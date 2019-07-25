July 25th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #917

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Sidney Powell on Lou Dobbs
Epstein suicide attempt?
https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/Jeffrey-Epstein-Found-Injured-in-NYC-Jail-Cell-After-Possible-Suicide-Attempt-or-Assault-Sources-513174311.html
His death would end the trial and all the info coming out …particularly Clinton. Hmmmmm
Probably a lot of other powerful people are wishing he would fall off the earth.
It’s time for Epstein to be placed in solitary confinement under 24/7 supervision away from general prison population or risk losing the case against him..
He is being led around like chum in a shark tank. Dead man walking. I am sure there is a prison bounty on him. Sitting duck. Guards, inmates, administrator will all get paid off to look the other way when he gets the whitey Bulger treatment. And his black book and tapes will disappear.
They have him in a cell with an ex cop that killed 4 people.
Not clear from the article that they share a cell, says he was found in HIS cell, so they could have adjoining cells, same tier.
Hes on suicide watch, article speculates he,could have faked it, trying to get ttansferred.
Apperently their is “flooding, rodents,” so its not a standard of accomidation hes used to.
Probably already in segregated population, thats why his neighbor or cell mate is a COP,..er EX-cop.
Snitches, pedophiles, convicted cops, and ,…those that just wouldn’t survive in gen pop are segregated.
Bear in mind its jail, he won’t go to PRISON unless/until sentence. Jail is the worst! The State prison, then ‘best’ generally is Fed prison.
2 months in Jail is as bad as 6 months in prison. And, looks like he’s gonna be there, awhile as they haven’t set a trial date yet,…and he ain’t getting bail.
He could be in there awhile,…before trial.
Noooooo! Oh wait unsuccessful “suicide” attempt.
Didn’t take long to get to the top of the Clinton “list.”
Wasn’t Clinton.
“Unsuccessful”; she is a lot of things, but she uses top talent. That is to say, if she ordered it, it,would have been a SUCCESSFUL “suicide attempt”.
great stuff.
That’s the first explanation I’ve heard for the IG report delay- people who have given interviews are flocking to Horowitz and asking to be re-interviewed. And Misfud is a western agent, not a Russian agent, who has already been interviewed by both Horowitz and Durham.
I can’t figure out how to comment on this site; I seem to only be able to reply. (or I’m just blind)…..so I’m gonna lay this thought down right here under you, ParteaGirl. This has turned into the most addicting, nail-biter of a realty-tv series ever!!!! Beats Breaking Bad hands down…. I watched the entire hearing and then skimmed through it again for about 2 hours listening to the highlights. I know quite a few of them by name now and most of those I can tell you what state they’re from. I recognize most of those same ones by voice.
And they’re politicians and work in the government???? Man, whodathunk???? I didn’t know my own governor’s name most of the time before the 2016 election.
You make a general comment by going allll the way down to the bottom of the page. Put a new comment in the box down there.
That makes sense to me. The detail makes me believe it.
Because if they were ever going to cover this all up, that day has long passed. Too much information out there about what really happened with the Coup.
The only re-interviews should be in court.
Get your affairs together. You’re done.
NO DO OVERS.
NO DEALS.
GAME OVER.
NEXT STOP GITMO….
IF YOU’RE LUCKY.
If DiGenova and Toensing say so, I’m in!
Interesting document available on dni.gov.
Document is UNCLASSIFIED and cleared for release. ODNI/IMD/rwt
(U) PROCEDURES FOR THE AVAILABILJI.TY OR DISSEMINATION OF RAW SIGNALS INTELLIGENCE INFORMATION BY THE NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCY UNDER SECTION 2.3 OF EXECUTIVE ORDER 12333
(RAW SIGINT AVAILABILITY PROCEDURES)
Classified By: 2476680
Derived From: NSA/CSSM 1-52 Declassify On: 20411231
SECRET//SI//REL TO USA, FVEY
https://www.dni.gov/files/documents/icotr/RawSIGINTGuidelines-as-approved-redacted.pdf
Document was revealed to show that rules were changed to cover for the fact that raw intel had been collected previously. They tried to change the retroactively to cover for their illegal spying. Look who signed it.
And when they signed it – late December, 2016, and early January, 2017.
Clapper and Lynch!
A great thing in this document is that it states clearly that a Memorandum of Understanding must be executed between the NSA and the recipient of raw signals intelligence.
What’s so great about that?
An audit trail exists.
I just watched 7 and 1/2 minutes of the Democrats press conference. Pelosi, Nadler, Shift, and Cummings was there too but I didn’t see him talk. It was unbelievable. They were STILL trying to sell it as if Mueller had laid out the case for prosecuting Trump for collusion and obstruction. Plain as day. I guess they don’t think their people bother to watch the hearings. Don’t they realize that their people aren’t going to watch them either. Total nnu jobs.
Nadler and Schiff seemingly read from Nancy’s 6-page memo which she released a day or so BEFORE the Mueller embarrassment. It’s rather evident their statements were written at the same time as the memo, because none of those communications bore any resemblance to what Mueller actually said. So yeah, like SD said the other day, this entire Mueller spectacle was 100% choreographed, up to and including the dem presser.
“They were STILL trying to sell it as if Mueller had laid out the case for prosecuting Trump for collusion and obstruction.”
Because the press conference was pre-planned and pre-produced. Which is what made the whole thing look and sound so stupid… they totally didn’t account for the Bob Mueller Dumpster Fire that transpired earlier in the day. Fail.
Ever wonder how or why any ordinary red-blooded American would want to be an anti-American Democrat?
It reminds me of the democrat Mom who enters her homely daughter in a Beauty Contest. The homely daughter does not win the beauty contest and the democrat mother then complains to the beauty contest judges.
What the democrat mother does not see is her homely daughters; scraggly bleached hair, cross-eyed, crooked teeth and freckles. What else the Democrat mother does not see is the grotesque wart the size of a 50-cent in the middle of her homely daughter’s forehead.
Democrats are like the Democrat mother in regard to her homely daughter. It seems impossible for democrats to believe what they see. Democrats only see what they want to believe and think everyone else should see the same thing they do.. A Democrat politician can spit in a Democrat voters face and the Democrat voter would swear to God it was raining..
Now there’s a whole lot of wisdom in that story, Fangdog!
Hm. Might make a good ad. Madison Avenue couldn’t do any better.
The judge might identify as a justice of the supreme court, but the judge is a circuit court judge. The judge’s ruling applies in his circuit only.
The Judge’s ruling is insane. The Judge is plain wrong. Ignore him and while you are at it, tell him it’s time for him/her to resign.
Julia, I just want you to know that there is no such thing as an Obama judge. John Roberts told me that.
Nice and satisfyingly ominous context, thanks.
To anyone who says there’s no difference between democrats and republicans, todays events should put that to rest. Yeah, the GOP has its flaws and RINO’s (like my rep. Fitzpatrick), but it’s far better than the demonrats. Remember that in 2020. Many didn’t in 2018 and it’s why we have the buffoon show running the House now.
I have to wonder at the end of the day, if mile head keeps a .45 on the nightstand next to his bed. So day goodnight to the bad guy.
Leave Hope Hicks alone!
https://www.cleveland.com/tylt/2019/07/should-hope-hicks-go-to-prison.html
Is it wrong to demand ofthe Democrat Party, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, et. al. that they must refund the $30 million to the US Treasury that they spent and squandered away on a Special Counsel investigation that they demanded and was nothing more than a phony investigation Coup to remove a duly elected President?
That’s gotta be crumbs next to what they invested in this entire scheme up to and post Mueller. Consider all the assets abused and costs incurred in the totallity of Zero’s spying, and that’s not even considering how many lives were destroyed as Team Zero weaponized their ill-gotten data.
Yet, even that all pales to Zero’s damage to our Republic in ways innumerable and despicable.
The best they have are the insane ramblings of a bag lady
Wow. Did they watch the same hearings I did? Nan is so proud of six committee chairs? Six committee chairs not doing anything to help the American people. Our tax dollars at work…. BTW I had to fast forward through Cummings. ‘Can’t stand that guy.
17 (now 19) Angry Democrats not happy tonight. Not happy at all.
Good drone pilot and a high quality drone. Note how there is a constant breeze, yet the drone footage shows no wobbling or other disruption due to air movement.
The Democrats behavior in today’s proceedings reminded me of Pickett’s Charge. The infantry assault ordered by Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee against Maj. Gen. George G. Meade’s Union Army on July 3, 1863, the last day of the Battle of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Its futility and failure were predicted by the Confederate’s Lt. Gen. James Longstreet, and it was arguably an avoidable mistake from which the Confederate war effort never fully recovered militarily or psychologically.
The basis for all of the Democrat’s questions of Mueller was scripted. The angle was: Trump is guilty of crimes, but Mueller couldn’t charge him because he was tied up by DOJ / OLC regulations. The incessantly evil Democrats have been assuming their base that Trump is guilty of crimes for 2 1/2 years.. They have sought confirmation of that from Mueller; They needed Mueller to say Trump is guilty of crimes. There’s only one problem here. Trump is not guilty of crimes.
Trump has not been charged with anything. Trump did not stop Mueller’s investigation. Trump did not fire Mueller. He did not cut his funding. He did not deny anybody talking to Mueller. He furnished hundreds of thousands of pages of documents. There was no impedance of this investigation. There was no attempt to stop it. It went on for over two and one half years.
There were no charges brought because there are no crimes. The Democrats have come up against a brick wall of reality. It’s called the presumption of innocence. It’s called the need for evidence before you can charge a crime.
They tried to crash through the line and take Cemetery Hill today, but instead they had a head-on collision with a brick wall, and they lost.
Big news, which I have been following: Puerto Rico’s Governor Resigns, Effective August 2.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/puerto-ricos-governor-resigns-over-offensive-messages-corruption-allegations
It’s more than just chats. The chats were the final straw. The corruption probes are getting hotter by the day. On Tuesday, there were rumors of FBI agents arriving to San Juan, and more arrests coming. Three former members of his Cabinet had already been arrested and are facing corruption charges.
This wave has washed up on the beach as far as it is going to…..as it washes back, it will raise higher waves from the swells behind.
