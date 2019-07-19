Tucker Carlson Reviews The Democrat Presidential Candidates…

Fox News host Tucker Carlson points out the lack of factual differentiation between the two dozen remaining Democrat presidential candidates fighting to get to the top of the moral superiority platform.
Advertisements
Fox News host Tucker Carlson points out the lack of factual differentiation between the two dozen remaining Democrat presidential candidates fighting to get to the top of the moral superiority platform.
Democrats don’t need good choices. Hillary was a perfect example. She nearly won the election even though probably most of the people who voted for her hated her. Dems stick together. Dems vote for Dems. Dems are rabidly anti-GOP (I know because I was one).
I hope everyone understands it doesn’t matter what WE think about the Dem candidates. It matters what the people who aren’t devoted Trump supporters think about them
LikeLiked by 2 people
47% who will always vote Democratic
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which one of them is the pro-life candidate?
LikeLiked by 1 person
When it comes to abortion, that last time any of them said ‘no’, they misunderstood the question.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No one at all on that stage has gravitas. Remember when that’s all we heard about?
Now we have the gravitas –
LikeLike
Teh moar things change…
But, lest some go Full Eeyore… (never go Full Eeyore) now we have an Extremely Stable Genius Top Kek Master Troll as President and he is effecting correction after correction and by restoration, not “change”.
Democracy No!
To the Republic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know anyone that can deservedly criticize and mock MSM hosts or Presidential candidates more eloquently or brilliantly than Tucker. I literally shake my head at how he does it sometimes. But he always chooses people like Chris Cuomo that have already done it to P Trump or others. He’s also a master of the persuasive argument on most subjects.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
They are setting the stage for Michael Obama to offer a more moderate socialist choice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess since we have already had ValJar for 8 years, we’ve had our 1st female president. Big Mike certainly wouldn’t be able to fill that bill.
LikeLike
The replies to this tweet:
LikeLike
Pardon me while I retch. Bill Kristooolllll! Cough! Spit!
LikeLike