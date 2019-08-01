President Trump MAGA Rally – Cincinnati, Ohio – 7:00pm EDT Livestream

Rally Time! Tonight President Trump travels to Cincinnati, Ohio, for a MAGA rally at U.S. Bank Arena. The President is expected to deliver remarks at 7:00pm EDT with pre-rally events and speakers ongoing.
RSBN Livestream Link – Fox Livestream – Fox10 Livestream – Global News Livestream
.
.
.
Advertisements
…killing the baby after the baby is born.
LikeLike
Obama. IL state senator. I’ll never forger (nor forgive) that decision.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What about the mysterious appearance of the Ryan divorce papers?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, seriously, the list is sooooooo long it would destroy Sundance’s site.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Dimms showing up with white sheets…we’ve seen this before.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yawn….
Same old tired playbook
LikeLiked by 1 person
Losers have no new tricks, sunnyflower.
LikeLike
I just looked up “chinga la migra” which is what the fat heifer was holding up. It means “F*ck Border Patrol”. Real nice, heifer. She’s probably contributing to global warming with all of the gas she gives off.
🙂 meow
LikeLiked by 3 people
The socialists vs the Party of the American Dream
Thank you, PT45 🙂
LikeLike
Oooow. Third rail. Big Pharma.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The right to try
Something that should have always been there took PT45 to push it thru. PT45 helps everyone! MAGA is for all Americans 🙂
Drug prices finally coming down. Americans smile 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
That girl in red is cute.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pay attention, Ken.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You think? 😉
LikeLike
The drug system is rigged
Welp, coming from PT45 that can only mean good news for American consumers 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was that a campaign, or what?
We’re in for a repeat only better!
LikeLike
Everytime I watch what I think is the greatest rally EVER…our favorite President comes out and BOOM…so much material to work with and he hits every mark beautifully. Amazing 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s creeping up toward the jugular. Wonder what would happen if he ever got really ticked off
LikeLiked by 2 people
Come on Fox. I wanted to relax on the couch with a drink and watch the rally. Tucker interrupts TWICE to go on about the dem debates. Interviewing guests, commentary. Cover it or don’t but make up your mind.
LikeLike
I wonder what happened to the cash [1.8 billion to Iran]
Me too!
LikeLike
Keep the sheets……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Winding down. My least fav part.
LikeLiked by 1 person
America will never be a socialist country!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’re not ever going to allow our country to go down the route of socialism!
LikeLike
In God we trust.
Thank you Mr. President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In God We Trust!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The future belongs to the greatest movement in the history of our country” 🇺🇸
LikeLike
Bob, if we don’t do great, you’re fired
Lol!
LikeLike