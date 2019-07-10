Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta Press Conference – 2:30pm EST Livestream…

U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta announced a media availability today at 2:30 p.m. EST to make a statement and possibly answer questions regarding the Jeffrey Epstein arrest and prosecution in Washington, DC.

Acosta was the former U.S. Attorney in Miami during a prior plea agreement. Democrats are calling for him to resign. It’s possible this presser may provide answers.

UPDATE: Video Added

Fox News Livestream – Fox Business Livestream – CNBC Livestream

