PAC for 2020 – to give more than $20 Million dollars – International Political Collusion
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/soros-launches-super-pac-for-2020-to-give-more-than-20-million-dollars-international-political-collusion/
these nitwits couldn’t win in the woods. they can’t even relieve themselves without a bathroom. and if there were rocks on the ground, the deplorables would nail them with them. hahahaha
0bama did that for eight years, and Hollywood were completely fine with it because they saw themselves as the hunters, and now they’re freaking out because their mask has dropped and they’re afraid they’ll be the hunted…
What liberals forget is deplorables have pens rifles….were proficient in the use of both.
Who protects Hollywood? A few cops and private security, anything big happens in LA, the Cops stay home to protect their families. We need to remind them at all time they’re all getting screwed.
Take a look at the cast, folks. No names every one of them. This has direct to video written all over it.
The REALLY appalling preview we endured recently is for a named Bob”ghouls-hunt-and-kill-people” flick called Ready or Not. The violence in the preview (which itself was rated “R”) was disgusting, and seemed to be another slaughterfest of gore for the morons in our society. I was rather surprised to see actress and Hallmark Channel star Andie MacDowell in the cast. Apparently the rent on the Malibu condo was due!
As noted by many, the short story The Most Dangerous Game was made into a movie in 1932 with Joel McCrea and Fay Wray. The villain was portrayed as a decadent Russian aristocrat in both the short story and the movie. The Joel McCrea character was a “big-game hunter” named “Bob.”
No obvious Left/Right political commentary in the original story can be found, but the idea that a rich, decadent aristocrat could degenerate to sociopathic murder-for-fun is certainly the point.
Wow! I have no idea how three elements from my second paragraph ended up in the first line above! “…endured recently a “ghouls-hunt-and-kill-people” flick…”
The pearl clutching about this movie is impressive. I guess it’s the difference between libertarian type conservatives and the pietist conservatives.
One, the number of horror movies is on the rise anyway. This is no worse, violence-level wise. Two, the theme of humans hunting humans is nothing new, I can think of several off the top of my head, not to mention it’s, you know, not entirely fictional. Three, sounds like the Deplorable win – and as much as people here are dismissing that, it’s a pretty big deal amongst movie-watchers, who is the good guy/bad guy/winner.
Where’s the outrage over all the Stephen King novels being turned into movies? All the war movies? How about The Purge, coming out with more and more feeding into that? Horror movie after horror movie after horror movie, slashers and psychologicals and supernaturals? For the matter of that, there are some documentaries way up there in graphic violence.
The outrage over this movie is purely that Deplorables are the targets, and every other factor is ignored. Because there’s already worse out there, and worse being made.
Maybe we should circle back to the Sony hack where Amy Pascal and Scott Rudin joked about Hussein’s favorite movies being “Django” or “Think Like a Man”… The racist conversations behind the closed doors of the rarefied Hollywood conference rooms (where there are no black agents or studio executives) would curl your hair.
