In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

30 Responses to July 7th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #899

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 7, 2019 at 12:21 am

    USA * 🇺🇸 * 10 more days to Trump Rally * 🇺🇸 * USA (485 more Days to E-Day)

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 ”The Lord nullifies the counsel of the nations;
    He frustrates the plans of the peoples. “ 🌟
    -— Psalm 33:10
    ————–
    ***Praise: America’s Economy is booming
    ***Praise: The Dem Pres. Candidates had a bad week, showing their extremist side to the public–great show of Anti-American issues
    ————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for President Trump and MAGA Team–24/7 protection this weekend
    — for President Trump–he lost a close friend, Chris Cline, in helicopter crash in Bahamas
    — for safety & success for ICE agents in removal & deporting law-breaking illegal aliens
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to bumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, tumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf.
    — Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
    — for a winning solution in getting the citizenship Question on 2020 Census form
    — for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for quick solution sending all illegal aliens home & stop the flow of invaders
    — for our WALL being built–protection for wallbuilders
    — Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — our enemies to fail to subvert President Trump/Team and USA
    — for protection for our beautiful America
    — for all America’s kids, esp 5 yr old Landen–protection
    — for Calif who’s affected by recent earthquakes.
    — 🇺🇸 Stay The Course 🇺🇸
    ————————————————–
    🦅 “The future belongs to the brave, the strong, the proud, and the free.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
    ———————————————————————————————————————
    🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
    🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
    🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday July 7, 2019—–

  2. Stillwater says:
    July 7, 2019 at 12:34 am

    Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts

    Tweet with picture from terrace.

    With Susan Tully from @FAIRImmigration at the BIG BEAUTIFUL WALL in Sunland Park, NM. @WeBuildtheWall

    – Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza (July 6, 2019)

    —————
    Related
    Previous (July 6th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/06/july-6th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-898/comment-page-1/#comment-7164714

  3. Sentient says:
    July 7, 2019 at 12:57 am

  4. patti says:
    July 7, 2019 at 1:03 am

    Sign here: White House petition demanding 2020 Census include citizenship question

    Let the White House hear from you on the need for a citizenship question in the 2020 Census.

    An official White House petition has been created today that you can sign by clicking, adding your name and email address, and then responding to a confirmation email.

    The URL for the page where you can sign is here:

    https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/07/sign_here_white_house_petition_demanding_2020_census_include_citizenship_question.html

  5. GSparrow says:
    July 7, 2019 at 1:05 am

    This video might be the first time that the MSM or specifically MSNBC joined the Insurance policy phase. Steve Schmidt, John McCain’s former campaign manager, delivers a lengthy on-air explanation about Trump’s Russian related Collusion on election night 2016 when PDJT has 244 electoral votes to Hillary’s 209 and the winner has not been called. Schmidt realized the election was lost, so he might have allegedly believed it was time to initiate the Insurance Policy and begin the Hoax controversy that continues to some degree today, even after Weissmann’s/Mueller’s Dossier.

    Cursor to 17:40 for Schmidt’s hoax narrative and possibly the starting point of the Insurance Policy. Rachel Maddow also joins in to begin her 2 years of Russia-Trump collusion conspiracy theories on the subject. They couldn’t even wait until the election was called to begin their planned Russian Hoax strategy in case Trump won. It will be a gross injustice and a blight on the USA DOJ, if the full in depth truth of the Coup and all those involved is not revealed.

    “Coincidentally”, Schmidt mentions Intelligence expert Mike Morrel as confirmation for part of his hoax narrative. Sundance wrote an article about Morell on June 30th— link is in Reply section.

  6. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 7, 2019 at 1:09 am

  7. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 7, 2019 at 1:13 am

    We will never get tired of our 2019 4th of July Celebration. Thank You, President Trump.

  8. citizen817 says:
    July 7, 2019 at 1:20 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    July 7, 2019 at 1:21 am

  10. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 7, 2019 at 1:21 am

    State Dept is hiring…pray it’ll be all MAGA people:

  11. citizen817 says:
    July 7, 2019 at 1:21 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    July 7, 2019 at 1:22 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    July 7, 2019 at 1:23 am

  14. cheryl says:
    July 7, 2019 at 1:23 am

    Bill Clinton
    Naomi Campbell
    Chris Tucker
    Kevin Spacey
    Prince Andrew
    Alan Dershowitz

    Names I recognized from the Lolita Express manifests.

  15. citizen817 says:
    July 7, 2019 at 1:24 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  16. CM-TX says:
    July 7, 2019 at 1:26 am

    Must watch, “Security Expert” on Judge Jeanine tonight. It was HILARIOUS! 😂

    After giving his dire warning of their 2 favorite boogey-men (China & Russia), currently teaming up in cyber-attacks against us– a confused Judge asks, “What are you talking about? I haven’t heard anything about this.”🤣

    Not only did the bad guys supposedly announce this super-secret plot in recent weeks, they also have a name for it. But I was laughing too hard to register what it was!

    Oh, you should also be expecting (any day now) to wake up to find your identity stolen, & your bank account empty.😳 … 😆
    He never once stops to address why, if they knew all these details for weeks– to include who, what, & how– Why in the he11 did they do NOTHING to prevent it!? And why are we only just hearing about it now!? 🤨

  17. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 7, 2019 at 1:35 am

    Too late, Horizonal Harris. President Trump and Sec. Carson is already on this.

