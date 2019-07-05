July 5th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #897

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
* 🇺🇸 *Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness * 🇺🇸 * (487 more Days to E-Day)
––Thank you, President Trump, for a powerful and soul-stirring ceremony honoring our Brave and Mighty Military.—-
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord,
the people he chose for his inheritance. “ 🌟
-— Psalm 33:12
————–
***Praise: Best 4th of July Ever…ans as it should have been.
***Praise: America is safe…again
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and MAGA Team–24/7 protection while they are on R&R
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to bumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, tumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf.
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for a winning solution in getting the citizenship Question on 2020 Census form
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for quick solution sending all illegal aliens home &stop the flow of invaders –we are Full
— for our WALL being built-protection for wallbuilders
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— our enemies to fail to subvert President Trump/Team and USA
— for protection for our beautiful America
— for all America’s kids, esp 5 yr old Landen–protection
— 🇺🇸 Let Freedom Ring 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 “Together we are part of one of the greatest stories ever told: The Story Of America.”
(July 4th 2019 at Nat’l Independence Day Ceremony)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———
God Bless America….All is well, Safely rest, God is nigh.
———————————————————————————————————————
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday July 5, 2019—–
> > > Also pray for Treepers and other Trump Supporters affected by the SoCal 6.4 Earthquake yesterday.. July 4th.
Strangely, we were about 120 miles from Searles Valley/Ridgecrest epicenter and yet we felt it strongly. It happened when RSBN had to pause taping “Salute to America” to switch battery, so I quickly got up to put our dishes in the kitchen and our house started shaking. Our chandeliers swayed and the TV rocked back and forth creeping towards the edge but never fell off. We felt it for a good 4 minute period while holding onto the dining table…it was not a jerk, more of a wavy move….then later we had about three gentle jerks (they were after shocks) and that was it for us so far. A family member about 30 mile further away didn’t even feel it.
We filed a “felt it” report to USGeological because Cal Tech said on TV we wouldn’t even feel it, but in our case they were wrong. PTL we are OK..no damages. We are used to it ..it just strange we’d feel it very strongly 120 miles away….. a 4.8 for us.
God Bless you all and God Bless our dear President Trump!
Ad-Rem, Did you feel the earthquake, too?
I was just about to comment when I saw your comment. Wow…I’m so glad to hear that you sustained no significant damage. 120 mi. is geologically close…it could have been a lot worse! I heard it was felt all the way to Vegas!
We’re on the coast….a ways south of LAX….and I’m ashamed to say, I felt nothing….slept right through it. We’re supposed to be on bedrock here, so maybe that explains it. We have had a couple of strong ones in the past on the Newport/Inglewood fault line, so I do know what a good one feels like. Do you remember the Sylmar/San Fernando Valley earthquake? I can remember it left a crack along the entire length of my parent’s kitchen, and water was oozing out of it.
My back yard lol. It was gentle rolling for me. At first I thought I was having some weird vertigo incident, then saw other things move, so thank goodness it was not a medical issue! if you are not expecting the earth to move it has to be you right?
So I started off with “I’m feeling really weird right now.”
Anyways, due to the length of the shaking I pegged it as at least a 6 and no jolts so 200 – 300 miles away. So I was close but thought it was going to be on the fault line much further south, Maybe even Mexico.
Stay safe bert….and buckle-up for the aftershocks.
There have been 157 greater than 2.5 in that area so far, We have seen the worst of it. Fingers crossed.
Glad you’re OK, GC.
Westlake Village (south Ventura Co.) here, we didn’t feel it at all.
Felt it here in the OC too, Grandma. A roller that seemed to continue a bit.
Felt it in rural Modesto too.
Felt it South Orange County pretty good. My son felt it it San Diego even more???
We call those “E” tickets Joe. (Am I dating myself?) 😀
Grandma – My son and his family were spending the day at Huntington Beach and they all felt it! The thought for some reason they all got dizzy at the same time, then realized what it was. No tsunami, though….
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle !
Praying for our PatrickHenryCensored !
Praying for all Treepers who are ill or taking care of a loved one !
Thanking God you’re alright Grandma !
We are with you President Trump. Go for it.
All issues related to illegal aliens has been number one priority for most, if not all, American Patriots these days. It’s been a pet peeve of mine for 35 years, living here in SoCal all my life and watching the slow invasion going on before our eyes.
Another reason the Dems don’t want it is because all the gov’t workers and politicians will have to declare, too. Several years ago I decided to go thru all the names in Calif legislation working in Sacramento. I found more than half of them won’t say where they were born and/or if their parent were illegal aliens when their child were born here (anchor babies). They keep calling their parents “migrants”…a popular word there days replacing the word illegal aliens…Bingo!
Amen, GC.
The best 4th of July celebration I ever saw. Thank you President Trump!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Truly wonderful , like our President !
I agree and it should be the way it was presented…about our military history and the patriots.
Our favorite was all those fly-overs…it helps raise our chins up. We were so happy to see the beloved Blue Angels again. Brought back happy memories for me when my Dad would pack us kids in the station wagon and off we’d go to see the Blue Angels at Tustin or El Toro Base.
America Mighty Power…Thank you, President Trump, for giving us the visual reminders.
The Blue Angels RULE–and they are all such HUNKS!!!!!
She’s going to be a force to be reckoned with for decades.
To have her and AOC on the debate stage with her would be epic.
Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts
🇺🇸 Happy Independence Day! We The People proved that we can come together to get things done! We’ve secured part of our nation’s border together to protect this incredible country we love. 💥Let’s keep going and get more done! http://www.gofundme.com/TheTrumpWall
– WeBuildTheWall (July 4, 2019)
—————
Related
Previous (July 4th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/04/july-4th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-896/comment-page-1/#comment-7159915
The men and women of @CBP are the unsung heroes of this nation. They fight disease, death and drugs everyday and are not even allowed to have a voice. They will continue protecting Americans and doing so while acting professional as always. @IlhanMN is an absolute IDIOT!
– Brian Kolfage (July 3, 2019)
Add lies and slanders to the list that the CBP has to deal with.
Shame on these Democlowns…for behaving like rotten stinking old eggs.
All this screaming over the cost of a 4th of July parade in our capital from liberals but not ONE WORD about $166 Billion of taxpayer money handed over to NON CITIZENS annually, no questions asked.
– Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza (July 4, 2019)
Thank you, @CitizensAR for this awesome photo rendition of @AOC’s dramatic outrage! It’s spot on! Both @RepAOC and @CoryBooker aka #CartelCory, should give up politics to pursue a D list acting career. #webuildthewall #HappyBirthdayAmerica #FourthOfJuly
– Amanda Shea (July 4, 2019)
Brandon, you are seeing America clearly.
The reality of American politics in 2019 can produce frustrating and frightful circumstances. The Dems are masters of both.
Too bad all of the rain kept the size of the crowd down.
It just dribbled for a few hours. The hard rain missed us.
I don’t think the crowd was “kept down.” It was solid, but just spaced just enough to be comfortable. And, there were at least four times more people than that pic shows, hidden by the rows of trees. (From when President Trump was speaking until the fireworks display.)
Looking out the hotel, even now, is spooky. They launched so many fireworks, the Lincoln Monument is still in a cloud of smoke. For hours, the smoke was so thick, the hotel locked the swinging doors, and would only let people use the revolving doors.
The crowd everywhere (including off the Mall) seemed to me at least 95% very pro-Trump. There were a few small clusters of protesters that were easily ignored.
Thanks for the ground report Scott. Wish I were there….. 😉
HA! Can see Wife and me in that pic. Not telling you which ones.
Somebody posted the full video on another thread. A single Vet with a MAGA tee takes on the group of anti-American agitators… who, naturally, retreat into a full Ring Around The Rosy formation to protect whatever piece of crap that was in the middle… like a shrunken Pee-Pee after a dip in the river… The cop should have let the Vet continue to confront them. They’d all still be there right now in the middle of the street playing Ring Around The Rosy.
People will no doubt be disappointed if people don’t go to jail. I’ll be disappointed.
So that MAGA and the country can move forward, at the very least the impeachment threat must definitely end. It seems that Ratcliffe is suggesting that we will get that.
I’ll be angry. These people conducted a full frontal attack on the U.S. Constitution, which is a full frontal attack on every American. There is no other interpretation of what they tried to do. And we can all just imagine what they’ve been doing for all these years…
they’re offering to end a threat !!
for what ??
that we should just give them and their coup a pass ??
I’ve gotta disagree with the Congressman here.
It won’t be hard at all for the Democrats to do just that.
The Dems have never let logic, fairness, ethics, justice, or reality get in the way of a good political lynching before. There’s no reason for them to start now.
Donald Trump Retweet
Beautiful!
I see the POTUS has examination of using Executive Order, to put the question on the Census.
Doesn’t appear to be any legal reason why he couldn’t. One of those ‘stay tuned’ stories,….
Don’t overlook the possibility that McConnell may tell him “no.”
And great actor, BASED Randy Quaid!!!!!!!!
Here’s another great one from Randy:
For a Batsh*t Crazy Guy he sure does make a lot of sense.
Was this CTH-sourced video broadcast on OAN previously? I saw it broadcast on OAN earlier tonight. Interestingly, it doesn’t show on this version, but the one I saw on OAN fully credits “research by Conservative Treehouse” at the end. Alrighty then.
I posted this update on the other thread. I’ll post it here too. I tried all afternoon and this evening to post more information from D.C., but too many people are here and couldn’t get service. Anyway, met people from all over the country today – Texas, N.H., S.C., FL, DE, Ohio, etc. I have never seen so much red, white, and blue. I was in heaven.
We were packed in to hear Trump’s speech like sardines. What the pics do not show you is that there were thousands of people also under the trees and even in the trees. There were a lot of young people everywhere. People were so polite and respectful. They absolutely LOVE POTUS! There was a sea of red MAGA hats and Trump shirts. The crowd kept chanting, “Four more years.”
The salute to the military branches was awesome. It was the first time that anyone went into such depth on the Coast Guard history. It was so great to hear. The flyovers were simply amazing. I heard that the fireworks were great, but from where we were standing, we saw smoke. I heard they were beautiful but you had to be at the right angle. All in all, it was a very Patriotic Day. Have July 4th Treepers!
Thank you for the great report !
I was also amazed. Met people from WA, NV, ID, MO, TN, IL and TX. Loads of Patriots.
The stealth bomber flyover was AWESOME. It was hard to believe I actually saw that!
Awesome report thanks. My half-brother is in the Coast Guard and I felt really proud of him-and my BF who was in the artillery as well as all our great military.
A note on Coast Guard, it originated with Alexander Hamilton ordering the construction of revenue cutters. One of his first questions was whether they could be operated with smaller crews ( to save money).
In another thread Maquis posted a link to the latest Intellectual FrogLegs video. The title is “The Joy of Capitalism”. I should have gone to bed but stayed up to watch it. It’s hilarious and thought provoking. There were two statements by Joe Dan that I thought were really great. First, he said we don’t have income inequality, we have effort inequality. And regarding Dems calling for slavery reparations he said “they want people who never owned slaves to compensate people who were never slaves”. So true! https://intellectualfroglegs.com/
The number of young families got my attention too. It was a beautiful, awesome, inspiring event. I loved every minute. The best country in the planet. Thank God for 243 years.
I want a bumper sticker with every version of the American flag on it with the words “If any of these flags offend you, you’re in the wrong country”. Maybe a t-shirt too. 😁
A couple of years ago he ex-head of NSA was asked “what was the most effective actions that stoped the Iranian nuclear program?” His answer was “the assignations of the Iranian Scientists” (he suggested it was not the US, IE it was Mossad).
Here is an older video but the best I could find about Israel’s Mossad war against nuclear Middle East.
To help you to continue to celebrate our great nation, here’s a brand new episode of Intellectual Froglegs!
https://intellectualfroglegs.com/capitalism/
I am oxygen dependent and tried to find a way to take family to the Mall for the 4th. Could not hotel close enough. Settled for fireworks on JAX.
I am always impressed by how President Trump can play the D-Rats and media-rats.
For example, just by bringing in a couple of tanks as props for the military tribute, the D-Rats and media-rats were screaming that the parade was going to be like a USSR military parade, with tank columns, mobile missile launchers and goose-stepping armed troops. What was the actual parade? Well, to name a few out of many, there were high school marching bands, the Daughters of the American Revolution, representatives of each branch of the armed forces, various ethnic groups such as Taiwanese Americans, Sikh Americans, even Hari Krishnas and a cowboy posse mounted on horses. Basically, a composite of America.
Then with the speech, the D-Rats and media-rats were whining about taxpayer money being spent for President Trump to campaign(something THEY DO all the time). Instead, President Trump presented a history of the United States of America with key historical events, highlighted the branches of the military, acknowledged American exceptionalism in terms of contributions made by Americans to make the world a better place and personally acknowledged and introduce people at the event who made and are making contributions to humanity.
President Trump essentially said together, we as Americans can accomplish anything.
I like the way the branches of the service were represented by fly overs; everyone looking to the heavens because with the USA, the sky is the limit.
George Washington was called the father of our country in his era. I feel that President Trump is the father of our country in our era. God Bless President Trump and God Bless the United States of America. Happy Independence Day!
As I woke up, here in Europe, and checked the headlines it was all “orange man bad”. Then I opened RSBN and watched the speech, is my ears broken or was it “just” a celebration of the things that make you great? I didn’t hear any political statement, no jabs at the dems and no praise of your great president, but still my papers er filled with headlines that say it was just a Trump show.
As a veteran who have met some of your great soldiers, I think we could learn a lot about respecting the ones who serve. And finally your have a president who dares do that again
