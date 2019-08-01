President Trump MAGA Rally – Cincinnati, Ohio – 7:00pm EDT Livestream

Posted on August 1, 2019 by

Rally Time!  Tonight President Trump travels to Cincinnati, Ohio, for a MAGA rally at U.S. Bank Arena.  The President is expected to deliver remarks at 7:00pm EDT with pre-rally events and speakers ongoing.

RSBN Livestream LinkFox Livestream –  Fox10 LivestreamGlobal News Livestream

.

.

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Election 2020, Live Streaming, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, RSBN, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

213 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally – Cincinnati, Ohio – 7:00pm EDT Livestream

Older Comments
  1. woohoowee says:
    August 1, 2019 at 8:38 pm

    …killing the baby after the baby is born.

    Like

    Reply
  2. H. Hawke says:
    August 1, 2019 at 8:38 pm

    Like

    Reply
  3. woohoowee says:
    August 1, 2019 at 8:39 pm

    The socialists vs the Party of the American Dream

    Thank you, PT45 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  4. rashomon says:
    August 1, 2019 at 8:39 pm

    Oooow. Third rail. Big Pharma.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. woohoowee says:
    August 1, 2019 at 8:42 pm

    The right to try

    Something that should have always been there took PT45 to push it thru. PT45 helps everyone! MAGA is for all Americans 🙂

    Drug prices finally coming down. Americans smile 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Ken Maritch says:
    August 1, 2019 at 8:42 pm

    That girl in red is cute.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. woohoowee says:
    August 1, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    The drug system is rigged

    Welp, coming from PT45 that can only mean good news for American consumers 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. woohoowee says:
    August 1, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    Was that a campaign, or what?

    We’re in for a repeat only better!

    Like

    Reply
  9. patti says:
    August 1, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    Everytime I watch what I think is the greatest rally EVER…our favorite President comes out and BOOM…so much material to work with and he hits every mark beautifully. Amazing 😉

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. rashomon says:
    August 1, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    He’s creeping up toward the jugular. Wonder what would happen if he ever got really ticked off

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Amy2 says:
    August 1, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    Come on Fox. I wanted to relax on the couch with a drink and watch the rally. Tucker interrupts TWICE to go on about the dem debates. Interviewing guests, commentary. Cover it or don’t but make up your mind.

    Like

    Reply
  12. woohoowee says:
    August 1, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    I wonder what happened to the cash [1.8 billion to Iran]

    Me too!

    Like

    Reply
  13. coveyouthband says:
    August 1, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    Keep the sheets……

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. 1stgoblyn says:
    August 1, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    Winding down. My least fav part.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. woohoowee says:
    August 1, 2019 at 8:52 pm

    America will never be a socialist country!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. woohoowee says:
    August 1, 2019 at 8:52 pm

    We’re not ever going to allow our country to go down the route of socialism!

    Like

    Reply
  17. Summer says:
    August 1, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    In God we trust.

    Thank you Mr. President.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Lion2017 says:
    August 1, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    In God We Trust!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. tuskyou says:
    August 1, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    “The future belongs to the greatest movement in the history of our country” 🇺🇸

    Like

    Reply
  20. woohoowee says:
    August 1, 2019 at 8:54 pm

    Bob, if we don’t do great, you’re fired

    Lol!

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s