South Korea – President Trump Attends Blue House Reception and Dinner…

It’s looking like the handshake meeting between President Trump, South Korea’s Moon Jae-in and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un is going to happen. President Trump told traveling pool: “We’re gonna see. They’re working things out right now.” Apparently the details are in rapid resolve mode.

President Trump arrived with the U.S. entourage at the Blue House in South Korea, where a reception and dinner were planned by the host nation. LPGA champion Se-ri Park and members of the K-pop band Exo were also at the reception. Video:

After the reception the President and delegation had dinner hosted by President Moon Jae-in. The main dish was a sirloin steak made of US beef, accompanied by bulgogi sauce, pickled garlic leaves and other side dishes. There were also 12 cold Korean starters on the official menu including steamed sea urchin with tofu and pan-fried mung beans.

Traveling Press Pool – POTUS arrived on the grounds of South Korea’s blue house presidential palace at 8:05 PM and was greeted by President Moon Jae-in and the first lady. They walked through a manicured lawn lined with blue and red traditional lanterns under pine trees and up steps to a lawn in front of a tea house that hosts state dinners. Potus could be hear saying “It’s beautiful.”

They were greeted on the lawn by members of the K-pop boy band Exo, South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha and former LPGA champion Se-ri Park at a cocktail reception where wine and orange juice were served. Potus said as he was introduced to the band that they’re “Very famous,” and asked, “Where’s Ivanka? … Ivanka was just talking about them.”

Ivanka, dressed in light blue, smiled widely. Asked by Pres Moon whether she was a fan, she said yes. The band handed Potus and Ivanka albums.

“Oh it’s signed,” Ivanka said.

Potus also spoke at length with former LPGA champion Se-ri Park, and could be heard saying at one point “she’s gonna be my partner.”

Asked about his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un at the DMZ tomorrow, he said: “We’re gonna see. They’re working things out right now.” He said he’d heard back from North Korea but did not elaborate.

Potus and Moon entered the tea house for dinner around 8:30 p.m. Per embassy staff, POTUS was joined by Ivaknka, Jared Kushner, Secretaries Pompeo and Mnuchin, Ambassador Harry Harris for the meal, a traditional royal feast with 12 “banchan” or side dishes. On the South Korean side, Pres. Moon was to be joined by foreign minister Kang, national security advisor Chung Eui-Yong and others. (link)

    • Dutchman says:
      June 29, 2019 at 3:17 pm

      LOVED Reagan.
      Applauded just about everything he did, but at some point, we gotta concede;
      Different time, different era, and IMHO, in just his first 2 1/2 years, PDJT has shown the clear potential to surpass Reagan.
      It DOESN’T take anything away from ‘Dutch’ (Reagans nickname) to recognise PDJT as “Best President EVAH!”

      • albertus magnus says:
        June 29, 2019 at 3:30 pm

        PDJT is ALREADY better than Reagan, as wonderful as Reagan was.

        Reagan gave us O’Connor and Kennedy, the first amnesty bill and punted on tough decisions related to MAGAnomics to defer to supply-siders who focused on tax-cuts without protecting American manufactoring.

        But Reagan was easily the SECOND best president of my lifetime!

      • oldschool64 says:
        June 29, 2019 at 3:51 pm

        Yep, Reagan inherited a lake with a couple of pesky algae blooms. Trump got an open sewer that the entire world has been using with impunity since 1989!

      • simicharmed says:
        June 29, 2019 at 4:21 pm

        Very well stated! I commend you…

      • Esther says:
        June 29, 2019 at 5:17 pm

        Reagan was alright, but unlike Pres Trump who is his own man, Reagan was OWNED like all the other presidents in the past 6 decades. Additionally, though people avoid taking about it, even as President his Alzheimers was evident and he used to fall asleep in meetings, and forget parts of his speeches, where he was etc. During that time in his last four years it is said Nancy Reagan is the one who actually ran the White House, and Nancy was always a Democrat. So there is really no comparison – Trump is his own man, is not in the pocket of any special interest and is cunning and clever with tremendous intellect and real world business experience. That experience includes navigating around corrupt politicians all his life, NY mafia bosses, union strongholds, and the rats of all types that infest NYC business dealings and its subways. NO COMPARISON, SIMPLY THE BEST!!

        • Dutchman says:
          June 29, 2019 at 5:49 pm

          Different time, era and circumstances. And, too soon to judge PDJT. After all, we’re only a little over 1/2 way thru his FIRST term, which in itself is hard to believe.
          Reagan was one of a series,..a continuum.
          Goldwater begat Reagan, begat Perot, begat Trump. Thats the way I look at it. Populist, economic Nationalist patriots, each in their own way. And, in a sense, each ‘paved the way’ for the next.

          Embrace the MOVEMENT, and while recognising the leaders, and their accomplishments, remember a leader without a movement, is just a man taking a walk.

          Our movement has been around well,..forever. It will be here to the ends of time. It is a striving for liberty, personal autonomy, individual responsibility. And against collectivism and the inherent tyrany that inevitably accompanies tyrany.

          Put our faith in God, and persevere.

    • sarasotosfan says:
      June 29, 2019 at 3:50 pm

      Best President in my lifetime!

    • Nordic Breed says:
      June 29, 2019 at 4:31 pm

      I loved Regan also.

  2. sundance says:
    June 29, 2019 at 3:10 pm

    • emeraldcoaster says:
      June 29, 2019 at 3:40 pm

      “Ivanka’s aide is an EXO fan. President Trump is a fan of Park Se-ri. Secretary of State Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin also attended the dinner today.”

      • Esther says:
        June 29, 2019 at 5:23 pm

        CAN’T STAND Moon Jae-in. /he’s as dirty as the come. But I’m quite sure Trump already knows that. Thinking Trump did not give moon a heads up about his plans to meet Kim because Moon would have leaked to Xi Jinpin.

    • CarolinaKat says:
      June 29, 2019 at 3:49 pm

      Translation: Ivanka is a fan of EXO. Trump is a fan of Pak. Today Secretary of Treasury Mnuchin and Secretary of State Pompeo attended the dinner.

      • cthulhu says:
        June 29, 2019 at 10:28 pm

        In some ways, that is the funniest “throw your daughter under the bus” move I have ever seen. Ever. Ivanka is easily 10 years too old to actually be an EXO fan and may like a variety of other styles — but VSGPOTUSDJT gets one move from, “here are hottest band in Korea! Yay!” and instantly tosses Ivanka into the middle of it, with a curt “deal with it.”

        It’s great training and I’m confident in her abilities, but I can just picture the scene on AF1 heading back: “Yeah, thanks, dad — I don’t know K-pop from popcorn.”

  3. jjs says:
    June 29, 2019 at 3:11 pm

    Trump has to be one of the greatest presidents we ever had. Another very successful trip, love the guy.

  4. FL_GUY says:
    June 29, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    President Trump and family have brought class and dignity back to the office of President of the United States of America. President Trump represents the BEST of the USA!

    Liked by 20 people

    • sarasotosfan says:
      June 29, 2019 at 3:52 pm

      His is rough around the edges like a farmer, but the man is true.

      • sarasotosfan says:
        June 29, 2019 at 3:53 pm

        HE is rough around the edges like a farmer, but he is true.

        • Kitty-Kat says:
          June 29, 2019 at 4:39 pm

          I fail the see the “rough edges” that so many people mention.

          IMV, he is an extremely sophisticated individual, at ease in any situation and able to put others at ease. He can also discomfit those who need discomfiting.

          • FL_GUY says:
            June 29, 2019 at 5:14 pm

            You wrote: I fail the see the “rough edges” that so many people mention.

            I totally agree. If President Trump is rough around the edges, I’m 20 grit sandpaper, graduate degree and all.

            I’ve been in the psychological field for over 40 years. Having had the opportunity to meet President Trump before he got to be President and observing him over the past 3 years, I have seen a very amazing individual. He is a true text-book genius being able to maintain multiple lines of thought/perception simultaneously. In dealing with people, he has an amazing ability to blend in. Whether he is on a construction site or on the red carpet at an event, he belongs; he’s comfortable everywhere..

            Some people complain about the way President Trump says things. Having dealt with all types of people over 40 years, I can assure you that President Trump is speaking directly to a large part of the population the way he phrases things. Just look at the YUGE crowd reaction when he makes an emphatic statement. I remember at the first campaign rally I attended where he said: “I will bomb the $hit out of ISIS(which he did) the crowd roared so loud the building shook for several minutes.

            Every word President Trump speaks has intent and meaning. When he talks to crowds of thousands, it’s like he is talking directly to you. I can’t tell you how many times people, both men and women, yell out I Love you to President Trump during his rallies. It always happens.

            If President Trump has rough edges, we need more rough edged people in the world. JMHO

          • sarasotosfan says:
            June 29, 2019 at 6:23 pm

            The rough edges are all the MSM sees.

          • Sharon says:
            June 29, 2019 at 6:29 pm

            Kitty Kat 👍👍

        • GB Bari says:
          June 29, 2019 at 7:55 pm

          Farmer? No, IMO.

          He is from Queens, New York City.
          He worked for-decades with the construction trades.

          ‘Nuff said.

      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        June 29, 2019 at 11:07 pm

        It’s the New York City in him. I love it; I think it’s funny.

  5. nervecellguy says:
    June 29, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize! He’ll probably be happy though with being remembered as Donald Trump the Great / one of the greatest US Presidents of them all – as he said, George Washington is a hard act to follow as the 1st US President. Pres. Trump will also be reverentially remembered by those who know the real story as the US President who saved modern civilization from war and ruin.

    • Becky Pacey says:
      June 29, 2019 at 4:52 pm

      He may be really happy for us to remember him as VSG who MAGA! You know this family are always dressed to the T’s. Love all of them.

    • Esther says:
      June 29, 2019 at 5:27 pm

      The Nobel Peace Prize lost its prestige when it became as political as Hollowood’s Oscars. How can it be worth anything when it was given to the Kenyan imposter BEFORE he ever did a single thing to earn it. They are now publicly saying they regret giving the prize to Okenyan. Too late- he’s already soiled and denigrated its value.

  6. mr.piddles says:
    June 29, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    “pickled garlic leaves”?

    Mm. Where do I get me some of that?

    Another eventful and successful Trump Week, folks. And the week ain’t even over.

    Oh.. and we still have fireworks to look forward to. Times like these it seems like every day is Christmas Eve…

    • kp says:
      June 29, 2019 at 3:35 pm

      mr.piddles,

      Winning! On steroids!!!

    • Frankie says:
      June 29, 2019 at 5:26 pm

      President Trump has a stronger stomach than Bush 41, who ralfed all over the Japanese when they served him stir-fired broc-collie and Fido.

      I was stationed in Korea. They eat dogs like chicken in that country.

      So they upped their game to sea urchin?

  7. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    June 29, 2019 at 3:21 pm

    Timing is everything. After the 20 clown two ring circus. G20 “you know who has taken charge” show. Piglosi cave. We move to the meet and greet “Tea at the DMZ””.” Maybe…

    Hey where is Parteagirl. Lemon no sugar please.

    Too much winning. NOT!

    MAGA —> KAG

    • swimeasy says:
      June 29, 2019 at 4:25 pm

      Art I am hoping so as well. Right now, having the sense that the Dragon is trying to discourage KJU from going based on a tweet that SD posted last night from I believe a China twitter account.

  8. myrightpenguin says:
    June 29, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    Loved the press conference by POTUS last night, btw. Keeps getting better and better, and with Turkey (Erdogan) he showed a level of detail and nuance he normally keeps to himself that helps confirm to me he is in control regarding geopolitics in general, including for the two Koreas.

    • bertdilbert says:
      June 29, 2019 at 4:30 pm

      Not wanting to miss a minute, I watched the press conference and before you know it, the sun was coming up and I went to bed.

      The one thing that is totally predictable about Trump, is that he is going to be unpredictable. This was prominently on display yesterday when he tweeted about meeting Kim out of the blue. It was also on display when he did not retaliate against Iran.

      So what is going on? These are power moves. When the enemy cannot figure out how you are going to respond or what is up your sleeve for the next move, they are going to be wary about anything they do because they could have totally miscalculated.

      If you watch Trump closely, everything is about building and using power. Take the show Apprentice for example.. The show was about power and Trump was the star! The power to reward and the power to punish. Also expertise power. Other than clips on the internet, I have never watched the show.

      Why does Trump want power? Because you always want to negotiate from a position of power. Trump creates the power from which he negotiates. This is why he is so incredibly effective.

      When Trump holds a rally and packs the house and thousands are in the overflow area, it is a demonstration of power. When Trump has a chopper presser, it is a demonstration of power. Tweets? That is a lot of reward and punishment right there!

      Trump is a power expert.

    • rashomon says:
      June 29, 2019 at 4:35 pm

      Working around Erdogen’s ego and cooling him off on ruling the next caliphate has been a victory we never would have seen with any other contender for our presidency. Now if the truth behind the Bashir Assad turmoil can be exposed (thank you to Zero, HRC, ValJar, Kerry-the-Berry and He-Whose-Name-Shall-Not-Be-Spoken), perhaps a more becalmed MIddle East can be part of the future.

      It would help if the Muslim Brotherhood were identified as the terrorists they are and always have been. No nation can thrive when faced with such conflicts as experienced over the last century.

    • Carrie2 says:
      June 29, 2019 at 5:02 pm

      myright, our President has the skill of being informed about so much more than I can remember any other presidents and there have been many in my life so far. He knows how to connect with other leaders altho he knows they may not be responding to him but he knows who, what and how they are and this is important to protect our country, get prisoners returned, and SELL them a lot of goodies.

  9. kp says:
    June 29, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    Love the photo of the band. Not ’cause I love boy bands or pretty much ANY bands these days (gimmee that ole’ time Rock & Roll), but because they’re all giving the ‘Thumbs Up’ sign.

    Don’t know, but have the retards in the mental kiddy pool associated PDJT’s thumbs up sign as some sort of hidden message yet? DGAF, if they do or they don’t!

    I just love that it’s becoming known world wide as, “We support MAGA!” Damn, I love our President!

    God speed, Sir! And may our LORD continue to watch over and bless everything you do!!!

  10. Skippy says:
    June 29, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    Thought some might like this. I know I was curious:

    Combine soy sauce, sugar, green onion, garlic, sesame seeds, sesame oil, and ground black pepper in a small bowl. Pour over beef. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight. Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat, and lightly oil the grate.
    Beef Bulgogi Recipe – Allrecipes.com
    https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/100606/beef-bulgogi/

    • kp says:
      June 29, 2019 at 3:38 pm

      Damn, Skippy,

      Thought I was home for the weekend…now I gotta’ got to the grocery store.

      (Thanks though.)

      • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
        June 29, 2019 at 3:46 pm

        Haha. I can’t find Beef Bulgogi here locally. Might have to save that for another day.

      • Janie M. says:
        June 29, 2019 at 4:15 pm

        kp, a great side for the Beef Bulgogi is another Asian dish, Scallion Pancakes. No, they aren’t like your traditional American pancake (contain no leavening agent)… more like an Asian tortilla (flour, little oil, water, salt and a bunch of finely chopped scallions. Delicious.
        I note Simply Recipes, a site to which I subscribe includes a video for this delicious and simple “bread”…
        https://www.simplyrecipes.com/recipes/scallion_pancakes/

        • kp says:
          June 29, 2019 at 8:24 pm

          Janie M,

          Great Janie…back to the store…

          ha, ha, thanks!

          • Janie M. says:
            June 29, 2019 at 8:37 pm

            Enjoy, kp. 😉 Fortunately, it doesn’t require a lot of ingredients and it’s quick.

            Like

            • cthulhu says:
              June 29, 2019 at 10:42 pm

              The one that got me rolling, about 20 years ago, was discovering how easy it was to do teppanyaki. Yes, even the sauces. They do it right in front of you and they put the raw ingredients inches away from you to inspect.

              In case you were wondering, the “ginger sauce, for seafood and vegetables” is raw onion pureed in a blender with soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, and pureed ginger. “Mustard sauce, for steak and chicken” is Oriental hot mustard and soy sauce, with a bit of cream if you have it around. Besides what you see, the only tricky thing is that there’s generally both regular and garlic butter on the cart.

              • Janie M. says:
                June 29, 2019 at 11:09 pm

                My mother was Japanese (native) so we rarely ate out at Japanese restaurants, she was frugal. I don’t believe she ever made teppanyaki, but she did make great sukiyaki, a delicious cold noodle soup (somen) in summer and my all time favorite – Omurice (fried ketchup rice) encased in an omelet. I also developed a fondness for cod and salmon roe (very expensive these days, however).

    • Kitty-Kat says:
      June 29, 2019 at 4:59 pm

      That looks YUM!

      I copied the recipe to try it.

    • Carrie2 says:
      June 29, 2019 at 5:04 pm

      Skippy, I found one to save via a Korea woman and it is a wee bit different but both do the trick because we usually make China ribs as well. Didn’t realize that they were so in to beef by the recipes I did see. Make us hungry!

    • littleflower481 says:
      June 29, 2019 at 5:36 pm

      sounds really good…

    • Mr. Morris says:
      June 29, 2019 at 5:40 pm

      I have had beef bulgogi at a Korean restaurant. It was delicious.

  11. Jeff says:
    June 29, 2019 at 3:43 pm

    I couldn’t be a politician. All that weird stuff one must eat for courtesy’s sake…. Just give me a damn cheeseburger. Make it a bacon cheeseburger.

  12. Joemama says:
    June 29, 2019 at 3:44 pm

    I’m going to go out on a limb here and predict that the Korean war will end in a few hours.

    I wonder if the MSM will report on it, if that happens.

    • barnabusduke says:
      June 29, 2019 at 4:27 pm

      I saw that mentioned in an earlier thread. I too hope that this is what happens at the meeting! If it does, I’m going to go out on my porch to listen for the sound of liberal heads exploding! Here’s hoping and Praying!!!

  13. CarolinaKat says:
    June 29, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    What will the Democrats do when Trump makes peace in the Koreas, settles the trade dispute with China, and comes back the clear winner at the G20?

    There’s going to be a lot of mindless screeching. Prepare for it.

  14. Marka3 (@SafeSpcIntruder) says:
    June 29, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    The media will say that Trump is colluding with Kim to steal the next election!

  15. Paul Tibbets says:
    June 29, 2019 at 4:11 pm

    Is it me or is Trump representing this country like a frigging BOSS!

    He has had more high level high power high stakes dinners than the last two presidents combined.

    He has done more to restore this country than any President in the last 50 years at least.

  16. merlintobie says:
    June 29, 2019 at 4:14 pm

    so why didn’t Melania go?

    not that it’s any of my business

  17. Tiffthis says:
    June 29, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    Seems that the Trumps get the most respect when they leave the USA. In 2020 I sure hope that changes 💯👍🏼🇺🇸💖

    • GB Bari says:
      June 29, 2019 at 8:12 pm

      You’re obviously using what you see and hear in the media as your barometer for “respect.”

      Don’t expect anything different from the sneering hate you now see if he wins in 2020. In fact, IMO, it will get worse.

  18. 4EDouglas says:
    June 29, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    This going to get the Korean War ended.
    The MSM wil say: “Kim ends Korean war despite Trump’s influence..”

  19. FairestWitness says:
    June 29, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    President Trump is hitting his stride now that that damn Special Counsel witch hunt is over! Just think what he could’ve achieved by now if he hadn’t had to contend with so much treason and treachery!

  20. clulessgrandpa says:
    June 29, 2019 at 4:40 pm

    Does Trump need Congressional approval to end the Korean War?

    • ristvan says:
      June 29, 2019 at 4:49 pm

      No, because Congress never declared war in the first place. It was technically ‘just’ a military intervention under UN auspices. Could be a simple Executive Agreement under the second of PDJT’s three Executive Agreement authorities, as CiC per A2§2.1.

      But, Kim might like some form of congressional resolution anyway. A Peace Pact would require simple majorities of both branches of congress, and could have the requisite exit proviso, unilateral termination if denuclearization meaning x does not occur within y timeframe. An extra carrot and stick.

  21. ristvan says:
    June 29, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    It does appear like Kim will meet PDJT at DMZ. And, a handshake deal is still a deal in PDJT’s world. A handshake leading to formal end of Korean hostilities would be a fitting end to this successful trip, and prelude to Peninsula denuclearization. We can dream…

    • CorwinAmber says:
      June 29, 2019 at 4:54 pm

      I know it’s not “dignified”, but I can just imagine Kim and Donald at the border looking at each other the way Groucho and Harpo did during their famous mirror scene in Duck Soup…and then slowly walking around while staring at each other so each one ends up on the other side. Heads would explode! Hail Fredonia!

    • Kitty-Kat says:
      June 29, 2019 at 5:09 pm

      If Kim and President Trump get to a substantial agreement, the second part of his life is gonna be a lot more FUN than the first part. As it will be for all in NK.

      Plus he will go down in history as a great leader who brought great change and prosperity to NoKo.

  22. marywilbur says:
    June 29, 2019 at 4:51 pm

    Where’s Melania?

    • sunnyflower5 says:
      June 29, 2019 at 5:56 pm

      First Lady Melania?
      Isn’t curious no one in the media asked that question? President Trump was available to answer their questions for an hour plus and at many other opportunities?

      I hope our First Lady is enjoying some time with their son while on summer vacation from school.

    • GB Bari says:
      June 29, 2019 at 8:26 pm

      She is home with Barron and busy preparing for the Yuge celebration on July 4th.

  23. AnotherView says:
    June 29, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    Who is 1st lady? Ivanka or Melania? Frankly, I’m sick of Ivanka and Jared parked up in the Oval Office and following Trump everywhere. They should be at home raising their 3 kids. In my view, those two are the going to be the downfall of Trump, not muh Russia. Trump has already walked back on too much due to them whispering in his ear. It’s really pissing me off.

    • Albertus Magnus says:
      June 29, 2019 at 5:20 pm

      Funny how Steve Bannon convinced so many people that the 2 people most responsible for PDJT’s election “will be his downfall”. When Stevie was out trashing candidate Trump and doing everything he could to defeat him, including stealing the nomination away from him after PDJT had already won the delegates needed, Ivanka and Jared were busting their butts working to allow their father/father-in-law to get the coronation he so deserved.

      Bannon was brought on the campaign AFTER Teddy pulled his garbage at the national convention along with KellyAnne. This was the Trump campaign’s attempt to unify the party after the GOPe and Teddybear Cruz did everything they could to destroy his convention.

      PDJT always rewards those who work for him. He brought some with talent (Sean Spicer, Priebus, Bannon, Conaway, etc.) into the White House. When those that leave on good terms (or in KellyAnne’s case, remain there) he speaks well of him.

      But when that POS Bannon was fired, PDJT didn’t just repudiate him via twitter, he issued a press release denouncing the idiot from the WH. Bannon had leaked throughout his time at the WH and Javonka opposed him. So Bannon tried to destroy them in return….before, during and after his famous media tour after his termination where he worked against PDJT and his administration.

      Fall for his lies all you want. But Ivanka and Jared had a large role to play in getting PDJT elected and in MAGA.

      Just saying.

      • Esther says:
        June 29, 2019 at 6:04 pm

        Steve Bannon is a patriot. He’s made mistakes like everyone has, but he played an essential role in getting Trump elected. He’s still holding up his end in fighting the globalist. He’s blamed for a lot of stuff others did. Some of what he said granted was hurtful, but true nonetheless. Many people continue to appreciate Bannon. We’ll see him again in 2020 fighting against corrupt incumbents to put people in who love this country.

        • albertus magnus says:
          June 29, 2019 at 6:30 pm

          You are incorrect regarding the role Bannon had or did not have in electing PDJT.

          Unless you are calling PDJT a liar.

    • WRB says:
      June 29, 2019 at 5:38 pm

      You sound deranged.

    • john says:
      June 29, 2019 at 6:21 pm

      AnotherView, you are just like a Democrat. You still dont understand what kind of man our President is so you underestimate him. There is one captain on this ship and it isnt Ivanka or Jared. Our President is not so weak willed as to allow anyone to steer his agenda other than himself. I find it quite remarkable that after all this time people still dont understand PDJT.

    • Becky Pacey says:
      June 29, 2019 at 7:44 pm

      Jared and Ivanka have his back, he can trust them, which cannot be said of others that are around him.

  24. Blind no Longer says:
    June 29, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    Watching President Trump work his magic is pure joy!!! I tell my husband all the time, WHAT will WE do after 2024!!!? There can never be another to take his place! His determination, his willingness to fight the Swamp, Deep State and leftists crazies along side the Rhinos, is a sight to behold!
    I need to thank God above everyday for letting me live long enough to witness all this…and besides Ronald Reagan, finally get a man worthy of my vote and the Presidency!

    • ms Idaho says:
      June 29, 2019 at 5:31 pm

      IMHO – our VSG PDJT will make so many changes (at home and worldwide) it will take a very long time for the ‘destroyers’ to reverse the changes (another 200 + years?). I know many want perp walks & other changes NOW, but POTUS knows how to prioritize. This happens first, and other things with some nudging, fall into place. Lots is happening, has happened & will happen – Never Fear!
      Personally, I absolutely LOVE the action I can see and expect there is much happening I can’t see.
      Yippee

    • trumppatriot says:
      June 29, 2019 at 5:45 pm

      What she said!!!

      Remember there are huge plans for 4th of July on Thursday. Melanie is working on that celebration. I was going to go, (so excited by the Trump invite to all), but there will be so many people, there is 40% chance of rain, (hope God sends sunshine instead) and the subway will be jammed. I sooo want to go, but …on crutches…..It is too big a risk. Pouting.

  25. 335blues says:
    June 29, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    President Trump is working hard to boost and balance the economies of the western world,
    and communist china and the marxist democrat party are working hard to slow him down,
    maintain Xi’s nefarious plans to put the CCP in control of the world economy and to infect
    the world’s 5g technology with hard and soft backdoors to send the world’s data to CCP servers
    and data banks.
    Xi and the marxist democrat party are two pages of the same book.

  26. Birddog639 says:
    June 29, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    I hope they had ketchup for that steak, and I hope it wasn’t Heinz.

    • TreeClimber says:
      June 29, 2019 at 6:52 pm

      What’s going on with Heinz?

      • Becky Pacey says:
        June 29, 2019 at 7:39 pm

        Kerry’s wife is the Heinz family!

        • Kitty-Kat says:
          June 29, 2019 at 8:37 pm

          AFAIK Warren Buffet owns-Heinz and has for quite a while; he also bought Kraft and the company is now Kraft-Heinz

          I used to like Kraft Dinner but now I find it to be horrible; it wasn’t me that changed, it was the KD – they changed the formula and now should be renamed Kraft Mush because the so-called macaroni turns to mush. In the past it didn’t do that.

          • VinceWhirlwind says:
            June 29, 2019 at 8:58 pm

            I humbly disagree. Kraft MacnCheese is the Food of The Gods…and poor college students. I lived on it for years and am an expert. It’s The Cheesiest!

            I would recommend cooking the noodles for a minute less than instructed. This is a beautiful thing because it gets to my belly even faster. In fact, don’t even look at the instructions. Test this delicacy with a simple fork. Remove to suit your texture.

            Also, it can be just the starter for a host of wonderful starvation dishes. Ad hamburger. Or green beans. Or spinach. Or dandelions. Or canned mushrooms. Or my personal favorite….Fritos AND Doritos combined with a dash of cayenne pepper.

  27. visage13 says:
    June 29, 2019 at 6:04 pm

    What time, eastern time zone, will Pres Trump and Kim Jong-un meet?

  28. VinceWhirlwind says:
    June 29, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    Get used to seeing the beautiful and talented Ivanka and her husband. She’s at these high level functions for a reason. She’s in training. Not that she needs it, I was a fan of The Apprentice because of her. She’s every bit as tough as her father. They will be the next First Family.

    Ivanka Trump will be the first female President of The United States.

    Trump/Pompeo 2024

  29. Pyrthroes says:
    June 29, 2019 at 11:22 pm

    Though numerous sources have surely made it plain, we missed it: Where’s Melania?

