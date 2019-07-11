July 11th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #903

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

  1. citizen817 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:21 am

  3. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:21 am

    USA * 🇺🇸 * 6 more days to Trump Rally * 🇺🇸 * USA (481 Days to E-Day)

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 ”O taste and see that the Lord is good;
    How blessed is the man who takes refuge in Him!“ 🌟
    -— Psalm 34:8
    ————–
    ***Praise: BET founder, Robert Johnson, admits President Trump is better for USA than Democratic Party is
    ***Praise: Pro-Trump Dr. Murphy wins NC Dist. 3 GOP Primary-General is Sept 10, 2019
    ***Praise: 67% of voters approve of adding a citizenship question to the census, per a Harvard/Harris poll:
    ***Praise: US-based tech companies including HP Inc, Dell Tech, Microsoft & Alphabet Inc plans to move production out of China–Walmart, Nike Supplier is speeding up their move out of China.
    ————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for 24/7 protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
    — for Congress to pass USMCA
    — for safety & success for ICE agents in removal & deporting illegal aliens
    — for Team Trump to persist getting Citizenship Question on 2020 Census form
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf.
    — Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
    — for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
    — blockage of Iran’s uranium enrichment
    — Communist China stop their aggressive moves
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for quick solutions sending all illegal aliens home & stop the flow of invaders
    — for our WALL being built–protection for wallbuilders
    — Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — Epstein’s arrest will lead to truth…….. and more truth.
    — for protection for our beautiful America
    — for all America’s kids, esp 5 yr old Landen–protection
    — 🇺🇸 Keep America Blessed 🇺🇸
    ————————————————–
    🦅 “We assembled here today are issuing a new decree to be heard in every city, in every foreign capital, and in every hall of power.
    From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land.”
    (2017 Inaugural Address)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
    ———————————————————————————————————————
    🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
    🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
    🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday July 11, 2019—–

    • BetsyRossRocked says:
      July 11, 2019 at 12:30 am

      Praying !
      Praying for our Angelle !
      Praying for our PatrickHenryCensored !
      Praying for all Treepers who are ill or taking care of a loved one !

    • ParteaGirl says:
      July 11, 2019 at 12:45 am

      Thank you, Grandma! Praying! 🙏🏻

    • LoonsCall says:
      July 11, 2019 at 2:01 am

      wonderful prayers & love to see them.. so glad you keep little Landen in your prayers.. just an unimaginable horror for that sweet little boy as he was picked up & thrown off the very high third floor balcony of that mall.. beyond heartbreaking

  4. citizen817 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  5. citizen817 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  6. citizen817 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:22 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  9. citizen817 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:24 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:24 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:25 am

  12. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Two good talking points and reminders:
    Chuck Fleischmann Twitter@RepChuck

    Dems on border crisis:
    – Denied it
    – Called it manufactured
    – Refused 81 requests by @HouseGOP for humanitarian aid
    – And now used a photo from 2014 to mislead the American people. The tweet is deleted but Americans won’t forget this deceitful action.
    ————————
    Mark Meadows Twitter–@RepMarkMeadows

    Reminder: not only are prominent Democrats calling to decriminalize border crossings—every single Democrat on the second debate stage raised their hand to support providing free healthcare to undocumented immigrants.

    This is Democrats supporting open borders.

    • dallasdan says:
      July 11, 2019 at 1:41 am

      “…every single Democrat on the second debate stage raised their hand to support providing free healthcare to undocumented immigrants.”

      It is incomprehensible to me that a majority of American voters will vote for any Dem presidential candidate who advocates this.

  13. citizen817 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:26 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:26 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:27 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:27 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:28 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:28 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:29 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:30 am

  21. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:30 am

    I’m for equal pay..but only if it is justified. To me, Women Soccer Team demands is NOT justified.
    —————————
    About Women’s soccer claiming inequality:
    —————————-
    **The men’s tournament brought in over $6 billion in revenue in 2018, while the women’s tournament is estimated to only have brought in $131 million in 2019. The prize pools are taken from those revenue totals.
    **World Cup prize pools: $400 million for the men in 2018 versus $30 million for the women in 2019–so– Individual pay on the winning team is $420,000 for each 2018 winning male players versus $110,000 for each 2019 winning female players. Sounds unfair but…..
    **The women’s prize pool was approximately 23 percent of their total revenue, while the men’s prize pool consisted of approximately 7 percent of revenue.
    **The winning men’s players received only about four times as much as the winning female players, despite bringing in over 45 times as much revenue. “These numbers should make it obvious that there is no substantive case that the women’s team is underpaid relative to their male counterparts, but the media managed to ignore those facts.”

    Sources: https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/about-that-alleged-world-cup-pay-gap/?amp

    What do the Treepers think about this?

  22. Robert Smith says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:34 am

    “Epstein’s latest accuser, Jennifer Araoz, was taken on an unnerving tour of the $66 million East 71st Street mansion during her visits there beginning in 2001, when she was just 14, she says in papers filed Wednesday in Manhattan Supreme Court.

    Ms. Araoz remembers after the first sexual encounter with Epstein, he showed her a room on the same floor as the massage room that he said was designed to look like his favorite room at the White House, which he called the ‘Blue Room,’ ” the accuser, now 32, says in the filing.”

    https://nypost.com/2019/07/10/jeffrey-epstein-kept-nude-art-fake-breasts-in-creepy-sex-lair-accuser/

  23. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:34 am

  24. JustScott says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:54 am

    Someone is getting nervous…

    “Jobs are a key issue for China’s leadership, which is extremely sensitive to any social unrest that large-scale unemployment could trigger. ”

    “The ratio of job vacancies to job seekers overall dropped to 1.68 in the first three months of this year,”

    https://www.aljazeera.com/ajimpact/china-brightest-graduates-find-high-paying-jobs-harder-land-190711015733352.html

  25. JustScott says:
    July 11, 2019 at 1:17 am

    (NK) NOT FAIR!!! We just want Nukes, but US are selling SK “invisible lethal weapon[s]”

    https://www.gulftoday.ae/news/2019/07/11/north-korea-calls-south-koreas-f-35-jet-purchases-extremely-dangerous-action

    “South Korea took delivery of its first two F-35 jets in March, with more slated to arrive this year. It has agreed to buy a total of 40 of the advanced aircraft, the last to be delivered by 2021.”

    Following all of this, with Sundance’s exceptional insight, the split of control of NK is not hard to see.

  27. citizen817 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 1:47 am

  28. citizen817 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 1:48 am

  29. citizen817 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 1:50 am

  30. jx says:
    July 11, 2019 at 1:58 am

    Who recommended Acosta? Is he a plant?

  31. jx says:
    July 11, 2019 at 2:06 am

    The information in this tweet appears to check
    out: https://twitter.com/1foreverseeking/status/1148014291242684419

    Epstein’s butler tried to sell Epstein’s address book for $50,000. He was arrested when he sold it to an undercover agent. He described the book, which listed victims, as “the Holy Grail”

    https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/1508099-rodriguez-fbi-affidavit.html

    It appears the FBI has Epstein’s address book.

    https://vault.fbi.gov/alfredo-rodriguez/Alfredo Rodriguez Part 01 of 01/view

    On page 167 is a list of property siezed and to be returned, identity documents are listed.

    On page 169 is a list of property siezed and not to be returned, it includes the book.

    On page 195 is listed returned property. It does not include the book, it lists the seized identity documents.

    Follow the links in this article: https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/style/jeffrey-epsteins-case-was-covered-in-the-media-but-one-miami-reporter-made-it-big-news-again/2019/07/10/80daf3dc-a264-11e9-bd56-eac6bb02d01d_story.html

    Seized by the Mueller FBI, they’ve had this book for years. Why have they sat on it? Has it been used to blackmail?

  32. Lucille says:
    July 11, 2019 at 2:18 am

    THE DEMOCRAT WHO LET JEFFREY EPSTEIN GET AWAY
    Why is no one talking about Barry Krischer?
    July 11, 2019 – Daniel Greenfield

    But, unlike Epstein’s Democrat pals, Trump wasn’t hanging out with Epstein after the truth came out. Epstein’s victims were originally denied justice because of his connections to Democrat politicians. They may now receive justice as part of an attack on a Trump cabinet member in the post-Clinton era.

    https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/274269/democrat-who-let-jeffrey-epstein-get-away-daniel-greenfield

