Tucker Carlson Reviews The Democrat Presidential Candidates…

Posted on July 19, 2019 by

Fox News host Tucker Carlson points out the lack of factual differentiation between the two dozen remaining Democrat presidential candidates fighting to get to the top of the moral superiority platform.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2020, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to Tucker Carlson Reviews The Democrat Presidential Candidates…

  1. covfefe999 says:
    July 20, 2019 at 12:11 am

    Democrats don’t need good choices. Hillary was a perfect example. She nearly won the election even though probably most of the people who voted for her hated her. Dems stick together. Dems vote for Dems. Dems are rabidly anti-GOP (I know because I was one).

    I hope everyone understands it doesn’t matter what WE think about the Dem candidates. It matters what the people who aren’t devoted Trump supporters think about them

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Sentient says:
    July 20, 2019 at 12:12 am

    Which one of them is the pro-life candidate?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. clr says:
    July 20, 2019 at 12:18 am

    No one at all on that stage has gravitas. Remember when that’s all we heard about?
    Now we have the gravitas –

    Like

    Reply
  4. TheHumanCondition says:
    July 20, 2019 at 12:34 am

    Teh moar things change…

    But, lest some go Full Eeyore… (never go Full Eeyore) now we have an Extremely Stable Genius Top Kek Master Troll as President and he is effecting correction after correction and by restoration, not “change”.

    Democracy No!

    To the Republic.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. GSparrow says:
    July 20, 2019 at 12:37 am

    I don’t know anyone that can deservedly criticize and mock MSM hosts or Presidential candidates more eloquently or brilliantly than Tucker. I literally shake my head at how he does it sometimes. But he always chooses people like Chris Cuomo that have already done it to P Trump or others. He’s also a master of the persuasive argument on most subjects.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. swamph8er says:
    July 20, 2019 at 12:51 am

    They are setting the stage for Michael Obama to offer a more moderate socialist choice.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s