Thursday August 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 5 people
If you love yours you *must* home school them. No excuses!
previous
“One Way!” 48,71
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now you have to worry that they will take your sweet little one and tell them they are not really a boy or girl. How do they teach grammar these days? Don’t tell me, I hope this all passes as a fad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s Cursday…
LikeLiked by 2 people
HAPPY CURSDAY…
Dogs and Babies…
LikeLiked by 3 people
OMG so precious. That last one…I love pugs and all dogs with pushed in faces.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Redeeming the Time
“Redeeming the time, because the days are evil” (Eph. 5:16).
Time is a very precious commodity—here one minute, gone the next! It is said that Jonathan Edwards wrote in his diary at the age of twenty: “Resolved, never to lose one moment of time, but improve it in the most profitable way I possibly can.” If we were to paraphrase “redeeming the time,” it would probably come out something like this: “Making wise use of the opportunities we are given.” This, of course, transcends every area of our Christian experience.
We must take advantage of the opportunities which come our way to tell others about the Mystery. You would be amazed at the number who have written us to share how their search for the truth came to an end when one of our “grace people” opened Paul’s gospel to them. The letters usually go something like this: “I sensed there was something more, but I just couldn’t put my finger on it until I heard the Word, rightly divided!” We tend to rationalize that our Christian friends are so entrenched in denominationalism that they would never receive this message, even if we did tell them. This may be true, but how many opportunities have been passed by due to our reluctance to open our mouth boldly to make known the Mystery?
Perhaps we need to write these words anew on the tablets of our hearts:
“Walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, redeeming the time, because the days are evil” (Eph. 5:15,16).
“Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit…for all saints; And for me, that utterance may be given unto me, that I may open my mouth boldly, to make known the mystery of the gospel… that therein I may speak boldly, as I ought to speak” (Eph. 6:18-20).
“Walk in wisdom toward them that are without, redeeming the time, Let your speech be alway with grace, seasoned with salt, that ye may know how ye ought to answer every man” (Col. 4:5-6).
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler]
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/redeeming-the-time-2/
LikeLiked by 1 person
A summer song
LikeLiked by 3 people
Eric Clapton – Over the Rainbow
LikeLiked by 2 people
OH MY…
Good evening Gentle Readers..
My Misses, AND I had a good scare today..
I’ve been having a severe headach since this morning, worked packing some items in My Garage….
Came inside to cool off and started to feel Dizzy, Punch Drunk feeling Laid down on our bed for a bit.. Then,, I had too go to the Bathroom..
I remember getting on My feet..
I then , next thing,, I “woke-up”,, I was in the ER ROOM..
Wife said I got up, next thing I was falling almost threw our Bedroom Window & Collapsed..
If She hadn’t been right there to “catch Me”, I would of Fallen threw the window..
She called & dialed 911… (I don’t recall nothing)..
In the ER My BP was reading OVER 160/90 (Blood pressure)..
Battery of Blood tests & work run-up, Chest X-rays & a CT SCAN…
So far so good..
Doctor gave Me some Meds to lower My BP and Anti-Dizzy Scrip..
At this point I have a CONFESSION to Make
(Same as I told the Doc)
Well,, My Misses told them ..
I’ve been on **Prescribed** Opioid Medication for 16 years ..
See I QUIT **Cold Turkey** 2-1/2 weeks ago..
(YES, I’m Still in Chronic Pain)..
The Doctor told Me What I “Attempted” was Very Dangerous.. Doing it “Alone”
Combined,, with the STRESS of what is happening to US as a Family, (Being evicted & Displaced)..
My body is attempting, to “TRY” to get back too “Normal”..
He said to see My GP ASAP.. for further “testing”, for anything THEY (the ER) might have missed..
Hey that’s good too know Right? 😉
Having My Medical records in front of Him.. He opined,
I can see how long you been on Opioids, I’m VERY PROUD of your effort getting off them, though you should of followed the Advice of your GP of your intentions..
Sooooo, I’m laying there FREEZING My Caboose off, (they had the temp set @ 60 degrees in there!).
I “woke” & I thought,, I was placed in the Morgue!
So the Doctor, noticed I was Watching Tucker C. on the Lil TV, set in the room..
The Doc, set there & said, I used to work up in the Chicago, in ER Unit up there
He sat there, looked ME in the Eye.. and said..
Wanna hear something?
We here in Wilmington, are in Fact BUSIER than Chicago on a weekend..
PLENTY of overdose’s and MANY gunshot victims, that you do NOT hear on our local news!
I was kinda shocked hearing that, as he furthermore said.. Lots of the “shooting Victims” are black on Black crimes, mostly Gang related..
Then said, I HOPE you have “Protection” in your home…
He said “gotta run”,, We just had several crash victims come in Hit by yet, another Driver Whom was OD’ing & hit a Family..
All is well (I hope) so far.. For yours Truly..
Leaving that ER, walking around towards the front of the Hospital, I found 3 used heroin needles..
AT THE HOSPITAL! In & around the bushes!
So I didn’t get a chance too write in My Blog today, Like I promised..
Will do so as soon as possible..
Though spending HOURS in there from about 2:30 PM until after 10 PM.. I’m kinda tired..
(He gave Me a sedative) to help Me sleep tonight..
God Speed & GOD Bless everyone..
David & Angie..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Make sure you drink a lot of water and exercise, so your liver can recover. That takes guts to quit!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dear Crossthread, what a rough day, hope you are sleeping now and feel better tomorrow. Your story reminds me of a day last November when a similar blank out hit my DH, only in his case his heart rate had slowed down too much, apparently due to the effect of Amiodorone. His heart rate . was restored within a few days, but left him in a weakened state for several weeks. Some of these new drugs are a mite too powerful.
ER docs have some hair raising stories to tell of, triaging the sad wrecks of our contemporary society’s mores.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ask your GP for referral to a pain management specialist, in order to taper off safely under medical supervision. I’m happy you survived, but it was indeed very risky to quit cold turkey if your body has been habituated (used to it) for that long. It would be like a diabetic “deciding” they shouldn’t need insulin any more.
BTW, they keep the ER temp cold to retard bacterial growth. Helps keep infection from spreading in an area where there are always multiple kinds of illness and injury.
My wife was on opioids for 11 years after a catastrophic fall. Her pain management specialist weaned her off them over a period of 18 months, and was very proud of what they considered her rapid progress. She doesn’t need more than OTC pain meds now, and hasn’t for years.
You need someone qualified and licensed to be able to rotate your medications, and supplement with other treatments like physical therapy or massage. Your body needs time to get used to living without those substances, and you need alternate methods besides “toughing it out” to manage the pain. They do exist.
God bless you, and I hope your recovery continues.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I like inspiring people and stories. The story of an Israeli Christian Arab. A special man.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Paul Joseph Watson
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great comments to this video….
“…makes me wanna splice into the PA system and blare the national anthem to see how many of them have a mental breakdown and flee.”
“…I would have walked around and chained all the doors shut. Then pulled the fire alarm.”
LOL!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I found an interesting article on American Spectator tonight. It describes a tragedy. I don’t know Joshua Harris but he is/was a pastor of one of those mega-church. The article describes how he has left the church, divorced his wife, and—sadly—rejected Jesus and Christianity. The article is worth reading if you are interested but what I found most interesting was the author’s description of how so many people lose their light and don’t understand the healing nature of God’s grace.
From American Spectator:
“The Christian life is hard. Our Lord called it a “narrow path.” You will get bumps and bruises. Your marriages will hit the rocks. The kids will rebel. Your career won’t always go as smoothly as you hoped. Doubts creep in, and so on. If the Christian’s faith is built upon strict adherence to a set of rules rather than the grace of God and a work that he already accomplished upon the Cross, it will not endure.
Harris, it seems, has never understood grace. He has mistaken freedom in Jesus Christ with the shackles of legalism. But legalism, contrary to popular belief, has no place in Christianity. On the contrary, we have been set free from the Law (Romans 8:1-4). No, legalism is a condition of the human heart. Indeed, some of the most legalistic people I have ever met were not religious at all. They were adherents to secular ideologies like environmentalism and socialism. “
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2019/08/07/nine-themes-in-el-paso-shooters-manifesto-the-media-ignored-to-blame-trump/
What the Media has left out when talking of the El Paso Mani and if we didn’t have what little other source outlets would we have been able to read/hear of this?????
EL PASO MANIFESTO
“two main themes of the document are actually anti-corporatist and eco-extremist sentiment.” “blames the Trump administration for a spike in work visas and repeatedly labeled both (R, D ) as sellouts to corporations on a host of issues.”
1 – EL PASO MANI stressed the environmental aspects of his motivations
by naming “The Inconvenient Truth,” and repeatedly
blamed corporations for “the destruction of our
environment.” e.g. 1971 Dr. Seuss book “The Lorax”
2 – EL PASO MANI ranted against (D, R) and specifically blamed
corporations for allegedly fueling economic woes.
3 – EL PASO MANI main themes were anti-corporatist ideologies.
Corporations to replace human workers with automation
4 – EL PASO MANI claimed “many” Republican Party “factions” sold out to
corporations. e.g. Pro-corporation = pro-immigration,
5 – EL PASO MANI promoted far-left policies such as universal healthcare
and a “universal income.”
6 – EL PASO MANI blamed the Trump administration for nearly doubling
the number of guest worker visas this summer.
7 – EL PASO MANI blamed the “American lifestyle” for “destroying the
Environment…” and claimed this so-called “decimation
of the environment is creating a massive burden for
future generations.” i.e. Climate Change.
8 – EL PASO MANI from singularly expressing ultranationalist ideology
slams Americans and calls for the general population to
be forcibly decreased. e.g. Pro-Abortion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Cursday, Treepers . . . Here’s another Puppyhood video. Been there, done that . . . Well, sort of. I have to say, it is great fun watching this darlin’ little puppy so easily upstage her actor “dad”. I think they planned it that way. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fun vids…
Lockheed C-5 Galaxy Departure
Lockheed C-5 Galaxy Landing
LikeLiked by 1 person
thanks Lucille!
still find it hard to believe that sucker can get off the ground and FLY!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person