Bipolarized Journalism…

Good grief. In the latest exhibition of bipolar narrative engineering, the New York Times encapsulates everything wrong with the current state of U.S. journalism.

The first New York Times headline for tomorrow was presented with text: “Trump Urges Unity VS. Racism”… (see below)

… This triggered the mob; who immediately began an apoplectic outrage campaign against the publication. So the editors jumped quick to the typeset to correct their headline, acquiesce and engineer a more adversarial narrative; as below.

The second New York Times headline for tomorrow was changed to the text: “Assailing Hate But Not Guns”… (see below)

Welcome to narrative engineering by mob rules.

Yup, that’s journalism in 2019.

