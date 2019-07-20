Bizarre Fibber – Gay Florida Politician Admits She Lied About Treating Pulse Nightclub Victims…

Posted on July 20, 2019 by

Democrat candidate Elizabeth McCarthy, 50, withdrew from the race for House District 28 after her claimed treatment of Pulse nightclub victims and credentials as a medical doctor were called into question.

Previously McCarthy claimed she was treating victims from the attack, saying: “I personally removed 77 bullets from 32 people. It was like an assembly line.”  The candidate now admits she made the entire story up, including her claim to be a doctor.

(Via Daily Mail) – A queer Democratic politician who claimed to have treated Pulse nightclub shooting victims admitted to Florida officials that she lied about her service.

Elizabeth McCarthy told the Florida Department of Health that she had fabricated claims that she was a cardiologist who had treated victims of the mass shooting on the LGBT destination.

‘I lied. It is a false statement. I just made it up,’ McCarthy said, according to an affidavit released Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health and obtained by Florida Politics.

The department charged her with violating state law under the unlicensed activity statutes. (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Election 2020, Notorious Liars, Professional Idiots, Pulse Nightclub Terror Attack, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

55 Responses to Bizarre Fibber – Gay Florida Politician Admits She Lied About Treating Pulse Nightclub Victims…

  1. nhgardengram says:
    July 20, 2019 at 2:31 pm

    Sundance, LOVE the cat. Both of your suspicious cats are THE BEST!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  2. Guyski says:
    July 20, 2019 at 2:32 pm

    …When asked why she lied, McCarthy reportedly ‘apologized’ and said that she was ‘portraying a life that wasn’t true…

    This is something that is occuring more and more.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. technerd says:
    July 20, 2019 at 2:35 pm

    So what did she do wrong that disqualifies her to run as a Democrat?

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  4. FL_GUY says:
    July 20, 2019 at 2:35 pm

    D-Rat resume booster! She should be included in the next DNC presidential debate!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Always Faithful says:
    July 20, 2019 at 2:36 pm

    I identify as a physician, so I AM a physician!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. Mary Ann says:
    July 20, 2019 at 2:37 pm

    Nothing new in politics.. The left is always aiming to charge Trump with something he didn’t do..
    McCarthy is being charged with something she didn’t do.. but said she did..

    Like

    Reply
  7. jrapdx says:
    July 20, 2019 at 2:38 pm

    Talk about telling a whopper! But I suppose if you’re going to tell a lie might as well make it a BIG one. Not clear from the story when she made the outrageous claims but seems it should have been obvious right away that they were completely implausible. Then again the notorious cases of Democrat lying (Warren, Blumenthal) have been almost entirely ignored by the Democrats and media, so lack of questioning the fictional heroics of this faux rescuer is hardly surprising.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. emet says:
    July 20, 2019 at 2:38 pm

    She was a strong contender for the Dem nomination until she got caught lying. She’s clinched it now.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. sturmudgeon says:
    July 20, 2019 at 2:39 pm

    ANOTHER Democrat… is there a school for liars to which the D’s. are required to attend?

    Like

    Reply
  10. I Hear You Now says:
    July 20, 2019 at 2:41 pm

    paltering is a word I learned today from czarowniczy on the Bernie Capitalist / Bernie Communist thread from yesterday . . . creative paltering

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • MelH says:
      July 20, 2019 at 2:57 pm

      I Hear You Now, fascinating that word , palter, (and spell check thinks it is wrong)has never surfaced before in my 83 years. I’m a collector of odd words. Odd it hasn’t been used before, in the millions of discussions about Democrats lying. Thanks, I love new-to-me words…..and also love Suspicious cat wearing specs, clearly disapproving of that LBGT person paltering and thinking she could get away with it. Omar marries her brother and gets away with it. Bill Clinton got away with befouling the Oval Office and wrecking the life of Monica. Hillary topped them all!

      Like

      Reply
  11. WSB says:
    July 20, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    According to SD’s linked article…”Prior to running, McCarthy served as the legislative director for the Florida Democratic Party’s LGBTA Caucus.”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Petey says:
    July 20, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    TDS, TDS in it s milder forms is treatable but requires those suffering it to admit it. Those suffering chronic to fatal cases of it , it causes a psychotic break from reality. The Democratic PARTY and liberals in general are suffering from TDS. The only real treatment for this is reality which is something libs and Dems abhore. Buy all the drug stocks and hospital stocks you can now because after the 2020 election the only cure will be massive amounts of drugs and hospitalizations . While i don t like to profit from the misfortunes of others in this case I ‘ll take the money and run.

    Like

    Reply
  13. nhgardengram says:
    July 20, 2019 at 2:47 pm

    Good for the Florida Dept of Health. Each of us needs to know not only what is going on at the national level, but at the state and local level as well. Here is where we have a more direct opportunity to start making changes. GO CTH’ers.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • ParteaGirl says:
      July 20, 2019 at 3:06 pm

      This is the quality of candidate you get when good people decide not to run for office. It’s part of the left’s plan- make running for office so difficult for decent people that they decide it’s not worth it. And then people like this woman is what you get.

      Like

      Reply
  14. Athena the Warrior says:
    July 20, 2019 at 2:49 pm

    Would now be a good time to remind people of the videos out there about the Pulse nightclub crisis actors?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. MustangBlues says:
    July 20, 2019 at 2:50 pm

    Never forget: All democrat communist cult members lie all the time about any and everything, no surprise, when their lips are moving, lies are rolling out.

    What a goof ball this one is!! Lied about playing basketball also, that is racist, and lied about being a doctor, that is venal, and lied about treating wounded queers or dying queers killed by a jihadi muslim in the Pulse club, that is crass and criminal. Needs to do some time in the lock up to feed her inner dysphoria.

    Like

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      July 20, 2019 at 3:08 pm

      The main difference is this one got caught. The lack of judgment is something I think many deluded, identity-politics, politicians have. Their mission outweighs anything they need to achieve their goals.

      Like

      Reply
  16. SHV says:
    July 20, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    “cardiologist who had treated victims of the mass shooting ….. ‘I personally removed 77 bullets from 32 people”
    ******
    That makes as much sense as saying an eye doctor doing heart surgery. Perfectly believable, however, to a group of “educated” Queer SJW Millennials; AKA “the dumbest generation”.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Gort says:
    July 20, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    Why waste such talent on a mere house seat. She needs to join the Democrat presidential candidate clown show,

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. thelastbesthope says:
    July 20, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    — (Via Daily Mail) – A queer Democratic politician —

    Is there any other kind?

    Like

    Reply
  19. Baby El says:
    July 20, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    Hey, DaNang Dick set the bar pretty high… and there was no outrage when he got caught.

    Its in their blood – and the msm never tells.

    Like

    Reply
  20. annie simon says:
    July 20, 2019 at 2:53 pm

    I really like CTH and depend on you for understanding current events. Please do not repeat trash like this, is is beneath you.

    Like

    Reply
    • lolli says:
      July 20, 2019 at 3:00 pm

      I don’t know Annie. I think we should repeat it over and over and over.
      The “elites” who look down their nose at us and demand we obey their orders, should be exposed as the lying, pandering frauds they are.
      No mercy.
      They have declared war on us since PT rode down the escalator.
      America First 🇺🇸

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • maggiemoowho says:
      July 20, 2019 at 3:03 pm

      Trash like what?

      Like

      Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      July 20, 2019 at 3:04 pm

      Yeah well we found a big fat liar and we are all going to take turns dragging her around the gravel pit with our lift kitted trucks, cowboy hats and a little Ye Ha!

      Like

      Reply
  21. TreeClimber says:
    July 20, 2019 at 2:57 pm

    Why would you even make up such a blatant, easily-disproved lie?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • ParteaGirl says:
      July 20, 2019 at 3:02 pm

      For some, lying is a sport. They just like to see what they can get away with. Sadly for others, some grew up lying as lifestyle to cover up for an abusive or alcoholic parent. It’s no excuse for continuing to lie as an adult, but some of them need serious help in order to stop.

      Like

      Reply
  22. ParteaGirl says:
    July 20, 2019 at 2:58 pm

    The truth is relative, not absolute, with these people. There’s no way to win with that philosophy- it’s self-destructive, just like the Democrats.

    Like

    Reply
  23. maggiemoowho says:
    July 20, 2019 at 2:59 pm

    Typical Democrap. She has to be lying about her age also, she looks much older than 50, maybe living a life full of lies aged her.

    Like

    Reply
  24. mycroftxxx000 says:
    July 20, 2019 at 3:02 pm

    https://www.thesaurus.com/browse/lie

    lie
    [ lahy ]
    SEE DEFINITION OF lie

    noununtruthverbtell an untruthverbbe prostrate, flatverbbe situated

    Synonyms for lie

    deceit
    deception
    dishonesty
    disinformation
    distortion
    evasion
    fabrication
    falsehood
    fiction
    forgery
    inaccuracy
    misrepresentation
    myth
    perjury
    slander
    tale
    aspersion
    backbiting
    calumniation
    calumny
    defamation
    detraction
    fable
    falseness
    falsification
    falsity
    fib
    fraudulence
    guile
    hyperbole
    invention
    libel
    mendacity
    misstatement
    obloquy
    prevarication
    revilement
    reviling
    subterfuge
    vilification
    whopper
    tall story
    white lie

    Like

    Reply
  25. Garavaglia says:
    July 20, 2019 at 3:07 pm

    Anyone of us is capable (and does at times) lie in one form another. What is concerning is the use of a horrific tragedy for personal gain. Delusions of grandeur comes to mind. In addition…this is a grotesque realization of the “feelings over facts” mentality of the far left. It must be stopped.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s