Saturday July 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Nikola Tesla docs released
https://vault.fbi.gov/nikola-tesla
zephyrbreeze Please inform us of the significance of the Nicola Tesla documents the FBI just released.
Bethlehem’s Babe Exalted
The Bible accounts of the birth of Christ are touching indeed. The angelic announcements, the virgin with child, deeply embarrassed, yet highly honored; the holy Babe in a stable because there was no room in the inn, wrapped in swaddling bands and laid in a manger; the night suddenly turned to day, the multitude of the heavenly host praising God!
Surely it is fitting that we remember all this and celebrate it, especially since our Lord thus humbled Himself that He might die for our sins. Yet here we must be careful not to be led astray, lest we know Him only as a sweet babe in a manger rather than as the mighty Savior that He is. As Americans we celebrate the birthdays of great men, but we do not emphasize their babyhood! We rather honor them for what they have accomplished, rejoicing that such men were born into the world.
Our Lord is no longer a babe and He does not wish to be thought of as a babe, but rather as the One who, having died for our sins at Calvary, now lives to dispense to a world of lost sinners the riches of His grace.
It was from His glory in heaven that He revealed Himself to St. Paul and instructed him to write: “Henceforth know we no man after the flesh: yea, though we have known Christ after the flesh, yet now henceforth know we Him [so] no more” (II Cor. 5:16).
And again in Hebrews 2:8,9, the Apostle declares: “Now we see not yet all things put under him, but we see Jesus…. crowned with glory and honor” as the One who “tasted death for every man.”
It is wonderful to remember our Lord as the Babe born at Bethlehem, but still more wonderful to know Him now as the One who is “able to save unto the uttermost all them that come unto God by Him, seeing He ever liveth to make inter- cession for them” (Heb. 7:25).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/bethlehems-babe-exalted/
2 Corinthians 5:16 Wherefore henceforth know we no man after the flesh: yea, though we have known Christ after the flesh, yet now henceforth know we him no more.
Hebrews 2:8 Thou hast put all things in subjection under his feet. For in that he put all in subjection under him, he left nothing that is not put under him. But now we see not yet all things put under him.
9 But we see Jesus, who was made a little lower than the angels for the suffering of death, crowned with glory and honour; that he by the grace of God should taste death for every man.
Hebrews 7:25 Wherefore he is able also to save them to the uttermost that come unto God by him, seeing he ever liveth to make intercession for them.
HAPPY CATURDAY!
Manuel Barrueco like cats. Honest. 🙂
For my friends in SoCal who just experienced a rather large earthquake. It was originally rated as a 7.1, then downgraded to a 6.9, now I’m hearing it’s back up to a 7.1. Whatever…
Here’s an excellent YouTube channel that will give you a real education. I first tuned in on 7/3, and he was predicting an earthquake in SoCal in response to a 6.2 quake that had just hit Vancouver Is., Canada on 7/3. Boom….we get an earthquake on 7/4 in Ridgecrest, Ca.. He then went on to say that he expected another within a day or two. Well, we just got one tonight at 8:19 pm.
This is the Missouri Prof who explains earthquakes. He claims this earthquake is right next to an ancient volcano and thermal electric plant. Yes…..Thermal energy plants pumping water down to the magma. Sometimes renewable energy causes problems!
Notice the guy is predicting another earthquake within a week or so if the pressure doesn’t move to Texas/Oklahoma. If this guy’s prediction works out, wow.
Thanks Ad Rem. Here in San Diego north county and it was very scary. The rolling lasted a long time. Nothing broken, but feeling a little unsettled. Won’t be sleeping soundly tonight………….
Happy Caterday, Treepers!!
HAPPY CATURDAY!
Am I Bengal? I’m not sure. Dad calls us Toygers.
Well, I’m a Bengal.
Mom said I’m a Ragdoll
They call me “Gatto” but I told them I’m not Italian.
I’m a Havana Brown, if you must know.
