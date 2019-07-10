Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta Press Conference – 2:30pm EST Livestream…

U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta announced a media availability today at 2:30 p.m. EST to make a statement and possibly answer questions regarding the Jeffrey Epstein arrest and prosecution in Washington, DC.
Acosta was the former U.S. Attorney in Miami during a prior plea agreement. Democrats are calling for him to resign. It’s possible this presser may provide answers.
UPDATE: Video Added
Fox News Livestream – Fox Business Livestream – CNBC Livestream
All of his explanations were reasonable, including intervening over the Palm Beach attorney ready to cut a deal for no prison sentence. I do wonder what exactly the Public Corruption Unit (SDNY) is looking at.
Not entirely sure why public corruption is involved but DA Cy Vance tried to get Epstein’s registered status reduced to 1. The judge flatly refused and made him register as a 3 which is the highest sex offender rating.
Epstein went about his life as before once released. He made no attempt to hide the young girls he was surrounding himself with although he was not allowed to be around them.
This time they’re charging him with sex trafficking which carries a mandatory 20 year minimum sentence. Epstein has a history of bringing poor young girls over from Europe, offering them modeling careers. Was this trafficking another source of income for Epstein?
We’ll learn more in the coming weeks and months. The records from the 2007 case will be released to the public soon.
I don’t buy it. Sure, he gave a smooth and reasonable-sounding explanation, but Trump should come out and say he had listened to every word, and found it unconvincing. He cannot tolerate someone on his staff who could have even the smallest part of such a sweetheart deal for a child predator.
No one loves Trump more than I. This Epstein case is poison for Trump if he keeps Acosta.
Here is part of the information why Trump is sticking to Acosta FOR GOOD REASONS!
You are wrong! Acosta made the best out of the messed up case! Democrats compromised it prior to Acosta taking over!
https://archive.is/9mIpi
“Questions of Preferential Treatment Are Raised in Sex Case Against Money Manager
By the account of the police, they found probable cause to charge Mr. Epstein with much more serious offenses: one count of lewd and lascivious molestation and four counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.
But instead of proceeding with such charges on his own, the Palm Beach County state attorney took the rare step of presenting a broad range of possible charges to a grand jury, which indicted Mr. Epstein in July on the lesser count. In Florida, prosecutors usually refer only capital cases to grand juries.”
AND:
“These would have put him behind bars for years if convicted. However, things went south when the case was handed off to Palm Beach state attorney Barry Krischer, who had a different plan for Epstein. Instead of having him arrested, he convened a grand jury.
The fix was clearly in, as the Palm Beach Police were not informed of the time and date of the grand jury meeting, and witnesses including the victims were not notified regarding their testimony.”
https://memoryholeblog.org/tag/barry-krischer/
~ “These would have put him behind bars for years if convicted. However, things went south when the case was handed off to Palm Beach state attorney Barry Krischer, who had a different plan for Epstein.”
This is what I’m saying – they had a good case, all they needed was someone to actually prosecute it. But the feds, instead of going after him, cut the deal he never deserved.
Rubbish. If it is proven he was told to back off by Mueller et.al as Epstein was intel, you can bet Trump knew about it before he hired Acosta.
His emphasis on the State of Florida was good. You know Epstein ‘greased the wheels’ down there. Should not be that difficult to figure out who got money from him.
Well Epstein’s 2017 Sweetheart deal was made under Governor Jeb and Florida Attorney General Chris Christy. Brother W and Gonzales were in the White House.
Why isn’t the MSM asking questions of the Swamp occupants?
I assume that from the “strength” exhibited by Acosta’s presser he could be easily given marching orders not to rock the boat and dutifully complied.
After all an election year was upcoming.
Then suddenly the Bush Clan have a new Bro via Poppie – aka William Jefferson Clinton.
CHRIS CHRISTIE…..gov of NJ. not ATT GEN of FL
sorry – Charlie Chris – Now Congressman of Florida. Republican-Democrat-Independent-Morgan and Morgan Ambulance Chaser……………..
First, the State prosecutor for Palm Beach was a Democrat. He dragged his feet so much the sheriff asked him to remove himself. He refused. That’s when the sheriff asked the feds to get involved.
There may very well have been efforts to not embarrass or hurt Hillary’s chances. She was thought to be the shoo-in for president before Obama upset the applecart. She declared her candidacy on 1/27/07. This deal was struck 10/27/07.
But Acosta is right that victim shaming happened then. Making it even harder to get a conviction if this went to trial is the fact that Epstein sought out girls from poor backgrounds and paid them $200 and up for “massages”. Some massages became sexual but not all. Some girls had been sexually active before. Epstein offered them each $200 “commission” for each girl they brought to him. You can image how Epstein’s highly paid bulldog lawyers would have gone after them and destroyed them.
A jury at that time may well have thought the girls were willing participants who were just as guilty as Epstein when they pimped for him.
Charlie Crist – who is now a member of the House was the AG, not NJ Gov. Christy.
The real Sweetheart deal started in 2005 with the Democrat State Attorney.
Acosta did NOT offer a sweatheart deal! It’s the MSM spin.
He made the best out of what he took over years later.
Sure. Passing the Buck 101. Acosta could have stopped it or not taken part.
“Brooklyn Law School, 1968.”
That’s from The Florida Bar website for Barry Krischer.
Brooklyn? Schumer? Nadler? Sanders? Just how close are these guys?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good question. Epstein gave Schumer at least $7,000 in donations and was known to hold fundraisers for democrats.
Brooklyn Law School
2
Geraldo Rivera is listed (or ranked) 2 on the list Famous Brooklyn Law School Alumni
Geraldo Rivera Talk show host, Journalist, Police officer
Gerald Michael Riviera, better known as Geraldo Rivera, is an American attorney, news spinner, author, and talk show host. Rivera hosts the newsmagazine program Geraldo at Large and appears …more
3
Bernard Madoff is listed (or ranked) 3 on the list Famous Brooklyn Law School Alumni
Bernard Madoff Investment broker, Businessperson, Investor
Bernard Lawrence “Bernie” Madoff is an American swindler a former stockbroker, investment advisor, and financier. He is the former non-executive chairman of the NASDAQ stock market, …more
4
David Dinkins is listed (or ranked) 4 on the list Famous Brooklyn Law School Alumni
David Dinkins Politician, Teacher
David Norman Dinkins is an American politician who served as the 106th Mayor of New York City, from 1990 to 1993. He was the first and, to date, only African American to hold that office.
House oversight wants Acosta to come in and testify. I wouldn’t go back to that hell hole. He said a lot and took questions for 50 minutes, plus handed over documents.
LikeLiked by 7 people
House-holes!
High Priests of Asshattery!
Acosta handled that about as well as possible. Listened to the whole thing before commenting.
Something I did not know was that the OLC at DoJ at the time had a ruling that CVRA, 18USC§3771, did not apply to an NPA. Judge Marra disagreed Feb 2019, that has been well covered in South Florida but notbthe OLC counter opinion. But the OLC ruling stood until Congress modified 18USC§3771 to insure that it did. Wonder if Marra knew about that when he ruled, or just looked at the statute as it now stands.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Great question.
Isn’t that at the core of the complaints being whipped up by the media against Acosta – victims’ rights weren’t addressed b/c of the non prosecution agreement?
LikeLiked by 4 people
@GB Bari —-
That is half of the media-based and dem-backed complaint, and this presser does help answer that half.
However, Acosta still has not properly defended or explained why, after these negative experiences, after the fact that he should now be fully backing victim’s rights, that he (as Labor Secretary – remember Dept of Labor has jurisdiction to investigate federal sex trafficking cases) still has proposed severely cutting funding for the ILAB, the sub-group under his control which directly investigates new cases and complaints.
https://www.wtsp.com/article/news/politics/national-politics/trumps-labor-secretary-aims-to-cut-funds-for-sex-trafficking-victims/67-b84f0f7c-477c-4f58-8281-ecc2d11152c6
So, speaking only for myself, I’m half-satisfied. Acosta did what he could in the previous Epstein situation.
I still want to know what he’s doing about this issue NOW, as Labor Secretary. Why does it “appear” Acosta is on board with making new cases HARDER to prosecute? The 80% funding cut to ILAB is in President Trump’s proposed budget. Did someone besides Acosta suggest or demand that it be done?
The unexplained implication is that widespread cuts to other services are needed to pay for military program expansions. I personally think we need to curb sex trafficking more than we need additional new bombers, tanks and submarines. Plus, it’s far less expensive to do. It’s harder for me to “trust the plan” if it hasn’t been fully explained and justified.
Ristvan, can you please post that in English😁
LikeLiked by 2 people
?
The DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel had a ruling back in 2007 when the Non prosecution Agreement was made with Epstein that the Criminal Victims Rights Act did not apply to a case where the defendant agreed to a penalty without being prosecuted. That meant the provisions of the CVRA were not required to be met by the DOJ prosecutors.
Ristvan questions if the February ruling by Judge Marra was made knowing the state of the CVRA law & OLC ruling back in 2007 versus its current state where Congress has updated it to confirm that CVRA in fact DOES need to be met even in a NPA case.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yak kati yak, don’t go back.
don’t TALK back. 🙂
With all of the lack of info on how Epstein made/makes his money you would think that Nadler and co. would be demanding his tax returns???
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes. No one in the hyena gallery challenged him on that one. That was stated early in his statement before he opened up for accusations…er…questions from the press.
Excellent point. Acosta is a “stand up” guy that did himself well in this press event.
Yes it was necessary for Acosta to intervene, but his intervention was barely better than Epstein walking. They should have gone to trial. The public doesn’t like pedos, they would have convicted him. The accomplices should have been charged too. Lots of mistakes there. IMO Acosta needs to go.
No, you didn’t listen to the whole case Acosta made. You’re buying readily into the MSM narrative.
Democrat state attorney Barry Krischer messed the case so much up on purpose that Epstein had a big chance to walk free without anything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If that’s true, than surely our hero, Acosta, opened up an investigation of prosecutorial misconduct on Krischer. What was the outcome of that investigation?
LikeLike
Just as I thought!
A pit bull. Unafraid. Confident and self assured. Not only in himself and the decisions he made, but also in the staff he supervised. Compassionate and sensitive to the victims.
He scoffed at the media reporting of the case, several times correcting what they had written.
No surprise there, the press came off like bunch of juveniles with a template permanently branded in their psyche – get Trump.
No wonder Trump loves him.
Compassionate and sensitive to the victims? Huh? He brokered a deal with a pedophile and kept it secret from the victims! He allowed a pedophile to escape proper punishment and he allowed the numerous accomplices to escape any punishment at all. It’s shameful. Those accomplices are still connected to Epstein btw.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2015/jan/07/jeffrey-epstein-former-accomplices-property-prince-andrew
https://www.thedailybeast.com/jeffrey-epsteins-alleged-accomplices-where-are-sarah-kellen-nadia-marcinkova-adriana-ross-and-lesley-groff
https://archive.is/9mIpi
https://memoryholeblog.org/tag/barry-krischer/
DEMOCRATS in FL conspired to let EPSTEIN OFF. Acosta working at DOJ tried his best to salvage this messed up case!(got Epstein in Jail and registred Sex offender)
ACOSTA is the HERO in the whole case!
Then lets find who intervened in this case. Give us the names. There has to be a paper trail. What were the DOJ an FBI doing? Obama and Bush admins? Someone told Acosta to go easy…who was that?
it has nothing to do with acosta. mueller force fed the plea deal. stop listening to anyone. they cant connect mueller to it because it would taint the russia garbage investigation.
stop the nonsense. mueller force fed the plea deal to acosta. acosta was just case manager. he has bosses highe than him telling him to make the plea deal. the dude ratted on bear stearns people. The dems dont wanna say mueller did it because it would taint his name with the russia investigation. wait till they find put about scumbag weissman
In what planet a child trafficker is given a sentence deal, serves only 13 months basically from his mansion and flying around in his private jet kind of sentence, and have the records sealed?
Only in spygate planet crooks walk and records are sealed “redacted” even after the case is closed and there’s no reason to keep it classified anymore but still is.
Same planet, same players, similar entrapments, I bet same goal.
So, it’s only logical to predict same results:
Epstein will walk free and we will not see any evidence.
It will all be sealed. Crooks protected.
Unless, Barr is for real and can actually fight the mafia alone. He would have to flip some mafia members to actually do their job on the side of the of law and justice. Can he if he tries? Will they cooperate ( Wray? will you? )
KLEEN….DID YOU forget we have a new sheriff in town????? This is the beginning of the big take down….have faith
Clinton ordered Reno to fire 93 US Attorneys who would defend the rule of law, without cause.
We have more than that now actively subverting the rule of law.
With the complete utter lack of mention that the FL State democrats were responsible for the plea at ANY point about this story either on camera (Sasse at Barr confirme hearing) or off, I still question Sasse motive in being so interested in this case.
What does Sasse gain by having the Labor Secretary removed in this economy. Who would he suggest and what graft pays off the Never Trumper Sasse?
LikeLiked by 1 person
who is SASSE? trying to keep up
Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse … https://www.sasse.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/press-releases?ID=E426A93A-BF48-4759-990C-CA4D75AB00DB
Sasse is virtue signalling. Twenty years ago he was buds with Denis Hastert and ran the intern page program. Ten years ago Hastert said he’d get to the bottom of the Foley scandal. Then he went about investigating:
https://www.9news.com/article/news/ethics-panel-approves-four-dozen-subpoenas-in-fast-start-to-page-investigation/73-344438876
In all likelihood this ties into the Franklin Federal Credit Union scandal. A lot of big names tied up in that one, including that wretched old pervert GHWB.
https://web.archive.org/web/20160508044516/http://www.dangerandplay.com/2016/05/05/ben-sasse-and-nevertrumps-pedophile-problem/
Icing on the cake:
https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/48488
Yeah, Hastert is buds with John and Tony. They go back to summer camp together. Gee, what are Denny, John and Tony up to these days?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ben Sasse, Nebraska’s horrible Senator.
Remember, y’all, Sasse was involved in getting some Congresscritters out of trouble for molesting little boys. I don’t have the link handy at the moment but there’s info on his role online, first one I saw was a Rense piece but then later, Cernovich did something with it at his site Danger and Play, IIRC. This was BEFORE Ben lied his way into the Senate seat.
Also remember that Nebraska is infamous for the Franklin Child Prostitution Ring. (May be ‘hidden in plain sight’ for some of y’all, I realize.) That one would have snagged a bunch of GOP pols, I *think* GHWB was implicated, but I may be wrong on that. Anyway, that scandal got buried after some mysterious deaths. My guess, on hearing that Sasse was skulking around the current Epstein stuff, is that Sasse has orders to do his usual protection of molesters bit.
Ha, see above. You and I must have been posting about the same time.
More on the Franklin scandal:
Cops worked to put serial sex abuser in prison. Prosecutors worked to cut him a break
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/article214210674.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Florida Dem Who Gave Epstein a Pass is Providing “Training” on Prosecuting Sexual Violence Crimes https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/274255/florida-dem-who-gave-epstein-pass-providing-daniel-greenfield
LikeLike
I listened to this but not sure which network. Acosta did fine laying out the context and events but they cut away from the press questions quickly and had talking heads ready tie it to Trump.
One (Chuck Todd?) mumbled a lot about Trump using this as a diversion. They went off the air quickly. So I figure Acosta gave them nothing for a feeding frenzy.
Acosta is the real deal.
Applying Occam’s Razor to the whole thing: Epstein got a deal because had he not — lots and lots of politicians who “benefited” from Epstein’s “services” would have been exposed.
Which is the exact same dynamic that is now back in play.
I’ve been researching this a lot and think Acosta gave a very good accounting of himself. I still suspect that people higher up steered the investigation and plea deal because Epstein knew a lot of powerful people. Before the sex crimes became public he was well respected. He was on the Trilateral Commission with Henry Kissinger. On the board of the Rockefeller Foundation, feted by Harvard for a $30 million donation and friendly with its then president Larry Summers.
There’s also the matter that Hillary Clinton announced her candidacy for president 1/27/07 and this deal was struck 10/27/07 so limiting the investigation was, I’m sure, a political concern then as it was during her next run when the her email scandal broke.
I can see Acosta’s concerns about going to trial. According to Conchita Sarnoff’s book on Jeffery Epstein “Trafficking”, Epstein went after the most vulnerable girls from dysfunctional families. He paid the girls $200 – $1,000 for giving him “massages”. Sometimes the massages were only that. Sometimes they went further. He also told the girls he’d give them $200 if they would recruit other girls to give him massages.
Remembering that Hillary laughed about getting a rapist she knew was guilty off after he raped a 12 year old so viciously that he left her in a coma, you can understand what Acosta was saying when he said today we don’t allow victim shaming. Hillary also told the judge she heard the 12 year old was attracted to older men. This girl also came from a poor and dysfunctional background.
Imagine going to trial where the girls were asked how much money they were paid for having sex, how many times they came back and how many of their friends they brought with them. It would have been as damaging as the grooming.
That some of these girls were as young as 12 when they first came to Epstein’s house would not have mattered.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With what I know now, Epstein is just low hanging fruit.
The new set of charges are being pressed in New York, not Florida:
I could be wrong here, but I have been listening hard and I have not heard any allegations of Epstein having sexual intercourse with a minor. I’ve heard vague allegations of sexual acts tied to massages, which may mean touching outside the body of various types by the girls and/or Epstein (use your imagination). That may not qualify as a crime, or the crime it qualifies as may have a shorter statute of limitations. There may be an evidentiary problem with the “library,” too, which is proving that the girls in the pictures/vids are underage and, if so, that he knew it. Epstein’s prosecution in SDNY is not a slam dunk.
LikeLike
Am I the only one that’s starting to see a clear pattern here, starting back at the Whitey Bulger case, through Russia Gate and now to the prior Epstein case into the new Epstein case? The main playing card that the deep state/DOJ seems to have for every major case is CLASSIFICATION. So how do they protect their own you ask? They make the evil person an “ASSET” at some point along the line. This pulls said person into their safety net leaving all us little people left in the dark as to what they can or are getting away with. They don’t share what kind of asset because it’s “CLASSIFIED”. This way no FOIA requests or any public outcry can help gain access to the truth. If this ONE tactic get’s taken away from the arsenal of the DOJ/Deep State, we may begin to see their mother ship begin to fall apart. They think they’re so slick.
LikeLiked by 3 people
True…plus they have corrupt prosecutors and judges!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Shield of Security, if it’s to the advantage of the IC, they will call any and all information classified, NATIONAL SECURITY MATTER. More likely, a matter of hiding their corrupt practices by classification.
I would agree, strip them of this ability to classify. It’s like the FISA warrant, it should be removed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely. Bush screwed this country with all the BS after 9/11. And the public was all too happy to welcome it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tuned in late, did I miss the question asking if passengers aboard the Lolita Express had been interviewed? 😉
Oh well, this just broke….first shot across the bow?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wonder if this will come up in Mueller’s “testimony”?
Mueller, is not important – he is just a figure head. All the construction of *this Dossier* came from those people reportedly working for him.
This Dossier, has been shown, to be as carefully manufactured as the original Steel Dossier.
I hope this helps.
Taking bets Mueller suddenly comes down with the flu. Hasn’t been a good week for him…and it’s only Wednesday.
“A few thousand dollars’ worth of Facebook ads” that may, or may not, have come “from Russia?” Puh-leeuze … against the hundreds of millions that were spent by both campaigns? It’s pretty obvious that Mueller doesn’t know one damned thing about social networking.
“I, an American, express the opinion that I think that so-and-so should be the next UK Prime Minister!” Oops … does that mean I’m “meddling?” Am I engaging in a one-person “psy ops?”
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Well excuuuuuse me! I guess I failed to grasp that a Judge “ordered” Mueller to cease claiming such.
I just get this awful feeling there is going to be a storm of “victims” crawling out of the woodwork, implicating the President. We may have to weather a repeat of the Kavanaugh Assault on steroids for the remainder of 2019 through the end of the primaries in 2020.
Cohen may even resurface.
The President is a resident f NY, in SDNY jurisdiction.
You can be absolutely sure of it, if they think that the accusations will “stick.” That’s how blackmail works. But this will not be the first time that someone attempted to blackmail a billionaire . . . “Talk is cheap when the story’s good.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the tales grow taller on down the line.
No way…….
People can say whatever they want. If a man is truly innocent he has the most powerful defense of all. Just like when Trump didn’t block anything from Mueller’s witch hunt. He will step right up and talk to whomever he needs. BTW, these girls will need to have proof Trump was where they claim they were. And something tells me Trump has very TREMENDOUS travel logs and verification. He will win bigly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They did that already in ’16 with a fake Trump accuser connected to Epstein!
There’s no case and no evidence.
Who is pictured on the CD’s in Epsteins safe?
A pathological liar who victimizes young girls would not have a second thought about claiming to be “an intelligence asset” if he calculated that it would sow disinformation and/or get him off the hook. He has already threatened to “name names,” as any blackmailer would try to do. But, “this is not a truthful man.” He has built his entire life around deception and extortion. And, I’m quite sure that he never would have landed his plane in the United States had he known that “the jig was up.” First, get testimony, hold a “speedy” trial, and lock him away in prison for the rest of his miserable life. Then, if you want to, you can look at the “list.” But don’t let this egregious crime become a political football. These women have suffered enough. In the State of New York, it is statutory rape.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The FBI have stated that Epstein “provided them information as agreed upon’.
LikeLike
LikeLike
They protected a murderer, Whitey Bulger, for years while he ran the Irish mafia out of South Boston. Mueller was hip deep in that one.
LikeLike
I’m wondering if this kind of deal would have been given to average Americans with no connections? Secondly, why didn’t Acosta call for a grand jury do over if he wasn’t happy with the State of Florida’s? This guy was a serial offender and he got special treatment. That is the bottom line.
Exactly. This would never have been offered to the average person.
LikeLike
I’m not seeing much attention being given to the revelation that Epstein was an FBI informant, and that the plea deal he signed was contingent on his providing them with information.
Nor is anybody asking exactly what information he gave to the FBI, or what they did with it.
The FBI Director at ttme was Robert Mueller.
I believe techno frog has a thread about it. I read it here but basically he flipped on Bear Stearns folks where he once worked.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With all due respect to Techno Frog, I don’t think he courts as “much attention”. The mainstream blogs on the right are not mentioning this angle, much less the MSM.
He gave information on a couple of Bear Sterns guys about the “sub-prime” financial issues the caused it to go bankrupt, and was the trigger for the 2008 financial crisis.
LikeLike
They beat the charges.
They beat the charges
The Herald learned that, as part of the plea deal, Epstein provided what the government called “valuable consideration” for unspecified information he supplied to federal investigators. While the documents obtained by the Herald don’t detail what the information was, Epstein’s sex crime case happened just as the country’s subprime mortgage market collapsed, ushering in the 2008 global financial crisis.
Records show that Epstein was a key federal witness in the criminal prosecution of two prominent executives with Bear Stearns, the global investment brokerage that failed in 2008, who were accused of corporate securities fraud. Epstein was one of the largest investors in the hedge fund managed by the executives, who were later acquitted. It is not known what role, if any, the case played in Epstein’s plea negotiations.
Read more here: https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/article220097825.html#storylink=cpy
Since both of the Bear Sterns guys in question beat the charges, it looks like Epstein was not a very “key witness”.
But forget that angle, at least for now. Even if he HAD provided useful information to the feds, does it make sense that the feds would make such a deal? You usually cut deals with the little fish to go after the bigger fish. But in no universe was Epstein a little fish, and his own crimes were far more serious than those the feds were unsuccessfully trying to nail Bear Sterns for.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I could hear him fine on his television appearance.
He reminds me of Eliot Spritzer. Something just doesn’t seem right about this guy.
Strange looking dude. Bitter Beer Face.
When asked about the interference from the ‘intelligence services’ he made a non denial denial. ‘yes I read that too and don’t believe everything that is written’ or words to that effect.
So his excuse was that “it was a different time?” Not really. I’m pretty sure 99 percent of the population would be just as outraged. We’re all supposed to believe that the case wasn’t strong enough and that’s the best they could get. This guy’s as swampy as it gets. Kept referring to “career prosecutors”, reminded me of Rosenstein excusing corruption by referring to “career doj officials.” That was truly a disgusting display.
No it’s not. Listen to the whole statement. Don’t be lazy.
The case was on purpose bungled prior to Acosta taking over.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, the case given to the local prosecutor was good. The police investigators did their job. The prosecutor was the one who would not go forward with it.
I watched the entire press conference. Acosta repeatedly stated that he couldn’t guarantee jail time without that sweetheart deal. In other words, if Acosta brought a federal case to trial, it would not have been a slam dunk. Is that an acceptable position? Don’t forget, in Acosta’s deal, he uses another name for “victim”. He called her a “prostitute.”
LikeLike
Despite substantial physical evidence and multiple witnesses backing up the girls’ stories, the secret deal allowed Epstein to enter guilty pleas to two felony prostitution charges. Epstein admitted to committing only one offense against one underage girl, who was labeled a prostitute, even though she was 14, which is well under the age of consent — 18 in Florida.
Read more here: https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/article220097825.html#storylink=cpy
LikeLike
SHILL LIAR! Democrats messed the case up on purpose BEFORE Acosta interfered!
https://archive.is/9mIpi
“Questions of Preferential Treatment Are Raised in Sex Case Against Money Manager
By the account of the police, they found probable cause to charge Mr. Epstein with much more serious offenses: one count of lewd and lascivious molestation and four counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.
But instead of proceeding with such charges on his own, the Palm Beach County state attorney took the rare step of presenting a broad range of possible charges to a grand jury, which indicted Mr. Epstein in July on the lesser count. In Florida, prosecutors usually refer only capital cases to grand juries.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, really don’t appreciate being called names. What exactly did I lie about?
Secretary Acosta said he and his prosecutors were dedicated to making sure Epstein went to jail and to let the world know that he was a sexual predator. That is not what this sounds like:
In email after email, Acosta and the lead federal prosecutor, A. Marie Villafaña, acquiesced to Epstein’s legal team’s demands, which often focused on ways to limit the scandal by shutting out his victims and the media, including suggesting that the charges be filed in Miami, instead of Palm Beach, where Epstein’s victims lived.
“On an ‘avoid the press’ note … I can file the charge in district court in Miami which will hopefully cut the press coverage significantly. Do you want to check that out?’’ Villafaña wrote to Lefkowitz in a September 2007 email.
Read more here: https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/article220097825.html#storylink=cpy
The Miami herald is not a credible source in any of this. The fact is that the Florida authorities were all set to allow Epstein to get away scot free, and it was Acosta who successfully got him convicted of sex crimes. Which was a pretty big story at the time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This series of articles by the Miami Herald is part of the reason the charges were brought again. It’s author, Julie K. Brown, has been investigating and reporting on Epstein for years.
Acosta’s lead prosecutor offered to change the location of the filing specifically to “avoid the press”. That’s not spin, that’s not obfuscation – that’s her own words. And her words contradict Secretary Acosta’s words today.
>>”Secretary Acosta said he and his prosecutors were dedicated to making sure Epstein went to jail and to let the world know that he was a sexual predator. That is not what this sounds like:”
Did Epstein in fact go to jail? Yes, he did Was he in fact branded a sexual predator in the eyes of the world? Tes, he was. And did Acosta in fact bring these things about? Yes, he did.
Reading some of the anti-Acosta hysteria, much of it stoked by the Herlad, you’d get the impression that Epstein was in very big trouble with the law before Acosta swooped in and let him off the hook. And that is a complete inversion of reality.
This is totally out of context! And Acosta addressed this too! Why are you ignoring that?
Wth? The shills are out in force!
This is like it or not the way how to get a deal. Epstein was on his way out of jail no sex registration!
Democrat state attorney totally messed up the case prior to Acosta taking over for 2 years.
https://memoryholeblog.org/tag/barry-krischer/
“By the account of the police, they found probable cause to charge Mr. Epstein with much more serious offenses: one count of lewd and lascivious molestation and four counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.
But instead of proceeding with such charges on his own, the Palm Beach County state attorney took the rare step of presenting a broad range of possible charges to a grand jury, which indicted Mr. Epstein in July on the lesser count. In Florida, prosecutors usually refer only capital cases to grand juries.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nope, not a shill. I’ve been here a long time, just haven’t posted much lately.
I don’t believe Secretary Acosta came in like Superman and saved the case. I believe the police got so frustrated with the local prosecutor that they asked Acosta to help.
I’m not out to get Secretary Acosta. I just see discrepancies.
This…
I’m sorry, is Acosta the criminal here? Looking at various media, you’d think he was the one indicted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These are the same ppl who gave us Parkland School shooting and Treyvon Martin circus. Any wonder they looked the other way when a wealthy pedophile got caught?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was just researching on the age of consent for New York. Up until 2017, it was 14 years of age in NY. The statute of limitations in NY on rape was 5 years up until 2006.
I think this explains why Epstein has been charged with sex trafficking, not rape or statutory rape.
He has been charged with sex trafficking which is similar to prostitution but usually it is about when women are forced into prostitution, kidnapped, moved into different countries, forbidden from leaving their ‘jobs’, kept essentially like slaves. Florida charged him with prostitution, probably because they didn’t think they could win on sex trafficking. I wouldn’t get hopes up as who all is going down now in this latest. I’m actually curious as to what is really going on and am now a skeptic of what the real truth lies behind this.
