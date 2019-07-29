Monday July 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, July 29, 2019
“He Was Made Sin So I Could Be Made Clean”
LikeLike
LikeLike
Six members of the U.S. Civil Rights Commission have recommended to the White House and Congress the continuation of Obama-era race-based school discipline practices that employ leniency for students of color and other minority groups.
The commission’s report, titled “Beyond Suspensions: Examining School Discipline Policies and Connections to the School-to-Prison Pipeline for Students of Color with Disabilities”
Two members of the U.S. Civil Rights Commission – Peter Kirsanow and Gail Heriot – dissented from the commission’s report.
Kirsanow wrote at National Review the report is “essentially a defense of the Obama Department of Education’s 2014 ‘Dear Colleague’ letter that used disparate-impact theory to interpret racial disparities in school discipline as evidence of racial discrimination.”
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/07/28/u-s-civil-rights-commission-urges-continuation-of-obama-era-student-discipline-policy/
Peter Kirsanow writes, “The trouble with the Commission’s approach is that when you decree, in the face of all evidence to the contrary (including the testimony of their own parents), that children of all racial groups misbehave at exactly the same rates, the only way to get discipline rates to be the same is to artificially depress them.”
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/racial-disparities-and-school-discipline/
LikeLike
I’d met this girl. She was beautiful and very, very smart. But, best of all, she had a great and wicked sense of humor. We’d dated a few times and since I’ve never been good at hiding my feelings, I guess it was pretty obvious that I was smitten. But I was poor, still in college, and she had a good job. This meant that “dating” for us meant doing stuff on the cheap and there were plenty of guys around with real jobs, more money, and lots more to offer someone as attractive as she was. Still, I loved being with her and she seemed happy to see me when I called . . . which was becoming more and more frequent. One day I bought a box-kite and sting at a variety store. I put it together and we took it down to the sea-wall and spent the afternoon kite-flying. On that beautiful afternoon with the two of us flying that kite something changed. A closeness that was trying to emerge from both of us found its outlet and I thought . . . hoped. . .and really, really wanted for there to be a chance for us. Turned out there was. We’re coming up on 52 years together. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
“We’re coming up on 52 years together”
Congratulations!
P r o v e r b s 5:18 Let thy fountain be blessed: and rejoice with the wife of thy youth.
LikeLike
Trash Talking
“I’ll beat him so bad he’ll need a shoehorn to put his hat on!” That’s what acclaimed boxer Mohammed Ali said about Floyd Patterson ahead of their championship match back in 1965. Known as “trash talking,” boxers also engage in this form of verbal sparring in the midst of the actual fight itself, taunting and goading their opponents.
In the midst of the greatest fight of all time, the Lord Jesus Christ engaged in a little verbal sparring of His own. In a passage that eavesdrops on the Lord’s thoughts as He hung on Calvary’s cross, He first reflected on the scourging and shameful spitting to which He’d been subjected (Isa. 50:6), and then the prophet heard Him call out His foe:
“He is near that justifieth Me; who will contend with Me? let us stand together: who is Mine adversary? let him come near to Me” (Isa. 50:8).
Just picture the scene! Outwardly, the Lord was the sacrificial Lamb of God, meekly submitting to the will of His Father. Inwardly, He was the defiant contender to the throne of the world, thundering forth a challenge toward His unseen adversary, the reigning champion who had wrested the throne away from Adam. The god of this world thought he had your Savior on the ropes that dark day, but inwardly the Lord was roaring, as it were, “Bring it on! Is that the best you’ve got? A little scourging? A little shame and spitting? A little crucifixion” (v. 6)? By all outward appearances, your Savior looked like a helpless victim that day, but inwardly He was the vanquishing Victor!
How could someone in such an impossibly hopeless situation feel so overwhelmingly triumphant? It was simple, really. He trusted in God, as the next verse shows:
“Behold, the Lord GOD will help Me; who is he that shall condemn Me?…” (Isa. 50:9).
If those words sound familiar, it is because those are the words that the Apostle Paul chose to encourage you in whatever impossibly hopeless situation you may find yourself:
“Who shall lay any thing to the charge of God’s elect? It is God that justifieth. Who is he that condemneth? It is Christ that died, yea rather, that is risen again, who is even at the right hand of God, who also maketh intercession for us” (Rom. 8:33,34).
With all of the “tribulation” in your life (v. 35), outwardly it might look as if you are “accounted as sheep for the slaughter” (v. 36), living in the impossibly hopeless situation of a lamb about to be butchered. But knowing that “it is God that justifieth” you, you can say, as it were, “Bring it on! Is that the best you got? A little unemployment? A little cancer? A little grief when the dearest on earth is ripped from my side?”
As with the Lord Himself, God does not promise that we will be able to conquer whatever harsh trial we are going through, but He does promise that in every trial we are “more than conquerors through Him that loved us” (v. 37), for none of these things “shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord” (v. 39). The key is to remember that “our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory” (II Cor. 4:17), and to remember that we are only more than conquerors when “we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal” (v. 18).
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/trash-talking/
LikeLike
Isaiah 50:6 I gave my back to the smiters, and my cheeks to them that plucked off the hair: I hid not my face from shame and spitting.
Isaiah 50:8 He is near that justifieth me; who will contend with me? let us stand together: who is mine adversary? let him come near to me.
Isaiah 50:9 Behold, the Lord GOD will help me; who is he that shall condemn me? lo, they all shall wax old as a garment; the moth shall eat them up.
Romans 8:33 Who shall lay any thing to the charge of God’s elect? It is God that justifieth.
34 Who is he that condemneth? It is Christ that died, yea rather, that is risen again, who is even at the right hand of God, who also maketh intercession for us.
35 Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword?
36 As it is written, For thy sake we are killed all the day long; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter.
37 Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.
38 For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come,
39 Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.
2Corinthians 4:17 For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory;
18 While we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal.
LikeLike