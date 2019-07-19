July 19th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #911

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
USA * 🇺🇸 * Unstoppable President Trump * 🇺🇸 * USA (475 Days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
For Dems and “The Squad”:
🌟 ”In their own eyes they flatter themselves
too much to detect or hate their sin.” 🌟
-— Psalm 36:2
————–
***Praise: On behalf of American Patriots, President Trump received from Netherlands PM, an America flag which flew aboard on a US Navy ship on D-Day
***Praise: Americans’ confidence about US economy and their finances hit a new high
***Praise: Jeff Epstein’s bail denied.
🙏 Pray:
— for safe travel to NJ for President Trump and MAGA Team–Dep WH 3pm ET
— for protection & success for ICE agents while arresting/deporting illegal aliens
— for Congress to listen to America then ratify USMCA
— for quick confirmation for Mark Esper (Def Sec) and Gene Scalia (Labor Sec)
— (wrongfully) criminal contempt charges on AG Barr and Sec Ross be reversed/cancelled
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf.
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our WALL being built now – speed & protection for wallbuilders
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Sundance, Adrem, Menagerie, and crew—working to keep the Treehouse informed and clean
— for all America’s kids including 5 yr old Landen–protection
— 🇺🇸 Land Of Liberty 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 “Men and women like you make this country run. You make this country proud. You make this country great. You keep our lanes of commerce flowing, our communities thriving, and our great American flag flying high. The magnificent red, white, and blue flies high.” —-(7-12-19 Remarks in Wisconsin)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————————————————————————————————————
“🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary.…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31”
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday July 19, 2019—–
Thank you, GC.
I again find myself up way beyond my normal bedtime, a result of responding yet again to her increasing ‘I cant breathe’ PSTD anxiety disorder flash backs as her prescribed meds slowly stop working—again.
I hope there is some third med regime possible. We will find out soon enough with Dr visits scheduled.
Anyways, God bless all Treepers.
Ristvan,
We are continuing to pray for you and your beloved…..and for all other Treepers in difficult situations.
**Though the mountains be shaken and the hills be removed, yet my unfailing love for you will not be shaken nor my covenant of peace be removed,” says the LORD, who has compassion on you. Is 54:10
**And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Phil 4:7
Take Care of yourself, too..We love you.
Amen. Praying for you and yours, ristvan.
Given the power of grandmas nightly prayer, given how the demclowns are fumbling, stumbling, etc. I would say help is on the way. Hang in there.
Ristivan, if there is a way I can help, I give permission for adrem to share with you my contact information
A hearty and emphatic AMEN Grandma….
And Thank You, dear AdRem, our Wonder Woman. 😉
Father in heaven, please protect ICE and Border Patrol. In your Holy name. Amen.
Amen.
son of Antonin Scalia
bah, dynastic nepotism.
Sometimes brilliant fathers raise brilliant sons.
I believe she had put her nose deep inside the “Preferred Family Health” scandal. PFH (Springfield, MO) pulled out of AR due to scandalous overbilling and other various frauds. They also were the contractor administering juvenile mental health services in Arkansas and would have access to intimate information for vulnerable and troubled youth. The PFH criminal enterprise brought a number of politicians’ names to light not least of which is Hutchinson.
From last month:
https://arktimes.com/arkansas-blog/2018/06/15/todays-outrage-state-inaction-on-medicaid-scandal
Putting the people in charge of the investigation, that committed the crime?
See, thats the thing Hoover figured out and used, a long time ago.
The FBI can step in and take over any municipal or state investigation, like with weiner laptop.
So, they can take all the credit for the busts, OR cover it up, and have blackmail if it involves powerful people.
We have had numerous incidents off city police departments being corrupt, Serpico, etc. WHY would we think the FBI would be any different?
| Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Appeal to President Trump Over A$AP Rocky Case: Source
The rapper is facing legal trouble in Sweden following his alleged involvement in a street altercation |
https://people.com/music/kim-kardashian-kanye-west-lobby-president-trump-asap-rocky-arrest/
Having read the 2 “locals” involved in the altercations, continued to CLOSELY follow the rapper & his group for several blocks. While ignoring requests to stop, or just head the other direction. During this time, these 2 were also reported to have been smacking women passing by on the butt!
The lack of etiquette, but especially that last part… told me exactly the type those 2 were. It also explains why the group that was being harassed, are the ones wrongly in trouble– & now sitting in an unsanitary Swedish jail.
So I looked up the first video of the incident, posted by the rapper on his Instagram… sure enough my hunch was right– found the problem! :
(It’s a shame what’s become of Sweden. I hope their travel industry only continues to suffer. May it also be a cautionary tale, of exactly where the Dems want to lead us!)
I read the article an still had no clue what happened. Based on what you wrote, Muslims youths, the most teflon of entities?
There was absolutely no details on the two involved- which immediately raised my suspicion. If you keep scrolling down the page on People, there’s several preceding articles that gives a little more information re. the rapper’s account. But I still didn’t see a description of the 2 agitators.
There’s an embedded link within one of those older articles to the Instagram video. I guess that’s as far as People Mag. was willing to address it, w/o having to actually write a description.
👇👇👇
A must read. based on archival sources. How President Bush dealt with the Tiananmen massacre.
With commentary on the docs.
Excerpt-intro
“In the wake of the lethal use of force by China’s military against demonstrators in Tiananmen Square and citizens of Beijing on June 4, 1989, the United States and other governments were confronted with a series of vexing moral and policy questions. What to say publicly and how to say it? What to convey privately to the Chinese leadership and through what channels? How to balance the immediate moral indignation with consideration of longer-term national interests? What to do about the extensive set of linkages between the U.S. (and other nations) and China’s Party-governmental authorities and military—as well as the extensive ties among private sector actors? Should foreign citizens be evacuated? Should official exchanges be frozen or terminated, or should doors and private channels of communication be left open? What sanctions should be enacted to penalize China’s government without hurting the Chinese people? How broadly should such steps be coordinated among foreign governments, how many would cooperate, and was the reaction in the West shared by governments in Asia and elsewhere? What to do about Chinese abroad who did not wish to return to China under current circumstances?”
Excerpt from Xiao Qiang’s commentary
“Thirty years have passed, yet China’s Communist Party is only becoming more authoritarian and cruel. Many Western experts and politicians used wishful thinking to convince themselves that the wealth of the middle class would transform China from authoritarianism to a democracy. But the reality is that Chinese rulers have taken advantage of their inclusion in the globalized trading process, significantly growing China’s economy under the C.C.P.-controlled state capitalism, but refusing to allow any political liberalization. Today, the digitization of Chinese society is turning China into a surveillance state. A new generation of technology, including AI and Big Data, is empowering the state to monitor, control, and manipulate China’s vast population in scalable fashion, with ease and with the capacity to micro-target individuals. Internationally, China is eroding the sovereignty of other countries and aims to change the behavior of these countries so that they are more aligned with China’s preferences. China is also now exporting those surveillance technologies to autocratic regimes around the world, normalizing and enabling a global authoritarianism.
If Bush’s stated “long-term interests” of the United States refers to the span of these 30 years, then his self-righteous “strategic vision” was completely misguided.”
http://www.chinafile.com/conversation/other-tiananmen-papers
Thank you, A2.
Welcome to the New World Order.
The Bushes are just the flip side of the Clintons, in my view. I admit they had me fooled, for many years,….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gingrich on reaction to Send her Back chants (audio 11 min)
I’m having a laugh. Ms Ingraham calls the congresswomen the ‘gang of four’ 四人帮. Exactly as I have here. Maybe she reads CTH, or just a coincidence.
Love Newt.
Gotta leave this giggle Here too.
Parody
Democrats have created for their voters a world where truth and reality are supplanted by fantasy and make-believe.
Some Congressional Expulsions Are in Order
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2019/07/some_congressional_expulsions_are_in_order.html
For many years now there has been an unspoken rule that not only Black people but other minorities can have control over the meaning of racism. If a Black person or another minority (except, of course, Asians who don’t count) says something or someone is racist the rest of us are supposed to accept the claim without question. If a White person is called racist he/she is not allowed to dispute the claim, regardless of how absurd it may be. Reputations and careers have been lost because of this.
For too long White people have been terrified of being called a racist. So naturally, The Left and The Squad’s producers (the politicians in the squad are basically crisis actors/performance artists who are good at reading their lines) thought they were going to sandbag the president by calling him a racist. Instead, of course, he turned the tables on them and—and for the first time in recent history—put their own bigotry and hatred on display.
But this isn’t the way things are supposed to be. The race-baiting business has been very rewarding for “woke” minorities for a very long time. It was something they could count on controlling and benefiting from without ever being challenged. In his typical direct, no BS way, the president has challenged this presumed right.
And as a result, clearly visible just beneath the surface in the talking-heads discourse on the various news channels, you could clearly see the terror that their previously invulnerable ability to gain an advantage by “playing the race card” might just be coming to an end. In their hubris The Squad’s handlers thought that they’d use their performance art as a way of taking on the president. While they’re pretty good as far as performance art goes, in DJT they went up against the greatest performance artist of the century. And, how, not surprisingly he’s handing them their heads. Go Trump!!!
Garrison, a lo of the actual info re the status of Sweden as we type, has indicated that the Swedes partially are at fault for their immigration woes bc they are terrified of being labeled racists.
Surely we can learn Something from this trend!
Yes, Europe has willingly given up any chance it had to maintain peaceful societies who followed civilized Western practices and beliefs
It’s no longer safe even for elderly Italian priests
Sorry, Padre, too bad it’s you who’s ended up on the receiving end
70-Year-Old Venice Priest Beaten By ‘Baby Gang’ Of Migrants
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2019/07/17/70-year-old-venice-priest-beaten-baby-gang-migrants/
Iman Omar may not be Hitler, but she is pregnant with his message.
Diamond and Silk unloading on the squad.
Oh Lordy.
These people are sick.
Ben Carson…
Excellent video Citizen. Ben Carson has been doing a fabulous job it seems. It’s a Cabinet post with enormous and complex challenges. Not impressed by the 1st female interviewer. Maybe she was playing the devil’s advocate.
LikeLike
The Lion King battles the Four Headed Hydra of Hate.
Re–The gift of the tattered bullet riddled Normandy Beach American Flag by the appreciative Dutch.
Those that disrespect or excoriate the beautiful Stars and Stripes flag are ignorant, contemptible or both. Imagine the importance of this incredible flag and what it meant to the scared but brave men fighting under it at Normandy and countless other perilous locations. To them, it was a precious piece of home and a visual representation of all the great things they were fighting for and possibly dying for: Freedom, liberty, peace, democracy and so on.
I can’t imagine a better time to receive this flag back to the country it came from and represented. The grand old flag has been unjustly under despicable “progressive” attack lately but it will surely live on long after the protesters and whiners are no more. God Bless the flag and the USA.
The Dutch including their school children have been expressing their genuine gratitude ever since the war ended and have warmly and generously thanked many visiting American, British and Canadian veterans over the years. It was a fabulous ceremony. (This video deserves a wide distribution. Maybe show the donor Mr. Kreuks’ inspiring speech at a P Trump—Flag Rally or similar insert)
And so, once again, a disruptive tweet byt VSGPDJT causes the left to go apoplectic, bringing sunlight on an issue, causing nationwide discussion, from which is resulting in the following conclusions:
The squad is anti-american, and not doing anything for the country or part of any solution
this country needs solution
Our current president is producing unprecedented solutions
He is certainly not racist in his actions, and even the “racist” comments were not racist.
The effect of his disruptive tweet will be:
Those afflicted with terminal Trump derangement syndrome will not change their position
Those who are Pro Trump, pro america, or anti democratic will become even stronger
Many of those with honest questions seeking to understand will move toward Trumps view.
Countrydoc,
Great post, and I know we can’t edit.
Anti-Democrat, not Anti-Democratic.
Minor detail, no biggie. To me this is like the flag kneeling controversy
PDJT wasn’t ‘supposed’to get into.
“UnPresidential”, b.s. If the POTUS shouldn’t comment on people disrespecting our flag or country, than what the heck good is he? This is,EXACTLY what a POTUS SHOULD be commenting on.
Besides, its good politics, lol.
And, the squat squad called Nancy rascist, trying to bully her. PDJT does have a thing for bullies, he jumps right in and takes them on.
Wishing you well, Doc.
