August 6th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #929

Sure am hoping the Turtle’s shoulder will keep all the Congressional presidential hopefuls from interrupting their vacations and campaigns to grandstand about gun control and muscle thru some knee jerk leftwing gun rights grab.
Given the Dems practically calling for the abolishment of 2A, I fear the GOP will figure they can give up some of our civil rights and we will still vote for them, still under the misimpression they can earn any kudos from left. Every concession just causes the left to move the goal posts and act like we haven’t yielded any ground
Universal b/g checks cannot work without a national gun registry – the real goal
USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA** ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA
— *🇺🇸* Dear President Trump, America Stands With You No Matter What *🇺🇸* —
Eph 6:10-18
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Hope in the Lord and keep his way.
He will exalt you to inherit the land;
when the wicked are destroyed, you will see it.” 🌟 -— Psalm 37:34
***Praise: Dems and Fake Media isn’t hiding the truth about how much they hate our President Trump and America…as Sundance would say…very stunning
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump, family, MAGA Team and their families–Evil is verbally attacking them, spreading lies.
— for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes, all of Pres. Trump’s properties
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for protection for our WALL builders
— for protection for America and all Her Patriots
— *🇺🇸* We Are One People *🇺🇸*
Flags are flying half-staff until until sunset, August 8, 2019
🦅 “We must honor the sacred memory of those we have lost by acting as ONE PEOPLE. Open wounds cannot heal if we are divided. We must seek real, bipartisan solutions that will truly make America safer and better for all.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
🙏 Also Pray:
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
🙏 Pray: for young Landen recovering in inpatient rehab.—for endurance, more healing, and hope for the family.
🙏 Pray: Re: 6 year old French boy thrown from balcony–“As of Monday afternoon, police said the child’s condition was critical but stable and his life was no longer in danger. He remains at a hospital with his family, who are French nationals visiting London.”
🙏 Pray for all our innocent babies, children and youth–for protection from evil– “Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord”….—Psalm 127:3a
🌟 “So Moses cried out to the Lord, saying, “Please heal her(him), O God, I pray!” ” Num 12:13
🌟 “And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.” Phil 4:19
🌟 “Little children, you are from God and have overcome them, for he who is in you is greater than he who is in the world.” 1 John 4:4
🙏 Pray: for victims, their families and LEOs involved in the El Paso/Dayton shootings
🌟 “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” John 16:33 —-
—— *🇺🇸*— El Paso and Dayton, America Stands With You — *🇺🇸* ——
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday August 6, 2019 —
Amen! Grandma Amen! Pray Dear Treepers like you have never prayed before. The forces of evil are hard at work as desperation sets in.May the Lord be with our President and this great country.
The problems will get worse.
You nailed it on the markets. Hope things settle down from here.
Only thing that concerns me at the moment.
But that’s the whole idea. That’s what they want.
Of course but they’ll never do it. i wish they could be liable for their lies.
Liz Warren supporter going psycho outside of McConnell’s home
Sick little Demons. full of HATE. They all belong in a insane asylum.
Harassments and Death Threats are NOT acceptable. Their parents failed to raise them with manners…or do the parents have any manners either?
Their parents are probably hippies, that never grew up.
Mitch is probably wondering if it is already Halloween and if they have any candy for them.
This lefties targeting McConnell, reminds me of my libertard sister, cursing Fox news, because of coarse she actually believed that Faux was conservative.
While I don’t support the street just us,crap, or,anything they stand,fir, well, ..I ain’t too crazy about Mitch, either.
They’re walking right into the trap. As with Kavanaugh.
Thank goodness these people have no self-awareness or Plan B. Everything is agitate, agitate, agitate.
To do this right now, right after the shootings, is madness beyond belief.
So happy they did this. Store that footage for the ads to come.
If we get to run against Antifa Lite in 2020, it will be a wipeout.
There’s more:
Massacre Mitch.
Let that settle in for you a bit.
They’re right out front with all of this. Suffice it to say, this won’t play well for moderates. And it also puts the lie to “GOP has bad rhetoric” stuff.
So if Mitch got massacred the media would blame Mitch for making them do it.
Does “freedom of the press” include outright lies and incitement? Lots of these people are easily manipulated and then the media sets them up for “fame” to the point they must think they’re regular Kardashians. This whole social media thing has become a nightmare.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah. People are definitely being manipulated here.
But it doesn’t play well. The media will try to hide it, the ugly side of it, but usually it finds its way out. As with Antifa, Kavanaugh protests, etc.
The left cannot stop itself. It’s gone full Jacobin in Obama’s time. This is who they are.
Let the nation see the truth for themselves.
Reminds me of when as kids,we would hold a flashlight under our chins on sleepovers and make demon shadow faces..Tell me, everyone did that, right?
LikeLiked by 4 people
He needs to send Elaine out to give them the business again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wakey Wakey, Fed..Get to work!
Wakey, wakey, hands off break-ey!
Couldn’t resist!
Lol
China is acting out of desperation, with its strategy now seemingly based totally on the President’s reelection defeat.
IMO, Xi is intending to negatively and significantly impact the stock and products markets by devaluing its currency and refusing to buy American products. I suspect he is hoping either to induce the President to acquiesce, for internal political reasons, to a trade deal more favorable than the one previously negotiated, or to facilitate sufficient voter dissatisfaction to defeat the President in 2020.
Xi knows that the President’s reelection campaign will be relying heavily upon the improvements in the economy and voters’ personal wealth (401k accounts), both of which have been among his primary talking points when citing his accomplishments.
The msm and politicos of both parties in Congress have seized upon the market slump and predictions from the usual cabal of economic naysayers to blame the President for the current pain and false doomsday forecasts.
IMO, too many people do not sufficiently understand the trade issue and the tactics employed by both combatants to appreciate that the President is absolutely doing the right and best thing for the country. Without very effective messaging from the WH and the President’s campaign, this could be a big problem in 2020.
Sorry, Mr. President
Won’t work because lone shooters are suicides. And, I doubt any legislation can streamline the death penalty process, which takes way too many years for ALL death row inmates.
Sometimes you have to take action even if it’s just window dressing. That’s what this is although it might make a loose nut think twice!
Oh, I understand its politics. I’m not worried about that one going anywhere.
The National red letter law, Lindseys been working on, for over a month,,so those false flag believers, factor, THAT into your calculations.
How convenient to have the law crafted, and (no doubt) Dem sign off.
Notice,PDJT is now tieing it to immigration reform. Is this DACA 2.0?
Says hey! Lets get bipartisan. I’ll sign a red letter law, if we pair it with immigration reform.
Dems say “No Way!
He says well I guess you didn’t really WANT to do anything to stop lone, crazy shooters, just like you didn’t really WANT to do anything about DACA, …OR do anything about inner city gang violence, which kills the equivalent of a dayton and el paso, every month in chicago, baltimore, etc.
So much for Democrats caring about stopping gun violence.
You mean like the Texas shooter who surrendered without incident? Or the Church shooter who also surrendered without incident?
LikeLike
Echoes of ‘Starship Troopers’ (1954) by Robert Heinllein
In the movie too, but glossed over (like everything else from the book).
For you behaviorists…
The Koehler Method of Dog Guard Training (1962) by William Koehler
(Sorry. No movie for the short-attention-spanned)
The Starship Troopers movie and its sequels were live-action cartoons. Stupid cartoons.
In the 21st century of the Christian era a depraved conman of the lineage of Obama, combining the powers of media propagandists with the preternatural energy of a totalitarian fanatic, and the fraudulent spirit of an impostor, proclaimed himself as a gift from Heaven, and spread delusion and a desolation of rule of law over an extensive portion of the American Republic. Adopting from the book of Alinsky, he took any hopes for an apolitical and honest FBI, DOJ and CIA and he turned them into a cesspool. He poisoned the sources of human liberty at the fountain, and declared undistinguishing war against all the rest of his countrymen.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I look at Obama as a indicator of the fallen state of our countrymen, more than a success of the left. Meaning, who voted for him and why, over the damage we sustained. Damage can be reversed if, there is a desire. The desire comes from countrymen, and they don’t want to reverse it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pale Rider, which is why Trump won the 2016 Election?
I’m not certain I understand your comment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed !
LikeLike
The inability of American culture to say something is wrong indulges juveniles to live in a fantasy world. Is it any wonder these fantasy worlds produce broken people?
*warning- some of this stuff is nauseating*
Connor Betts And ‘Pornogrind’
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/dreher/connor-betts-pornogrind-dayton-murder/
Almost like they need a savior? Well, exactly like they need a savior.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. That’s some seriously f’ed up sh!t. It isn’t a stretch to think that someone that indulges in that could become a mass murderer.
AND sooner than later our culture needs to figure out how to summarily exterminate the person that fulfills the fantasy of mass murder.
Shannon Bream was reporting tonight on Fox that our President has frozen all of “Venezuela’s government “funds”.
And it is only Tuesday. YAY!
LikeLiked by 9 people
LOL….. ’cause Venezuela has no assets that aren’t mortgaged to the Chinese several times over…..so this amounts to seizure of Chinese assets in the US. 😀
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
I am genuinely surprised that cnn would report such information, including the shooter was a supporter of Sanders and Warren.
Translation: They don’t want either to be the Democratic Presidential Nominee.
Agreed.
This, along with Nadler’s recent late fall time frame for impeachment leads me to believe that in October, Mrs Clinton will enter the presidential race.
Every action of the democrats is strategized and planned.
Is this for real? Forgive me if I appear shocked, but I do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WHERE ARE THE OHR 302s????
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL I know, but thought they were court-ordered to be released today. Not sure why I care as they will no doubt be redacted
The FBI may be rewriting them as we speak. 😉
Good! Let Mitch get a dose of the crap dished out by the Left on the rest of us!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does Warren disassociate herself from the terrorizing of a 77-year old senator who is recovering from an injury, apparently done by one of her supporters? We need to know that ASAP.
Also, it seems to be confirmed that the Dayton shooter had mental health issues.
“Crippling” depression implies serious, long-term depression
POTUS was correct. Again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Crippling depression? I didn’t even know he was married.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Responding to a mass murderer is way upstream from any excuse such as depression.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why isn’t there any deep dive into El Paso? Are they afraid he might turn out like Dayton and it will kill the Trump-inspired white supremacist narrative?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good question
Turtle is the best friend the Leftists ever had with his stealth obstruction of the President.
When I see these disgusting left wing pols seizing on the mass shootings to further their gun grabbing agenda I don’t know why PDJT doesn’t come right back at them.
A few thousand people are killed every year by illegal aliens.
If I were Trump I would say to them ,Tim Ryan in particular ,something like this.
“Since you mr Ryan seem to be so concerned with loss of life, why don’t you and your democrat colleagues join me in a meeting with angel moms and dads and help fix our broken immigration system so we can drastically reduce homicides to Americans at the hands of illegal aliens?”
Trump can then call them pukes out If they refuse to meet. Trump can mercilessly show everyone their stunning hypocrisy and
Prove to every sane person that they couldn’t care less about saving lives.
Which we all know anyway.
Video inside. Running against AOC.
LikeLiked by 4 people
this man Antoine has almost 20M followers…very encouraging.
thanks for posting him, Sherri !
Trump reelection improved via Weismann/Mueller report/testimony results.
LikeLiked by 3 people
@Barnes_Law @SeanTrende
LikeLiked by 4 people
As Karl Rove pointed out, POTUS’ polls stabilized after the Barr Summary. And now, with Mueller utterly humiliated and any serious impeachment out the window, the polls should improve only more.
That, IMO, is why the left is attacking so hard now on the shootings stuff. If POTUS gets one more level up in the polls and “settled,” with little rain on the horizon (except the trade war, perhaps), how do you beat him in 2020?
You don’t. So it’s time to agitate and try to prevent that post-Mueller-debacle-hearings poll bounce from happening.
Community organizer types (like Obama and most of the Dem party these days) work off of mental shock and destabilization principles. That’s their bread and butter. They might not be good at much else, but they darn sure know how to agitate to try to keep their foe off-balance and weakened.
POTUS gets it, though. Obama had Axelrod and Alinsky, but POTUS had Roy Cohn and who knows how many others. He’s seen all this before.
MAG, I think Parscale is a key to goings on in Trump’s Campaign.
I’m good w/o hearing much from him…means to me he’s working on circumventing censorship.
I have a fair amount of confidence in Parscale.
Yeah, love Parscale. And agreed things are likely good if he’s not talking.
Stand by for #Trump2020LandslideVictory
How many would-be illegal aliens die on average each day on trip here from whatever shithole they are trying to escape from? Seriously, does anybody have the number? I’m guessing it’s more than 20.
Did you catch the Candace Owens interview with Bannon? Cartel kill anyone trying to cross without their permission. Nobody cares.
Heck you really care about Mexicans or illegals? Shut the border down. It’s all noise, insane worthless noise. Political, financial lies.
Again, who owns our border?
Checked snopes, the “actual marginally adjusted average” is 27.36 😉
Is that a daily average?
Without the belief our tax payers will feed, clothe and house them in exchange for votes (none of which they apparently have at home and are unwilling to fight for it) they wouldn’t be heading here. They aren’t ‘escaping’ as there are places along the way that will help them. They are SHOPPING for the best deal. You’ll notice they don’t keep going on to Canada.
These people are not stupid.
Thirty years Tipper Gore (Al’s wife) decided that heavy metal music was a threat to the psychological well-being of America’s children. She began demanding censorship of music lyrics—which she defended as being “reasonable” and “commonsense”. The parallels between Tipper’s clear violation of 1st Amendment rights and current demands to censor “violent video games” are obvious.
We should ask ourselves why it’s necessary for normal, sane, Americans to be expected to surrender our 1st Amendment freedoms because some dysfunctional nut-case kid might get wrong ideas from a video game? Censorship was wrong for music and it’s also wrong for video games. Exchanging liberty and freedom for a feeling of safety is always a bad bargain. The president shouldn’t have to have this explained to him.
Thank you for saying this. My 20 yr old daughter has told me how many gamers on Twitter are upset about President Trump and McCarthy talking about violent video games.
I for one want the doctors and pharmaceutical companies held accountable for doping up children before going after gamers and our 2nd amendment.
I understand the concern brought forth, but giving government the job of a parent won’t work.
Although they try to slip it all in under another guise
To all their fascist action most foul we must still be wise
Despite the avalanche of bigger and bigger lies
Dancing in the democrats evermore Joseph Goebbels eyes!
Using Citizen Journalism to Drive the National Narrative – (41:37)
• Brian Kolfage, Founder ofWeBuildTheWall
• Fog City Midge, Instagram influencer (short films)
• Mike Cernovich, Film maker and citizen journalist
• Johnathon Miranda, CounterCultureTV
•, Typical Liberal, Instagram influencer
• Fleccas, Instagram influencer (Fleccas Talks)
• Raheem Kassam, Moderator, Editor of Human Events, Raheem’s speech previously posted on July 31st Pres. thread.
12:27 – Raheem Kassam: In terms of developing a coherent message, a lot of us are one, two, three people operations; how do you communicate to each other? Is there much interinfluencer communication? I always say there could be more. And how do you decide which narratives to run with? Is there a central decision in any way? Or do you just all, as Trump said at the social media summit…”the crap you guys come up with”… Do you guys just decide “I’m going to think of some crazy crap and we’ll see what works”…
Welcome Kris Kobach, Steve Bannon – (8:48)
(Wall Symposium)
• Also Benton Stevens and his mom and dad.
Tweet with picture of Jeff Rainforth and Foreman Mike on terrace.
Geraldo Rivera: Every nation has crazies-Ours are the only ones who have easy access to weapons of war.
Response:I was just on the border across from Juarez, Mexico where we built a wall. Gun-ownership is severely restricted there. Last year Juarez saw 1,259 homicides. El Paso where citizens have access to “weapons of war” had only 23. So yeah, we don’t need to copy Mexico in this regard.
– Jeff Rainforth (August 4, 2019)
I forgot include the following to the main post (“Using Citizen Journalism to Drive the National Narrative”) above.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
—————
Related
Previous (August 5th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/08/05/august-5th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-928/comment-page-1/#comment-7249315
Public school teachers in Mexico are federal government employees and unionized. It is ridiculous. During budget season, if the union doesn’t like the numbers, they go on strike and stage sit-ins. Now they have decided to publish textbooks praising Che and Castro. Not good. At least parents are pushing back.
https://mexiconewsdaily.com/news/officials-issue-warning-of-teachers-union-textbooks/
They also teach that the US “stole” Mexican land, i.e., the American Southwest including California and Texas, during the Texas-Mexican War of 1850. They want their land back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have irrefutable evidence that the El Paso shooter was criminally insane:
In his “manifesto”, he called for universal basic income and a reduction of the world population (both are democrat talking points).
More guns in Australia now than before the Port Arthur massacre: report
https://amp.smh.com.au/national/more-guns-in-australia-now-than-before-the-port-arthur-massacre-report-20190327-p5188m.html?__twitter_impression=true
Excerpt:
In 2017, there were an estimated 3.6 million firearms in Australia, compared with 3.2 million in 1996 – the year of the Port Arthur mass killings. In 1997, after former prime minister John Howard’s successful guns buyback, there were an estimated 2.5 million firearms in the country.
Narrative Failure!
What these leftist agenda driven bottomfeeders continuously do to this wonderful man truly makes me lose my appetite. Unbelievable. How he gets the strength to withstand the nasty abuse on a daily basis most certainly must be a gift from God. Period.
Ephesians 6:12 (AMP)
12 For our struggle is not against flesh and blood [contending only with physical opponents], but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this [present] darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly (supernatural) places.
I love the side-eye but always curious as to who is on the receiving end.
This amazing man sure has presence, like no other.
Jan 7, 2016 “Donald J Trump said he would favor a 45% tarrif on Chinese exports the the US”
VSG: “I would do a tax. [ ] … the tax should be 45%”
Maybe Xi should reread this article. The pain will continue.
OpEd by Peter Navarro on July 21, 2016 “a 45% tariff on Chinese imports would, by my calculations, be an appropriate level.”
https://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/la-oe-navarro-trump-trade-china-tariffs-20160721-snap-story.html
Where have I heard that name before? Oh yeah. “Peter Kent Navarro [ ] currently serves as the Assistant to the President, and Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy.”
Oh noes! Sux 2B a panda!
@JuliaDavisNews
The locals are reporting that it rained – and the rain was black.
#Russia #Achinsk
LikeLike
This is how a zombie apocalypse starts.
Tinfoil on, I know, but wondering if this is any of the uranium Hillary sold to them, and if this sabotage is a cover up to destroy evidence.
Growing up in the 50s/60s South exposed young men to a lot of casual violence. Adolescent male peer pressure could be murderous if you let it. Literally. In the 8th grade, I went out for football at a school where there were 110 volunteers but just about 90 uniforms available. The coach’s first job was to do everything he could to run you off, make you quit. At 148 lbs. I discovered ‘controlled violence’ – in an ‘Oklahoma drill’ a 240 lb. tackle was given a running start at you flat on your back to run you over. Your job was to stop him at the spot where you lay. Football did a lot to save me from the disasters of wild youth. That’s a fact.
But not everybody can run fast or hit back hard and quick enough. I have seen with my own eyes how young men use the make-believe violence of video games to sublimate, to recycle rage. In the real world, this ‘success’ is known as catharsis.
At the same time, people are showing up that are just too broken to socialize their overwrought feelings into acceptable outcomes. Such people are deathly ill and desperately require help – taking away guns or videogames doesn’t begin to stop such ‘disasters on the make.’
This country abdicated its responsibility for the mentally ill and nuclear families in the ‘60s. We just reap what we have sowed.
https://tribunist.com/news/grandmother-stops-grandson-from-committing-mass-shooting-with-ak/
Good Gosh our media sucks. It’s almost unbearable.
Spot on Tweet! This month I’ll turn 50. I have been around long enough to know liberals have being saying the same crap about ‘white supremacy’ and ‘racism’ for 50 years. And yet, all they do is pick the same scabs to keep people fighting. I don’t believe in ‘hate crimes’. I don’t believe in any of this cultural Marxist monkeying with language to control people’s perceptions. If you murder somebody, I don’t care why. The laws are on the books for murder and assault, and you should be held accountable for you actions, not your thoughts. We don’t need protected groups of people to further drive a wedge. Let justice be justice. Don’t qualify it by adding a word to make something called ‘social’ justice.
OTOH, POTUS needs votes in 2020. He’s got to say what he has to say to counter the non-stop smears.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Post-debate Democratic primary tracking data
👇👇👇
Time to listen to Andrew Neil again. No one says it better.
LikeLike
A2, would you mind doing a “. link” on that? After four reloads, all I see is a big blank space.
Never mind. It showed up after my post. Must be a “WP feature.”
ROFLOL! Was that Monty Python? 1m45s.
And I was expecting something with profound inside. Not a NYer worthy beat down of the “Islamic Scum.”
Poll: Swing Voters Hugely Oppose 2020 Democrats Promising More Immigration
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/08/05/poll-swing-voters-hugely-oppose-2020-democrats-promising-more-immigration/
Excerpt:
The latest Harvard/Harris Poll reveals that about 69 percent of swing voters said they are somewhat unlikely or very unlikely to support a 2020 presidential candidate that supports opening the U.S.-Mexico border to more illegal and legal immigration.
Overall, about 64 percent of registered voters said they would be more unlikely to support a 2020 presidential candidate that backs increasing illegal and legal immigration to the country — including about 63 percent of Generation X voters, 45 percent of Democrats, and 66 percent of voters who describe themselves as “moderate.”
Joe DiGenova on the shootings
audio only (12:43)
