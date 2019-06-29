South Korea – President Trump Attends Blue House Reception and Dinner…

It’s looking like the handshake meeting between President Trump, South Korea’s Moon Jae-in and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un is going to happen. President Trump told traveling pool: “We’re gonna see. They’re working things out right now.” Apparently the details are in rapid resolve mode.
President Trump arrived with the U.S. entourage at the Blue House in South Korea, where a reception and dinner were planned by the host nation. LPGA champion Se-ri Park and members of the K-pop band Exo were also at the reception. Video:
After the reception the President and delegation had dinner hosted by President Moon Jae-in. The main dish was a sirloin steak made of US beef, accompanied by bulgogi sauce, pickled garlic leaves and other side dishes. There were also 12 cold Korean starters on the official menu including steamed sea urchin with tofu and pan-fried mung beans.
Traveling Press Pool – POTUS arrived on the grounds of South Korea’s blue house presidential palace at 8:05 PM and was greeted by President Moon Jae-in and the first lady. They walked through a manicured lawn lined with blue and red traditional lanterns under pine trees and up steps to a lawn in front of a tea house that hosts state dinners. Potus could be hear saying “It’s beautiful.”
They were greeted on the lawn by members of the K-pop boy band Exo, South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha and former LPGA champion Se-ri Park at a cocktail reception where wine and orange juice were served. Potus said as he was introduced to the band that they’re “Very famous,” and asked, “Where’s Ivanka? … Ivanka was just talking about them.”
Ivanka, dressed in light blue, smiled widely. Asked by Pres Moon whether she was a fan, she said yes. The band handed Potus and Ivanka albums.
“Oh it’s signed,” Ivanka said.
Potus also spoke at length with former LPGA champion Se-ri Park, and could be heard saying at one point “she’s gonna be my partner.”
Asked about his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un at the DMZ tomorrow, he said: “We’re gonna see. They’re working things out right now.” He said he’d heard back from North Korea but did not elaborate.
Potus and Moon entered the tea house for dinner around 8:30 p.m. Per embassy staff, POTUS was joined by Ivaknka, Jared Kushner, Secretaries Pompeo and Mnuchin, Ambassador Harry Harris for the meal, a traditional royal feast with 12 “banchan” or side dishes. On the South Korean side, Pres. Moon was to be joined by foreign minister Kang, national security advisor Chung Eui-Yong and others. (link)
Best president since Regan!
LOVED Reagan.
Applauded just about everything he did, but at some point, we gotta concede;
Different time, different era, and IMHO, in just his first 2 1/2 years, PDJT has shown the clear potential to surpass Reagan.
It DOESN’T take anything away from ‘Dutch’ (Reagans nickname) to recognise PDJT as “Best President EVAH!”
PDJT is ALREADY better than Reagan, as wonderful as Reagan was.
Reagan gave us O’Connor and Kennedy, the first amnesty bill and punted on tough decisions related to MAGAnomics to defer to supply-siders who focused on tax-cuts without protecting American manufactoring.
But Reagan was easily the SECOND best president of my lifetime!
Said it before but Reagan did play inside the establishment rules but accomplished great things, then again you had a semi rational D party.
What worked then would never work now and really PDJT is the only one with the balls to fight that establishment at this time.
Good point, sickconservative. “you had a semi rational D party”.
Exactly! exactly right!
I concur. BETTER than Reagan, and that’s saying something.
Yep, Reagan inherited a lake with a couple of pesky algae blooms. Trump got an open sewer that the entire world has been using with impunity since 1989!
I couldn’t have said it better!
Agreed.
Very well stated! I commend you…
Reagan was alright, but unlike Pres Trump who is his own man, Reagan was OWNED like all the other presidents in the past 6 decades. Additionally, though people avoid taking about it, even as President his Alzheimers was evident and he used to fall asleep in meetings, and forget parts of his speeches, where he was etc. During that time in his last four years it is said Nancy Reagan is the one who actually ran the White House, and Nancy was always a Democrat. So there is really no comparison – Trump is his own man, is not in the pocket of any special interest and is cunning and clever with tremendous intellect and real world business experience. That experience includes navigating around corrupt politicians all his life, NY mafia bosses, union strongholds, and the rats of all types that infest NYC business dealings and its subways. NO COMPARISON, SIMPLY THE BEST!!
Different time, era and circumstances. And, too soon to judge PDJT. After all, we’re only a little over 1/2 way thru his FIRST term, which in itself is hard to believe.
Reagan was one of a series,..a continuum.
Goldwater begat Reagan, begat Perot, begat Trump. Thats the way I look at it. Populist, economic Nationalist patriots, each in their own way. And, in a sense, each ‘paved the way’ for the next.
Embrace the MOVEMENT, and while recognising the leaders, and their accomplishments, remember a leader without a movement, is just a man taking a walk.
Our movement has been around well,..forever. It will be here to the ends of time. It is a striving for liberty, personal autonomy, individual responsibility. And against collectivism and the inherent tyrany that inevitably accompanies tyrany.
Put our faith in God, and persevere.
Best President in my lifetime!
I loved Regan also.
Better!
“Ivanka’s aide is an EXO fan. President Trump is a fan of Park Se-ri. Secretary of State Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin also attended the dinner today.”
CAN’T STAND Moon Jae-in. /he’s as dirty as the come. But I’m quite sure Trump already knows that. Thinking Trump did not give moon a heads up about his plans to meet Kim because Moon would have leaked to Xi Jinpin.
Translation: Ivanka is a fan of EXO. Trump is a fan of Pak. Today Secretary of Treasury Mnuchin and Secretary of State Pompeo attended the dinner.
In some ways, that is the funniest “throw your daughter under the bus” move I have ever seen. Ever. Ivanka is easily 10 years too old to actually be an EXO fan and may like a variety of other styles — but VSGPOTUSDJT gets one move from, “here are hottest band in Korea! Yay!” and instantly tosses Ivanka into the middle of it, with a curt “deal with it.”
It’s great training and I’m confident in her abilities, but I can just picture the scene on AF1 heading back: “Yeah, thanks, dad — I don’t know K-pop from popcorn.”
Trump has to be one of the greatest presidents we ever had. Another very successful trip, love the guy.
When does he sleep? He always seems to be on his best game, no matter how many miles he has flown, how many meetings he has attended, countries he has visited and how many important talks and dinners with world leaders he has been leading! He even visited with our troops on the way there. He is truly a man at home in his own skin, and a man of the people. So grateful to God for PDJT.
Ivanka!!!!!
She certainly knows how to fill a dress!
So did her mother, Ivana.
So did Michelle, ok Michelle filled two dresses.
President Trump and family have brought class and dignity back to the office of President of the United States of America. President Trump represents the BEST of the USA!
His is rough around the edges like a farmer, but the man is true.
HE is rough around the edges like a farmer, but he is true.
I fail the see the “rough edges” that so many people mention.
IMV, he is an extremely sophisticated individual, at ease in any situation and able to put others at ease. He can also discomfit those who need discomfiting.
You wrote: I fail the see the “rough edges” that so many people mention.
I totally agree. If President Trump is rough around the edges, I’m 20 grit sandpaper, graduate degree and all.
I’ve been in the psychological field for over 40 years. Having had the opportunity to meet President Trump before he got to be President and observing him over the past 3 years, I have seen a very amazing individual. He is a true text-book genius being able to maintain multiple lines of thought/perception simultaneously. In dealing with people, he has an amazing ability to blend in. Whether he is on a construction site or on the red carpet at an event, he belongs; he’s comfortable everywhere..
Some people complain about the way President Trump says things. Having dealt with all types of people over 40 years, I can assure you that President Trump is speaking directly to a large part of the population the way he phrases things. Just look at the YUGE crowd reaction when he makes an emphatic statement. I remember at the first campaign rally I attended where he said: “I will bomb the $hit out of ISIS(which he did) the crowd roared so loud the building shook for several minutes.
Every word President Trump speaks has intent and meaning. When he talks to crowds of thousands, it’s like he is talking directly to you. I can’t tell you how many times people, both men and women, yell out I Love you to President Trump during his rallies. It always happens.
If President Trump has rough edges, we need more rough edged people in the world. JMHO
LIKE…third time I have signed in….still can’t like..
Great post, FL_GUY.
(I’ve never been able to “like” comments, littleflower. 🤷🏻♀️)
LIKE *****
LikeLike
The rough edges are all the MSM sees.
Kitty Kat 👍👍
Thank you :-)). !!!!
Farmer? No, IMO.
He is from Queens, New York City.
He worked for-decades with the construction trades.
‘Nuff said.
It’s the New York City in him. I love it; I think it’s funny.
President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize! He’ll probably be happy though with being remembered as Donald Trump the Great / one of the greatest US Presidents of them all – as he said, George Washington is a hard act to follow as the 1st US President. Pres. Trump will also be reverentially remembered by those who know the real story as the US President who saved modern civilization from war and ruin.
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wow .. I’m surprised to hear that they’re expressing regret …lefties usually double down.
“pickled garlic leaves”?
Mm. Where do I get me some of that?
Another eventful and successful Trump Week, folks. And the week ain’t even over.
Oh.. and we still have fireworks to look forward to. Times like these it seems like every day is Christmas Eve…
mr.piddles,
Winning! On steroids!!!
President Trump has a stronger stomach than Bush 41, who ralfed all over the Japanese when they served him stir-fired broc-collie and Fido.
I was stationed in Korea. They eat dogs like chicken in that country.
So they upped their game to sea urchin?
LikeLike
Timing is everything. After the 20 clown two ring circus. G20 “you know who has taken charge” show. Piglosi cave. We move to the meet and greet “Tea at the DMZ””.” Maybe…
Hey where is Parteagirl. Lemon no sugar please.
Too much winning. NOT!
MAGA —> KAG
Art I am hoping so as well. Right now, having the sense that the Dragon is trying to discourage KJU from going based on a tweet that SD posted last night from I believe a China twitter account.
Loved the press conference by POTUS last night, btw. Keeps getting better and better, and with Turkey (Erdogan) he showed a level of detail and nuance he normally keeps to himself that helps confirm to me he is in control regarding geopolitics in general, including for the two Koreas.
Not wanting to miss a minute, I watched the press conference and before you know it, the sun was coming up and I went to bed.
The one thing that is totally predictable about Trump, is that he is going to be unpredictable. This was prominently on display yesterday when he tweeted about meeting Kim out of the blue. It was also on display when he did not retaliate against Iran.
So what is going on? These are power moves. When the enemy cannot figure out how you are going to respond or what is up your sleeve for the next move, they are going to be wary about anything they do because they could have totally miscalculated.
If you watch Trump closely, everything is about building and using power. Take the show Apprentice for example.. The show was about power and Trump was the star! The power to reward and the power to punish. Also expertise power. Other than clips on the internet, I have never watched the show.
Why does Trump want power? Because you always want to negotiate from a position of power. Trump creates the power from which he negotiates. This is why he is so incredibly effective.
When Trump holds a rally and packs the house and thousands are in the overflow area, it is a demonstration of power. When Trump has a chopper presser, it is a demonstration of power. Tweets? That is a lot of reward and punishment right there!
Trump is a power expert.
Working around Erdogen’s ego and cooling him off on ruling the next caliphate has been a victory we never would have seen with any other contender for our presidency. Now if the truth behind the Bashir Assad turmoil can be exposed (thank you to Zero, HRC, ValJar, Kerry-the-Berry and He-Whose-Name-Shall-Not-Be-Spoken), perhaps a more becalmed MIddle East can be part of the future.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t know, but have the retards in the mental kiddy pool associated PDJT’s thumbs up sign as some sort of hidden message yet? DGAF, if they do or they don’t!
I just love that it’s becoming known world wide as, “We support MAGA!” Damn, I love our President!
God speed, Sir! And may our LORD continue to watch over and bless everything you do!!!
Thought some might like this. I know I was curious:
Combine soy sauce, sugar, green onion, garlic, sesame seeds, sesame oil, and ground black pepper in a small bowl. Pour over beef. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight. Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat, and lightly oil the grate.
Beef Bulgogi Recipe – Allrecipes.com
https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/100606/beef-bulgogi/
Damn, Skippy,
Thought I was home for the weekend…now I gotta’ got to the grocery store.
(Thanks though.)
Haha. I can’t find Beef Bulgogi here locally. Might have to save that for another day.
kp, a great side for the Beef Bulgogi is another Asian dish, Scallion Pancakes. No, they aren’t like your traditional American pancake (contain no leavening agent)… more like an Asian tortilla (flour, little oil, water, salt and a bunch of finely chopped scallions. Delicious.
I note Simply Recipes, a site to which I subscribe includes a video for this delicious and simple “bread”…
https://www.simplyrecipes.com/recipes/scallion_pancakes/
Janie M,
Great Janie…back to the store…
ha, ha, thanks!
Enjoy, kp. 😉 Fortunately, it doesn’t require a lot of ingredients and it’s quick.
The one that got me rolling, about 20 years ago, was discovering how easy it was to do teppanyaki. Yes, even the sauces. They do it right in front of you and they put the raw ingredients inches away from you to inspect.
In case you were wondering, the “ginger sauce, for seafood and vegetables” is raw onion pureed in a blender with soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, and pureed ginger. “Mustard sauce, for steak and chicken” is Oriental hot mustard and soy sauce, with a bit of cream if you have it around. Besides what you see, the only tricky thing is that there’s generally both regular and garlic butter on the cart.
My mother was Japanese (native) so we rarely ate out at Japanese restaurants, she was frugal. I don’t believe she ever made teppanyaki, but she did make great sukiyaki, a delicious cold noodle soup (somen) in summer and my all time favorite – Omurice (fried ketchup rice) encased in an omelet. I also developed a fondness for cod and salmon roe (very expensive these days, however).
That looks YUM!
I copied the recipe to try it.
Skippy, I found one to save via a Korea woman and it is a wee bit different but both do the trick because we usually make China ribs as well. Didn’t realize that they were so in to beef by the recipes I did see. Make us hungry!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s what I always think, reading the menus…
That reminds me of when Jerry Falwell Jr. was campaigning with PDJT and he said that he was expecting to be fed all kinds of fancy food on Trump Force One, such as filet mignon,but all he got was Wendy’s hamburgers. :-))
I thought Monday was “steak night”?
I’m going to go out on a limb here and predict that the Korean war will end in a few hours.
I wonder if the MSM will report on it, if that happens.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s going to be a lot of mindless screeching. Prepare for it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
LOL!!!!!!!
Is it me or is Trump representing this country like a frigging BOSS!
He has had more high level high power high stakes dinners than the last two presidents combined.
He has done more to restore this country than any President in the last 50 years at least.
It’s Trump!
Paul, perhaps because he treats all as human beings and not putting himself up and above anyone and that makes him able to be received by many at home and abroad. A man of the people no matter where they are. Used to be what we called “good manners”.
LIKE *****
so why didn’t Melania go?
not that it’s any of my business
LikeLike
I don’t know. Maybe Barron needed some attention? Maybe Melania is tired. I don’t know how POTUS does it. I am tired just watching him. Meetings at night, dinners at all kinds of odd hours would certainly make me cranky.
annie, Melania has a lot of jobs that she handles and I think that is why. Also this is when schools are closed, so she would have more time for Barron as she is a great mother as well.
Well Melania is working on the July 4th party too.
Possible reasons:
1. This was a full-out business trip which required POTUS and team working all hours day and night.
2. It’s summer and Barron is home.
3. First Lady is working hard on July 4 event planning.
Maybe the same reason Sarah Sanders quit, to spend at least some time with the kid(s) before they grow up.
I don’t believe she goes to these; I think because it is all business. Notice there were no social festivities.
Seems that the Trumps get the most respect when they leave the USA. In 2020 I sure hope that changes 💯👍🏼🇺🇸💖
You’re obviously using what you see and hear in the media as your barometer for “respect.”
Don’t expect anything different from the sneering hate you now see if he wins in 2020. In fact, IMO, it will get worse.
This going to get the Korean War ended.
The MSM wil say: “Kim ends Korean war despite Trump’s influence..”
President Trump is hitting his stride now that that damn Special Counsel witch hunt is over! Just think what he could’ve achieved by now if he hadn’t had to contend with so much treason and treachery!
Does Trump need Congressional approval to end the Korean War?
No, because Congress never declared war in the first place. It was technically ‘just’ a military intervention under UN auspices. Could be a simple Executive Agreement under the second of PDJT’s three Executive Agreement authorities, as CiC per A2§2.1.
But, Kim might like some form of congressional resolution anyway. A Peace Pact would require simple majorities of both branches of congress, and could have the requisite exit proviso, unilateral termination if denuclearization meaning x does not occur within y timeframe. An extra carrot and stick.
It does appear like Kim will meet PDJT at DMZ. And, a handshake deal is still a deal in PDJT’s world. A handshake leading to formal end of Korean hostilities would be a fitting end to this successful trip, and prelude to Peninsula denuclearization. We can dream…
I know it’s not “dignified”, but I can just imagine Kim and Donald at the border looking at each other the way Groucho and Harpo did during their famous mirror scene in Duck Soup…and then slowly walking around while staring at each other so each one ends up on the other side. Heads would explode! Hail Fredonia!
If Kim and President Trump get to a substantial agreement, the second part of his life is gonna be a lot more FUN than the first part. As it will be for all in NK.
Plus he will go down in history as a great leader who brought great change and prosperity to NoKo.
Where’s Melania?
First Lady Melania?
Isn’t curious no one in the media asked that question? President Trump was available to answer their questions for an hour plus and at many other opportunities?
I hope our First Lady is enjoying some time with their son while on summer vacation from school.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Funny how Steve Bannon convinced so many people that the 2 people most responsible for PDJT’s election “will be his downfall”. When Stevie was out trashing candidate Trump and doing everything he could to defeat him, including stealing the nomination away from him after PDJT had already won the delegates needed, Ivanka and Jared were busting their butts working to allow their father/father-in-law to get the coronation he so deserved.
Bannon was brought on the campaign AFTER Teddy pulled his garbage at the national convention along with KellyAnne. This was the Trump campaign’s attempt to unify the party after the GOPe and Teddybear Cruz did everything they could to destroy his convention.
PDJT always rewards those who work for him. He brought some with talent (Sean Spicer, Priebus, Bannon, Conaway, etc.) into the White House. When those that leave on good terms (or in KellyAnne’s case, remain there) he speaks well of him.
But when that POS Bannon was fired, PDJT didn’t just repudiate him via twitter, he issued a press release denouncing the idiot from the WH. Bannon had leaked throughout his time at the WH and Javonka opposed him. So Bannon tried to destroy them in return….before, during and after his famous media tour after his termination where he worked against PDJT and his administration.
Fall for his lies all you want. But Ivanka and Jared had a large role to play in getting PDJT elected and in MAGA.
Just saying.
Steve Bannon is a patriot. He’s made mistakes like everyone has, but he played an essential role in getting Trump elected. He’s still holding up his end in fighting the globalist. He’s blamed for a lot of stuff others did. Some of what he said granted was hurtful, but true nonetheless. Many people continue to appreciate Bannon. We’ll see him again in 2020 fighting against corrupt incumbents to put people in who love this country.
You are incorrect regarding the role Bannon had or did not have in electing PDJT.
Unless you are calling PDJT a liar.
You sound deranged.
WRB – you’re right about it sounding deranged, but its strategic. Some poison is lethal even in the smallest doses.
Agreed.
AnotherView, you are just like a Democrat. You still dont understand what kind of man our President is so you underestimate him. There is one captain on this ship and it isnt Ivanka or Jared. Our President is not so weak willed as to allow anyone to steer his agenda other than himself. I find it quite remarkable that after all this time people still dont understand PDJT.
Jared and Ivanka have his back, he can trust them, which cannot be said of others that are around him.
Watching President Trump work his magic is pure joy!!! I tell my husband all the time, WHAT will WE do after 2024!!!? There can never be another to take his place! His determination, his willingness to fight the Swamp, Deep State and leftists crazies along side the Rhinos, is a sight to behold!
I need to thank God above everyday for letting me live long enough to witness all this…and besides Ronald Reagan, finally get a man worthy of my vote and the Presidency!
IMHO – our VSG PDJT will make so many changes (at home and worldwide) it will take a very long time for the ‘destroyers’ to reverse the changes (another 200 + years?). I know many want perp walks & other changes NOW, but POTUS knows how to prioritize. This happens first, and other things with some nudging, fall into place. Lots is happening, has happened & will happen – Never Fear!
Personally, I absolutely LOVE the action I can see and expect there is much happening I can’t see.
Yippee
Perp walks? LOL I want to see the Mall lined with gallows.
You know what ‘they’ say about seasons – a time for everything under the sun.
God is the quintessential ‘organizer’ of events
ha ha ha ha
What she said!!!
Remember there are huge plans for 4th of July on Thursday. Melanie is working on that celebration. I was going to go, (so excited by the Trump invite to all), but there will be so many people, there is 40% chance of rain, (hope God sends sunshine instead) and the subway will be jammed. I sooo want to go, but …on crutches…..It is too big a risk. Pouting.
President Trump is working hard to boost and balance the economies of the western world,
and communist china and the marxist democrat party are working hard to slow him down,
maintain Xi’s nefarious plans to put the CCP in control of the world economy and to infect
the world’s 5g technology with hard and soft backdoors to send the world’s data to CCP servers
and data banks.
Xi and the marxist democrat party are two pages of the same book.
I hope they had ketchup for that steak, and I hope it wasn’t Heinz.
What’s going on with Heinz?
Kerry’s wife is the Heinz family!
AFAIK Warren Buffet owns-Heinz and has for quite a while; he also bought Kraft and the company is now Kraft-Heinz
I used to like Kraft Dinner but now I find it to be horrible; it wasn’t me that changed, it was the KD – they changed the formula and now should be renamed Kraft Mush because the so-called macaroni turns to mush. In the past it didn’t do that.
I humbly disagree. Kraft MacnCheese is the Food of The Gods…and poor college students. I lived on it for years and am an expert. It’s The Cheesiest!
I would recommend cooking the noodles for a minute less than instructed. This is a beautiful thing because it gets to my belly even faster. In fact, don’t even look at the instructions. Test this delicacy with a simple fork. Remove to suit your texture.
Also, it can be just the starter for a host of wonderful starvation dishes. Ad hamburger. Or green beans. Or spinach. Or dandelions. Or canned mushrooms. Or my personal favorite….Fritos AND Doritos combined with a dash of cayenne pepper.
What time, eastern time zone, will Pres Trump and Kim Jong-un meet?
LikeLike
Ivanka Trump will be the first female President of The United States.
Trump/Pompeo 2024
LikeLike
