July 20th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #912

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Mr. President you appointed this Fed-Chairman turkey. Was he part of a two for one deal when you appointed Sessions?
30 minute Podcast w/
Mollie Hemingway &
Carrie Severino discussing
“Justice On Trial”
That last tweet… xD
Can someone at DOJ please then use FARA to go after Mueller, McCabe, et al for their prior work with Oleg Deripaska?
I don’t even care if they get a conviction.
Just indict them and go to trial to give them a taste of their own medicine.
Oh please, let it be so!
What about Kerry?
USA * 🇺🇸 * Unstoppable President Trump * 🇺🇸 * USA (474 Days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
For Dems, “The Squad” and Uni Party:
🌟 ”The words of their mouths are wicked and deceitful;
they fail to act wisely or do good.” 🌟
-— Psalm 36:3
————–
***Praise: President Trump’s Pledge to America’s Workers campaign, launched a year ago today, is a yuge success
***Praise: Reliving the historical Apollo 11 Flight and Landing on the Moon
***Praise: “President Trump’s tariffs is working,” say American steel manufacturer Nucor
***Praise: Fake Media lost credibility
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump and MAGA Team during R&R
— for protection & success for ICE agents while arresting/deporting illegal aliens
— for Congress to listen to America then ratify USMCA
— for quick confirmation for Mark Esper (Def Sec) and Gene Scalia (Labor Sec)
— for General Flynn and his family
— (wrongfully) criminal contempt charges on AG Barr and Sec Ross be reversed/cancelled
— crimes committed by “The Squad” be exposed to sunlight soon
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf.
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our WALL being built now – speed & protection for wallbuilders
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Sundance, Adrem, Menagerie, and crew—working to keep the Treehouse informed and clean
— for all America’s kids including 5 yr old Landen–protection
— 🇺🇸 Home of the Brave 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 “No one can beat the American worker. And no one can match the might of loyal, dedicated, patriotic American citizens. You’re incredible people.”
—(7-12-19 Remarks in Wisconsin)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————————————————————————————————————
“🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary.…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31”
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday July 20, 2019—–
I was getting a bit worried Grandma, you’re usually one of the first to post on this thread. Glad to see that it’s only you being just a bit late to night.
Got distracted reading an article and lost track of time…..ha, but i know how you feel. We get that way when President Trump or Sundance does something out of line. Remember Pres. Trump’s first international trip to Saudi Arabia? This whole Treehouse and its leaves were rattling..we were all freaking out about having him out of the country. And the other half of the Treepers trying to get us to calm down? Good times.
Our President is the bravest and boldest person we all know.
We all feel so blessed to have him on our side against “The Squad” and their ilks.
President Trump sure needs our 24/7 prayers and I’m so thankful we, in the Treehouse, can do this for President Trump and his MAGA Team (which always includes his family, too)
Thank God we have each other here to look out for. I love you all…
May the Lord bless you and everyone in the Treehouse.
Yeah & Amen, Grandma
Got a brief few mins to get on tonight. Bless, you, Betsy, Eagle, so many others.
I did read about ristvan. Man, my heart goes out for him. So glad he reached out as a reply to your prayer. He’ll get a lot of prayer and care support here.
Miss all. Looking forward to engaging this wonderful Tree House more again.
Shalom
PS: May the Lord give our President Trump greater strength, wisdom and the power to beat back all the evil, lies and treachery set against him. Amen!
Good of you to check in and let us know you’re OK.
Have you or Eagle Driver heard from Patrick Henry yet?
Take care and we’ll continue to pray for you….
Donald Trump Retweet
Half a million likes on that tweet. Unreal.
One media outlet, I don’t remember which, said Trump was wading into this to make up for his racist comments about the 4 Congresswomen.
Which is nonsensical, of course, ‘cuz just 8 hours earlier he referred to Squadbot #3 as “Foul Mouthed Omar”. Or maybe we’re back to that “mental thing” they used to trot out so often?
And I guess he pardoned that grandma last year as a ploy because he knew eventually the media would call him out for saying something “racist.”
The media is too stupid to spot actual patterns. We call this a lack of common sense.
File under: You know you’re getting old when…
I like the thought but it doesn’t scan all that well. Leave out the bit about marrying brothers and a crowd could bring it off, though.
Good idea Herman !
Did he just call them “ho’s”?
Ilhan’s husband is (was?) the campaign manager for Alondra Cano (Minneapolis). (What does he do now?) In any case, he’s a full-on Marxist, as is his “client”. These people have ZERO appreciation for capitalism. Furthermore, they are interfering with law enforcement! If Ilhan herself broke the immigration laws, it MUST be prosecuted.
Is she aware that ICE is working under court orders in this little round up?
Unbelievable what’s going on … this has to be coming to a huge conflict.
How long before shots are fired? The msm and Dems are doing their best to incite violent confrontations with ICE.
Oh yeah? Michelle Obama had that “school lunch thing”. So there!
Whew! There you are! No need for you to wonder if you’d be missed.
🙏❤️🙏
This is for Grandma Covfefe 😊
I humbly suggest that POTUS starts taking the following approach regarding the suicide squad:
“I will no longer criticize any of the 4 squad members directly by name. From now on, I will simply refer to them as Democrats. It is clear to me that they are now the leaders of the Democrat Party and that the rest of the party will follow them, no matter what. That being the case, I feel this is the most appropriate course of action.”
Yes, left her to suffocate. Got the body out of state before an autopsy could be ordered, sent the Olds to the crusher fast (no salvage, no dismantling). Ted wound up with doing community service for leaving the scene of an accident
He raped and smothered her, then dumped her and the car into the drink.
Full Disclosure: Resistance is not my strong point…I just couldn’t resist this time.
Behind closed doors, Joe Sr., Ted, and John Kennedy were a despicable lot.
To get the full border experience, Chuck needs to do some preprimary roving at one of the big ports
I do not know Omar’s precise immigration situation, but see 8 USC 1451. It may well be that Omar gets sent back. Even though she was 12 when she came, if her father can be denaturalized for concealing his true identity, then his spouse and children are likewise denaturalized. Thinking POTUS has been briefed, so must stay back from “send her back” because this issue heading to court.
Makes my mouth water
Here’s Ilhan’s husband’s profile. Have a look at how plugged in to Minnesota politics – He was campaign advisor to City Council member Alandra Cano, who advises residents how to avoid ICE and assures them that the PD will not be enforcing ICE directives in the city. (Perhaps doing outreach to Somalis for this LatinX candidate). These people are taking over Minnesota full steam ahead, and have absolutely no appreciation of capitalism or American traditions.
Alandra Cano:
Ilhan’s husband (note their daughter is already recruited into Climate Change youth agitation)
https://www.thefamouspeople.com/profiles/ahmed-hirsi-44234.php
My apologies for redundancy Admin – there was a delay showing up and I assumed my post got dropped!
I am beginning to wonder if Ilhan’s first husband is being protected – not the flamboyant brother husband. He was born in Somalia and also had a name change after gaining US citizenship. I have a hunch he may have been in Somalia during the post 1991 tumult. Ilhan’s family left (implying her clan was not aligned with the post Siad Barre chaos). But what about her husband? When did he come here? Curously, as late as 2015, Ilhan addressed the Somali Youth League. Just exactly where does she stand on Al Shebab?
Remember that Monica Witt Defected to Iran in 2013
Disappointed with Tucker tonight during his interview with Tulsi Gabbard (she wouldn’t refer to PDJT as President Trump, so I won’t refer to her as a congresswoman). How is PDJT pulling out of the stupid Obama Iran nuclear deal the reason for Iran hijacking oil tankers? And considering PDJT has resisted the pressure from many to become involved in mideast conflicts, why would a self professed non-interventionist like Gabbard say he has a failed mideast strategy? She’s full of it and Tucker just nodded in approval. He’s usually better than that.
And why is Gabbard in Puerto Rico during what looked like a Castroesque uprising? Maybe because she’s comfortable in that setting?
The Iran deal was basically an extortion racket. We paid cash and allowed businesses to make money in Iran, and in return Iran would pretend to play nice.
So now that the deal is off, Iran is openly nasty and the globalists need to continue with back door business dealings instead of openly funding a tyrannical regime.
It’s blaming the victim. Basically what the left always does.
Darn it, we missed an opportunity to send AOC, and leave her there! It is disappointing that Gabbard hasn’t credited PT for keeping the peace.
Now this is a real sign of panic
TRANSLATION — You incompetent Dems and Media are so inept, and POTUS is so good and is rolling to re-election, that myself and Barack have to get in the game on our best-leveraged (most liberals) social media source to try to help you out. Here are some talking points. Dems, buck up and fight. Trump is kicking your rear ends. Sheesh.
Michelle and Barack don’t want to get involved in all this more than they have to do. They want to be entertainment stars and make a lot of money. The more you get into political food fights, the more polarizing you become.
However, they understand that “Trump vs Squad” is a 2020 rout for Trump. The Squad are embarrassing, rogue amateurs. It’s like Trump vs Rosie. And the Dem 2020 candidates are not helping out much (they’re irrelevant as The Squad is elevated), and don’t have the skills to help out even if they tried to do so.
Thus, the Old Guard now has to try to step in and save things. But be clear — Michelle Obama is not running for President. She would never put herself in a spot where she could straight-up lose to POTUS. That’s not happening.
But Michelle feeling like she has to tweet now, as POTUS is surging and getting close to checkmate 16 months out from the election, is a very ominous sign for the Dems. Very ominous.
I give credit to Team Obama (Axelrod, Barack, Michelle, etc). At least they understand what is taking place right now. They know Trump has taken over and is about to put things away. And if someone doesn’t stop POTUS soon, it will all be over.
Sadly for them, it’s too late. No one cares what they say (always the case when you are out of power and don’t have the chance to come back), and POTUS’ bully pulpit sets the tone for the nation.
Everything we wanted to see happen is on it’s way to happening. Shattered Obamas, powerless Dems, justice for the Coup (at least some justice; probably not full justice), POTUS at full power, America returning to what it should be rather than the debacle of the last decade, etc.
Everything is shaping up great. Looking forward to more desperation plays like this one by Michelle. We’ve waited a long time for this, and the hour is at hand.
More panic. This is a popular hard-left activist who sees the writing on the wall:
It’s all slipping away. OMG fascism!
It’s all slipping away, and they know it.
Good times ahead for MAGA Nation.
July 18, 2019
By: The Immigration Reform Law Institute
‘Judicial Amnesty On Chopping Block’
— The Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) has filed a brief with the U.S. Department of Justice urging the Attorney General to overturn a Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) ruling giving effect to state-court sentence alterations designed to keep criminal aliens in the country.’ …
— By law, an alien who has been convicted of a crime and sentenced to imprisonment for one year has committed an “aggravated felony” and is deportable. But routinely, such aliens, faced with this immigration consequence of their actions, ask the state court that convicted them and sentenced them to reduce their sentence to less than one year’s confinement. Too often, state court judges go along, and the aliens present the “reduced” sentence to an immigration judge and argue that they have not — now — committed an aggravated felony. The BIA has ruled that immigration judges must give effect to these after-the-fact sentence reductions, and may not order aliens who have received them removed. …
https://www.irli.org/single-post/2019/07/18/Judicial-Amnesty-on-Chopping Block
July 17, 2019
By Warren Mass, @ The New American Website
“Immigrant Rights” Attorneys Continue To Help Illegal Migrants Sue Government:
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/immigration/item/32874-immigrants-rights-attorneys-continue-to-help-illegal-migrants-sue-government
July 19, 2019
World News Daily
Muslim Caucus Announces Plan To ‘Build Our Power’:
“Aims to unite as one constituency across America”
https://www.wnd.com/2019/07/muslim-caucus-announces-plan-to-build-our-power/
July 11, 2019
By John Salvatore
ICYMI: Democrats Moving Forward With Bill Allowing Non-Citizens To Hold Public Office:
https://flagandcross.com/icymi-democrats-moving-forward-with-bill-allowing-non-citizens-to-hold-public-office-details/
July 17, 2019
By Bill Warner, PhD
Twenty Questions About Islam Answered:
