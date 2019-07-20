Bizarre Fibber – Gay Florida Politician Admits She Lied About Treating Pulse Nightclub Victims…

Democrat candidate Elizabeth McCarthy, 50, withdrew from the race for House District 28 after her claimed treatment of Pulse nightclub victims and credentials as a medical doctor were called into question.

Previously McCarthy claimed she was treating victims from the attack, saying: “I personally removed 77 bullets from 32 people. It was like an assembly line.” The candidate now admits she made the entire story up, including her claim to be a doctor.

(Via Daily Mail) – A queer Democratic politician who claimed to have treated Pulse nightclub shooting victims admitted to Florida officials that she lied about her service. Elizabeth McCarthy told the Florida Department of Health that she had fabricated claims that she was a cardiologist who had treated victims of the mass shooting on the LGBT destination.

‘I lied. It is a false statement. I just made it up,’ McCarthy said, according to an affidavit released Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health and obtained by Florida Politics. The department charged her with violating state law under the unlicensed activity statutes. (read more)

