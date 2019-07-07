Sunday July 7th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

5 Responses to Sunday July 7th – Open Thread

  1. DanDeplorable says:
    July 7, 2019 at 12:16 am

    “ God’s Plan to Save You ” (7th of 7)

  2. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    July 7, 2019 at 12:19 am

    Godliness In An Ungodly Day

    It is an interesting fact that the words “godly” and “godliness” are not found in Paul’s writings until we come to the Pastoral Epistles, the very epistles that have so much to say about evil days and evil surroundings.

    In the epistles to Timothy we read about the “perilous times” with which this present dispensation of grace will be brought to a close, while in the letter to Titus we read of “unruly and vain talkers and deceivers,” of “liars… evil beasts… lazy gluttons,” whom Satan would use to neutralize the work and witness of God’s servants.

    To Timothy and Titus, these young men of God, the Apostle had much to say about godliness, and we must not forget that Paul’s words to them are also God’s Word to us, believers in Christ, who indeed appear to be living in the closing days of the dispensation of grace, surrounded by a steadily-rising tide of evil and an ever-growing number of wicked, godless men.

    We do not mean to imply that the Apostle does not deal with the various phases of the Christian life in his other epistles, but rather that here in the Pastoral Epistles he wages a sort of campaign for individual godly living in the midst of increasing apostasy and godlessness.

    May God help us, in our character and conduct, to exhibit “the power of godliness,” the spiritual power that comes from putting Christ first in all things.

    By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/godliness-in-an-ungodly-day/

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    July 7, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Linda Ronstadt’s collaboration with Nelson Riddle produced some splendid revisits to classic American standards. She also produced some accompanying videos that perfectly captured the romance of an earlier time. If you listen carefully you can tell that Linda had paid careful attention to the great Girl Singers of the big band era.

    • livefreeordieguy says:
      July 7, 2019 at 12:36 am

      Like most Treepers, I have my favorite contributors to The Last Refuge… But, given the nature of the CTH website, I get a kick out of admitting that my absolute ‘Go To’ CTH poster is Garrison Hall on the Open Thread… You know how to pick ’em, GH… Thank you.

  4. boomerbeth says:
    July 7, 2019 at 12:37 am

    Trump pal & GOP DONOR Chris Cline self made coal tycoon killed in helicopter crash over his island property in the Bahamas.

    https://www.sun-sentinel.com/news/florida/fl-ne-ap-chris-cline-crash-investigation-20190706-m35rsiccvrazhnp5rvlk52rbb4-story.html

