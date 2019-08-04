Dayton Ohio Nightclub District Shooting – 9 Killed, 27 Injured, Lone Gunman..

Shortly after 1am this morning on East Fifth Street in the city’s Oregon District of Dayton Ohio, a lone gunman opened fire killing nine people and wounding 27. The shooting suspect has been identified as Connor Betts, 24, of Bellbrook Ohio [identified by local residents as a “disturbed” individual]. Two of the deceased victims were the shooters sister and her boyfriend.
Officers killed the lone suspect after he fired for less than a minute from a “.223 high-capacity” rifle, while carrying additional magazines. The rifle has been identified by local officials as an “AK” variant. Deb Decker, public information officer for Montgomery County, said the shooter used an assault rifle. [link] The shooter was wearing body armor.
Officials said the shooter fired multiple rounds as the suspect was making his way toward a bar called Ned Peppers. Someone from Ned Peppers grabbed the barrel of the rifle, and the shooter “picked up a handgun and was willing to continue shooting.” Decker said when police arrived and killed the shooter.
This one not political – he took out his sister in a blaze of glory. She probably yelled at him for being stupid and worthless. He snapped.
The El Paso shooter is a fish, that one smells, highly charged and political. We will never know the truth about that one – too much sugar to exploit as a trump nazi. Pansy.
That the way I see it.
The Dayton creep wore clothing that identified him as a Satanist. The El Paso creep identified as a “Progressive” who wanted free medical and a guaranteed income Nationwide and hated illegal immigrants. Some how the Globalist Media propagandists find them to “right wing”. Last time I looked the Left had was the home of the Satanists and Witches–actually casting spells against the President every month. Free stuff like the El Paso creep wants is Socialist. “Orange Man bad” though so they’re with him according to the NYSlimes etc….
This is MY backyard. Dayton Cops tapped this dude in under a minute…
How did the El Paso shooter get to wander around for 20+ minutes and gave up due no mo bullets? Any good answers from Las Vegas….?
BTW I own a couple of bricks at Tumbleweed Connection (across the street) and Dublin Pub (on the corner).
Because there are foot patrols in party central.
Word on the street is that his sister was dating a black guy, and he didnt like it,so killed her and multiple black patrons there.
Well, it turns out Dayton killer is a registered Dem who voted in two Dem primaries. Big league has that story.
Violence is always the left’s play.
Online services had the El Paso Shooter registered as a Democrat.
After a few hours this was changed to Republican.
There will be screen shot to show the change.
This one can probably be traced to Antifa.
This is domestic terrorism.
YES_ in both cases, these young men were not MAGA people! They were disturbed people who embraced the Democrats, but with enough twisted stuff in there to confuse the uninformed a bit as to exactly how Left or Right they were—you won’t get mental clarity and consistency from young men so full of rage and hopelessness that they want to go out in a blaze of glory after a mass killing! It enrages me that the media isn’t reporting that fact, especially since the screen shots were saved on the El Paso killer, showing what his online profiles said before the shooting and then how they were hacked and changed after the shooting, in the case of one online profile, in order to make him a Republican Trump supporter! Grrr.
In 1974 I sat at the bar in Tumbleweed Connection (across the street from the recent shooting) late one Friday afternoon. To my left was a guy with his significant other (to his left) and she was sobbing and just wanted to go home. He smacked her on the face and told her to shut up… I said something to the effect that he shouldn’t be beating up on tiny lady who just wants to leave….
The guy LEAPS off the stool, gets in my face and says something about who OWNS his woman…. [I’m 5′ 7″ 138 lbs] I push back the stool and step off and make one step to the right. I ask politely if he will just take her home. He lunges toward me and takes a [well measured] haymaker to his left mandible. Drops like a sack of potatoes.
I gave the lady $40 for a cab and told her to stay with family or friends… The bartender kept drying glasses with a towel… Paid my bill (+tip) and left.
Heard later the Dayton Cops found the guy on the floor with a broken jaw.
[this was before cameras everywhere]
Broke my thumb due to fist over thumb rather than thumb-over-fist…
The Oregon District takes care of it’s self. Dayton Cops ensure this.
I don’t believe in coincidences.
The Left wants to take away our guns and our POTUS.
The Marxist Satanists are LOSING Bigly and they are going to use violence to intimidate in order to retain power. Marxism must be purged and the vacuum filled with our traditional adherence to Christianity.
Not just the left,
John Kasich (R-OH) “Calls for Marches to Demand Gun Control Legislation”
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/08/04/john-kasich-calls-for-marches-to-demand-gun-control-legislation/
Fine. Let’s have Federally funded programs for safe gun ownership to include monthly target practice, and under ‘real world’ potential scenarios as well as quarterly discussions about the laws of self defense.
Good gun control is a tight grouping as the maximum range of your weapon of choice.
So Gov. Butthurt is still beating his hoplophobic drum & continues to support disarmament of American citizens.
Perhaps he should switch parties & throw his hat into the 2020 race.He could conceivably win 2 states this time!
Simply stated, until our justice system and culture respect life, this current individually directed carnage will continue. In the past few years, multiple “mass shooting” have taken place and the perpetrator known from day one.
How many stone cold murderers has our criminal justice system exterminated in return?
El Paso and Dayton shooters that committed no less than 29 homicides have been clearly identified. Both should be given a trial Monday morning and executed before sunset on Monday. We as a culture can begin to heal knowing the person is not permitted refuge among the living and the next perpetrator will at least have a second thought of some form of quick summary punishment awaits them.
Are you ready to assign the same prescription of rapid justice and execution to the hundreds of murderers in, say, Detroit or Chicago?
Be careful, because if you do, you’ll be pronounced a “racist”! I mean, after all, in Chicago, and my home town of Wilmington, and my dad’s home town of Camden, and my mom’s home town of Chester, PA, if black people kill each other by the multiples, it isn’t even defined as a “mass killing.”
It has nothing to do with “respecting life.” It has everything to do with weaponizing individuals to keep The System powerful and unchallenged. It has everything to do with the Predator Media pushing narratives for their corporate and deep state handlers. It has everything to do with keeping the Inconvenient Truth of Epstein, his IC connections, his blackmail and organized crime connections, etc., out of the headlines.
Not saying this is why Dayton’s event happened. Not so sure about the TX one though. Sure seems to be extremely convenient timing, though. Epstein? Who? What? Hey, look, here’s some Graphic Content (TM)–careful, it might Be Disturbing!
Trauma-based control.
“29 homicides”- 29=2 x 9 is masonic symbolism.
First off this terrible tragedy is so close to home it’s sickening because I live here in Dayton and have been to this area many times. It is a crowded area of bars and small shops with a narrow cobbled street. Police presence is high and small incidence’s do occur. The shooter is from a very affluent area in Bellbrook Ohio less then twelve miles away. Locals who know him said he was troubled. Of the nine victims one was his sister and her boyfriend. All the victims were shot outside on a patio open to the street but walls on either side and a doorway into the bar. The victims were trapped basically. The sister and B/F were there on the patio also, not in a car as is being reported. From the shell casing picture I’m surmising the shooter started in the street or at the curb with his assault and moved forward toward the patio initially and then to the bar door where he was stopped and killed. He wore body armor. Preplanned attack. IMHO!! This was a jealously attack. He was jealous of his sister and her B/F. They had a social life and friends and he did not. Nothing more nothing less. Now we will wait and see what the police turn up. Thank God the police reacted quickly or more people would have died.
LikeLiked by 6 people
> Thank God the police reacted quickly or more people would have died.
Not quickly enough it would seem. And not as quickly as properly armed and trained civilians could have. If, that is, they weren’t moving through their Saturday night in a fog of alcohol and the assumption that it’s up to Somebody Else to protect them.
It sickens me to hear any Americans described as “trapped” or “victims.” SICKENS ME. We are AMERICANS, and under no circumstances should we cede our safety in order to consume fun and alcohol and sex and all the numbing agents of modern day consumerism.
People who cede their freedom to attackers are shameful. When my ancestors helped frame the Bill of Rights they recognized the Second Amendment as a limit on the tyranny of kings and governments. They also recognized the tyranny of degenerates and psychopaths.
Enough is enough! This anti-gun/victimvictimvictim Stockholm Syndrome is weakening our republic and its people. I am just an old lady, and I’ve been through a lot, back to the race riots in the Delaware Valley in the 1960s. But the way that I’ve seen Americans get weak and dependent on LE and military for their security has been the worst experience of my life. I have made it my life’s work to avoid people and situations where sheep are herded into slaughterhouses for profit. My ancestors cry out to their descendants to be sheepdogs, not sheep, and to vanquish the wolves, rather than kowtow to them and bow down pleading, “Please, Mr. Wolf, do it to Julia, not to me–and we’ll create hashtags for Hope and Prayers on Twitter!”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good to hear a refreshing voice!
Indeed!!!
I assume the sister’s boyfriend was not black. They haven’t made an issue about an angry white male who didn’t like race-mixing as they say about El Paso shooter.
LikeLike
There is a pic of the sister and her boyfriend on Daily Mail
and no he is not black.
LikeLike
Some messed up guy tried to shoot up a Wal Mart in Tumwater, WA, last summer (2018). Here’s how it went for him:
https://www.king5.com/article/news/local/hero-civilian-in-tumwater-walmart-shooting-is-pastor-and-medic/281-565164739
Until people are willing, trained, and ready to be sheepdogs instead of sheep, the wolves will seek out easy prey.
My Delaware Valley ancestors knew this when they framed the Bill of Rights and wouldn’t sign the Constitution without it.
Based upon 2017 figures, daily there are:
43 (nonsuicide) deaths by firearm
110 deaths due to automobile accidents
123 suicides
134 deaths from opioid overdoses (most opiods coming through a porous border)
Just not all in one place… so it’s not “newsworthy”…
Running infographic data on Chicago violence:
http://heyjackass.com/
The odds are as follows. Consider that, statistically, you can GREATLY decrease your odds of “assault by firearm” simply by staying out of the “bad side of town”:
Manner of Injury Deaths in Order of DECREASING Likelihood
Legend: Cause – One Year Odds (one in); Lifetime Odds (one in)
Deaths Due to Unintentional (Accidental) Injuries – 2,812; 37
Nontransport Unintentional (Accidental) Injuries – 5,382; 70
Transport Accidents – 5,889; 77
Intentional selfharm – 9,380; 122
Other and unspecified land transport accidents – 16,339; 212
Assault – 16,421; 214
Intentional selfharm by firearm – 16,599; 216
Car occupant – 18,585; 242
Falls – 20,666; 269
Accidental poisoning by and exposure to noxious substances – 21,581; 281
Assault by firearm – 25,489; 331
Other and unspecified fall – 37,662; 490
As an old lady descended from American Revolutionaries, I pronounce this man cuck of the year.
“Conservatives want everyone to feel the same.”
Excuse me while I go hurl.
Yeah, one fungible humanity under Corporate Globalism and its debt-and-usury peddlers. Like that that DESTROYED my home turf of Wilmington, Delaware!
LikeLiked by 2 people
One way they can get your guns is to declare you mentally ill…..
believe in God your mental…you are white..thus racist and mental…
the list goes on and on……be careful what one calls normal…
be careful whom you give the power to judge you .
> One way they can get your guns is to declare you mentally ill
I was in meeting rooms with program directors from various large “philanthropic” foundations in the 1990s and 2000s who had precisely this as their goal. I am not exaggerating. I was shocked by it, though didn’t say anything. To think that they considered my father and other men in our neighborhood, both black and white, “mentally ill” for taking up arms to protect his family in the race riots of the 1960s was one of the most unpleasant redpills I ever got. They considered my father and those men doubly “mentally ill” because they were veterans.
They–who had bodyguards and private security protection at work and even at home–knew they were mostly safe from attackers, especially when behind their well-fortified gated communities and skyscrapers.
You and me? Piffle. We’re expendable fungible carbon units in their profit schemes.
I will say it again: They have FOR AT LEAST 30 YEARS had as a goal to declare RKBA a mental illness. They started by psychopathologizing everything about our sons–their activity, their curiosity, their physicality. They proceeded by drugging our sons.
Why do you think that we never hear about these shooters’ experience/history with “psychotherapy”–often delivered by their public schools? Why do you think Big Pharma has cadres of lawyers to cover up the role of SSRIs and other drugs in making young boys crazy?
In my youth I often voted Democrat because I thought the Neocons were the most evil people I ever saw. Now I realize that the real bipolar disorder of our society is how power flows between Evil Dems and Evil GOPe. Back and forth. Back and forth.
When will We The People have a Third Way (actually just a second one)??????
How could young people even think of killing like this?
I agree, Shoot E’m Up Video games.
They do it for hours a day, into the night, and for years from very young age,
Kill as many ‘players’ as you can, over and over.
While this of course is not the only factor, IMO it’s a heavy one.
Who will pass Laws to end these types of ‘games’?
Who? Tell me who.
Not much about video games on his twitter. But he did have a fascination with death metal and satan.
LikeLike
Sorry But I disagree how many millions of people
play video games and don;t turn into mass shooters.
IT like the gun issue..These people who do this have
mental issues, but they yell gun control, now they will yell
video games..NO..It mental health issue that are not being
address..Normal thinking people don;t do this..
Someone on another site posted a link that both of the latest shooters are registered dems. Im not sure of that, but if you read the El-Paso’s evil manifesto, it mirrors environmental dem, and racist margret sanger talking points. He even goes on to say he had these feelings before Trump was elected to office, and blames both dems and repubs for Americas current condition.
https://media.8ch.net/file_store/7e1363f7757dbaa81b0be29cedfb854dbdd7c3559b1c5afa0e15d63402d39934.pdf
The media/lefts blaming of Trump for this is propaganda of sickening proportions.
Considering how many of these sickos are democrats, I think that instead of more gun control, perhaps we should seriously consider some democrat control.
From https://realclimatescience.com/2019/07/new-video-fire-conspiracy-theorists/#comment-235977
========================
In 1863 a Democrat shot and killedAbraham Lincoln, President of the United States.
In 1881 a left wing radical Democrat shot James Garfield, President of the United States who, later died from the wound.
In 1963 a radical left wing socialist shot and killed John F. Kennedy, President of the United States.
In 1975 a left wing radical Democrat fired shots at Gerald Ford, President of the United States.
In 1983 a registered Democrat shot and wounded President RonaldReagan.
In 1984 James Huberty, a disgruntled Democrat, shot and killed 22 people in a McDonaldsrestaurant.
In 1986 Patrick Sherril, a disgruntled Democrat, shot and killed 15 people in an Oklahoma post office.
In 1990 James Pough, a disgruntled Democrat, shot and killed 10 people at a GMAC office.
In 1991 George Hennard, a disgruntled Democrat, shot and killed 23 people in a Lubys cafeteria.
In 1995 James Daniel Simpson, a disgruntled Democrat, shot and killed 5 coworkers in a Texas laboratory.
In 1999 Larry Asbrook, a disgruntled Democrat, shot and killed 8 people at a church service.
In 2001 a left-wing radical Democrat fired shots at the White House in a failed attempt to kill George W. Bush, President of the United States.
In 2003 Douglas Williams, a disgruntled Democrat, shot and killed 7 people at a Lockheed Martin plant.
In 2007 a registered Democrat named Seung – Hui Cho shot and killed 32 people in Virginia Tech.
In 2010 a mentally ill registered Democrat named Jared LeeLoughner shot Rep. GabrielleGiffords and killed 6 others.
In 2011 a registered Democrat named James Holmes went into a movie theater and shot and killed 12 people.
In 2012 Andrew Engeldinger, a disgruntled Democrat, shot and killed 7 people in Minneapolis.
In 2013 a registered Democrat named Adam Lanza shot and killed 26 people in a school.
One could go on, but you get the point, even if the media does not. Clearly, there is a problem with Democrats and violence. No NRA member, or Tea Party member, or Republican conservatives were involved.
==============
And now it seems both the El Paso and Dayton gunmen were actually democrats.
Any increased ‘gun control’ just makes it harder for law abiding citizens to defend themselves. When seconds count, the police are at best minutes away, and at worst, won’t even do anything to help. We don’t need more ‘gun control’, we need democrat control.
Betts is confirmed Warren/Bernie supporter. Hated capitalism, cops, ICE, borders. Loved satan, death metal, and Antifa.
Just check his twitter @imthespookster
LikeLike
His twitter is very clear about his affiliation
his twitter handle is iamthespookster
LikeLike
fyi ohio presser….
LikeLike
By the way, Treepers–what’s up with that Jeffrey Epstein story lately?
Anybody heard anything?
LikeLike
Jeff is trying to hang out in his Jethro Bodine bachelors pad
LikeLike
Got any idea what happened in Las Vegas October 1, 2017 ?
Press conference on Dayton shooting now. They played the 911 call and have a power point screen listing the victims. Much discussion of law enforcement excellent response. They are explaining the route he took, showing video of graphic content. Dayton going to great lengths to explain how they handled the shooting. I wonder if this is to show contrast with El Paso handling? Just my opinion but I have a feeling El Paso was a FF and Dayton was an incel gone postal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yIKES! If by FF you mean false flag, I was hammered by Treepers for suggesting just that in the CTH article about El Paso. They called my comment “tripe”. OUCH 😦
LikeLike
It’s ok–there are a lot of smart people here who focus on facts and have insights I don’t. That’s why I read here! It’s natural to wonder why and try to figure things out. El Paso has a weird vibe to me whereas the Dayton shooting seems more straight forward. I could totally be wrong and I have been before. Just my 2 cents.
LikeLike
I understand the shooter in El Paso ran out of ammo, walked towards the exit and surrendered to LEO’s. No need to shoot him at that point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No LEO’S entered or engaged him in the store. Looks like Parkland and Columbine Police tactic….waiting for the shooter to run out of bullets or victims whichever comes first! By the looks of the El Paso police in the photos it doesn’t surprise me, either!
LikeLike
Local Dayton police are in charge there. The FBI took control of the crime scene in El Paso. The federal government takes as much time as they possibly can to complete a task. Poor people were still waiting today to find out if their loved one was a victim.
LikeLike
Meanwhile, in Chicago last night: Seven people were shot early Sunday morning in Douglas Park on the city’s West Side
https://wgntv.com/2019/08/04/7-people-shot-in-west-side-park-police/
Just another weekend in Chicago, hence not a peep from the media.
POTUS on Fox now
LikeLike
700,000 abortions annually in America (mostly black children).
Maybe if we stop allowing this mass murder of our nation’s children God will have mercy on us and heal our land!!!
Just a thought!
It always starts at home. That is the failure.
Mid week of last week, the blog which will go un-named here, predicted a major FF was coming. and told us to be aware of our surroundings when out in public. ……….major distraction by deep state from coming declas issues.etc. I mention this just as a point of interest, for what it is worth.
I’m so glad I have all of you guys, especially when it comes to subjects like this.
Anyone else think that when the “non-left” (new name I invented because “we” have so many levels of support.) are losing (IG report about to come out; Comey in hot water; un-redated documents about to be revealed) that these shootings happen.
Shiny object syndrome but the sad thing is lives are lost and lives are forever changed.
I can’t prove it, but I feel it.
Oh no! After weeks of peace…..I am being asked to sign in again in order to like a comment. This too shall pass, but what a pain until it does 🙄
From WHIO-TV:
Dayton Shooting: Suspect ID’d, reportedly had prior hit-list
https://www.whio.com/news/local/bellbrook-police-conduct-investigation-home/74z9iRBtYqBqxOQ6kSsdzL/
The shooter has been a violent nutcase since high school, when he wrote a “hit list” on the bathroom wall, and some acquaintances assumed it was him when they heard about a mass shooting. Two of the victims were the shooter’s sister and her boyfriend.
LikeLike
Permitless Carry Handguns
As of June 26, 2019, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho (residents only), Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Dakota (residents only; concealed carry only), Oklahoma (effective November 1, 2019), South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming (residents only) do not require a permit to carry a loaded concealed firearm for any person of age who is not prohibited from owning a firearm. Permitless carry in Idaho, North Dakota and Wyoming is applicable to residents only; nonresidents must have a permit to carry a concealed handgun in these states. All aforementioned jurisdictions do not require a permit to openly carry either except for North Dakota and certain localities in Missouri.”
Contents
1 U.S. jurisdictions that have constitutional carry
1.1 Alaska
1.2 Arizona
1.3 Arkansas
1.4 Idaho (residents only)
1.5 Kansas
1.6 Kentucky
1.7 Maine
1.8 Mississippi
1.9 Missouri
1.10 New Hampshire
1.11 North Dakota (residents only; concealed carry only)
1.12 Oklahoma
1.13 South Dakota
1.14 Vermont
1.15 West Virginia
1.16 Wyoming (residents only)
2 U.S. states that have a limited form of permitless concealed carry
2.1 Illinois (Unloaded and fully enclosed weapon and loaded magazine)
2.2 Montana (outside city limits)
2.3 New Mexico (unloaded weapon & loaded magazine)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Constitutional_carry
This is a transparent push by the Left against guns. But politicizing & capitalizing on these shootings for gun-grabs is futile. These incidents actually prove counter-productive to the Left’s agenda.
Such types of shootings tend to cause a spike in gun sales– for GOOD reason. Most see it as only incentive in the need for self-protection. We cannot rely upon the Gov or others to prevent, or protect us. We’ve been told it’s also not in LEO’s job description (not to say the good ones don’t do what they can.)
“Gun-Free Zones” only advertise themselves as targets. Gun-control only impacts the law-abiding. The criminals will always find the guns. The crazy people will too, or resort to another method to achieve their insane goals. How’d “prohibition” work out? What about that never-ending “war on drugs”? Where there’s a will, there’s ALWAYS a way.
It’s mind-boggling the Dems can’t see it. You’d almost swear they were covertly working to promote gun sales– needed for security & self-defense. They’ve flooded in millions of unvetted people from over 70 countries– those w/o any documents. We’ve no idea who these people are! Having also seen how truly incompetent, corrupt, & self-serving our Gov has become– there is NO way in he11 we should ever trust, or fully rely on them to keep us all safe! It’s completely irrational to think they could, much less would.
Dems/RINO’s don’t get to DESTROY the country with open-boarders, while promoting lawlessness– selectively. To then expect people to stand behind them, giving up the few Rights we are guaranteed. They’re totally delusional!
Sharing wrote my mother wrote:
—
Well they’ve announced his name and local news has interviewed the Bellbrook City Manager, so I guess it’s pretty official. Next interview I saw the cross street sign Ivy Crest. There’s a cul de sac off of a cul de sac. Turns out this shooter in Dayton lived four houses up from what was my home for 18 years.
It just adds another layer of sad to all this. Bellbrook is a tiny little city that when we moved there in ‘88 had one traffic light in the middle of town and was surrounded by corn fields in some directions.
Close knit, a little hidden gem. For 18 years it was home. The two cul de sacs were new and we had a block party twice a year at least through the year till I moved away. (right in front of our driveway) We all new each other and we knew all the few dozen kids who lived on those two streets. Obviously this young man came much later, but it’s that feeling of “you just never know”. This is the quiet street he came from, and I know some people who still live there.
—
When I last lived there I would have known of this family, based on when the house was purchased. The children of this family would have been in the 5 to 8-year old range, likely participating in the block parties my mother spoke of. Regarding the family, you would know more about them from the current news than I did at the time so I’ll leave it at that.
On the other hand, regarding the community, there’s some things I want to say. Any connection to White Nationalism or blame on PDJT is disgusting. This was clearly a young man that needed help. This community can be described as right-leaning but fiercely independent. Flags fly from some of the houses on that street, perhaps even some military folks that work at nearby Wright-Patterson AFB. It’s just not possible that this tragedy can be blamed on PDJT, and the folks in this community would be angered at being connected in any way to White Nationalism.
But yeah, even my small connection to this tragedy has been tough. Difficult for me to reconcile Bellbrook with mass murder.
Bellbrook gave us Erma Bombeck for heaven’s sake!
What White Supremacist shoots his own sister who is white also????
What White Supremacist shoots his own sister who is white also???? The guy was mentally ill and should have been institutionalized just like the Connecticut kid but the judge wouldn’t listen to his mother!
He was antifa/leftist/anarchist/satanist.
iamthespookster on twitter.
If you have twitter you just go to media to see all his selfies
https://twitter.com/iamthespookster/media
Flowers for Atomsk
@iamthespookster
he/him / anime fan / metalhead / leftist / i’m going to hell and i’m not coming back
No LEO’S entered or engaged him in the store. Looks like Parkland and Columbine Police tactic….waiting for the shooter to run out of bullets or victims whichever comes first! By the looks of the El Paso police in the photos it doesn’t surprise me, either!!
I’m going with over-prescribing psych meds. It seems every kid now is diagosed with ADD or bipolar disorder . They are prescribed serious meds that alter their body chemistry. It’s already known that some of the meds cause young people to want to commit violence against themselves, i.e., suicide. It could also cause them to want to commit violence against others. I really cannot think of anything else that is so different now than a couple of decades prior. We know Adam Lanza was off his rocker. Nicholas Cruz was troubled. That guy out in California too, the one who was upset that young women didn’t like him. Do some of the psych meds turn frustration and disappointment into an urge to act violently toward others? No anger control?
Common Psych. Meds. do cause suicide in the depressed. Not a big jump from hanging to Suicide by Cop.
For what it is worth this nut was a leftist bernie/warren supporter who hated ICE, cops, capitalism, and borders. Here is his twitter > https://twitter.com/iamthespookster
Selfies:
Dayton newspaper: https://twitter.com/iamthespookster/status/838856478068985856
Photo of Dog: https://twitter.com/iamthespookster/status/871864534545424391
Mom’s facebook has same dog
Mom’s FB with shooter and sis:
Mom’s FB : https://facebook.com/divachick1
Betts thought guy who died attacking ICE was a martyr
Based on the definition of martyr, the El Paso shooter is one too.
I am sorry to repeatedly post this guys twitter but am trying to get whoever is moderating this thread to get SD to look into it and make an update. Heavy.com is now reporting it too. Only a matter of time before his twitter is scrubbed.
https://heavy.com/news/2019/08/connor-betts-twitter-politics-social-media/
Dayton shooter was at the very least a supporter of Antifa. He was a Warren/Bernie supporter, and wanted socialism.
https://mobile.twitter.com/iamthespookster
This, no doubt, upsets the media’s narrative. I’m sure they’ll avoid mentioning those pesky facts during their breathless reporting.
Here come the “Red Flag” laws. I know that our Governor here in Ohio, Mike DeWine, is for them. I also think that AG Barr as expressed some willingness to go along with one if it was written correctly. I don’t what the Governor of Texas’ position is on Red Flag laws.
As a retired Common Pleas Court Magistrate, I heard Civil Protection cases all the time. The initial hearing is called an “ex parte” hearing or a one sided hearing. Only the Plaintiff is present to give her/his side of the story. At that hearing a Defendant’s guns can be taken under the right circumstances. After 10 days a full hearing is held with both parties present. It was my experience that most Plaintiff’s in a Civil Protection hearing were not afraid for their safety; they just had a personal vendetta against the Defendant, usually a wife who wanted to get a foot up on divorcing her husband or vice versa.
The problem is that once guns are taken, it is very difficult to get them back even if the Defendant is found not to have done anything wrong.
The “Red Flag” laws have the potential to result in the same thing. A family member gets mad at another family member for whatever reason and states that person has a mental problem. The guns are then confiscated without a hearing; i.e., ex parte. Then a full hearing will be held. Unfortunately, that puts the burden on the person who is alleged to be mentally incompetent to prove that he/she isn’t.
Hopefully, this is not what President Trump has in mind at his presser today when he said that something was going to be done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Marcia,
Yes, I keep saying watch the R’s. They are pushing the Red Flag Law.
Then confiscations can begin.
Ugh. Seems like there’s a lot of potential for abuse of that kind of law.
Intentionally so.
Trump SUCKS when it comes to 2nd Amd rights. Again, Trump SUCKS when it comes to 2nd Amd rights. He *never was* a big 2nd Amd supporter. He ‘changed his mind’ when he was running for POTUS. I was very suspicious of his new found love for 2nd Amd but I voted for him. Even so HE’S BEEN ABSOLUTELY GIVING OUR GUN RIGHTS AWAY to the communist progs.
First thing he did after Las Vegas? Instructed BATF to ‘look into’ banning bump stocks. ‘Look into’ is code for “ban them”.
“Something will be done” is code for red flag laws WILL BE passed.
EVERY TIME a mass shooting happens Trump backs down like a pussy, I said PUSSY, and caves like a wimp, I said WIMP, to the gun haters.
I HATE when he does that. I won’t be punished for the sins of someone else. If the govt wants to grab my guns, they won’t get them without substantial cost.
President Trump has to appear reasonable to the majority of Americans and do something to placate them in the face of a news media assault on him. Banning bump stocks was the least restrictive response and it worked. Bump stocks are not mentioned in the Constitution.
Looks like news outlets are toning down coverage of Ohio massacre..doesn’t fit their narrative. They will focus on El Paso instead.
This says he died a while back. Feb 19th 1992
