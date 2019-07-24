July 24th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #916

Posted on July 24, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

32 Responses to July 24th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #916

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 24, 2019 at 12:21 am

    USA * 🇺🇸 * 7 more Days to Trump Ohio Rally * 🇺🇸 * USA (469 Days to E-Day)
    (Thursday, Aug 1 at 7pm ET)

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “Trust in the Lord and do good; dwell in the land and enjoy safe pasture.” 🌟
    -— Psalm 37:3
    ————–
    ***Praise: Patriot Charlie Kirk (Turning Point USA) gathered young American Patriots to hear President Trump speak to them—Thank You, Charlie
    ***Praise: Dr. Mark Esper confirmed (90-8) and quickly sworn in as Sec of Defense
    ***Praise: Opioid deaths in Iowa is down 33%

    🙏 Pray:
    — for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
    — drama surrounding Mueller’s hearing boomerang back to Opposition—may their duped followers eyes’ be opened and see the hoax of this Witch Hunt really is and have a change of heart
    — for protection & success for ICE agents while arresting/deporting illegal aliens
    — for more MAGA candidates to run for various offices thru-out USA and in DC
    — more Opposition lies and deceit be exposed this week
    — vulgarities, lies & crimes committed by “The Squad” be exposed to sunlight soon
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf.
    — Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
    — for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for our WALL being built now – speed & protection for wallbuilders
    — Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for all America’s kids including 5 yr old Landen–protection and healing
    — *🇺🇸* We Love Our America Flag *🇺🇸*
    ————————————————–
    🦅 “Together, we are making America stronger and greater than ever before.”
    -—(7-12-19 Remarks in Wisconsin)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
    ———————————————————————————————————————
    “🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
    🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
    🦅They shall run and not be weary.…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31”
    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday July 24, 2019—–

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  2. CHAOS-ACTUL says:
    July 24, 2019 at 12:26 am

    The Magnitsky Act Hoax is the ROOT of the Russia Collusion Hoax.

    “Ramming Speed… Boarding Party Standby”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • A2 says:
      July 24, 2019 at 1:31 am

      Yeah, and I hope they use it to go after those that have aided and abetted the incarceration of millions of Ugyurs in Xinjiang. From tech companies, some of them US corporations to Chinese 共匪 at the very top.

      Like

      Reply
  3. CHAOS_ACTUAL says:
    July 24, 2019 at 12:27 am

    The Magnitsky Act Hoax is the ROOT of the Russia Collusion Hoax.

    “Ramming Speed… Boarding Party Standby”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • CHAOS_ACTUAL says:
      July 24, 2019 at 12:56 am

      Sidney G. Reilly = Stefan A. Halper

      “Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.”

      Like

      Reply
    • CHAOS_ACTUAL says:
      July 24, 2019 at 1:46 am

      If The Mueller Report found no Russian collusion and Seth Rich was the source of the DNC emails, why were 35 Russians declared Persona Non Grata on 29 December 2016?

      JUPITER ASCENDING (2015)
      Chapter 1 – Time – freeze frame at 0:08:21

      BOLOTNIKOV
      BEST RUSSIAN
      CLEANING SERVICE
      773-197-2348

      Bolota = Swamp

      And why didn’t they use that 555 exchange prefix like in all the other movies?

      It just doesn’t ADD UP!

      Curiouser and couriouser…

      Like

      Reply
  4. Joemama says:
    July 24, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Amen.

    Like

    Reply
  5. JoeMeek says:
    July 24, 2019 at 12:35 am

    Tomorrows drinking game?

    Every time Mueller says to a Republican asking him a question “that’s outside the scope” take a drink.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 24, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Deplore Able says:
      July 24, 2019 at 12:43 am

      “…it was Georgia Democrat State Rep. Erica Thomas who told Eric Sparkes to ‘Go back where you came from.'”

      It is politically incorrect to believe that the above is true. It doesn’t matter if it is true or if it isn’t. If you believe it to be true, then you are a “RACIST!” Truth doesn’t matter, only the name calling.

      Like

      Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      July 24, 2019 at 1:20 am

      Whoa whoa whoa whoa… WHOA! Hold on! Wait just one damn second here. Is this Publix employee “racially compatible” with Erica Thomas? If not… this whole thing just hammered three Red Bulls and a couple lines of Columbian Bam Bam.

      Oh how I secretly am hoping the Publix employee is a 1st generation Asian-American. Oh please please please please please. I know, that’s terrible. I just CAN’T HELP IT!

      A black Georgia State Rep, a white Liberal, and a 1st generation Asian-American walk into a Publix…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. emet says:
    July 24, 2019 at 12:46 am

    Mueller still bringing his emotional support animal ?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      July 24, 2019 at 1:13 am

      Mueller’s wittle blankie named Aaron and pacifier named Zebley
      I wonder if Mueller will bring his coloring book and crayons to the hearing, too.
      Heck…let’s put in a play pen for Mueller.

      Like

      Reply
    • ADDgolfer says:
      July 24, 2019 at 1:53 am

      If both were out of state and had to fly in together, that’d be an excellent visual and cartoon caption prior to boarding

      Like

      Reply
  8. dawg says:
    July 24, 2019 at 12:52 am

    Mueller didnt even want to do the press conference. He thought he could appease the Dems with that one-liner “if we could have exonerated him, we would have”. That whole presser was for that one hook.

    Mueller wants an out, so he got the DOJ to tell him what he could NOT say.

    I think Mueller has been wanting out of this mess since a couple weeks after he was appointed SC.

    I find Nadler’s statement that “Mueller doesnt have to obey that letter” to be very telling.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • emet says:
      July 24, 2019 at 12:59 am

      Mueller . Failure as a Federal officer. Failure as a criminal. Failure as a man. A mob associate of the DNC crime family.

      Like

      Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      July 24, 2019 at 1:43 am

      Nope, this is all on Mueller.

      He’s a big boy. He ran the FBI for many years and turned it from fighting crime to what is it now. He owns this puppy because he allowed to happen under his authority.

      Like

      Reply
  9. k4jjj says:
    July 24, 2019 at 12:58 am

    Could someone please tell Robert Mueller to “Go Back Where You Came From?”

    Like

    Reply
  10. A2 says:
    July 24, 2019 at 1:22 am

    Well, the CCP Military press conference on the PRC white paper, National Defense in the New Era was an eye opener,

    I posted on the last Presidential open thread. Our new Sec of Defense Mr Esper was highlighted in the Q&A. As was Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xi Mao2.0 thought Uber Alles and some interesting fastfooting about the Joint Chinese-Russian pushing the envelope in the East China Sea with South Korea and Japan and the new Cambodian base. Taiwan, Hong Kong and US slammed.

    It was clear they neither like nor respect the new Sec of Defense, so all the numpties posting on the thread here on his confirmation bashing him, should write editorials for the Global Times and People’s Daily. It would be welcomed.

    Still waiting for the link to the official report. I do have other stuff to do. I will post when I find it. but the presser was unmissable.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. CTH Fan says:
    July 24, 2019 at 1:42 am

    The first question I would ask Mr. Mueller is: Does the President have first amendment rights?

    Second question: Not having been arrested or indicted, was the President allowed to express his opinions because of his first amendment rights? If so, his tweets were not criminal in nature, correct.?

    Third question: Did the President ACT on his disatisfaction with the SC method of investigation. Understanding, of course, that blowing off steam to his attorney is not actually acting to impede the
    Investigation.

    Having said that, in no way would I presume to know more than the experts. I would really want to hear the answers.

    Like

    Reply
  12. newamericandeplorable says:
    July 24, 2019 at 1:43 am

    I wanted to post video of Jim Jordan’s back and forth with FBI director Mule-err regarding IRS case and then make a notation that – “After seeing this video if anybody still wants Mule-err to “lead” anything then they need to get mental evaluation”.

    I gave following search in bing and duckduckgo – jim jordan shredding mueller

    The search results are mind bogglingly anti-Jim Jordan on first page.

    Just for kicks I used google and the results were not anti-Jim Jordan on first page.

    Looks like for me it is now gibiru.com.

    Disclaimer: I don’t use google at all though I do use bing and duckduckgo. Looks like bing and duckduckgo are using same source / algorithm since their search results were identical in this case.

    Like

    Reply
    • Mom4Trump2020 says:
      July 24, 2019 at 1:52 am

      So DuckDuckGo.com and bing are left wing too??? Never heard of gibiru.com. But someone please answer the question. I’d like to know what is best to use these days. And another thing, is anything at all going to be done before the election about the silencing of conservatives?

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s