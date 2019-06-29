South Korea – President Trump Attends Blue House Reception and Dinner…

It’s looking like the handshake meeting between President Trump, South Korea’s Moon Jae-in and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un is going to happen. President Trump told traveling pool: “We’re gonna see. They’re working things out right now.” Apparently the details are in rapid resolve mode.

Traveling Press Pool – POTUS arrived on the grounds of South Korea’s blue house presidential palace at 8:05 PM and was greeted by President Moon Jae-in and the first lady. They walked through a manicured lawn lined with blue and red traditional lanterns under pine trees and up steps to a lawn in front of a tea house that hosts state dinners. Potus could be hear saying “It’s beautiful.” They were greeted on the lawn by members of the K-pop boy band Exo, South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha and former LPGA champion Se-ri Park at a cocktail reception where wine and orange juice were served. Potus said as he was introduced to the band that they’re “Very famous,” and asked, “Where’s Ivanka? … Ivanka was just talking about them.” Ivanka, dressed in light blue, smiled widely. Asked by Pres Moon whether she was a fan, she said yes. The band handed Potus and Ivanka albums. “Oh it’s signed,” Ivanka said. Potus also spoke at length with former LPGA champion Se-ri Park, and could be heard saying at one point “she’s gonna be my partner.” Asked about his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un at the DMZ tomorrow, he said: “We’re gonna see. They’re working things out right now.” He said he’d heard back from North Korea but did not elaborate. Potus and Moon entered the tea house for dinner around 8:30 p.m. Per embassy staff, POTUS was joined by Ivaknka, Jared Kushner, Secretaries Pompeo and Mnuchin, Ambassador Harry Harris for the meal, a traditional royal feast with 12 “banchan” or side dishes. On the South Korean side, Pres. Moon was to be joined by foreign minister Kang, national security advisor Chung Eui-Yong and others. (link)

