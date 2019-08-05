Bipolarized Journalism…

Good grief. In the latest exhibition of bipolar narrative engineering, the New York Times encapsulates everything wrong with the current state of U.S. journalism.
The first New York Times headline for tomorrow was presented with text: “Trump Urges Unity VS. Racism”… (see below)
… This triggered the mob; who immediately began an apoplectic outrage campaign against the publication. So the editors jumped quick to the typeset to correct their headline, acquiesce and engineer a more adversarial narrative; as below.
The second New York Times headline for tomorrow was changed to the text: “Assailing Hate But Not Guns”… (see below)
Welcome to narrative engineering by mob rules.
Yup, that’s journalism in 2019.
Somebody once called this paper “the failing New York Times,” but I forgot the name of the man who said it! 😉
Carlos Slim would take exception to your implication.
By now most everybody says it.
Deftly played, Eric
I’ll be your 26th “like”
I used to read the New York Times….but it is over.
I will read an article in it if –
1. the article is factually accurate and not their typical antiTrump, Leftwing/Globalist propaganda, AND
2. the article is not behind their paywall.
So, I cannot recall the last time I read anything in that rag.
You made it about 20 years longer than I did!
my woodstove loves the NYT – particularly the Sunday edition which is free on Monday
I used to *pay* to read the New York Times, now I just clear my cache if absolutely necessary, usually for recipes.
Outrage for profit. That’s the media in a nutshell. Don’t take them seriously. EVER.
What good is a free press if it bows to pressure from a mob?
Probably not what the 1st Amendment intended.
What’s the point in holding South Lawn, or any other, Pressers? What the President says just gives the Deep State press Crop their Talking Points against him for the next day. His Tweets inform us. We really don’t need anything else. The left reads those Tweets, as the Comments below them show. But the press negate the Tweets, with or without the Pressers. Save the taxpayers money and don’t hold Pressers or take the press abroad on Air force One. Instead, take fare-paying Supporters who are willing to pay to travel with the President.
Just listened to some of Trump’s speech. I think Ivanka must have written it. I believe Trump has surrendered – there was no “fight” in his voice.
I still remember, from pre-election. This kid made a sign, maybe one foot by two and a half feet, cardboard.
On one sidevit said “Donald Trump”, and on the other “Bernie Sanders”.
Took it out, and held it in front of him, standing on a street corner, and had a friend stand cattycorner, and film the reactions.
When he held the sign so B. Sanders showed, got honks, waves, thumbs up or no reaction. NO negatives.
Flipped it over, got assaulted, people trying to rip out of his hand, (till he showed them other side, pointed to friend filming, and explained.
Clever, it showed all anyone needed to see, about WHO is generating the political violence.
I don’t think the left cares that they’re obviously full of it and blatant hypocrites. They only care about manipulating enough people to stay in power…and the stupider the people are the better for them.
On Seeking Alpha last night – an investment site where you’d expect to find people of above average intelligence – there were a lot of negative comments about POTUS that were obviously repeated from the media talking points. I would have expected better but their range of vision seems to be about one day….not decades like some of our enemies.
However I put in my 2 cents a few times and got a bunch of likes from what I hope is the silent majority.
..Which is why it is futile trying to appease the media. They will always hate President Trump and whoever voted for him. They will always attack our Constitutional Republic because that is who they are. Why are we so desperate to curry their favor?
WORD Judith – Thank you!
The “Fredocons” still crave approval from the Dinosaur Media-I don’t think that includes anyone here on CTH though. My stepfather redpilled me on the establishment media in 1964-all I see today is much more blatant agitprop.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow, I suspected as much, as I became aware of the propaganda at a much later date.
So Walter Cronkite was lying sometimes, when he said “that’s the way it is”, I suppose. I was a very young child then, but I respected him. I wonder if I would today.
It is not to curry favor, it is a recognition that they have a way oversized impact on the opinions of many – if not most – Americans. Ignore their propaganda and manipulating machine to you peril. We have to gain mainstream market share or we are toast.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Who is currying the favor of the Press? i say ignore them until they go away permanently.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This^
“Which is why it is futile trying to appease the media”
In a similar vein
I’ve stopped arguing with liberals
You both get muddy and the liberal enjoys it
Also, you can quietly explain to them that you’ve stopped debating with liberals because it’s been your experience that they’re too closed-minded to have a fruitful discussion.
They’ll blow their top, because they think THEY’RE the open-minded ones
Just remain calm and reply “Well, that’s been my experience”
That can’t be argued. If you were accusing them directly, they’d try to refute the accusation. In fact they still will. They won’t catch the nuance, they’ll get too spun-up right away.
But you’re simply stating your experience.
Your experience is like an opinion – it can’t be disproven, it’s simply your opinion
Unsaid is that they’re too closed-minded about President Trump to have a rational discussion. He makes them irrational.
Nim , Good Comment and Particularly Your Last Paragraph !
I just Love how Our President Trump Leads them into Mass Irrationality ,
Don’t You ?
And he makes it Look Soooo Easy 😊
oh thank goodness the brain trust at the Times caught that before it confused too many of us out here….
I’ve never understood the fascination with the New York Slimes. I don’t read it and I’m better off for it!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Used to have good arts writers and a good magazine. In fact, the NYT magazine was where I first read the real Chappaquidick story-Robert Sherrill, great reporter. Then it just became boring and now it’s ridiculous.
Perfect. Just shows that the left and the media were not ready for what POTUS said today. He broke their script.
This fits right in with POTUS’ narrative on the Fake News. If you didn’t know better, you’d think the left and the media were being orchestrated by POTUS. They’re walking into his trap, by doing things like this.
I still can’t believe Obama’s meltdown today. That is one worried guy. Worried about 2020 and where things go for the coup from there after the election will be lost for them.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Thank you for your sanity today I was a little bummed out until I read all your posts today.
You’re welcome. Glad I could help out. Many others were part of the “stay positive” movement here today, as well. So it was not just me. But thanks.
From a long-term perspective (looking at the chessboard several moves into the future), we’re winning HUGE. That’s why Obama is out now agitating like crazy. He knows it. He sees it. It’s not looking good for Team Dem.
I look at the shootings as maybe the last real bite at the apple for Dems before the election as regards “racism” and exploiting tragedy.
They are still in shellshock from the Mueller implosion two weeks ago. Still unsure of what is next for them.
We have them on the run. Just need to stay tight now, put the shootings behind us and stabilize the markets.
We got this.
👍🏻👍🏻
May I suggest reading this thread by @unseen1_unseen which I found on @LarrySchweikart’s twitter account yesterday (it’s from March 27, 2019).
This analysis of the 2018 results and statistic are quite enheartening!
Point 8. “Let’s put that in % terms. The Dems won the House by .053% of the total vote. Not exactly a landslide there. To even approach a 1% victory would mean the Dems would need an additional 1,070,000 votes.”
That’s great. Thanks. He makes many good tweets.
I agree with him, especially about the Senate. House is in flux a bit, especially with ballot harvesting and Soros cash, but I agree that the long-term trends are not in the Dems’ favor.
That “demographics are destiny” stuff never quite works out as the left thinks it will.
If POTUS wins in 2020, and he should, the left is staring at a very grim reality. Even if they keep the House, for now.
Perhaps this is what you are talking about,
Nate Silver
Verified account @NateSilver538
I’m not sure why prices on Trump re-election at betting markets (and I think this is matched by the conventional wisdom writ large) have shifted strongly in his favor over the past few months when the fundamentals don’t seem to have changed much. https://electionbettingodds.com/
That’s one metric, for sure.
Nate knows. He just doesn’t want to say it. That’s the game he plays. Lie until you have to tell the truth to protect your reputation.
Think of it like the financial markets. Savvy market watchers can see things happening some time before your average trader sees them.
Bit by bit, things are accruing to POTUS’ benefit. The Mueller debacle hearing. Wrapping up the budget stuff through 2021 or so. Democrats who can’t debate their way out of paper bag, etc.
Nothing is done yet. But it’s on the move in the right way, for us.
I can tell you this — Obama and his group are very nervous. For him and Michelle to jump in at this point, so early, is not a good sign for the left. They’re only inserting themselves because they think they have to do so.
Also, all the POTUS polls (including the prediction markets, IMO) tend to undervalue his actual standing. That’s the Shy MAGA vote. People who will vote for him but won’t tell anyone that.
There is no one metric or chart I could point to and say “look at this; this proves what I’m saying. We’re in good shape.” But that graph you posted is a pretty solid indicator, IMO, and I think it undervalues where POTUS is really at.
Finally, the left is simply running out of issues. What’s left? Health care? Ok. Race Card? Ok, but POTUS helped put that down today. Kids In Cages? Ok, but do Obama and Biden really want to get in that argument when they built the cages?
And, POTUS is defining the fight. “POTUS vs The Squad.” It’s like trying to beat an opponent when they make up all the rules and terms.
Plenty yet to do, but we are well on our way. This is already more “baked” than some might thing. To put it another way, it’s getting late early. The left knows that.
Back in the day, I used to do online and telephone surveys and put up yard signs and even run around collecting signatures…..because I thought we had a fair process. That was impaired in 2008 and totally ended in 2012. Now, we no longer answer the telephone if it isn’t a known number, political mail goes straight to the trash, and I’ve got internet security that screens all that stuff out so that I don’t even see it. The political class attempted fraud and abuse across all elements of communication…..and, sure it elected Obama — but now everything is tainted and distrusted.
It’s a great point. And that’s a big reason why polls tend to be SO wrong today.
Look at the election in Australia. Polls were off by like 12 points. 12!
And almost all of that under-reported data is in favor of POUTS and the GOP.
Nothing is done. The Dems and Obama are making their move. Again.
But the supply lines look very weak. And now is not a great time to make a move, with Congress out and many on vacation.
Google has already taken down their black ribbon for the shootings. You can’t hold a moment forever, no matter how hard you try.
I suspect that PDJT gets a daily briefing that includes the MSM 3am daily mandatory talking points memo from David Brock first thing every morning. I doubt that he is very often caught off-guard. He also gets up early, so he can prepare for the daily false news narrative.
I totally agree. He is completely aware of what is going on in every news cycle. I think this is one of his greatest strengths, and why he spends so much time consuming media.
The “Sub Head” just below the pic, just above the Text got changed too… DISGUSTING…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Two subheading got changed. The large one, in the middle, and the smaller one on the right.
I subscribed to the NYT back before I even owned a car. I was educating and improving myself. That was 25 yrs ago. I wouldn’t read it now if you paid me! It is a miseducation at this point (probably was back then as well but I just didn’t know better)
LikeLiked by 6 people
The fact that you’re here in the Treehouse and posting along with the rest of us is proof that you survived your exposure to the NYSlimes with brain fully intact!
🙂
Don’t blame yourself. I felt deceived too. NYT has gotten worse over the years. Really bad since 2008.
I read it in the 80’s and 90’s because I was “sophisticated”. Gave up in mid 90’s. Now I’m pragmatic not sophisticated. I have never felt I was missing anything when I gave it up. Plus, I could never understand the book reviews!
Used to read it years ago. It used to be a decent newspaper. Today it’s just another click-bait blog. Today, I’m just another deplorable.
I thought that the NYT was pretty good in the 1980’s, but then again, I was definitely young and probably stupid then.
I studied their writing style in college in the 80s. Particularly, how they wrote ‘leads’. It was actually well done and I did pattern my leads in writing stories in the same ‘matter of fact’ style using just the facts…who, what, when, where and then why, with proper attribution to authorities or persons involved. No slant, no opinion, no bias, no hype. Just a boring statement of truth that read like a dictionary.
That was in Journalism 101. Very plain and simple leads.
Today, it’s just a Demonrat propaganda rag.
I don’t really pay attention anymore to Democrat accusations. Democrats have dumbed this down so far….
Racist – n. 1. Anyone who defeats a Democrat in a debate. 2. Anyone who disagrees with a Democrat or RINO on any political issue. See BIGOT, SEXIST, HOMOPHOBE, and XENOPHOBE.
It doesn’t matter what issue you disagree with liberals about – you’re racist. Never mind the outbreak of knife or machete attacks in London. Brush aside the murder rates in Chicago or Baltimore. Completely deny the fact that liberals have supported aborting more people on any given Monday morning before noon than both of the Democrat shooters killed in their left-wing tirades.
I don’t care anymore. Any time I see the race card played, I know the liberal means, “I disagree with you, but I am FAR too stupid to explain why.”
“… murder rates in Chicago or Baltimore …”
Self-cleaning oven
– just sayin’
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nobody reads that fish wrapper any more…….
That is just terrible, President Trump called for unity and they actually put a favorable headline out and instead kowtowed to the dividers. I was listening all day to talk radio and after Pres Trump’s speech one of the first thing I heard Corey Booker say is ” white supremacy is not a mental illness” and it was at that moment I knew these people cling to their hate and nothing will change that. Personally, people like Booker, make me sick.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly.
If the left and the media really wanted unity and healing, they run the first headline.
They don’t want that.
Many people are exposing themselves recently, on the left, as what they are. Truly.
Obama did it today, too. We got to see the true burn-it-all-down community organizer he is.
Good. Let the veils be lifted.
Except I am not sure how many people see what we see or really care. i do know this, no one on my FB feed was talking about Mueller but many were taking about the events of this weekend. Not many of my friends, that I saw anyway, politicized it.
I just want justice to be served on these people for what they have done to President Trump, his family, Michael Flynn & his family etc Any my patience ran out a long time ago,
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s a good point. Media focus on a topic works. They’re going to try, all out. But people wear down from the fake outrage, over and over. It exhausts itself. Especially when things you prop-up, like Mueller, fall apart. People stop listening.
Yeah, it’s hard for us to wait. It sucks. Just a bit longer. If we win 2020, we will get what we want. Or most of it. Finally.
If you put “Corey Booker Assaults” into your search engine, the reading will keep you quite busy. Odd that he mouths off against Trump when he is quite eligible for mocking IF anyone cared about what he says or does.
V13, someone needs to throw that back in his mug… So true Corey, that El Paso shooter’s white supremist racist ideology does not equate necessarily to a mental health condition, could be he’s just a real ahole..!
On the other hand his support for universal h.c., univ basic income along with eco-fascism (per supposed “manifesto”) just may be the indicator that there’s a loose nut or two in his noggin.
Hey Corey, perhaps those should be the first of the soon to be ever expanding Red Flag conditions?
Hmmm…
Do you own any guns Mr. Booker?
@CoryBooker, @BetoORourke responded to Nate Silver tweet which changed NYT headline an hour later
Off Nate Silver twitter ,
God-Awful Journalism
@AwfulJournalism
6h6 hours ago
Replying to @NateSilver538
Because we all know Russia will change votes in 2020, Republicans won’t do a damn thing to stop it, any attempt to investigate it will be framed as sour grapes and an attempted Deep State coup, and no one will be held accountable.
Another flash-in-the-pan jackass. Called one election cycle correct and has been a loser since. Remember, he guaranteed Hillary was a “shoe in” for President. So, it appears his one election cycle prediction was just blind luck. Kinda like a lottery winner who claims he has a system…but never wins again.
Lol ……
It is getting harder for Opposition to tell the right lie than for them to just state the plain truth.
Just call the NY Times….Moonbatty Times. Lol
The parallels are amazing.
Here in Australia we have a paper called Sydney Morning Herald which we call Silly Moaning Herald. This is our “paper of record” LOLz
In Melbourne, which is on the river Yarra, we have a paper called The Age which we call Pravda on the Yarra. This paper would be the equivalent of the WaPo.
When we have to abandon Texas because we’re overrun by Californians fleeing oppression and Hondurans seeking free stuff, don’t be surprised if we show up there. Gotta be some place to go.
I heard, 25 years ago, that the NYT had a really fun crossword puzzle.
Then I got to college and we read the Wall Street Journal – but the professors warned us about the NYT – don’t bother reading it. That was 1994-1995, It hasn’t gotten better. We read books and essays by Milton Friedman instead. Time well spent.
The MSM willfully sews the seeds of hate, distrust, and the division thats happening in this country.
Blood is on their hands.
Damn right.
I will never abandon You Mr. President. Wish You could stay forever. MAGA!
MAGA!
Contrast the levels of deceit practiced by Times and much of the media in the years following Tet of 1968 with the displays flooding every one of our senses today. The main difference I see is the total absence of professionalism, the absolute disregard for candor, and what I believe any honest psychological professional would agree is a level of anger fast advancing toward total madness! Do hope and pray Donald gets a handle on the whole mess. I’m getting too damn old for another combat tour!
Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
Even then there wasn’t a lot of professionalism outside of Cronkite. David Brinkley was smirking like a fool upon the Nixon resignation. I always respected him until I saw that video of his reporting. It was a mission accomplished look knowing they were dividing the country. They need to feel important.
I wouldn’t put much hope in what a psychological professional might say. That El Paso killer’s dad is a psychologist. He couldn’t see there was something wrong with his son. Seems the whole profession is bunk.
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/07/190708131152.htm
The dad was so busy trying to get a diagnosis of ADHD for the most kids he could, that he did not have time for his son. A parent also makes excuses for their children, even when there is plenty of evidence that the child is deranged.
Par for the course by our most influential propaganda organ that is an enemy of the people — world-wide, not only in USA.
The NYTimes has treated Palestinians that way for generations.
They began to treat Russia that way during the Ukraine crisis in 2014.
And Trump has got the treatment since 2016.
What kind of moral turpitude must it take to be recognized by more and more people — as the press agents for war mongers — and against working class Americans; and for Global Elites — and against the working class?
As an aside, Trump, like Marx, understood full well that importing cheap labor was very bad for the working class.
In the words of Marx: “The main purpose of the bourgeois in relation to the worker is, of course, to have the commodity labor as cheaply as possible, which is only possible when the supply of this commodity is as large as possible in relation to the demand for it”
I guess you really CAN make it up…for awhile, anyway.
