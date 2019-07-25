July 25th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #917

  1. citizen817 says:
    July 25, 2019 at 12:49 am

    Sidney Powell on Lou Dobbs

  2. citizen817 says:
    July 25, 2019 at 12:50 am

    • margarite1 says:
      July 25, 2019 at 12:55 am

      His death would end the trial and all the info coming out …particularly Clinton. Hmmmmm

      Probably a lot of other powerful people are wishing he would fall off the earth.

      • Julia Adams says:
        July 25, 2019 at 1:04 am

        It’s time for Epstein to be placed in solitary confinement under 24/7 supervision away from general prison population or risk losing the case against him..

    • Bill Durham says:
      July 25, 2019 at 12:58 am

      He is being led around like chum in a shark tank. Dead man walking. I am sure there is a prison bounty on him. Sitting duck. Guards, inmates, administrator will all get paid off to look the other way when he gets the whitey Bulger treatment. And his black book and tapes will disappear.

      • joeknuckles says:
        July 25, 2019 at 1:17 am

        They have him in a cell with an ex cop that killed 4 people.

        • Dutchman says:
          July 25, 2019 at 1:55 am

          Not clear from the article that they share a cell, says he was found in HIS cell, so they could have adjoining cells, same tier.
          Hes on suicide watch, article speculates he,could have faked it, trying to get ttansferred.
          Apperently their is “flooding, rodents,” so its not a standard of accomidation hes used to.
          Probably already in segregated population, thats why his neighbor or cell mate is a COP,..er EX-cop.

          Snitches, pedophiles, convicted cops, and ,…those that just wouldn’t survive in gen pop are segregated.

          Bear in mind its jail, he won’t go to PRISON unless/until sentence. Jail is the worst! The State prison, then ‘best’ generally is Fed prison.

          2 months in Jail is as bad as 6 months in prison. And, looks like he’s gonna be there, awhile as they haven’t set a trial date yet,…and he ain’t getting bail.
          He could be in there awhile,…before trial.

    • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
      July 25, 2019 at 1:35 am

      Noooooo! Oh wait unsuccessful “suicide” attempt.

      Didn’t take long to get to the top of the Clinton “list.”

      • Dutchman says:
        July 25, 2019 at 1:58 am

        Wasn’t Clinton.
        “Unsuccessful”; she is a lot of things, but she uses top talent. That is to say, if she ordered it, it,would have been a SUCCESSFUL “suicide attempt”.

  4. Ray says:
    July 25, 2019 at 12:57 am


    great stuff.

    • ParteaGirl says:
      July 25, 2019 at 1:26 am

      That’s the first explanation I’ve heard for the IG report delay- people who have given interviews are flocking to Horowitz and asking to be re-interviewed. And Misfud is a western agent, not a Russian agent, who has already been interviewed by both Horowitz and Durham.

      • Robin Ruprecht says:
        July 25, 2019 at 1:38 am

        I can’t figure out how to comment on this site; I seem to only be able to reply. (or I’m just blind)…..so I’m gonna lay this thought down right here under you, ParteaGirl. This has turned into the most addicting, nail-biter of a realty-tv series ever!!!! Beats Breaking Bad hands down…. I watched the entire hearing and then skimmed through it again for about 2 hours listening to the highlights. I know quite a few of them by name now and most of those I can tell you what state they’re from. I recognize most of those same ones by voice.
        And they’re politicians and work in the government???? Man, whodathunk???? I didn’t know my own governor’s name most of the time before the 2016 election.

        • Robert Smith says:
          July 25, 2019 at 2:02 am

          You make a general comment by going allll the way down to the bottom of the page. Put a new comment in the box down there.

      • Robert Smith says:
        July 25, 2019 at 2:04 am

        That makes sense to me. The detail makes me believe it.

        Because if they were ever going to cover this all up, that day has long passed. Too much information out there about what really happened with the Coup.

    • jx says:
      July 25, 2019 at 1:28 am

      The only re-interviews should be in court.

      Get your affairs together. You’re done.

    • Amy2 says:
      July 25, 2019 at 1:32 am

      If DiGenova and Toensing say so, I’m in!

  5. DesertRain says:
    July 25, 2019 at 12:59 am

    Interesting document available on dni.gov.

    Document is UNCLASSIFIED and cleared for release. ODNI/IMD/rwt
    (U) PROCEDURES FOR THE AVAILABILJI.TY OR DISSEMINATION OF RAW SIGNALS INTELLIGENCE INFORMATION BY THE NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCY UNDER SECTION 2.3 OF EXECUTIVE ORDER 12333
    (RAW SIGINT AVAILABILITY PROCEDURES)
    Classified By: 2476680
    Derived From: NSA/CSSM 1-52 Declassify On: 20411231
    SECRET//SI//REL TO USA, FVEY

    https://www.dni.gov/files/documents/icotr/RawSIGINTGuidelines-as-approved-redacted.pdf

    • Coco Mama says:
      July 25, 2019 at 1:15 am

      Document was revealed to show that rules were changed to cover for the fact that raw intel had been collected previously. They tried to change the retroactively to cover for their illegal spying. Look who signed it.

    • The Boss says:
      July 25, 2019 at 1:30 am

      A great thing in this document is that it states clearly that a Memorandum of Understanding must be executed between the NSA and the recipient of raw signals intelligence.

      What’s so great about that?

      An audit trail exists.

  6. starfcker says:
    July 25, 2019 at 1:00 am

    I just watched 7 and 1/2 minutes of the Democrats press conference. Pelosi, Nadler, Shift, and Cummings was there too but I didn’t see him talk. It was unbelievable. They were STILL trying to sell it as if Mueller had laid out the case for prosecuting Trump for collusion and obstruction. Plain as day. I guess they don’t think their people bother to watch the hearings. Don’t they realize that their people aren’t going to watch them either. Total nnu jobs.

    • The Boss says:
      July 25, 2019 at 1:36 am

      Nadler and Schiff seemingly read from Nancy’s 6-page memo which she released a day or so BEFORE the Mueller embarrassment. It’s rather evident their statements were written at the same time as the memo, because none of those communications bore any resemblance to what Mueller actually said. So yeah, like SD said the other day, this entire Mueller spectacle was 100% choreographed, up to and including the dem presser.

    • mr.piddles says:
      July 25, 2019 at 1:40 am

      “They were STILL trying to sell it as if Mueller had laid out the case for prosecuting Trump for collusion and obstruction.”

      Because the press conference was pre-planned and pre-produced. Which is what made the whole thing look and sound so stupid… they totally didn’t account for the Bob Mueller Dumpster Fire that transpired earlier in the day. Fail.

  7. Fangdog says:
    July 25, 2019 at 1:02 am

    Ever wonder how or why any ordinary red-blooded American would want to be an anti-American Democrat?

    It reminds me of the democrat Mom who enters her homely daughter in a Beauty Contest. The homely daughter does not win the beauty contest and the democrat mother then complains to the beauty contest judges.

    What the democrat mother does not see is her homely daughters; scraggly bleached hair, cross-eyed, crooked teeth and freckles. What else the Democrat mother does not see is the grotesque wart the size of a 50-cent in the middle of her homely daughter’s forehead.

    Democrats are like the Democrat mother in regard to her homely daughter. It seems impossible for democrats to believe what they see. Democrats only see what they want to believe and think everyone else should see the same thing they do.. A Democrat politician can spit in a Democrat voters face and the Democrat voter would swear to God it was raining..

  9. citizen817 says:
    July 25, 2019 at 1:03 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    July 25, 2019 at 1:05 am

    • jx says:
      July 25, 2019 at 1:13 am

      The judge might identify as a justice of the supreme court, but the judge is a circuit court judge. The judge’s ruling applies in his circuit only.

    • Julia Adams says:
      July 25, 2019 at 1:17 am

      The Judge’s ruling is insane. The Judge is plain wrong. Ignore him and while you are at it, tell him it’s time for him/her to resign.

  11. tuskyou says:
    July 25, 2019 at 1:06 am

    Here is the relevant section of Pence's speech in Utah that day. The truth about Hillary Clinton & the stuff she did = A FORCE OF NATURE. pic.twitter.com/NsaLZUuEeP— Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) July 25, 2019

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

  12. Magabear says:
    July 25, 2019 at 1:06 am

    To anyone who says there’s no difference between democrats and republicans, todays events should put that to rest. Yeah, the GOP has its flaws and RINO’s (like my rep. Fitzpatrick), but it’s far better than the demonrats. Remember that in 2020. Many didn’t in 2018 and it’s why we have the buffoon show running the House now.

  13. Remington says:
    July 25, 2019 at 1:09 am

    I have to wonder at the end of the day, if mile head keeps a .45 on the nightstand next to his bed. So day goodnight to the bad guy.

  15. Julia Adams says:
    July 25, 2019 at 1:11 am

    Is it wrong to demand ofthe Democrat Party, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, et. al. that they must refund the $30 million to the US Treasury that they spent and squandered away on a Special Counsel investigation that they demanded and was nothing more than a phony investigation Coup to remove a duly elected President?

    • Maquis says:
      July 25, 2019 at 1:56 am

      That’s gotta be crumbs next to what they invested in this entire scheme up to and post Mueller. Consider all the assets abused and costs incurred in the totallity of Zero’s spying, and that’s not even considering how many lives were destroyed as Team Zero weaponized their ill-gotten data.

      Yet, even that all pales to Zero’s damage to our Republic in ways innumerable and despicable.

  16. jx says:
    July 25, 2019 at 1:11 am

    The best they have are the insane ramblings of a bag lady

    • Amy2 says:
      July 25, 2019 at 1:44 am

      Wow. Did they watch the same hearings I did? Nan is so proud of six committee chairs? Six committee chairs not doing anything to help the American people. Our tax dollars at work…. BTW I had to fast forward through Cummings. ‘Can’t stand that guy.

  17. mr.piddles says:
    July 25, 2019 at 1:14 am

    17 (now 19) Angry Democrats not happy tonight. Not happy at all.

  18. citizen817 says:
    July 25, 2019 at 1:17 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    July 25, 2019 at 1:41 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    July 25, 2019 at 1:48 am

  21. Julia Adams says:
    July 25, 2019 at 1:48 am

    The Democrats behavior in today’s proceedings reminded me of Pickett’s Charge. The infantry assault ordered by Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee against Maj. Gen. George G. Meade’s Union Army on July 3, 1863, the last day of the Battle of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Its futility and failure were predicted by the Confederate’s Lt. Gen. James Longstreet, and it was arguably an avoidable mistake from which the Confederate war effort never fully recovered militarily or psychologically.

    The basis for all of the Democrat’s questions of Mueller was scripted. The angle was: Trump is guilty of crimes, but Mueller couldn’t charge him because he was tied up by DOJ / OLC regulations. The incessantly evil Democrats have been assuming their base that Trump is guilty of crimes for 2 1/2 years.. They have sought confirmation of that from Mueller; They needed Mueller to say Trump is guilty of crimes. There’s only one problem here. Trump is not guilty of crimes.

    Trump has not been charged with anything. Trump did not stop Mueller’s investigation. Trump did not fire Mueller. He did not cut his funding. He did not deny anybody talking to Mueller. He furnished hundreds of thousands of pages of documents. There was no impedance of this investigation. There was no attempt to stop it. It went on for over two and one half years.

    There were no charges brought because there are no crimes. The Democrats have come up against a brick wall of reality. It’s called the presumption of innocence. It’s called the need for evidence before you can charge a crime.

    They tried to crash through the line and take Cemetery Hill today, but instead they had a head-on collision with a brick wall, and they lost.

  22. citizen817 says:
    July 25, 2019 at 1:58 am

  23. theduchessofkitty says:
    July 25, 2019 at 2:07 am

    Big news, which I have been following: Puerto Rico’s Governor Resigns, Effective August 2.

    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/puerto-ricos-governor-resigns-over-offensive-messages-corruption-allegations

    It’s more than just chats. The chats were the final straw. The corruption probes are getting hotter by the day. On Tuesday, there were rumors of FBI agents arriving to San Juan, and more arrests coming. Three former members of his Cabinet had already been arrested and are facing corruption charges.

  24. cthulhu says:
    July 25, 2019 at 2:09 am

    This wave has washed up on the beach as far as it is going to…..as it washes back, it will raise higher waves from the swells behind.

