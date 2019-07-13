July 13th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #905

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
USA * 🇺🇸 * 4 more days to Trump Rally * 🇺🇸 * USA (479 Days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”The righteous cry, and the Lord hears
And delivers them out of all their troubles.“ 🌟
-— Psalm 34:17
————–
***Praise: President Trump and MAGA Team is safely home in beautiful WH from WI and OH.
***Praise: President Trump CAN now defund Planned Parenthood
***Praise: The DOW, S&P 500, and NASDAQ all close the week at new record high
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and down time for President Trump and MAGA Team
— many Nominees are still waiting to be confirmed in Senate
— for Gen. Flynn and other white Hats being persecuted by Opposition
— for safety & success for ICE agents in removal & deporting illegal aliens
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf.
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
__ for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our WALL being built–protection for wallbuilders
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— Epstein’s arrest will lead to truth…….. and more truth.
— for our Treepers and fellow Trump Supporters in harm’s way of Trop Storm Barry
— for all America’s kids, esp 5 yr old Landen–protection
— 🇺🇸 Never Give Up 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 “We’re here today to celebrate the triumphant return of American manufacturing. ” We’re proudly defending our most important national resource: the American worker.
.—-(7-12-19 Remarks in Wisconsin)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————————————————————————————————————
“We will never give in. We will never give up. We will never back down. We will never surrender. We will always fight on to victory.” —-President Donald J. Trump—
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday July 13, 2019—–
Thank you for your daily prayers and especially for continuing to mention 5 yr old Landen who was thrown from the 3rd floor balcony at the Mall of America last April. Landen is still in intensive care and has had numerous surgeries for broken bones and facial reconstruction. He’s had his spleen removed and recently had a stent placed in a vein that runs through his liver. His family appreciates all of our prayers. (I don’t know them personally……just relaying info from his family’s go fund me account.)
I’m going to bed confused about a lot of things tonight, Grandma C. But this I can tell you – there’s nothing confusing about your prayer. It’s all right. Amen.
Grandma, your beautiful daily prayer is the highlight of my day, each and every day. It keeps me going and gives me strength to face the opposition.
With your prayer in our hearts, we can hold our heads up high and overcome all incoming nonsense and go “pouf poof” – begone!
Bless you for making the world a better place for so many!
Thank you for your prayers of encouragement.
In Jesus’ Holy Precious Name Amen.
Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts
We got it passed, we were the first in the nation to get border wall funding through tax donations. Yes we lead the way, that’s why the president is now following our lead. We brought it to his attention to hell fund his wall. We are working together to get the most wall built
– Brian Kolfage (July 12, 2019)
—————
Related
Previous (July 12th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/12/july-12th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-904/comment-page-1/#comment-7182773
Great stuff Stillwater !
How’s Forman Mike doing ?
I haven’t heard anything new on Foreman Mike. Wall news has been slow though wall related tweets just started picking up over the last two days.
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle !
Praying for our PatrickHenryCensored !
Miss them both , any updates on either of them ?
Praying for ALL Treepers who are ill or caring for a loved one !
What is fascinating and somewhat unnerving about the Epstein situation is not that the Clintons will be implicated (if it goes far enough), but that they aren’t heavy weights enough to avoid it. That someone/people somewhere are willing to give up the Clintons to try last chance to get Trump? Wow. Their very last play before JFK time would probably be giving up POTUS 44 to get Trump. That is desperation.
If this Epstein situation really really gets legs, the people (domestic/international?) left untouched are probably very very close to the puppet masters.
I’m pretty happy with the leadership at the Department of Justice right now. This is a big squeeze coming from a lot of angles. Do I have any idea what’s going to happen, no. But there’s lots of irons in the fire. Lots could happen. And that’s the most we seen in 25 years
“Their very last play before JFK time ” This is one of my greatest fears. I believe that PDJT is uniquely suited for the task(s) at hand, possibly unlike any other Americans alive today. I pray for his safety daily… ok, many times a day.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Many prayers are being said all around the globe for PDJT, and I believe God hears them. Amen. God Bless PDJT.
It seems to me the whole Epstein re-hash was actually to muzzle Mueller and finally bury the Russian Collusion hoax. But good Dems never miss an opportunity to leverage a crisis for their own benefit. I think the Clintons are just collateral damage this go-around.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I continue to wonder if Hillary wasn’t making noises about jumping into the race now that Biden has imploded. The Obama wing of the Democrat party wants Kamala Harris and they might have decided it was time to take the Clintons out of the picture for good…if so, it’s a somewhat risky move because the Clinton faction has a lot of dirt on them as well and Hillary does not lose well.
Time to buy more popcorn, I guess!!
Every time you think it might end up in a truce things ratchet upwards.
They want to ruin him. They basically want Trump’s life, however you want to define this. It really is a winner take all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
flip that thought 180 degrees – the dots could connect:
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2019/07/12/nemesis-rising/#more-200345
LikeLike
I like Kuntsler’s anger at the Democrats these days. Things are a lot better than those dark days at the end of 2018.
A deep dive on open source Intel: https://www.theorganicprepper.com/more-confirmed-information-on-jeffrey-epstein-his-homes-and-his-powerful-friends/
If American citizens put their kids through ordeals like the illegal alien parents have been doing, they would lose parental custody until such time as they could prove they were capable of being responsible parents. If they were unable to do so, the kids would be placed with an adoptive or foster family. Illegal aliens should be held to at least as high of standards as American citizens.
These are unfit parents, ship them back to their shithole countries without their alleged children. We can find loving families to raise these kids to be solid American citizens. Real parents don’t endanger their children.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactamundo.
Illegal aliens in this country ARE still subject to our laws; they can and have been prosecuted for murder, rape, robbery, burglary, etc.
So, why CAN’T they be prosecuted for child abuse/child neglect?
SEEMS like a valid question,…
“Jumped the shark”, “tipping point” are a few terms that come to mind with CNN. At a certain point no business can recover… I’m hopeful CNN has arrived at that destination. Unfortunately FOX has been in the cue to replace their antics.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It looks like New Orleans will avoid another disastrous levee breech. Flood waters are already receding and the incoming storm is not going to be as intense as previously feared. Thank God.
Now we just need to make sure somebody keeps an eye on GW so he can’t go blow up the levees again. /s
LikeLiked by 2 people
joe, thanks for the Mississippi River update.
very good news!
Acosta probably wanted to protect his family from the kind of crap the US media and their thuggy antifa allies are capable of producing.
What? I thought the Dow was in negative numbers by now. How is this possible when we only hear about it going down?
LikeLike
Stop listening to everyone who is telling you nothing but negatives about PDJTs economy.
Just stop. It should be obvious by now they don’t have a clue how to forecast anything in a PDJT MAGA Main Street economy.
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
Everybody should know full well by now what the Democrats evil game is regarding illegal immigration. They see votes, plenty of votes with each illegal getting across the border. They will do everything they can to get every Mexican, Guatemalan, and every Central American plus anybody from around the world who gets to our southern border free access across. I don’t worry about the Russians, nor the Chinese, to be honest not even Muslim extremists, but I sure as hell worry about the DemonCRAT Party. They are this country’s biggest enemy, and that should be clear as day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I really don’t think they are doing it for votes, any more than I think the RepubliCONS are doing it for cheap labor.
I USED to believe that. Now, I think BOTH are doing it to destroy America.
Mass illegal migration of unassimilatable hoards, both in EU and in US, in order to break down western society.
Its INTENTIONAL.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
thank you, Lord.
always feel some relaxing when he returns home safely.
LikeLiked by 1 person
no one works harder for America
no one
LikeLiked by 2 people
Duke Professor Omid Safi: Islam for 1,400 Years Has Had Clear Emphasis on “the Sanctity and Dignity of Human Life”
July 11, 2019 10:00 AM BY HUGH FITZGERALD
In late June, Javad Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister, announced by way of riposte to Donald Trump’s warnings to Iran not to renew its nuclear weapons program, that there was no need for such warnings, for Islam itself forbids such a program.
This same statement has been made several times in the past, ever since 2010, by the Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, who has claimed that nuclear weapons are “forbidden under Islamic law.”
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2019/07/duke-professor-omid-safi-islam-for-1400-years-has-had-clear-emphasis-on-the-sanctity-and-dignity-of-human-life
Taqqiya.
LikeLiked by 4 people
bingo
Too bad I can’t even listen to Hannity anymore. He’s so repetitive that my brain switches him off even if I’m trying to listen. All I hear is the old Charlie Brown “wa wa wa, wa wa wa wa”. When his guests start talking, I can hear again.
Sean was painful to watch this evening. For crying out loud Sean, Carter Page was about to say something very important, and Hannity cut him off. If I were to be called to be on his panel NO, he won’t let anyone talk, interrupts it is pathetic. Caught Judge J. Pirro telling Sean to “hang on” as he was yapping. God Bless PDJT.
LikeLike
It is just a show and that 8 person panel thing won’t last long.
Tucker was excellent tonight.
LikeLike
This should make the roundup easier,
“🚨BIG court win for the war against sanctuary cities in the – wait for it – 9th circuit! Court rules Justice Dept. can withhold funding from cities and states that refuse to cooperate with ICE.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That COULD be sweet! Can another state or city file a different case, and get a different judge to issue an injunction, or is this it?
That additional funding is like crack to cities. I want to see how they are going to balance their Sanctuary City money drain with decreased law enforcement funding.
Well another good rino,
“Just 10 days after lambasting Nike for pulling its “Betsy Ross” American Flag sneaker, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey back-pedaled on his defiant stance against the apparel company.
In a tweet on Thursday, the Republican governor welcomed Nike’s plans for building a new $184 million manufacturing facility in Goodyear, Arizona, saying the company will bring more than 500 jobs to the state.”
LikeLike
Hey, he got his soundbite in. Curious if and how much the state gave away to them. It’s one thing to have equality under the law; it’s another to subsidize some and not others.
Today’s illiberal and regressive democrats have hate on the hoof, corruption in the coup, demagoguery by the demijohn, taqiya all over the tongue and bats in the belfry — and that is all they offer America.
They toast her.
Hillary Clinton rocks out at Earth, Wind & Fire concert after Bill denies Epstein knowledge
By Francesca Bacardi July 10, 2019 | 2:15pm
https://pagesix.com/2019/07/10/hillary-clinton-rocks-out-at-earth-wind-fire-concert-after-bill-denies-epstein-knowledge/
Some places wrote that they got booed at a Billy Joel concert but I couldn’t really tell if they did. Pretty high profile for a reason – what is it?
Spies tell Page Six that 71-year-old Hillary, along with Huma Abedin, danced the night away at Earth, Wind & Fire’s concert at the Beacon Theatre in New York on Tuesday night. The two were spotted clapping and dancing along to the group’s tunes.
i doubt seriously that was really HilLIARy dancing. The woman has the bulk of a VW mini-bus and needs help going up and down stairs. She is documented to have seizures; I’ve seen videos of it happening; she even had one at her circus convention. This reminds me of the incident where after being thrown into the scooby van like a sack of potatoes when she collapsed at the 9/11 ceremony in 2016, 90 mins later, “Hilliary” comes down from Chelsea’s apartment building by herself 100lbs lighter and walking without assistance. It clearly wasn’t her. At the van incident, which was recorded and escaped confiscation before it was released, the pole she grabbed as she was going down was wiped where she touched it. Why? Avoid someone getting the DNA? It sure wasn’t for sanitation purposes.
Bill also looks like death warmed over; he is decrepit. Probably the only thing that keeps him going is the coke; his own brother said he had a nose like a vacuum cleaner.
I believe these HilLIARy sightings are staged by doubles. Saddam did it all the time and we know that HilLIARy is much more EVIL and conniving that Saddam in his wildest dreams. JMHO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if they need more salt, considering they’re eating their own right now.
AOC’s guru is a freak. Just his grammar & syntax creeps me out
Ranch dressing. You van eat cardboard, anything with ranch dressing.
It figures, TS Barry is coming in rather limp-wristed and impotent. News whores are still trying to hype it, though.
It just dawned on me that the real reason for the fake polls showing Trump losing in 2020 is to weaken his negotiating power with our foreign adversaries.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“President Trump’s Nominee for UN Ambassador, Andrew Bremberg, is Solidly Pro-Life”
By Micaiah Bilger – July 12, 2019
https://www.lifenews.com/2019/07/12/president-trumps-nominee-for-un-ambassador-andrew-bremberg-is-solidly-pro-life/
He has also nominated Sung Yong Kim. As the new ambassador to Indonesia.
“US names new ambassador to Indonesia as diplomat who helped set up historic first Trump-Kim summit in Singapore
Sung Yong Kim, the current US ambassador to the Philippines, has previously completed stints in South Korea, Japan and Malaysia
He is set to replace Barack Obama’s pick, Joseph Donovan Jnr, who has served in Jakarta since 2016 and kept a low profile, according to observers”
(Excerpt)
“President Donald Trump has named the diplomat who helped organise his summit last year in Singapore with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un as the new US ambassador to Indonesia, replacing former leader Barack Obama’s pick.
Sung Yong Kim, a career diplomat, is currently the US ambassador to the Philippines and his move to Jakarta will need to be confirmed by the US Senate. He will replace Joseph Donovan Jnr, who was sworn in as the US ambassador to Indonesia in November 2016, four days before Trump was elected president. Donovan has served in Hong Kong, Japan and Taiwan.
Joseph Donovan Jnr pictured in Hong Kong in 2008. Photo: SCMP / Oliver Tsang
Joseph Donovan Jnr pictured in Hong Kong in 2008. Photo: SCMP / Oliver Tsang
Share:
A statement from the White House on Wednesday night said Kim had completed stints at US embassies in South Korea, Japan and Malaysia. He has led the US team in negotiations on North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme, and last year also led the working-level preparations for Trump’s historic first summit with Kim in Singapore, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.
Indonesia and the US are marking 70 years of diplomatic relations this year, and in recent years the focus in the bilateral relationship has been on counterterrorism, maritime security issues and managing China’s growing influence in the region.”
https://www.scmp.com/news/asia/southeast-asia/article/3018233/us-names-new-ambassador-indonesia-diplomat-who-helped-set
Good move. Indonesia is critical to the Indo-Pacific initiative.
👋 (Waving at Sec Mnuchin)
Banking stress test Hong Kong style.
Hong Kongers are today en masse withdrawing their money from the Bank of China in protest.
As I have asked, why hasn’t the BOC been sanctioned? It is the biggest violator of sanctions against North Korea.
Just do it.
And a reminder, The PRC is slapping tariffs on US companies who manufacture military equipment that the US has just sold to Taiwan.
LikeLike
If China keeps punishing companies, pushing them away and speeding the exit, won’t HAVE,to sanction BOC, as it won’t have any $. Or yuan, or whatever.
