Sunday August 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Important Contrasts in the Bible
When parents are blessed with both a daughter and a son, there are obvious differences. Each has his or her own distinct looks, clothing, goals, and requirements. Both are recognized for their God-given differences, and loved separately, yet equally. Even after they have children of their own, this continues to be true. In a similar way, God established two distinctly different programs and peoples in the Bible. One is the children of Israel, who were given the Mosaic Law as their instructions and to whom nearly two thirds of the Bible was written, and the other is the sons and daughters of God in the Body of Christ, who are under Grace.
The Nation of Israel
There are several specific reasons why God made the nation of Israel His “special people” (Deut. 7:6). It begins with the persistent rebellion of man very early in history. We learn from Romans 1:21-32 that even “when they knew God, they glorified Him not as God.” Mankind plunged so deeply into idolatry and immorality that they sank to the level where “they did not like to retain God in their knowledge.” Since man was created as a free moral agent with choice, God did not force man to have a relationship with Him. However, He was not willing to stand idly by and allow the entire human race to foolishly run down a course leading to the eternal Lake of Fire, so He intervened by establishing the nation of Israel.
When Abram was called to become the father of Israel, God promised him three things: “I will make of thee a great nation… and make thy name great… and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed” (Gen. 12:2-3). The first two promises amount to using the nation of Israel as an undeniable witness of God to an unbelieving world. Repeatedly, the Scripture tell us this was one of the primary purposes for Israel as a nation and all she encountered in history. Solomon’s prayer was “that all people of the earth may know thy name…” (I Kings 8:43). Hezekiah prayed that the Lord would deliver them from enemies “that all the kingdoms of the earth may know that thou art the Lord God, even thou only” (II Kings 19:19). Ezekiel was told to predict a future when enemies will “come up against my people of Israel…that the heathen may know me” (Ezek. 38:16). Likewise, Isaiah predicts a day when “all flesh shall know that I the Lord am thy Saviour and thy Redeemer, the mighty One of Jacob” (Isa. 49:26). Even those who do not want to retain the knowledge of God have heard of the Lord parting the Red Sea and providing a host of miracles for Israel. Israel has been God’s witness to the world.
The third promise to Abram was to bless all the families of the earth through him and his seed. Ultimately, this was fulfilled in the person of the Lord Jesus Christ, coming as the Son of Man and Son of God to pay the ransom for the sins of all mankind. Salvation is now available to all because God used Israel to produce a needed Savior.
The Mosaic Law of Israel
It is imperative that we understand to whom the Law of Moses was given, what it involved, and why it was given. The Lord told Moses, “I will give thee tables of stone, and a law, and commandments…that thou mayest teach them [to Israel]” (Ex. 24:12). These laws were given only to the nation of Israel. They were not given to, nor intended for, Gentiles of the past or present. Moreover, many further misunderstand the scope of the Law of Moses. It was far more than the Ten Commandments; it included volumes of strict requirements governing the social, civil, dietary, and worship life of Israel. It was an entire package to be obeyed. No one was allowed to pick and choose certain requirements and ignore others.
God had several important purposes for giving these laws. They were to be a testimony to all who “hear all these statutes, and say, Surely this great nation is a wise and understanding people…who hath God so nigh unto them” (Deut. 4:5-8). It was intended to draw lost souls back to God, but it was never intended as a way to merit eternal life. Paul taught, “Ye could not be justified [from sin] by the law of Moses” because it was given that “all the world may become guilty before God… for by the law is the knowledge of sin” (Rom. 3:19,20). The law was a beautiful system for Israel, but even Peter acknowledged that it was a heavy “yoke…which neither our fathers nor we were able to bear” (Acts 15:10). God’s ultimate purpose for the law was to prove man’s guilt, to prove his inability to be righteous through good works, and to become “our schoolmaster to bring us unto Christ, that we might be justified by faith” (Gal. 3:24). It is absolutely not intended for the practice of believers today
How Long Did the Mosaic Law Last?
The Lord Jesus clearly said, “I am not sent but unto the lost sheep of the house of Israel” (Matt. 15:24). He told His disciples, “Go not into the way of the Gentiles…but go rather to the lost sheep of the house of Israel” (Matt. 10:5-6). In the early chapters of Acts, it is clear that Israel was still the exclusive focus of ministry (Acts 2:5,22,36; 3:12,25; 7:2,51,52; 11:19,20). Moreover, these Jewish believers were still operating under the law. The Lord Jesus taught, “The scribes and the Pharisees sit in Moses’ seat: all therefore whatsoever they bid you observe, that observe and do” (Matt. 23:1,2). They were still to keep the law because Christ said, “Think not that I am come to destroy the law… but to fulfil” (Matt. 5:17).
For many present-day Christians, much confusion exists because they incorrectly attempt to apply instructions or promises that were given exclusively to Israel under the law. Only Israel was to “take no thought for your life, what ye shall eat…or drink…but seek ye first the Kingdom of God and all these things shall be added unto you” (Matt. 6:25-33). Only Israel was promised, “And these signs shall follow them that believe… In my name shall they cast out devils… speak with new tongues… they shall lay hands on the sick” (Mark 16:17,18). Only Israel was promised, “If ye shall ask any thing in my name, I will do it” (John 14:13,14; 16:23; Matt. 18:19). When we read the Old Testament, the Gospel accounts, and the early chapters of Acts, we are not to claim promises or instruction intended exclusively for Israel. These books were included as part of our present-day Bible because God intended them “for our learning” (Rom. 15:4). Let’s learn the lessons God intended without claiming Israel’s promises.
The Body of Christ
Believers today are not part of the nation of Israel. In the early part of the Book of Acts, God set Israel aside from her favored and exalted position due to repeated waywardness (Rom. 11:11,12). Today, “There is neither Jew nor Greek…for ye are all one in Christ” (Gal. 3:28). Those who trust in the Lord Jesus Christ today are placed into a new group of believers called “the church, which is His Body” or the Body of Christ (Eph. 1:22-23). This is a brand new group of believers that began with the Apostle Paul. Dr. C. I. Scofield said it well in his reference Bible when he wrote: “In his [Paul’s] writings alone we find the doctrine, position, walk, and destiny of the Church.” (Taken from notes on Ephesians 3:6)
The Apostle Paul teaches us, “Ye are not under the law, but under grace” (Rom. 6:14). God saves us by His grace (Eph. 2:8,9), keeps us Growing in God’s Grace secure because grace “reign[s]” (Rom. 5:21), and grace provides a lasting daily peace “wherein we stand” (Rom. 5:1,2). Finally, “…the grace of God [is]… teaching us that, denying ungodliness… we should live soberly, righteously, and godly, in this present world” (Titus 2:11-13). As we live in this current Age of Grace, we are to depend on grace in every area of our lives, and look consistently for our promises and instructions in the letters of the Apostle Paul.
Israel (under the law), and the Body of Christ (under grace), are like a brother and sister. God is the Father of both, yet each is distinctly different. These differences are not intended to be diluted until they are indistinguishable. We are to recognize, respect, and maintain these distinctions. This is a key to understanding our Bible.
By Pastor John Fredericksen
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/important-contrasts-in-the-bible/
LikeLiked by 1 person
“When parents are blessed with both a daughter and a son, there are obvious differences. Each has his or her own distinct looks, clothing, goals, and requirements. … God established two distinctly different programs and peoples in the Bible. One is the children of Israel, who were given the Mosaic Law as their instructions and to whom nearly two thirds of the Bible was written, and the other is the sons and daughters of God in the Body of Christ, who are under Grace.”
There were other peoples (Adam to Noah to the patriarchs, all of whom were not children of Jacob/Israel) and other covenants, a fact which Paul deemed as relevant to the later divide and still-later dissolution of the barrier. Paul used it in an important contrast involving the law and grace matter on which new believers were stumbling — in no small part because of apparent misunderstandings flamed by those in error (Gal. 2:4, Acts 15:5).
In the midst of this contrast set forth in Galatians, Paul refers to the timeline of the law in reference to Abraham and a confirmed covenant:
“Now the promises were spoken to Abraham and to his seed. It does not say “and to seeds” as of many but “and to your seed” as of One, who is Christ. Now I say this: The Law, having come four hundred and thirty years afterward, does not annul the covenant having been confirmed beforehand by God, so as to nullify the promise. For if the inheritance is by the Law, it is no longer by a promise. But God has granted it to Abraham through a promise” (Gal. 3:16-18).
Paul notes another relevant timeline, where Abraham believed before receiving a covenant in the flesh (Gen. 17:11-13) — “And he received the sign of circumcision, a seal of the righteousness of the faith that he had while in the uncircumcision, for him to be father of all those believing while in uncircumcision, for the righteousness to be credited also to them, and the father of circumcision to those not only of circumcision, but also to those walking in the steps of the faith of our father Abraham during uncircumcision. For the promise was to Abraham or his descendants that he should be heir of the world, not through the Law, but through the righteousness of faith” (Romans 4:11-13).
Going back even further, we see relevant prophecy regarding the seed of the woman: “And I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your seed and her seed. He will crush your head, and you will strike his heel” (Genesis 3:15).
It is clear that prophecies, promises, and covenants associated with redemption of peoples go back well before the Mosaic Law came down from Mount Sinai. It is extremely significant that the salvation-centered promise and covenant was not nullified by the law’s arrival (cf. Gal. 3:17), even by the reality of its status as a God-given covenant for a particular people (and strangers and foreigners who chose to attach themselves to it regardless of parentage (cf. Exo. 12:48-49, Num. 15:15-16, Isaiah 56).
Post-ascension, those preaching the cross like apostles Peter and Paul received revelation confirming that God’s salvation is available to all peoples by grace through faith, a message both endeavored to share.
LikeLike
Thanks, TMonroe, for the relevant and further explanation.
LikeLike
Thanks — [Romans 11, Galatians 3 and Ephesians 1].
LikeLike
“Dr. C. I. Scofield said it well in his reference Bible when he wrote: “In his [Paul’s] writings alone we find the doctrine, position, walk, and destiny of the Church.””
Does that include Paul’s teachings on spiritual gifts, including speaking in tongues? As the writer contended in what one might call his ‘Gospel account promises only for Israel cuz law’ section, “Only Israel was promised, “And these signs shall follow them that believe… In my name shall they cast out devils… speak with new tongues… they shall lay hands on the sick” (Mark 16:17,18).”
Those seeking to affirm Pauline authority in all things but not believing the spiritual gifts part carried beyond Biblical times may appeal to 1 Cor. 13:
“Love never fails; but if there are prophesies, they will be done away; if there are tongues, they will be ceased; if there is knowledge it will pass away. For we know in part and we prophesy in part; but when the perfect should come, the partial will be done away.”
Claiming tongues have ceased primarily by using a snippet of verse 8 might not get too far. Per verse 8, shouldn’t knowledge then be expected to pass away along with tongues, despite its increase in this age and prophesies as it relates to future times (cf. Daniel 12:4)? (This is brought up not for a back and forth on cessationism but to explore the concept forwarded that all things Church begin and end with Paul’s letters.)
I mean, these verses are surrounded by a lengthy discussion of various aspects doctrine and fellowship conduct (1 Cor. 11-14, not least of which concern spiritual gifts of which Paul did not want the body of Christ to be ignorant (cf. 1 Cor 12:1). That’s a lot of instruction to an Age of Grace church.
Speaking of a focus on doctrine, were someone to post links to multiple videos of services conducted by some of the writers of various BBS articles, would any of the female participants have head coverings — per the Apostle Paul’s letter to a church filled with Gentiles (1 Cor. 11:3-11) — or might they not have a covering and may even have short hair? Is no form of audible prayer offered in such gatherings by females?
Let’s revisit the writer’s comment on ‘the Law of Moses’: “It was an entire package to be obeyed. No one was allowed to pick and choose certain requirements and ignore others.” If we’re supposed to adhere on the writer’s say-so to “look consistently for our promises and instructions in the letters of the Apostle Paul”, how is it that there may be divergent practices then and now in the “Age of Grace” that was underway in Corinth and was the subject of direct and detailed teaching and instruction on doctrine and church practice as contained in 1 Cor. 11-14?
Might I suggest that the supposedly neat divisions and adjurations for a Pauline elevation hyper-focus might not be as cut and dried as suggested? Might Scripture inform Scripture and context inform the larger picture in a way that is not as simplistic as consigning the entirety of Jesus’ “instructions or promises” in his earthly ministry to current irrelevance ‘cuz Mosaic law dispensation — unless passed through the gatekeeper of Paul’s epistles?
LikeLike
“In the early chapters of Acts, it is clear that Israel was still the exclusive focus of ministry (Acts 2:5,22,36; 3:12,25; 7:2,51,52; 11:19,20)”
It followed Christ’s Great Commission commands to His apostles exactly (cf. Matthew 28, Acts 1), going outward from Jerusalem to Judea, Samaria, and the ends of the earth where the Gentiles/nations are, making disciples of all nations. It’s noteworthy that the writer mentions Acts 11:19. Just as Jesus had a ministerial focus on the lost sheep of Israel (cf. Matthew 15:24), the message was still being received by grace through faith by the nations during His ministry according to His mercy (cf. Matthew 15:22-28).
The focus of Acts 11:19 must be contrasted with the immediate context of the preceding verse, as it shows the transitional nature of the post-Ascension era as the Great Commission process unfolded in real time: “When they heard this, their objections were put to rest, and they glorified God, saying, ‘So then, God has granted even the Gentiles repentance unto life'” (Acts 11:18). “They” in this case were the ‘circumcised believers’ (cf. Acts 11:2) not comprehending what had been revealed to Peter (cf. Acts 10, 11:3-17) about the sameness and lack of distinction of how the Gentiles were saved (by grace through faith, cf. Acts 15:7-11). The ‘exclusive focus’ is recorded as expanding in Acts 10, and much of the rest of the book of Acts and subsequent epistles from Peter, James, Paul, and the writer to the Hebrews focus on explaining the ramifications of the post-ascension time of transition.
LikeLike
“As we live in this current Age of Grace, we are to depend on grace in every area of our lives, and look consistently for our promises and instructions in the letters of the Apostle Paul.”
The selective focus suggested is at the heart of the issue. So, what did Paul have to say about such an approach? Paul urged believers to be armed with the ‘sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God’ (cf. Eph. 6:17). Hebrews 4:12 observes: “For the word of God is living and active, and sharper than any two-edged sword, penetrating even as far as the division of soul and spirit, and of joints and marrows, and able to judge the thoughts and intentions of the heart.”
The Bereans were given credit for checking Paul’s pre-Canon contentions with what the Scriptures said (cf. Acts 17:10-12). Remember, this was post-Jerusalem Council and the split of Paul and Barnabas, so Paul’s outreach was well underway and into Gentile Europe. It still behooved them to refer to relevant Scripture to examine and test the message and doctrine being shared by Paul.
In what is believed to be his final epistle, this is what Paul shared with Timothy: “But you, abide in the things you have learned and have been assured of, having known from whom you learned them, and that from childhood you have known the sacred writings, being able to make you wise unto salvation through faith in Christ Jesus” (2 Timothy 3:14-15).
The “sacred writings” known by Timothy from childhood weren’t Paul’s letters. And yet, near the end of his ministry, Paul affirms their being able to make a church leader and teacher “wise unto salvation through faith in Christ Jesus”. In the next verse, Paul continues the thought:
“Every Scripture is God-breathed and profitable for instruction, for conviction, for correction, and for training in righteousness, so that the man of God may be complete, having been fully equipped toward every good work” (2 Timothy 3:14-17).
The word variously translated as teaching or instruction (Gr. didaskalian) is translated as “doctrine” in the King James Version (cf. Titus 2:10). Like the Bereans, like Timothy, and like Paul, modern believers ought not limit themselves to Pauline epistles for their “promises and instruction” on spiritual matters when relevant Scripture offering them context and corroboration exists throughout God’s word.
LikeLike
Dear Friends, I posted here Rare video about the number one counter terror unit in Israel and probably in the world. They are actually under the police but they are picked from top Special Forces units and go through additional training. They are preventing terror actions al almost daily and even more. They are called the YAMAM and their people stay with the unit for decades.
LikeLike
Second video about the YAMAM anti terror unit. A bit older video but very good. Note that the previous video contained a lot of real action footage.
LikeLike
Have a happy…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Johann Strauss II. – Geschichten aus dem Wiener Wald (Walzer, op.325)
Robert Stolz, conducting the Vienna Symphony Orchestra
LikeLike
August 1, 2019
By Charles Gallmeyer
California Governor Signs Legislation Protecting Rights Of Sex Workers:
‘The legislation comes as states like New York explore decriminalizing sex work.” …
https://www.jurist.org/news/2019/08/california-governor-signs-signs-legislation-protecting-rights-of-sex-workers/
LikeLike
Newsom signed it after his degenerate assembly sent it over. Look next for them to change the age of consent to conform with the desires of the Epsteins of the world.
LikeLike
Jackson Browne wrote “These Days” when he was about 17 or 18 years old. He certainly displayed a level of emotional maturity that I didn’t have at that age . . . Dwane Allman’s version is the best I think.
LikeLike
Have a wonderful Sunday, Treepers. 🙂
LikeLike
LikeLike
Grilled Market Salad…
#2 Grilled Market Salad: Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, baby greens, red cabbage, carrots, blue cheese, apples, strawberries, blueberries, granola, roasted nut blend, apple cider vinaigrette
Yummy!
LikeLike
JACOB & ESAU [A Brief Study of USA (‘Lost tribes’ of Israel*1) & Russia]
Fulfilling Prophecy continues since 1948 when Judah returned to Jerusalem.
It’s been said, ‘It’s difficult to predict the future, especially when it’s about something that hasn’t happened yet’. Too true, except when the LORD has told us what to expect, then it’s quite easy, if we read and understand His message. With all the UniParty fake news of Russian election interference, and more recently our forsaking the INF Treaty*2, many want to write Russia off as a has been or even label them as a Christian nation implying no threat to us. However it’s incumbent upon Christians to review prophecy, since it’s infallible and provides peace of mind in difficult and deceitful times, all while preparing us for the inevitable.
To wit: Genesis 25:23. “And the LORD said unto her [Rebekah], “Two nations are in thy womb, and two manner of people shall be separated from thy bowels; and the one people shall be stronger than the other people; and the elder shall serve the younger.” 24.”…behold, there were twins…” 25. “…first [elder] came out red [communist]…called…Esau.” 26. “…after [younger] came his brother…called Jacob…” 30.”…Esau said…”Feed me…” therefore his name was called Edom.” [USSR unable to grow sufficiently for their use purchased USA wheat, corn, etc.] 34. “…Esau (Edom) despised his birthright.” 27:39. “…thy dwelling shall be [far from*3] the fatness of the earth…” [95% of Russia is above the 45th parallel. Think Canada’s growing season without any of the LORD’s blessings. Canada however is a blessed nation.]
Obadiah 1:1 “…Thus saith the LORD God concerning Edom…”1:3 “The pride of thine heart hath deceived thee…” (They think they are an economic super power but USA beats them at everything) 1:4 “…thou exalt thyself as the eagle (USA)…I will bring thee down, saith the LORD.” 1:7 “…thy confederacy have brought thee even [back to original] to the border…” [Warsaw Pact countries abandoned USSR, became independent nations.(*4)] 1:14 “Neither shouldest thou have stood in the crossway, to cut off those that did escape…” (Christians & Jews wanted to escape if possible, but the Berlin Wall prevented it and they would be shot if they tried. The wall is gone now.) 1:15 “For the day of the LORD is near…” (Fig Tree generation began in 1948.) The remainder of Obadiah 1 addresses future Prophecy regarding the restoration of all the tribes of true Israel, not only Judah.
For A 2nd Witness: (Always seek at least 2 Biblical witnesses to Prophecy.) Malachi 1:2 “…I loved Jacob, 3. And I hated Esau…” [The LORD hates anyone who would give up his/her birthright [love of God] for the sake of worldly pleasures. In Esau’s case it was for a bowl of pottage [red lentils].) 4. “…Edom saith, We are impoverished, but we will return…”thus saith the LORD…they shall build, but I will throw down…the people against whom the LORD hath indignation for ever.” [The LORD will continue to defy them (the Communist nation, not Russian Christians).] (For any who can’t accept that God hates as well as loves, read Proverbs 6:16 – 6:19. God loves all His children, but He hates what many individuals, countries, and church teachers continue to do.) Malachi 1:6 “…saith the LORD…O priests that despise My name…” [false religions & teachers] 7. “Ye offer polluted bread…” [man’s traditions instead of true teaching] The Russian Orthodox(*5) church has been mislead over time but their Christian people have genuine believing hearts & minds.
Still Another Witness: Romans 9:12 “…The elder shall serve the younger.” 9:13 “…Jacob have I loved, but Esau have I hated.”
——————————————————————————————————————
The political pendulum of our nation continues to swing as Jesus foretold. Recent examples; Reagan – right, Clinton – left, W. Bush – right, Obama – left, POTUSDJT – right, but he won’t be our VSG forever unfortunately. Christian’s can prepare themselves with the armour of God. (Ref. Ephesians 6:11-18) Still, Satan and his commies in the making on the left will continue the USA’s ruination. Ultimately they will fail, but we will still endure much more pain.
All Scripture should be read in it’s entirety but this study should assist any who choose to learn. Ref. Ezekiel 12:2. Deeper students, read Ezekiel 38 understanding Gog, Magog, and the chief prince of Meshech and Tubal also reference Russia. The prophecy of the “land of unwalled villages” [USA] under attack from Magog(*6) (will be) thwarted by our LORD to once and for all time show the heathen nations, “I Am the LORD”. Even Christians that have been mislead will recognize the true Word of God when it comes to pass. The foretold attack will appear frightening to the unaware and unlearned, but it should give complete peace of mind to all who understand our Heavenly Father’s plan is coming to pass exactly as it is written.
2 John 1:11 “For he that biddeth him God speed is partaker of his evil deeds.” “God speed” was a colloquial salutation much like we might say, “Have a great day!”. How much worse in the LORD’s eyes is attending or giving money to a church teaching, “No prophecies have been fulfilled yet”. Lying, play-actors.
If your teacher hasn’t taught this, or it’s your 1st reading of these scriptures, or even if you doubt this analysis, that’s OK just file it away in your brain for future reference. You will recognize other pieces as they continue to fall into place. It is Prophecy, it will happen, in fact it is happening now. The Really Big Ugly is still coming but there’s a lot more heartbreaks ahead first. The LORD has already stated, “Relax, I got this!”.
Awesome time to be alive! Who has ears to hear…
——————————————————————————————————————
1* They aren’t ‘Lost Tribes’ to the LORD He knows where they’re all at, but false teachers of our day have lost (mislead) them in the religious world. Do you personally know anyone that can sit down with you and have an in-depth discussion about the Word of the LORD? Ref. 1st Peter 4:17 , Ezek.13 – all of it.
*2 https://www.oann.com/u-s-pulls-out-of-inf-treaty-with-russia/
*3 ‘Far from’ per Hebrew manuscripts, mis-translated in KJV, et al.
*4 Romania, Poland, Czechoslovakia, Romania, Belarus, E. Germany, et al.
*5 https://orthochristian.com/ Sourced for analysis of doctrine.
*6 https://www.forbes.com/sites/lorenthompson/2019/07/30/defense-against-hypersonic-attack-is-becoming-the-biggest-military-challenge-of-the-trump-era/#488b676b62c0 Just 1 example of Esau’s quest to dominate.
LikeLike
INTERNET VENTURES
American White Pelican (looks white, black and orange to me…LOL!)…
Japan’s Mt. Fuji in the spring with beautiful lupines…
Road from Hazro to Shazi, Pakistan, built by the Brits in the 1930s and goes to the Himalayan foothills…
Calla Lilies in Zhuzihu, Taipei, photo by Craig Ferguson
I love this vid…”Largest Plane In U.S. Air Force Gets Fuel In-Flight”
C-5M Super Galaxy, the largest airplane in the USAF, from the 436th Airlift Wing conducts aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 171st Air Refueling Wing on June 19, 2019…
LikeLike
This is a day the lord hath made, I will rejoice and be glad in it. Psalms 118:24
We are preparing to send our Youngest son off to college. My wife said ” just a moment to have with him when he was a little baby”. It’s not gone, it’s in him, in us, but those moments are our memories of our past.
It’s very hard to stop and bury your head in that fussy child’s hair and “rejoice” when your sleepy and hungry but some day that moment becomes the most precious gift God gives us. ” count it all joy” James 1:2,3
LikeLike