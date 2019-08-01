Thursday August 1st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
“One Way!” 48
previous
What if, like this poor driver, suddenly it was your time.
Do you know for sure where you would spend Eternity?
LikeLike
2nd try “One Way!”
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
A Close Personal Relationship
Shortly after meeting the woman who became my wife, I knew she was the one for me. It was hard to explain, but she had captured my heart. I thought about her as soon as I woke in the morning, continually during the day, and she was one of the last things I thought about before going to sleep. I consistently pursued a relationship with her allowing all other relationships to become secondary. I not only confirmed that I loved her, I also expressed to her that she satisfied and completed me like no other woman could.
Many of the same principles that make close human relationships work are the same in our personal relationship with the Lord, after salvation. Even though the program has changed from the Law of Moses to the principles of grace, walking with the Lord every day is essentially the same now as it was for David. In Psalm 63, he expresses many of the things that made his daily walk with the Lord such a sweet and joyous experience.
David did not merely have a passive interest in the Lord. He longed for a vibrant relationship with the God of his salvation. He told the Lord, “my flesh longeth for Thee [as] in a dry and thirsty land, where no water is” (v. 1). Since David wrote these words “when he was in the wilderness of Judah”, where water was extremely scarce, his description of being thirsty for the Lord pictured his surroundings. Just as only water can satisfy the need of one in the desert, David realized that only God could satisfy the thirst of his soul.
These were not mere empty words on the part of David. He promised the Lord: “early will I seek Thee” (v. 1). David, like Abraham before him (Gen. 19:27), was in the habit of beginning the early part of his day in communion with the Lord (Psa. 5:3). Just as two people in love long to see each other, David longed “to see Thy power and Thy glory, so as I have seen thee in the sanctuary” (63:2). As David went through the day, he continued to think about the Lord and talk about Him. He wrote, “…my lips shall praise Thee. Thus will I bless [or praise aloud] Thee while I live” (vv. 3b-4a). When a man and woman love each other, they talk to others about the one they love, extoling each other’s virtues. It was the same with David, who happily expressed the virtues of the Almighty.
David’s walk with the Lord was so fulfilling that he couldn’t help but express it. He told the Lord, “My soul shall be satisfied as with marrow and fatness; and my mouth shall praise Thee with joyful lips…in the shadow of Thy wings will I rejoice” (vv. 5,7b). When two people are in love and maintain a healthy, growing relationship, they too make a conscious decision to be satisfied and joyful in time together. David experienced an even richer and more complete joy by being in the satisfying presence of his God.
David not only began his day in fellowship with the Lord and spoke of Him throughout the day, he also ended his day with the Lord. He wrote, “I remember Thee upon my bed, and meditate on Thee in the night watches” (v. 6). For soldiers and shepherds, the night was divided into three watches: from sunset to 10 p.m., from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., and from 2 a.m. until dawn. In verse six, David is sharing that, throughout the night, sleep sometimes evaded him because even then he was thinking about the Lord and His greatness.
David also explained: “My soul followeth hard after thee” (v. 8). Just as a young man oftentimes pursues hard after a young woman to win her love, David fervently pursued his relationship with the Lord. Of course, David did not have to win His love. The Lord already loved David. Nonetheless, David was not casual or complacent in the way he nurtured his relationship with the Lord. His walk with the Lord meant too much to him for his efforts to be anything less than diligent and wholehearted. In principle, we should exert the same kind of effort in our relationship with the Lord as we read that David did.
Are you following hard after the Lord? We encourage you to pattern your walk with Christ after the example of David’s wholeheartedness. Make a strong effort to make each day one of fellowship with the Lord from beginning to end.
By Pastor John Fredericksen
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/a-close-personal-relationship/
LikeLike
Psalm 63:1 <> O God, thou art my God; early will I seek thee: my soul thirsteth for thee, my flesh longeth for thee in a dry and thirsty land, where no water is;
2 To see thy power and thy glory, so as I have seen thee in the sanctuary.
3 Because thy lovingkindness is better than life, my lips shall praise thee.
4 Thus will I bless thee while I live: I will lift up my hands in thy name.
5 My soul shall be satisfied as with marrow and fatness; and my mouth shall praise thee with joyful lips:
6 When I remember thee upon my bed, and meditate on thee in the night watches.
7 Because thou hast been my help, therefore in the shadow of thy wings will I rejoice.
8 My soul followeth hard after thee: thy right hand upholdeth me.
9 But those that seek my soul, to destroy it, shall go into the lower parts of the earth.
10 They shall fall by the sword: they shall be a portion for foxes.
11 But the king shall rejoice in God; every one that sweareth by him shall glory: but the mouth of them that speak lies shall be stopped.
Genesis 19:27 And Abraham gat up early in the morning to the place where he stood before the LORD:
Psalm 5:3 My voice shalt thou hear in the morning, O LORD; in the morning will I direct my prayer unto thee, and will look up.
Philippians 3:10 That I may know him, and the power of his resurrection, and the fellowship of his sufferings, being made conformable unto his death;
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLike
Happy Cursday, Treepers!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stephen Stills, Kenny Wayne, Barry Goldberg
The Rides
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love this because I am the worst sinner there is! In utero, my baby had a cyst on her brain. It either meant Trisomy 18, or it would shrink over the months and be nothing to worry about. While I hated my husband and was packing to leave when I learned I was pregnant, I definitely did not want this baby.
Learning something was wrong backed my bus up. God wasn’t giving me an option about my feelings anymore. I was either going to have a very disabled baby or a healthy one. And wouldn’t have any idea which for more 2 months.
I made all kinds of promises to God, for this baby I didn’t want, to be healthy. And she was.
And I’ve consistently broken my promise to take her to church regularly, to know Him. We do pray a couple times a day, but I have failed her in this promise to Him.
I love your post because I’m failing myself, too.
LikeLike