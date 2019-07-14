Sunday Talks: Kellyanne Conway -vs- Chris Wallace…

As immigration enforcement leads the Sunday headlines, White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway appears on Fox News to debate the international defender of all downtrodden economic migration, Chris Wallace.

The ever-insufferable Wallace takes his natural Fos/GOPe cocktail circuit position that all immigration enforcement is antithetical to the global rights of humans to have unfettered access to the United States.

28 Responses to Sunday Talks: Kellyanne Conway -vs- Chris Wallace…

    • John says:
      July 14, 2019 at 4:46 pm

      When you break the law, you should be anxious!

      • Jederman says:
        July 14, 2019 at 4:54 pm

        There seems to be a distinct lack of anxiety among the DS types vis a vis the first recorded coup attempt in American history.

        But you are indeed correct everyone “should.”

    • MVW says:
      July 14, 2019 at 5:01 pm

      I cannot understand why these ‘politicians’ aren’t arrested. Isn’t it against the law to aide and abet law breakers??? Or is it a new policy that DhimmiRats are above the law, like Obama / Hillary / & gang?

    • covfefe999 says:
      July 14, 2019 at 5:01 pm

      Oh that f-ing insect Lori Lightfoot, the new Mayor of Chicago. Ugh. Treasonous.

      • covfefe999 says:
        July 14, 2019 at 5:07 pm

        Is Keisha Lance Bottoms, the Atlanta mayor, speaking Ebonics? I can’t even understand her.

        • covfefe999 says:
          July 14, 2019 at 5:14 pm

          I see she just recently endorsed Biden for President. So there we gol. Stacy Abrams pretty much let Biden know, publicly, that she wasn’t going to accept his VP offer so I guess he moved on to Bottoms. I hope she likes being groped!

  2. texastrumper says:
    July 14, 2019 at 4:30 pm

    I will leave it to someone else to watch the video. I cannot force myself to watch this swamp rat. All I want is the illegal immigration laws enforced to their fullest extent. We are losing our country.

    • budklatsch says:
      July 14, 2019 at 4:35 pm

      These are the LAWS written and agreed by both parties and as with all LAWS, they must be enforced. If the Progressive leftists wish to change, then do it in congress and vote on it ya damn bastrds!

      • RobInPA says:
        July 14, 2019 at 5:02 pm

        The uniparty desires a lawless society and a breakdown of civil order, which of course will be the carte-blanch trigger for a very heavy-handed gubberment to restore said civil order.

        Naturally, any ‘rights’ that a Free society had enjoyed up to that point will be lost, that is course, only if We The People allow that to happen.

        The Progressives and God Damned Commies are pure evil.

    • covfefe999 says:
      July 14, 2019 at 5:08 pm

      You might want to watch this one. Kellyanne totally dominated this interview. She allowed Chris to move on to other topics when she was ready. lol

      I wish she had been named Press Secretary. Or Stephen Miller. 🙂

  3. tigsmom says:
    July 14, 2019 at 4:32 pm

    She is a Pro at keeping Wallace back on his heels.

  4. Tiffthis says:
    July 14, 2019 at 4:36 pm

    I don’t are if you call it a raid or taking legal action, just get it done ✅👍🏼💯

    • mickeyhamtramck says:
      July 14, 2019 at 5:12 pm

      “…call it a raid..” Yes, get it done. The RAID has been several thousands of illegals becoming ‘illegal’ by raiding our borders, wading and swimming the Rio Grande, hiding in trucks. The raiding has been going on for years,…raiding the USA.

  5. Zorro says:
    July 14, 2019 at 4:38 pm

    Wallasses attitude is why you will never have nice things.

  6. beaujest says:
    July 14, 2019 at 4:44 pm

    Deport Wallace !

  7. Abolition Man says:
    July 14, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    Dear Chris,
    Please submit addresses of all homes and residences you own. A fully qualified hardware technician (carpenter) will come by and change your exterior entry lock sets for passage sets that do not require a key for your new immigrant tenants. A sign stating “Immigrant Housing” will be installed in the front yard of all locations. If you do not comply you merely prove you are a RACIST!

  8. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    July 14, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    Wallace isn’t worth the time and effort to criticize. He is immaterial.

  9. Tiffthis says:
    July 14, 2019 at 4:49 pm

    Off topic, forgive me. But today is a good day to email VSGPDJT about how great he is doing and how hard he is trying.
    https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

  10. YvonneMarie says:
    July 14, 2019 at 4:51 pm

    I & my family have to obey laws but invaders do not have to ?
    Wake up citizens.
    I am talking to you idiots in all the cities in America.
    You are going to be losing your halter tops to burkas or the knife soon I fear…

  11. DavidS says:
    July 14, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    Here is the only comment I will make on this subject.. Pretty simple…

    IF we do not have a Nation of laws… We do not need a Congress/Senate… SEND THEM HOME.. problem fixed…

    How would they answer that?

  12. Marka3 (@SafeSpcIntruder) says:
    July 14, 2019 at 4:57 pm

    All the mayors in that video should be charged with obstruction of justice, harboring or concealing fugitives and accessory after the fact. All are State and Federal crimes.

  13. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    July 14, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    Well I watched the video and Wallace seemed to understand that pushing too hard with the democrats false narrative this time would make him look even more partisan than usual. . . . . especially since Kellyanne was on point, on fire and not in a posture where she seemed to be willing to entertain too much shit from this twerp.

    I wish she would have emphasized the point that every single adult in the detention facilities are there voluntarily and can take their kids and go back to where they came from on request.

    The pull of the democrats promise of free stuff, amnesty and “Sanctuary” in their urban ghetto strongholds in concert with the forces exploiting and driving these people here is the most disgusting thing the forces of evil have done to mass humanity since Stalin, Mao & Pol Pot.

  14. Petrel says:
    July 14, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    Kellyanne Conway is terrific !

  15. ALLAN CRAIN says:
    July 14, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    If an illegal immigrant has exhausted their legal arguments and they are ordered deported than deport them. Do not separate them from their children born here, send the children with them.
    Problem solved.

  16. susandyer1962 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 5:08 pm

    All I can ever think when I see these videos of the illegals and them screaming about how inhumane the conditions are is, you were told not to come! You were warned………I don’t feel sorry for any of them. As for splitting up families of illegal parents with kids who were born here……send them all back. I’m sorry but we are losing our country……enough is enough!

  17. Justin Green says:
    July 14, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    Let’s just build the world’s largest 5-star Hilton Hotel on the border. A 1,200 mile-long building with satin sheets and room service. Then we can invite the other 6.7 BILLION people to come here.

    Wallace is a damned degenerate.

  18. hoghead says:
    July 14, 2019 at 5:14 pm

    I think the lowest point for these fools was when Speaker of the House, np, suggested that our national borders are meaningless. She was renouncing our sovereignty. Her oath of office was meaningless; she should be removed from the Speakership.

    What are we, nancy, a nation or a theme park?

