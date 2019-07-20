Bizarre Fibber – Gay Florida Politician Admits She Lied About Treating Pulse Nightclub Victims…

Democrat candidate Elizabeth McCarthy, 50, withdrew from the race for House District 28 after her claimed treatment of Pulse nightclub victims and credentials as a medical doctor were called into question.
Previously McCarthy claimed she was treating victims from the attack, saying: “I personally removed 77 bullets from 32 people. It was like an assembly line.” The candidate now admits she made the entire story up, including her claim to be a doctor.
(Via Daily Mail) – A queer Democratic politician who claimed to have treated Pulse nightclub shooting victims admitted to Florida officials that she lied about her service.
Elizabeth McCarthy told the Florida Department of Health that she had fabricated claims that she was a cardiologist who had treated victims of the mass shooting on the LGBT destination.
‘I lied. It is a false statement. I just made it up,’ McCarthy said, according to an affidavit released Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health and obtained by Florida Politics.
The department charged her with violating state law under the unlicensed activity statutes. (read more)
Sundance, LOVE the cat. Both of your suspicious cats are THE BEST!
…When asked why she lied, McCarthy reportedly ‘apologized’ and said that she was ‘portraying a life that wasn’t true…
This is something that is occuring more and more.
A trait that would have made her an excellent politician.
Or White House correspondent.
It’s Liberal Privilege.
They do it all the time and never expect to get caught. If I recall from when she first started getting questioned she actually said “why would I make this up?” and played off being angry that anyone would DARE question her. They essentially DEMAND to never be questioned.
Alinsky tactics.
Liberal Privilege.
It’s who they are. Funny that it is a foreign news source reporting it and not the MSM here. I’m sure they will be all over soon, right?
Come on, Greg… That’s outrageous… The next thing you’ll be telling us is that both Lizzy Warren and Rachel Dolezal are white women…
I’m beginning to think all Dems are liars and cheats. Okay, maybe only most of them.
No, you got it right the first time.
Send her back! Wherever the heck she came from. Just go!
Hell???
Like pretending to belong to another family who is seeking asylum so you can get out of the country where you were actually part of the warring faction and then pretending to marry your brother so as to perpetuate the fraud? Asking for a friend…
Yep like that.
I told my girlfriend she drew her eyebrows too high. She seemed surprised.
So what did she do wrong that disqualifies her to run as a Democrat?
Maybe she isn’t gay either?
Maybe she isn’t a she either. 😉
D-Rat resume booster! She should be included in the next DNC presidential debate!
I identify as a physician, so I AM a physician!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Precisely what I was thinking. Lol
(I feel I am a border agent today)😎
“I identify as a physician, so I AM a physician!”
Although my birth certificate says 1960, I identify as a 70 year old, so I’d like to start full Social Security benefits now please.
Maybe we can identify as an illegal and get everything free 😉
If I ever get in a legal jam, I don’t want any special treatment… I just want to be treated as an illegal alien.
Great, you qualify as a doctor under the free medical care for all. Go to your nearest Democrat HQ and sign up for your $15 an hour.
Nothing new in politics.. The left is always aiming to charge Trump with something he didn’t do..
McCarthy is being charged with something she didn’t do.. but said she did..
Talk about telling a whopper! But I suppose if you’re going to tell a lie might as well make it a BIG one. Not clear from the story when she made the outrageous claims but seems it should have been obvious right away that they were completely implausible. Then again the notorious cases of Democrat lying (Warren, Blumenthal) have been almost entirely ignored by the Democrats and media, so lack of questioning the fictional heroics of this faux rescuer is hardly surprising.
She was a strong contender for the Dem nomination until she got caught lying. She’s clinched it now.
LikeLiked by 7 people
ANOTHER Democrat… is there a school for liars to which the D’s. are required to attend?
paltering is a word I learned today from czarowniczy on the Bernie Capitalist / Bernie Communist thread from yesterday . . . creative paltering
I Hear You Now, fascinating that word , palter, (and spell check thinks it is wrong)has never surfaced before in my 83 years. I’m a collector of odd words. Odd it hasn’t been used before, in the millions of discussions about Democrats lying. Thanks, I love new-to-me words…..and also love Suspicious cat wearing specs, clearly disapproving of that LBGT person paltering and thinking she could get away with it. Omar marries her brother and gets away with it. Bill Clinton got away with befouling the Oval Office and wrecking the life of Monica. Hillary topped them all!
According to SD’s linked article…”Prior to running, McCarthy served as the legislative director for the Florida Democratic Party’s LGBTA Caucus.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wonder if she is truly “L” Might have made that up too!
That’s my first thought. But it’s one of those things that only gay people can challenge gay people for not being gay enough.
TDS, TDS in it s milder forms is treatable but requires those suffering it to admit it. Those suffering chronic to fatal cases of it , it causes a psychotic break from reality. The Democratic PARTY and liberals in general are suffering from TDS. The only real treatment for this is reality which is something libs and Dems abhore. Buy all the drug stocks and hospital stocks you can now because after the 2020 election the only cure will be massive amounts of drugs and hospitalizations . While i don t like to profit from the misfortunes of others in this case I ‘ll take the money and run.
They might actually get disability for PTSD/TDS
Good for the Florida Dept of Health. Each of us needs to know not only what is going on at the national level, but at the state and local level as well. Here is where we have a more direct opportunity to start making changes. GO CTH’ers.
This is the quality of candidate you get when good people decide not to run for office. It’s part of the left’s plan- make running for office so difficult for decent people that they decide it’s not worth it. And then people like this woman is what you get.
Would now be a good time to remind people of the videos out there about the Pulse nightclub crisis actors?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did anyone try to disprove that those people weren’t crisis actors?
Never forget: All democrat communist cult members lie all the time about any and everything, no surprise, when their lips are moving, lies are rolling out.
What a goof ball this one is!! Lied about playing basketball also, that is racist, and lied about being a doctor, that is venal, and lied about treating wounded queers or dying queers killed by a jihadi muslim in the Pulse club, that is crass and criminal. Needs to do some time in the lock up to feed her inner dysphoria.
The main difference is this one got caught. The lack of judgment is something I think many deluded, identity-politics, politicians have. Their mission outweighs anything they need to achieve their goals.
“cardiologist who had treated victims of the mass shooting ….. ‘I personally removed 77 bullets from 32 people”
******
That makes as much sense as saying an eye doctor doing heart surgery. Perfectly believable, however, to a group of “educated” Queer SJW Millennials; AKA “the dumbest generation”.
Why waste such talent on a mere house seat. She needs to join the Democrat presidential candidate clown show,
— (Via Daily Mail) – A queer Democratic politician —
Is there any other kind?
Hey, DaNang Dick set the bar pretty high… and there was no outrage when he got caught.
Its in their blood – and the msm never tells.
I really like CTH and depend on you for understanding current events. Please do not repeat trash like this, is is beneath you.
I don’t know Annie. I think we should repeat it over and over and over.
The “elites” who look down their nose at us and demand we obey their orders, should be exposed as the lying, pandering frauds they are.
No mercy.
They have declared war on us since PT rode down the escalator.
America First 🇺🇸
Trash like what?
Yeah well we found a big fat liar and we are all going to take turns dragging her around the gravel pit with our lift kitted trucks, cowboy hats and a little Ye Ha!
Why would you even make up such a blatant, easily-disproved lie?
For some, lying is a sport. They just like to see what they can get away with. Sadly for others, some grew up lying as lifestyle to cover up for an abusive or alcoholic parent. It’s no excuse for continuing to lie as an adult, but some of them need serious help in order to stop.
The truth is relative, not absolute, with these people. There’s no way to win with that philosophy- it’s self-destructive, just like the Democrats.
Typical Democrap. She has to be lying about her age also, she looks much older than 50, maybe living a life full of lies aged her.
Anyone of us is capable (and does at times) lie in one form another. What is concerning is the use of a horrific tragedy for personal gain. Delusions of grandeur comes to mind. In addition…this is a grotesque realization of the “feelings over facts” mentality of the far left. It must be stopped.
