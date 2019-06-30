Sunday June 30th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Which Gospel?
by Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
A friend asks: “Have you heard the good news?” and you reply: “What good news?” Naturally! All good news is not the same. Yet few people follow this procedure when they read in the Bible the phrase “the gospel” — which simply means “the good news.” They have been taught that “the gospel is the gospel” and “there is only one gospel,” but this is simply not so in the light of the Bible itself.
God has not proclaimed only one gospel, one item of good news, down through the ages, but many. He has qualified the word “gospel” by distinctive titles, just as a woman labels her preserves to distinguish the different goodies she has put up for the winter.
The “gospel of the kingdom” and the “gospel of the grace of God” are not the same, and certainly the “gospel of the circumcision” and the “gospel of the uncircumcision” are not the same.
When we come upon the phrase “the gospel” without any qualifying title, we should immediately ask: “Which gospel?” and invariably the context will provide the answer. Luke 9:6, for example, simply states that the twelve disciples went about “preaching the gospel,” but Verse 2 of the same chapter explains how the Lord had sent them “to preach the kingdom of God” — not the cross, but the kingdom, since He, the King, was in their midst. These disciples could not have engaged in “the preaching of the cross,” as Paul later did, for it was not until at least two years later that the Lord “began” to tell them how He must suffer and die (Matt. 16:21) and Peter “began to rebuke Him” (Ver. 22) and none of the twelve even understood what He was talking about (Luke 18:34).
But whereas “the gospel of the kingdom” had been committed to the twelve while Christ was on earth, “the preaching of the cross” (as good news) and “the gospel of the grace of God” was later committed to the Apostle Paul and to us (1 Cor. 1:18; Acts 20:24).
Today we do not proclaim the kingdom rights of Christ. Rather we proclaim “redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace” (Eph. 1:7).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/which-gospel/
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers!
Monday may be an interesting day in Hong Kong.
Monday will be the 22nd anniversary of the Brits handing Hong Kong over to the Mainland. Hong Kong pols attached to the Mainland and the Mainland Hong Kong minders are worried that the confluence of the anniversary with the still ongoing protests over the extradition bill will cause a mess as large or larger than the 1-million person demonstration earlier this month. It hasn’t helped that Hong Kong’s Mainland puppet Chief Executive has refused to throw out the extradition bill, just temporarily withdraw it for reconsideration. The bill is to be reintroduced and voted on again shortly.
The Hong Kong police have activated thousands of trained riot police, more are on standby in the adjoining Mainland and the PLA will send personnel if necessary. Attendance at the anniversary celebration in Hong Kong has been limited and there is a solid ring of security around the center where the celebration will be held.
The Mainland is getting upset with Hong Kong. It put up with the semiautonomy stuff as a spoonful of sugar to make the loss of Honk Kong a bit more easier for the Brits to swallow but it’s tired now. At some point the PLA might just march into Hong Kong and take it, as it threatened to do with the Brits. The PLA has been holding shows of strength aimed directly at the Hong Kong protestors and the city’s been told the Mainland isv going to build a military dock and supporting facilities there regardless of what the residents think, a reminder that the military will njot hesitate to use its forces to subdue the recalcitrant colony.
Let’s see what Monday brings.
M-kay no more dining in restaurants for me. No thank you. I am quite particular with the handling of food. 🧐
Sooooo…how’s the California National Guard gonna work this?
I chose not to post the photo. Viewing is not for everyone. Sad.
The martyr who gave us radiology: Visceral photos show the fatal wounds Thomas Edison’s assistant sustained trying to help develop X-rays
28 June 2019
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-7180945/X-rays-ravaged-Thomas-Edisons-assistants-hands-killed-him.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailus
Sorry, but this cracked me up! 😜 Burn out much?
Run for the hills! That video is spooooky.
