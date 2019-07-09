July 9th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #901

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
USA * 🇺🇸 * 8 more days to Trump Rally * 🇺🇸 * USA (483 more Days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”I will bless the Lord at all times;
His praise shall continually be in my mouth.“ 🌟
-— Psalm 34:1
————–
***Praise: “Salute to America” event is such a tremendous success, POTUS plans to do it again next year and maybe, for the foreseeable future
***Praise: President Trump rejected rude Ambass. Darroch of UK who put out disrespectful criticism
***Praise: US is ranked #1 in the world for access to clean drinking water
***Praise: Food Stamps Participation is lowest in 10 years
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for safety & success for ICE agents in removal & deporting law-breaking illegal aliens
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to bumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, tumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf.
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for a winning solution in getting the citizenship Question on 2020 Census form
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— blockage of Iran’s uranium enrichment
— Congress pass USMCA
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for quick solution sending all illegal aliens home & stop the flow of invaders
— for our WALL being built–protection for wallbuilders
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— Epstein’s arrest will open doors to arrests of more child sex slavers
— for protection for our beautiful America
— for all America’s kids, esp 5 yr old Landen–protection
— for Calif earthquakes–pray Gavin doesn’t take advantage of the $$ aid coming and deposit it elsewhere
— 🇺🇸 Make America Blessed Again 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 “As we celebrate our Nation’s founding, we’re reminded once more of our profound obligation to protect America’s extraordinary blessings for the next generation.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————————————————————————————————————
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday July 9, 2019—–
I hope our prayer post got posted at 9:20pm …… It on the page but it also say 0 comments…. and it is now 9:23pm
I see it Grandma!
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle !
Praying for our PatrickHenryCensored !
Praying for all Treepers who are ill or caring for a loved one !
Amen!
Amen!
Oh, there you are…lol
It got thru,,,whew.
and Amen!
You were a minute earlier tonight Grandma…..stepin’ up your game. 😀
LikeLiked by 4 people
A month gone, and still no news about the location and cause of Tony Rodham’s death. Is no journalist curious enough to inquire of the Clinton family?
I was just thinking about that yesterday.
The Haiti scandals have been on my mind and he was up to his neck in that.
Whoops. Here’s his obituary. Cause of death not identified, but location at GW, and mention of a long illness. https://smhs.gwu.edu/rodhaminstitute/news/tony-rodham-obituary
Posted at 9:43pm
Had to post this. A real scorcher from”RICHARD LITTLEJOHN: The arrogant men in Whitehall do NOT know what’s best… and the leaked memos from Britain’s man in Washington just prove it”
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-7226383/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-arrogant-civil-servants-Whitehall-NOT-know-whats-best-UK.html
Enjoy. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
(Many quotable zingers)
Thank you for this, excellent write up.
Could be writing about U.S. deep state.
Clearly shows the deep state is in MANY western countries, same elitism, same disdain for ‘common man’, same insistence that THEY should not just implement policy, but should SET it.
True!
Howdy, Rick!
Haven’t seen you in the news lately which is a good thing since that means that Democrats aren’t attacking you. Trump says you are doing good things with nuclear energy.
LikeLike
👇👇👇
US, Australian forces kick off massive, monthlong military drills Down Under
“A monthlong, biennial military exercise involving more than 34,000 personnel from the United States and Australia opened Sunday aboard the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier at the Port of Brisbane.
Talisman Sabre 2019 is designed to enhance combat readiness and cooperation between the Australian and U.S. armed forces, Australian Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said in a statement announcing the drills.
“This premier military engagement reflects the strength of the Australia-US alliance and the closeness of our military to military relationship,” she said.
Most drills will take place at Shoalwater Bay Training Area and surrounding state forests near the town of Rockhampton, Queensland. Events will also occur in other parts of the state, on Australia’s east coast and at the Evans Head Air Weapons Range in the state of New South Wales, according to the statement.”
(Important to Note)
“Forces from Canada, Japan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom will be embedded alongside Australian personnel and delegations from India and South Korea will observe the exercise, Reynolds said.
Eighteen nations from across the Indo-Pacific region have also been invited to an international visitor program, she added.”
https://www.stripes.com/news/us-australian-forces-kick-off-massive-monthlong-military-drills-down-under-1.589362#.XSNfqIc7pO0.twitter
Good radio interview from Dr John Hemmings discusses the protests in Hong Kong and the UK China relations. The Henry Jackson Society was behind the recent revelations of Huawei being an arm of the PLA/ PRC state. Well worth a listen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Well worth the listen”
I second that. Interesting times, A2!
Another pushback at the so-called US think tankers who published the open diatribe that “China is not the enemy”
“Realism from
@JMichaelCole1
on the open letter from American China scholars: “Any notion that we can meet [Beijing] halfway in a way that does not contradict the fundamental ideals that make us who we are is, if you’ll forgive the term, delusional.”
https://sentinel.tw/wishful-thinking-and-the-china-threat
Thanks for posting. The Aussies and US forces have done these “war games” for years. I am not sure if the past drills have been this large, though. There are a lot of US military personnel in Australia on any given day even when these drills are not going on.
Just checking in. Hello!
Have the massive deportations started yet? I’ve been kinda waiting for a few decades over here.
Anyone?
Much love to you Bluto. I know how you feel, especially being in California. Patience is a virtue, but it’s sure running thin.
Good to see you back, Mr. Bluto.
Making sure the lead is on before putting the dog out?
Meanwhile, closure occurred on PDT’s 42nd circuit court judge (7th Ninth Circuit judge) earlier today.
Cloture…
I’m liking this takedown of Epstein a lot. We’ve all been impatient waiting for the President to drain the swamp. I tend to shy away from the more conspiratorial points of view, but this one is worth going out on a limb a bit. Epstein gives us a shot at exposing the power behind the power. Epstein looks like a man with a mission to me. Every mob boss needs extortion material. Men have been corrupted since the beginning of time by money and p#ssy. Epstein looks like his job was to gather that type of leverage on lots of different people. For whom? Does anyone really believe he was just a hobbyist? If you like molesting little girls, certainly including your very powerful friends in that activity would carry a lot of risk. Those CD-ROMs in his safe are quite valuable to somebody, I would think. Was recording his powerful friends having sex with underage girls just another hobby? I’m not buying that. Who might his master be? Why have so many people been so loyal to the Clintons? Because they’re so warm and friendly? Who and what are those people afraid of? We may get to find out some of this stuff. Or everything could be just as it appears. Time will tell. Either way I think this is pretty good for our side.
Taiwan is a model of Internet governance: AIT Director
The island was the first to realize the risks of 5G from China: Christensen
“TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan is a model worth emulating for its cyber defense and anti-hacking capabilities, American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen said Friday (July 5).
Speaking at the Taiwan Internet Governance Forum, the United States chief representative pointed out how Taiwan realized five years ago how basic telecom equipment from China harbored potential security risks, the Central News Agency reported.
With 5G playing a vital role in the development of Artificial Intelligence and self-driving cars, the U.S. and its allies were worried that if it controlled the basic technology, China could extract key data and even provoke paralysis on the Internet, Christensen said.
Taiwan was the first to understand the nature of the threat, banning the use of basic telecom equipment from China in a move which deserved to be imitated in the present, the AIT director added.
He identified fake news as the other major threat emerging from the Internet. The tactic was likely to intensify divisions in society and to create distrust of the basic elements of democracy, Christensen said.
He concluded by expressing confidence in Taiwan’s ability to resolve the issues stemming from the threats, according to CNA.”
https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/3739072
Almost unnoticed ” China has become the world’s largest official creditor, easily surpassing the #IMF or the #WorldBank,”
Worth a read treepers.
CHINA’S OVERSEAS LENDING
Sebastian Horn, Carmen Reinhart and Christoph Trebesch
This draft: July 3, 20191
Compared with China’s dominance in world trade, its expanding role in global finance is poorly documented and understood. Over the past decades, China has exported record amounts of capital to the rest of the world. Many of these financial flows are not reported to the IMF, the BIS or the World Bank. “Hidden debts” to China are especially significant for about three dozen developing countries, and distort the risk assessment in both policy surveillance and the market pricing of sovereign debt. We establish the size, destination, and characteristics of China’s overseas lending. We identify three key distinguishing features. First, almost all of China’s lending and investment abroad is official. As a result, the standard “push” and “pull” drivers of private cross-border flows do not play the same role in this case. Second, the documentation of China’s capital exports is (at best) opaque. China does not report on its official lending and there is no comprehensive standardized data on Chinese overseas debt stocks and flows. Third, the type of flows is tailored by recipient. Advanced and higher middle- income countries tend to receive portfolio debt flows, via sovereign bond purchases of the People’s Bank of China. Lower income developing economies mostly receive direct loans from China’s state- owned banks, often at market rates and backed by collateral such as oil. Our new dataset covers a total of 1,974 Chinese loans and 2,947 Chinese grants to 152 countries from 1949 to 2017. We find that about one half of China’s overseas loans to the developing world are “hidden”.
Keywords: China, international capital flows, official finance, hidden debts, sovereign risk, Belt and Road initiative
https://www.ifw-kiel.de/fileadmin/Dateiverwaltung/IfW-Publications/Christoph_Trebesch/KWP_2132.pdf
My goodness…all the “talk” about Epstein today. Thank you Sundance for posting the Detention Memo. I always read at least once a week to check the “Justice News” at least once a week. I go to the ICE.gov and the Justice.gov sites.
It would be a good thing if everyone would check out the stories of what/who the DOJ has arrested/sentenced. There was a slew of them few months back on DOJ site—-now I had to go back about 7 pages for the first story. But…the stories are there. Same with ICE site. Check out the pretty active Predator program at ICE…. it even lists the penalties. They are actively arresting and prosecuting pervs — both ICE and the DOJ.
Here is my point –they found what may be porn of underage children in Epstein safe, etc?
Curtains for Epstein. He was previously nailed for underage porn? A regular pervert who is caught even POSSESSING child porn…..can get up to 30 years. Then even more time added if that person sends…emails…shares overseas! And then if it can be proved he took the pics, or was there when pics were taken……..Katie bar the door…..it is over…..! This will be second time for Epstein…..?
Political fallout….yeah…that is important…but to nail this pervert should be the priority. Any political fallout…ah…just icing on the cake.
Christopher Hitchens on Clinton
“Someone once accused me of trying to assassinate his character. I said, ‘No, your character committed suicide a long time ago.'”
