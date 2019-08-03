Taming of the Shrew – Following Pelosi Meeting AOC Top Aides Resign…

The progressive elements around Alexandria Ocasio-Cortz are framing the removal of the Justice Democrat leader, Saikat Chakrabarti, as a move to continue the movement beyond the landscape of AOC. However, in reality it looks like Nancy Pelosi is cracking the whip.
The ultra left-wing “Justice Democrat” movement activated to bring AOC onto the national stage. However, that same movement, led by Saikat Chakrabarti, was openly stating an objective to target incumbent democrats who were not falling into line behind the most severe messaging of the far-left.
Apparently Pelosi said: enough is enough.
WASHINGTON — Two top aides to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., are leaving her congressional office, the freshman lawmaker said in a statement Friday.
Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, and Corbin Trent, her communications director, are departing, her statement said. Trent is joining the congresswoman’s campaign and Chakrabarti plans to join New Consensus, a non-profit that is promoting Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal proposal. (more)
Part of the Jusice Democrat moonbat messaging revolves around convincing the world about the Green New Deal; a program founded upon accepting the end of human life on the planet in twelve years, unless the U.S. abandons fossil fuel energy. Apparently what happens in China and India doesn’t matter as much. Bad, bad ‘merica & America sucks.
The moonbat influence is so prevalent to the ideology of the party-base almost every presidential candidate was publicly affirming their support for the proposals of the AOC moonbat caucus. Obviously it doesn’t take a political expert to see how that was causing the 2020 candidate field to look like a bunch of raving mad idiots. [Just ask Bill Maher]
Thus, if Pelosi is going to retain her gavel; and you better believe it will only be removed by prying her fingers from it; the Speaker cannot let this nonsense continue.
More than likely there were a few presidential campaigns having discussions with the DNC about how ridiculous this had become. It seems the final straw that broke Pelosi’s back was the DCCC losing Executive Director Allison Jaslow, and her entire staff, because they just were not ‘woke’ enough for the moonbat activists.
Hell, even Barack Obama is now viewed as a right-wing fascist by the AOC faction who have sworn off breeding because, well, hell they’ve only got a dozen years left to live and they need their college tuition payments absolved before the planet implodes. Weird yes, but that’s the moonbat outlook.
The Democrats are in crisis mode as the platform requires keeping the impeachment nuts satiated, eliminating electricity and automobiles and saving the planet by removing straws from the juice boxes in Youngstown Elementary School. Unfortunately, forcing construction workers in Pennsylvania to eat sustainable algae cakes doesn’t appear to be a talking point Pelosi plans on pushing.
Pelosi is having a hard enough time convincing the AFL-CIO membership to give up their healthcare plan so that Honduran migrants can get free houses; and lately the SEIU is starting to question the value in paying higher taxes just so El Salvador can facilitate sending MS-13 gang members, and the socialists can import cultural exhibitions of medieval disembowelment. As Omar would say: ‘meh, some people chopped something’.
Yup, removing Saikat Chakrabarti is one step in a process that might take a while…
It couldn’t have happened to a nastier Nazi!
AOC Chief of Staff Wears a Shirt Depicting a Nazi Sympathizer Who Met Himmler and Hitler
https://granitegrok.com/blog/2019/07/aoc-chief-of-staff-wears-a-shirt-depicting-a-nazi-sympathizer-who-met-himmler-and-hitler
Can you imagine if one of Devin Nunes staff had worn a Hitler sympathizer shirt??
“forcing construction workers in Pennsylvania to eat sustainable algae cakes doesn’t appear to be a talking point Pelosi plans on pushing.”
…aaaand that’s how the game is played! heh.
So much fun. Been waiting 20 years for this chaos on the Left. Delicious.
Beat me to it on post. Saw this as an outcome. Pelosi friendly Feds orchestrated no doubt to give her backing to finally oust him otherwise Moonbats were going to resist Yugely.
Christine Pelosi said of her mother that she ‘would cut off your head and you wouldn’t know you’re bleeding.’
https://nypost.com/2019/08/03/feds-probing-aocs-chief-of-staff-saikat-chakrabarti-after-sudden-resignation
In March, when the FEC complaints were filed, a lawyer for the PACs, the LLCs and the Ocasio-Cortez campaign told the Washington Post that the arrangement “fully complied with the law and the highest ethical standards” and that Chakrabarti never profited from any of the political entities he formed.
___
AOC did not show up at a Bronx event on her schedule Saturday. Her office would not comment on the staff departures, and Chakrabarti did not return several messages. Trent declined comment.
Amazing the Machiavellian efficiency of Nancy’s machine. Was it even 48 hours from the time she put out the hit on Chakrabarti until he was fired and Watergated by the press and anonymous “Feds”?
Incredible things are possible when the media is in your pocket. Just imagine what Trump could accomplish with that.
Must be channeling Lucrezia Borgia.
ha. The Squad is learning what really goes down in Washington DC.
Looks like someone dropped a dime on this guy. Amazing.
The civil war is just getting started. Hope it lasts through 2020 and we’ll be in good shape.
I’d rather Chakrabarti stayed where he was. He was instigating full-on Democrat civil war. And, its unclear how well AOC can perform if her guru is stripped of her. Of course, we want AOC and the rest of the “Squad” to operate on full-blast.
It would be nice to see some kind of Justice Democrat retaliation against Pelosi over this.
The Dems never really get rid of their Rasputins.
Already both Sandy Cortez minders are still in her org –
just new fake names given to their positions.
I predict AOC reelection will implode. A few years back she was a NYC grant recipient to start a publishing business. She was given free office space, respectable authors to work with and other necessities and advice for a business start up. She failed miserably in a few short months.
The woman is a loser. I have no idea how she successfully completed a degree in economics.
I saw a TED talk yesterday from a fairly snide French guy who probably considered himself a intellectual. He said most people blindly accept certain positions such as no global warming, the world is flat (yeah he went back in history) he brought up some stuff about God and Jesus, and Trump etc. and he criticized the common El Stupido for lack of critical thinking skills. All I could think is I’d be La Stupido for blindly accepting HIS snide opinions of my beliefs.
But my point is…this must be what AOC listened to in her left wing indoctrination – she must really believe a lot of the crap she spouts. What she apparently didn’t learn is to question authority – i.e. her professors.
Says more about NYU than it does about Cortez.
Rumor has it that his full name is Saikat Rabshakeh Slartibartfast Chakrabarti.
(See Isaiah 36:13-17)
That is a title. I wonder if it is being used as a name or if it is a hereditary title of nobility in his family.
Don’t worry, he hasn’t gone anywhere.
And anytime Pelousi starts getting a handle on things, POTUS throws a rock at the hornets nest again. Sweet.
..I wonder who’s script AOC will babble from now on and who will be the next sockpuppet of Chakrabarti and Trent…
Cenk Uygur (TYT) is the the communist headmaster.
I haven’t read all the way through all recent comments, so if a link to this has already been seen I apologize for putting it up again.
Opening scene of Democrat Debates put to the proper music:
.
Saikat Chakrabarti:
Trust-fund baby who wants all YOUR hard-earned money
Bengali-American brown person of NON-color
Affirmative action diversity Harvard grad
Blacklisted
Burn.
Bad news for AOC. She just lost her “brain”.
She still has a cell phone to communicate with her brain unfortunately.
I could while away the hours
mandating solar power
talking Acid Rain
With the thoughts I been thinkin’
I’ll be takin’ ‘way your Lincoln
until Nancy fired My Brain
LOL! I can see the Tin Man and the Scarecrow singing that. And AOC dressed as Judy Garland follows with Scarecrow’s song, “If I only had a Brain!”. Hmm. Time for another Margarita. Be right back…
Check this one out….posted yesterday:
Lynne Patton: AOC’s District Is Riddled with Rats and Maggots
Rush Limbaugh ^ | July 31, 2019 | Rush Limbaugh
Posted on 7/31/2019, 2:28:06 PM by Kaslin
AOC
Lynne Patton is the regional administrator for HUD, the department of Housing and Urban Development. She is in the Trump administration, and she is African-American, and she is also from the district represented by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Monday night on Fox there was a fill-in host in there, Sandra Smith,
The question:
“All these attacks on Trump, he’s actually been very good for minority communities, hasn’t he?”
Patton: I am in Ocasio-Cortez’s district more than she is. She’s more concerned about conditions at the border than conditions in her own backyard.
The Red Meat…..
This past week I had to shut down a children’s day camp because dead rats were falling through the ceiling and hitting the ground and falling on children’s desks, so infested with maggots that they broke apart when they hit the ground causing staffers to throw up.
That’s what’s happening in New York.
AOC….The Squad:……don’t hear this on the MSM……
https://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/3768181/posts
Hey, Gunny! NIce catch. That one will have some legs for a few days.
From the article,
it sounds like pieces along the checkboard were moved around (not removed).
The 2 departures from a Congress persons staff, are now affiliated with the Congress person’s ancillary support groups (and may have been, before the move).
Not sure that this is much of a story – or is it a story to show folks various versions of the shell game(s)?
p.s.
Do not take any wooden-nickels. (whatever the various mis-words, or mis-actions)
i.e.
“Prove all things,
hold fast to that which is good.”
Thessalonians 5:21
The Squad is exactly what the Left has been peddling for decades has taught them to be;, true believers in entitlement via race/creed/religion/sex/etc., who are ready for the old white people to get out of their way.
Things are going to get very interesting.
Right up Justice Democrat Socialist leader, Saikat Chakrabarti’s alley and his tool Sandy Cortez.
“Delegates of the Democratic Socialists of America convened in Atlanta for their 2019 National Convention, where they overwhelmingly voted in favor of resolutions that, among other things, call for open borders and endorsing a Green New Deal program.
The Open Borders resolution calls for the “uninhibited transnational free movement of people, the demilitarization of the US-Mexico border, the abolition of ICE and CPB without replacement, decriminalization of immigration, full amnesty for all asylum seekers, and a pathway to citizenship for all non-citizen residents.”
As with the Open Borders resolution, this response ties climate policy to the broader causes of this crisis, rejecting lesser solutions that merely address the symptoms of these issues.
DSA member Ashik Siddique, a co-sponsor of this resolution, states, “Capitalism and the corporate greed it inspires are the cause of our present crisis, but ecologically informed socialism is the answer.”
https://proteanmag.com/2019/08/02/breaking-dsa-votes-to-endorse-open-borders-and-a-green-new-deal-program-at-atlanta-convention/
I wonder if Saikat had anything to do with the targeting of “Mini AOC”? An innocent young child having fun creating online videos. She & her family were threatened into silence. It would not surprise me if he did.
It’s quite sad what our country has been allowed to become. ALL of the hatred & violence is coming from the LEFT. NOTHING has been done to stop any of it, & only continues to escalate.
And the Sail Cat flies over the highway fence into the weeds. Out of sight. yes. But still out there in the weeds causing trouble. As another poster said, the Dems never get rid of their – I’ll insert my own word here – Golems. The summer entertainment continues! New bowl of popcorn, anyone?
Dear AOC,
Don’t let that old dinosaur push you and yours around. I don’t know exactly what threats she made against you and your Squad of Wonderful Progressive Ladies, but don’t take it. Call her a racist again. Call her a senile old bag of botox. The people are with you. Don’t let us down.
Sincerely, another admirer who only wants what’s best for you
All Ds are communists, Cenk Uygur and his cutouts (AOC) exposed them in living color.
A history.
Do we know for sure that those algae cakes aren’t really Soylent Green??😯😯😟😟
I mean, if they’ve actually sworn off reproducing that can only be a good thing, as long as they, y’know, don’t actually reproduce, instead of doing so and then murdering the baby…
