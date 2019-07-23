July 23rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #915

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
USA * 🇺🇸 * 8 more Days to Trump Rally * 🇺🇸 * USA (470 Days to E-Day)
(Cincinnati, Ohio, Thursday, Aug 1 at 7pm ET)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”Do not fret because of those who are evil or be envious of those who do wrong;
for like the grass they will soon wither, like green plants they will soon die away.” 🌟
-— Psalm 37:3
————–
***Praise: Good meeting with Pakistan PM
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for Pres. Trump as he travels to Marriott Marquis Washington, D.C. to give remarks. (Depart WH 10:45am**arr back at WH 12 noon ET)
— for protection & success for ICE agents while arresting/deporting illegal aliens
— for extra protection and healing for our Border Patrols who were assaulted
— for confirmation for rest of President Trump’s nominees
— for more MAGA candidates to run for various offices thru-out USA and in DC
— more Opposition lies and deceit be exposed this week
— crimes committed by “The Squad” be exposed to sunlight soon, esp inciting violence
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf.
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our WALL being built now – speed & protection for wallbuilders
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for those who are unwell, for those taking care of their beloved and those in challenging situations like Patrick Henry, Ristvan, Angelle, etc..
— for all America’s kids including 5 yr old Landen–protection and healing
— 🇺🇸 Embrace the American Spirit 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 “ Today and every day, we will fight for workers, we will fight for your families, we will fight for Wisconsin, and we will fight with all our soul for the glorious nation that we all love.” -—(7-12-19 Remarks in Wisconsin)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————————————————————————————————————
“🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary.…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31”
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday July 23, 2019—–
“Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf.” GC
Grandma Covfefe never doubt the
power of your prayer each and every
day. Look no further than Pelosi/Biden
in the last thread. Pretty soon we will
see the POUF.
Grandma – I’m confused about the meeting with the PM of Pakistan. Didn’t they hide Bin Laden knowingly all those years? Aren’t they sponsors of terrorism? I thought we cut off a bunch of aid to them last year as well in response to their bad behavior. Can you enlighten me? Thanks for your prayers each day – so good!
Grandma – I am confused about the meeting with the PM of Pakistan. Didn’t they hide Bin Laden for all those years? Didn’t we cut off a bunch of aid to them last year in response to their bad behavior and sponsoring of terrorist activities? Please enlighten me. By the way, thanks for all you prayers each day – so good!
Yes to all, but they support the Taliban and are allied with China. Pakistan has always wanted the Taliban as a tool against India and China no doubt wants to keep a thorn in India’s side with Pakistan.
So multiple games going on at the the same time.
Sorry for the double post. WP kicked me out and then printed my comment twice.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Heavyweight Boxer, David Rodriguez at Wall-A-Thon – (June) – (10:11)
“Highlights from the We Build The Wall Wall-A-Thon.”
—————
Previous (July 22nd Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/22/july-22nd-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-914/comment-page-1/#comment-7209554
Tweet with picture.
That UN like .org the IBWC that controls our entire southern border, & 50% OWNED by MEXICO is upset that some rocks fell over the border during construction. THIS IS THE CRAP going on! This organization should have no control of our border!
– Brian Kolfage (July 21, 2019)
The IBWC needs to be abolished. They are a globalist open border UN like organization. The @USDOI needs to control our waterways and
@DHSgov needs to control all security. The IBWC which is half controlled by corrupt Mexico should NOT have full control of our entire border!
– Brian Kolfage (July 22, 2019)
Tweet with article. (Posted back in June.)
WHY is a United Nations type .org controlling our entire southern border and has more power than DHS? Oh BTW half owned by Mexico too=CORRUPTION!
What is going on here @realDonaldTrump?
– Brian Kolfage (July 19, 2019)
Pedro Gonzalez: Whose America? US border wall draws opposition from … a water commission?
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/pedro-gonzalez-border-wall-along-us-mexico-border-nixed-by-a-water-commission
Tweet with picture.
Q: Bet you still have images and video of spec ops #Blackstone team that you can’t show 😎
Glad you guys are super-safe and busting ground with the best team ever!
A: Have a few images of the special warfare operators who were covering us. They’ll never be on the net, lol. Did get this fake news media guy who was taking pics for cartels that we can show, tho. He was on the Mexican side of the border. Telephoto shot.
– Jeff Rainforth (July 22, 2019)
Excellent – thank you for the video. I love Sheriff Clark!
LikeLike
I am writing this just in case the President should be a secret Treeper. (I suspect he is)
In my opinion Mr. President, you are being led up the proverbial rosy path by your Justice Department. They are purposefully running out the clock.
There will always be a reason to delay the report. Remember how the Mueller team knew months before the 2018 election that there was no collusion but deliberately waited until after the election to finish up. Time to call in your JD team for an update and if they are unwilling to declassify and get their reports out in a timely manner take control and declassify everything.
Time for the shell game to be over..
Be Blessed in all you do and God Speed.
C’mon man! Anyone thinks Im mumnumbling and sutuptering just try to march me in up pushes! Or did we already done that? Did I win the election? Can I go to China with Hunter and sniff out my share of the money now?
John Solomon on Hannity radio
(25 minutes audio)
Trump surging in polls (5 minutes)
