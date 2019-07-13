Barry Moves Onshore – Multiple Days of Flood Risk Remain Highest Concern…

After briefly increasing to hurricane strength Barry is now back to a strong tropical storm as it moves inland through southern Louisiana. Barry is a very slow moving storm and the effects from rainfall are anticipated to produce extreme flood risks for Louisiana and Mississippi throughout the next three days.
If you are in the impacted region stay alert to warnings and advice from local officials. If you find yourself in need of assistance, you can reach out to CTH via the email address on the sidebar; or use the comment section below which will be monitored.
At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Barry was located near latitude 29.8 North, longitude 92.1 West. Barry is moving toward the northwest near 6 mph (9 km/h), and a turn toward the north-northwest is expected tonight, followed by a turn toward the north on Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Barry will move through southern Louisiana this afternoon, into central Louisiana tonight, and into northern Louisiana on Sunday.
Maximum sustained winds are now near 70 mph (115 km/h) with higher gusts, and these winds are located over water to the southeast of the center. Weakening is expected as Barry moves farther inland, and it is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression on Sunday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km) from the center. The National Ocean Service station at Eugene Island, Louisiana recently reported sustained winds of 61 mph and a wind gust of 72 mph. (more from NHS)
Am I the only one that thinks there must have been some ulterior motive to call it a hurricane when it hit shore? It had been weakening hours before and then, magically, the winds strengthened just enough to call it a hurricane right before it made landfall.
No, I thought that was weird, too.
The “weather manipulators” can generate these things and kill them too. Any time they want to. Bastids. A new level of hell needs to be dug for them. Okay, I’m done spitting and fussing now. Praying for you all. We *only* have earthquakes in Cali. I think this is way worse. The effects are more lasting. Be safe.
Absolutely right–another hysterical, political, revenue-driven lie by another government agency gone rogue. This stupid thing probably never should’ve been named. It never organized and it’s split in two (I believe by the power of prayer!) directly over and protecting NOLA and its immediate environs (we don’t deserve it, but we’re praying and believing HARD, b/c man’s efforts and malfeasance have left us at rock bottom). To the extent that it now has more consistent circulation, it’s after landfall around Acadiana and certainly doesn’t merit hurrimakane designation.
A quick tip for those who suffered flood damage from the floods before this was a named storm (like me)–be sure to make it clear to your insurers that the damages resulted from the floods of July 10 or the Mother’s Day flood, b/c once a storm is named, claims become subject to “named storm deductibles.”
Your Cajun Weather Authority! Let me know if you need a translator
Shear genius, cha!
Hilarious!! 👍
Thanks for the laughs! I needed a good laugh to calm me down from Sundance’s last post!
Biggest problem with this storm is it is heading straight up the Mississippi River.
When it’s done there is gonna be a wall of water flowing back down it overflowing the levees.
When Katrina hit they should have abandoned it and let it refill with soil like all deltas do.
They used to call that land bottom land, great for periodic farming.
In six months from now , I can see food prices exploding.
Stock up now.
Should have abandoned New Orleans.
Dear John:
You’re an idiot.
• Poor understanding on New Orleans residents.
• Poor understanding of how rain affects the Midwest.
• Bad understanding of how rain and weather affects New Orleans.
• Strange bitterness towards New Orleans.
• Bad understanding of what New Orleans was and is. New Orleans was and is a port, not farmland.
• Terrible understanding of South Louisiana’s dikes and drainages systems. Not all spillways and gates are open and those that are open can handle still more outflow.
Strange storm indeed. I am small town south of Lafayette LA. Nothing, so far, very little rain or wind.
I know overnight will be the rough part. Just hope it is not too rough and we keep power.
Too bad it is not Barry Obama headed to Gitmo
Metairie, LA here. Absolute nothing burger. Hardly any rain, power still on, breezy.
For the NOLA side, only the storm surge zone seems to be impacted & that was completely expected, it’s outside the levees.
Best of Luck and God Bless all in the path.
For those interested…WWL TV Live broadcast on Barry.
Don’t worry. This Barry will do a lot less damage to the US than the last Barry.
👍 good one el gato.
