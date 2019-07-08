Monday July 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. DanDeplorable says:
    July 8, 2019 at 12:16 am

    DAILY DEVOTIONAL, July 8, 2019

    “He First Loved Us”

  2. citizen817 says:
    July 8, 2019 at 12:18 am

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    July 8, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Growing up in post-world war II America it was impossible to not understand that songs like this had special meanings for those members of my parent’s generation who were directly involved in the war.

  4. Lucille says:
    July 8, 2019 at 12:34 am

    HAPPY BENCH MONDAY….

    Memorial Bench, Osoyoos, Canada…

    Museum of Modern Art, NYC…

    Hayden, WA…

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA…

    The James Monroe Museum and Memorial Library in Fredericksburg, VA

  5. citizen817 says:
    July 8, 2019 at 12:35 am

  6. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    July 8, 2019 at 12:53 am

    God’s Just Judgments

    “We are sure that the judgment of God is according to truth…”

    The first 15 verses of Romans 2 always make me think of our Lord’s dealings with the rich young ruler of Luke 18: 18,19. “Good Master,” the ruler had said, “what shall I do to inherit eternal life?”

    The Lord answered in effect: “Why do you call Me good? There is none good but God, so if I am good I must be God. But do you want to know what to do to inherit eternal life? Simply obey the Law, the Ten Commandments.”

    Our Lord, of course, was trying to show the young man that it was impossible to earn salvation by doing good. To keep the Law was impossible for any child of fallen Adam, and breaking the Law could only bring condemnation. Now this absolute justice is the basis for the believer’s confidence in God.

    It is wonderful to know that God does not merely pity sinners and smuggle them into heaven if they are sorry. If He did, someone in heaven could point an accusing finger at this writer and say: “What, you here!” Thank God, He has rather taken us before the bar of justice, pronouncing us guilty, but has stepped down, as it were, to pay the penalty for our sins Himself, then justly declaring us righteous! This is why salvation, in Scripture, is based upon Christ’s payment of our just debt. This is why Rom. 3:24 declares that believers are “justified freely, by His grace, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus.”

    “That as sin hath reigned unto death, even so might grace reign through righteousness, unto eternal life, by Jesus Christ our Lord” (Rom. 5:21).

    By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/gods-just-judgments/

  8. nwtex says:
    July 8, 2019 at 2:18 am

    OMGoodness ❤ ❤

  9. nwtex says:
    July 8, 2019 at 2:26 am

    What a shame. Sad.

    rthr hslr
    1 year ago
    It is getting where People just think this is another Disney Attraction They needed to be called out.
    _________

    Cruzr07
    1 year ago
    4:50 is when he addresses to the crowd.

