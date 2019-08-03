Taming of the Shrew – Following Pelosi Meeting AOC Top Aides Resign…

The progressive elements around Alexandria Ocasio-Cortz are framing the removal of the Justice Democrat leader, Saikat Chakrabarti, as a move to continue the movement beyond the landscape of AOC. However, in reality it looks like Nancy Pelosi is cracking the whip.

The ultra left-wing “Justice Democrat” movement activated to bring AOC onto the national stage. However, that same movement, led by Saikat Chakrabarti, was openly stating an objective to target incumbent democrats who were not falling into line behind the most severe messaging of the far-left.

Apparently Pelosi said: enough is enough.

WASHINGTON — Two top aides to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., are leaving her congressional office, the freshman lawmaker said in a statement Friday. Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, and Corbin Trent, her communications director, are departing, her statement said. Trent is joining the congresswoman’s campaign and Chakrabarti plans to join New Consensus, a non-profit that is promoting Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal proposal. (more)

Part of the Jusice Democrat moonbat messaging revolves around convincing the world about the Green New Deal; a program founded upon accepting the end of human life on the planet in twelve years, unless the U.S. abandons fossil fuel energy. Apparently what happens in China and India doesn’t matter as much. Bad, bad ‘merica & America sucks.

The moonbat influence is so prevalent to the ideology of the party-base almost every presidential candidate was publicly affirming their support for the proposals of the AOC moonbat caucus. Obviously it doesn’t take a political expert to see how that was causing the 2020 candidate field to look like a bunch of raving mad idiots. [Just ask Bill Maher]

Thus, if Pelosi is going to retain her gavel; and you better believe it will only be removed by prying her fingers from it; the Speaker cannot let this nonsense continue.

More than likely there were a few presidential campaigns having discussions with the DNC about how ridiculous this had become. It seems the final straw that broke Pelosi’s back was the DCCC losing Executive Director Allison Jaslow, and her entire staff, because they just were not ‘woke’ enough for the moonbat activists.

Hell, even Barack Obama is now viewed as a right-wing fascist by the AOC faction who have sworn off breeding because, well, hell they’ve only got a dozen years left to live and they need their college tuition payments absolved before the planet implodes. Weird yes, but that’s the moonbat outlook.

The Democrats are in crisis mode as the platform requires keeping the impeachment nuts satiated, eliminating electricity and automobiles and saving the planet by removing straws from the juice boxes in Youngstown Elementary School. Unfortunately, forcing construction workers in Pennsylvania to eat sustainable algae cakes doesn’t appear to be a talking point Pelosi plans on pushing.

Pelosi is having a hard enough time convincing the AFL-CIO membership to give up their healthcare plan so that Honduran migrants can get free houses; and lately the SEIU is starting to question the value in paying higher taxes just so El Salvador can facilitate sending MS-13 gang members, and the socialists can import cultural exhibitions of medieval disembowelment. As Omar would say: ‘meh, some people chopped something’.

Yup, removing Saikat Chakrabarti is one step in a process that might take a while…

