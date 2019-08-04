Dayton Ohio Nightclub District Shooting – 9 Killed, 27 Injured, Lone Gunman..

Shortly after 1am this morning on East Fifth Street in the city’s Oregon District of Dayton Ohio, a lone gunman opened fire killing nine people and wounding 27. The shooting suspect has been identified as Connor Betts, 24, of Bellbrook Ohio [identified by local residents as a “disturbed” individual]. Two of the deceased victims were the shooters sister and her boyfriend.

Officers killed the lone suspect after he fired for less than a minute from a “.223 high-capacity” rifle, while carrying additional magazines. The rifle has been identified by local officials as an “AK” variant. Deb Decker, public information officer for Montgomery County, said the shooter used an assault rifle. [link] The shooter was wearing body armor.

Officials said the shooter fired multiple rounds as the suspect was making his way toward a bar called Ned Peppers. Someone from Ned Peppers grabbed the barrel of the rifle, and the shooter “picked up a handgun and was willing to continue shooting.” Decker said when police arrived and killed the shooter.

