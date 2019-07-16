July 16th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #908

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Advertisements
USA * 🇺🇸 * Tomorrow is Rally Day–Whoo Hoo * 🇺🇸 * USA (476 Days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”Let those be ashamed and dishonored who seek my life;
Let those be turned back and humiliated who devise evil against me.“ 🌟
-— Psalm 35:4
————–
***Praise: for President Trump who is still willing to take all of these slings and arrows gladly for usI
***Praise: for our President Trump…he said something on his tweets that needed to be said about the Four Radical Dem females…..
….The 4 Medusa Gang, the New Face of Democratic Party
***Praise: Daily, Congressional Dems (and some RINOs) continues to show true Socialistic/Commie colors and their hate for our President Trump and us Americans
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for Big Tech to lose power and control over us Americans
— for protection & success for ICE agents while arresting & deporting illegal aliens
— for AG Barr to do his job he was hired to do
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf.
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our WALL being built now – speed & protection for wallbuilders
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for our Treepers/Trump Supporters affected by Storm Barry–healing of their lands
— for truth to come out soon regarding Julian Assange
— for blanket of protection for UK Tommy Robinson who is back in prison for 9 1/2 weeks
— for all America’s kids including 5 yr old Landen–protection
— 🇺🇸 Fight To Victory 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 “Our agenda is pro-worker, pro-family, pro-growth — 100 percent pro-American. It’s America First. It’s “Make America Great Again.” And you know what? Now, it’s “Keep America Great” because we’re doing awfully well. ”
.—-(7-12-19 Remarks in Wisconsin)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————————————————————————————————————
“We will never give in. We will never give up. We will never back down. We will never surrender. We will always fight on to victory.”
—-President Donald J. Trump—
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday July 16, 2019—–
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts
Tweet with promo video for July 25th – 27th Wall Symposium. – (1:31)
.@WeBuildtheWall project 1 is the venue for a major symposium on border security! Huge political players have RSVP’d going to a great event.
– Brian Kolfage (July 15, 2019)
Wall Symposium website: https://thewallsymposium.com/
—————
Related
Previous (July 14th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/14/july-14th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-906/comment-page-1/#comment-7188188
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump’s order to ICE to remove illegals will not only save countless American lives, but could save the country hundreds of billions in public costs. However, it’ll cost Democrats votes they’re counting on in 2020…
– Amanda Shea (July 14, 2019)
.@KamalaHarris, explain to angel parents, your statement on @ICEgov raids making America “less safe.” But, before you conjure up another fear-mongering talking point, remember that the subjected illegals ignored final removal orders & the law.
– Amanda Shea (July 14, 2019)
There are people so blinded by hate for @realDonaldTrump that they’ll believe @AOC’s rhetoric that @IlhanMN is pushing right now on Capitol Hill about children in cages and migrants drinking from toilets. It would be funny if it wasn’t such an intellectual tragedy.
– Amanda Shea (July 15, 2019)
BREAKING: Future migrants will no longer be able to apply for asylum in the U.S.
Guatemala will be named a “safe third country” which means migrants must seek asylum there.
Democrats are blocking President Trump’s wall but he just outmaneuvered them. The caravans will stop!
– Hal Lambert (July 14, 2019)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Foreman Mike: “WE MUST BUILD MORE WALL!” – (11:03)
“Highlights from the We Build The Wall Wall-A-Thon.”
(Edited clip of Foreman Mike’s appearance on Day 2 or 3 of the June Wall-A-Thon.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wall Builder – Tommy Fisher – (9:27)
“Highlights from the We Build The Wall Wall-A-Thon.”
(Edited clip of Tommy Fisher’s afternoon appearance on Day 1 of June Wall-A-Thon, the full video of which I posted a couple days ago on the July 14th Presidential Thread.)
Here is the “Full Video” for those who wish to watch both unedited appearances:
Day 1 of June Wall-A-Thon – (Full Video)
Afternoon appearance – @1:32:29 – (Shown in shorter edited clip above.)
Evening appearance – @5:23:22 – (Not shown in above clip.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
just sent @LindseyGrahamSC a thank you note…
I know he’s unreliable, but this little performance today is a winner!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Now I gotta wonder if he did that tweet on purpose of telling them to go back where they came from. Was it to get the Dems to embrace the four??? Lol!! He is just so far ahead of me, gotta love it!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mom4Trump, the President does all his tweets on purpose and he’s always working an angle. And yes, we love him for it!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did President Trump make any Twitter posts today?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not sure. I thought I heard something earlier. /s
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Health and Human Services department formally notified family planning clinics that it will begin enforcing the ban on abortion referrals, along with a requirement that clinics maintain separate finances from facilities that provide abortions. Another requirement that both kinds of facilities cannot be under the same roof would take effect next year.
The rule is widely seen as a blow against Planned Parenthood, which provides taxpayer-funded family planning and basic health care to low-income women, as well as abortions that must be paid for separately. The organization is a mainstay of the federally-funded family planning program and has threatened to quit over the dispute.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Relating to that, Canada finally allowed the movie Unplanned to be shown there this weekend. It did $350,000 box office in just 49 theatres. Leftist minds going all ‘sploddy in Canada I would imagine. 👍
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ill-hen Omar is evil incarnate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Two words: In. Sane.
But, I encourage her and her coven to carry on. They’re writing POTUS’ campaign ads daily. Priceless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was prepared to once again to give CBS radio news the hysterical idiot reporting award yet again today, but Kennedy on Fox Business came in at the end of the day to steal the award away. CBS, in breathless fashion, reported that PDJT attacked 4 minority congresswoman with a racist trope (oh my!). But Kennedy said the “attack” was reminiscent of when whites told freed slaves to go back to Africa. 😲
I expect propaganda from the left, but the insufferable teeth gnashing by people who are alledgedly center/right is infuriating. “If only orange man bad wouldn’t be so intemperate!”. Boo freaking hoo. Just STFU already! (pardon my language, but I’m pissed).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes it is infuriating.. Imagine if those on the right stood together like the left does instead of cowering …
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…Kennedy said the “attack” (by Trump) was reminiscent of when whites told freed slaves to go back to Africa.”
Not surprising.
Kennedy is a liberal schooled at UCLA to be fiercely “progressive.” She and her radical cohorts at Fox are emboldened by Murdoch, Jr.’s encouragement. She is no friend to any patriotic American, and represents Fox’s increasingly obvious move to the left.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sad. It’s like when Trish Regan, I think it was, attacked POTUS after Charlottesville. She bought the spin rather than actually listened to what POTUS said.
Look before you leap, Kennedy.
LikeLike
ICE deportations?
Tough when Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan had the WashPo ICE raid / writer with him on a government plane, 24 hours earlier, flying to the border.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Ilhan Omar – Save your homeland!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is interesting. I guess I’m not the only one that believes Kennedy rape and murdered that girl and then used the lame car accident ruse to cover it up. Remember, the ME said she did not drown, she suffocated. Probably under the weight of Teddy’s fat ass.
https://www.timesleader.com/news/749797/family-of-mary-jo-kopechne-releases-50-year-old-letter-from-muhammad-ali
LikeLike
Would the ME cover up a rape or didn’t look/test for it?
LikeLike
The Good Samaritan was legal, and took care of another legal citizen. He didn’t invite 30 Million people to enter illegally to go on the public dole.
LikeLike
How do those neighbors treat us (Mexico’s border laws)?
Shouldn’t they be expecting to be treated in kind?
Wouldn’t THAT ‘make’ good Christians of them?
You wouldn’t be concerned with them being merciful in their treatment of us, I suppose, right, Nancy?
LikeLike
LikeLike
The fantasies of the adolescent Ocasio-Cortez and her three female cohorts are laughable.
No sane American would ever willingly embrace the communistic Green New Deal designed not so much to address climate change as to impose government-ordered redistribution, the abolition of the Electoral College, the end of ICE, extending the franchise to 16-year-olds, cancellation of college debt, free tuition, reparations, a wealth tax, or legalization of infanticide.
They four women actually empower Donald Trump. They make what is left of the NeverTrump Republicans look even more ridiculous. Ultimately, they are the racists, who self-define by their appearance and their ethnic backgrounds
LikeLiked by 1 person
The democrats are counting on these illegal immigrants for votes. However, why would an illegal immigrant vote for a government as the one they just left? A vote for Democrats is a vote for a central all things controlled communist style government. Where would they go next; Greenland, Iceland, Nova Scotia?
LikeLike
Unfortunately, all our benefits gives illegal aliens a standard of living multiples of times better without any need to work. More kids, more benefits too.
Am I wrong on this? I would be happy to hear that I am mistaken on qualifying for benefits.
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 15, 2019
Immigration Reform Law Institute:
Case: Los Angeles v. Barr No. 18-55599, Ninth Circuit Court
Victory! Ninth Circuit Hands Win To Trump Barr:
‘Rules Attorney General within his rights to cut funds to Sanctuary City.’
— The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned a California federal district court that had ruled that the Attorney General wrongly denied Los Angeles a certain category of federal funds because it is a Sanctuary City. The funds — meant to address crime and enhance public safety – are awarded in a competitive process in which the Attorney General ranks cities under a points system. {See PDF link with article}
https://www.irli.org/single-post/2019/07/15/Victory-Ninth-Circuit-Hands-Win-to-Trump-Barr
additionally …
HUD Secretary Carson Wants To Close Loophole That Lets Illegals Occupy Public Housing
By Lionel Parrot:
“Federal bureaucrats have literally been sending the neediest American families to live on the streets so that illegal aliens can enjoy this taxpayer-funded benefit …”.
https://www.libertyheadlines.com/carson-loophole-public-housing/
Immigration Reform Law Institute & Additional Articles:
https://www.libertyheadlines.com/tag/immigration-reform-law-institute
Attorneys United For A Secure America:
https://www.ausamerica.org/
LikeLike
Wrote a post that went to the bin (may have used some or too many ‘not allowable words.
Just to summarize: Love where POTUS is at now versus The Squad. Yeah, some pain on the front end of things, but to me it looks like we are headed exactly where POTUS wants to go.
What an incredible genius he is. And fearless. It’s one thing to have a strategy, but to be able to execute the strategy is another thing. Especially in the polarized world we are in now.
LikeLike
So while looking at twitter I notice a lot of stuff from people I don’t follow be it big name lefties or Never Trump types. No one I followed either retweeted, liked, or commented on the threads. It did say they followed the accounts. All of this was about the Trump tweet about AOCs gang. This isn’t the first time I have seen twitter push tweets like this either. I think they intentionally push tweets like this while hiding tweets from those on the right.
LikeLike