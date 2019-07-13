Barry Moves Onshore – Multiple Days of Flood Risk Remain Highest Concern…

After briefly increasing to hurricane strength Barry is now back to a strong tropical storm as it moves inland through southern Louisiana. Barry is a very slow moving storm and the effects from rainfall are anticipated to produce extreme flood risks for Louisiana and Mississippi throughout the next three days.

If you are in the impacted region stay alert to warnings and advice from local officials. If you find yourself in need of assistance, you can reach out to CTH via the email address on the sidebar; or use the comment section below which will be monitored.

At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Barry was located near latitude 29.8 North, longitude 92.1 West. Barry is moving toward the northwest near 6 mph (9 km/h), and a turn toward the north-northwest is expected tonight, followed by a turn toward the north on Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Barry will move through southern Louisiana this afternoon, into central Louisiana tonight, and into northern Louisiana on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are now near 70 mph (115 km/h) with higher gusts, and these winds are located over water to the southeast of the center. Weakening is expected as Barry moves farther inland, and it is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression on Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km) from the center. The National Ocean Service station at Eugene Island, Louisiana recently reported sustained winds of 61 mph and a wind gust of 72 mph. (more from NHS)

(NHS Link)

