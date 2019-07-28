July 28th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #920

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Yay, Two-Faced E. Cummings is on the Hot Seat now.
USA * 🇺🇸 * 3 more Days to Trump Ohio Rally * 🇺🇸 * USA (465 Days to E-Day)
—- We Honor Our Korean War Veterans who fought in what is also known as “The Forgotten War”, but will be Forgotten No More —
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “A little while, and the wicked will be no more;
though you look for them, they will not be found.
But the meek will inherit the land and enjoy peace and prosperity.” 🌟
-— Psalm 37:10-11
————–
The Week-End to Celebrate……Savor the Moment, Dear Treepers!
***Praise:: Is the BIG UGLY starting….to trickle in?
***Praise: Two-faced Elijah Cummings on the hot seat now, thanks to President Trump’s twitter…..Go Baltimore….and Stand your Ground against E. Cummings!
***Praise: Sunlight is on evil Antifa
***Praise: Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is being investigated in home and office
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— Fed Reserve lower interest rate now
— for Trade Rep Lighthizer and Sec. Mnuchin as they prepare for another trip to China starting Tuesday, July 30th—pray for wisdom and protection
— for full protection for ICE agents when arresting/deporting illegal aliens
— for House Dems, during their 45-day vacation, to build sandcastles instead of writing “movie’ scripts/scheming against President Trump and MAGA agenda
— more people in America turn away from “The Treacherous Squad” due to their despicable attitudes and vulgar Anti-American words
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf.
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our WALL being built now – speed & protection for wallbuilders
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Trump supporters in poor health, caregivers, and in challenging situations
— for all America’s kids including 5 yr old Landen–protection and healing
— *🇺🇸* We Go Together *🇺🇸* (rallying phrase from Korean War)
————————————————–
🦅 “People who want their immigration laws enforced and their border secured ARE NOT RACISTS. They are patriotic Americans of all backgrounds, who want their jobs and families protected.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————————————————————————————————————
“🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary.…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31”
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday July 28, 2019—–
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Saturday, Day 2 – Symposium at the Wall – Introduction, invocation, and pledge of allegiance. – (13:47)
Saturday, Day 2 continued – Symposium at the Wall: Cartels, Trafficking, and Asylum – (4:35:53)
The live stream video signal was down for a short time after the video above and. This video is where the live stream continues.
The first panel of speakers are Brian Kolfage, Tommy Fisher (with his excavator and bollard panel hanging system scale model), and Foreman Mike. Tommy mentioned that they’ve perfected the patent from the things they learned on Project 1. So in the future they will be more efficient which, if they had those changes on this project, would have shaved probably 2 to 2.5 days or 20-25%.
—————
Previous (July 27th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/27/july-27th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-919/comment-page-1/#comment-7224540
(Full video of Day 1 of the Wall Symposium. Many tweets with pictures and an article.)
Donald Trump Jr. Praises Privately Funded Border Wall – Clip from Day 1 (Friday) – (12:47)
0:16 – Donald Trump Jr.: “Brian, thank you so much for all your sacrifices, doing this, and showing really what capitalism is all about. This is private enterprise at its finest. Doing it better, faster, cheaper than anything else. And what you guys are doing is pretty amazing. It started from a grassroots effort and it’s just doing some wonderful things for an important issue.
We need a border. We need to be able to protect ourselves, our citizens, from the drug trade. We can’t have a system that encourages essentially mass migration… all the negatives that come with that right now.”
Tweet with article and video.
“We need to be able to protect ourselves, our citizens from the drug trade. We can’t have a system that encourages mass migration,” @DonaldJTrumpJr said at Friday’s event.
– KTSM 9 News (July 26, 2019)
Donald Trump Jr. speaks at privately-built ‘We Build the Wall’ barrier near El Paso – 7/26/19 – (1:27)
Article: https://www.ktsm.com/news/politics/donald-trump-jr-to-speak-at-the-privately-built-we-build-the-wall-barrier-near-el-paso/
1: Tweet with picture. (Donald Trump Jr., Brian Kolfage, Kris Kobach)
It was a great pleasure hosting @DonaldJTrumpJr today at the section of border wall that we built. His dad needs fighters in the U.S. Senate who will make sure that the U.S. government builds the wall as fast as We Build the Wall does.
– Kris W. Kobach (July 26, 2019)
2: Tweet with 3 pictures. (Brian Kolfage, Michelle Malkin), (Michelle Malkin, Benton Stevens), (Kris Kobach, Michelle Malkin)
The most incredible DIY immigration enforcement project in American history: Had a great time meeting patriots at @WeBuildtheWall – support them at http://webuildthewall.us
– Michelle Malkin (July 26, 2019)
3: Tweet with picture with wall background. (Kendal, Candace Owens)
At the wall, y’all! With @RealCandaceO This chick was on fire today 🔥🔥. As if the El Paso heat wasn’t enough.
– Kendal (July 27, 2019)
Here is a video posted back in March.
Border Wall Update – Trump Responds To Our Effort – 3/25/19 – (2:04)
“We Build The Wall, Inc advisory board member/former Kansas Sec. of State, Kris Kobach, is big on securing our border and tight with President Trump on the issue. He has been on the border with some of our team organizing plans to begin building the wall privately – with Trump’s blessing.”
1:21 – Kris Kobach has met with the president twice about our effort.
Kris Koback: “President Trump expressed clear enthusiasm for it. He wants it known that he stands behind this effort. And he recognizes that there is so much border that needs to be secured and when we the people stand up and say, “Hey, we’ll help. We’ll do it ourselves as well as the federal governments effort.” … the president clearly approves and he said that to me directly.”
I will never forget seeing those gutless radical Antifa behaving like mindless monkey at the 2016 Costa Mesa Candidate Trump Rally.
Same thing happened at the 2016 San Diego Trump Rally. We all were forced to leave the parking lot in one line going one direction out one exit, but we were closely guarded by LEOs. The 2 lines of LEOs were between us and the Antifa monkeys.
Thank you, Citizen817, for faithfully posting President Trump’s daily tweets. it has brought out interesting thoughts and great comments in the Treehouse.
May the Lord Bless you!
Terence K. Williams, you are a fearless patriot, calling out for government to do its job in the alleys, and stay out of the gaudy tin-pot hotels where the politicians graze. God bless you.
Donald Trump Retweet
A beautiful moment, captured so poignantly in the tinkling ivories . All his hopes and dreams…..fading away…….
👇👇👇⭐️⭐️⭐️
If you read nothing else on China an the US read this:
“Only China can untie its own knot in US relations: William Stanton”
https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/3752724
If the DOJ looks into Luke Rosiak’s Expose on The Congressional Espionage Scandal on YouTube….. There won’t be a Democrat Party in the 2020 Election ! Luke Rosiak’s YouTube Video on the Biggest Scandal to ever hit American Politics on The Epoch Times “American Thought Leaders” What the Jeffrey Epstein, Imran Awan, & Jackson Cosko Scandals Might Have in Common—Luke Rosiak
when the mixed up befuddled clown Müller was asked about hiring his very biased conflicted group of Clinto apparatchiks he claimed he didnt know.
the follow up question should have been did they undergo background checks required by law to make sure that they would not need to recuse themselves?
and why didnt you fire them when you found out?
