June 29th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #891

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
USA * 🇺🇸 * 5 more days til 4th of July * 🇺🇸 * USA (493 more Days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”You are my hiding place; You shall preserve me from trouble;
You shall surround me with songs of deliverance. “ 🌟
-— Psalm 32:7
————-
>> Sat–President Trump at G-20–pray for good health, zero scheming, two-timing, backstabbing of “allies” and 24/7 protection for Pres. Trump, Team, USSS, and all transportations.
>> G-20/Sat last of the bilats— Xi, Erdogan, presser, and flight to Seoul
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for safe traveling around Japan and to Seoul on Sat. for President & MAGA Team
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to bumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, tumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf. 😉
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— Iran and China to lose their power of aggression
— Canada and Fake Congress to ratify USMCA soon
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for our American WALL – for Guardian Angels at our southern Border
— for Mexico to keep their word in stopping invasion of America
— number of invaders be diminished
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs–for plenty of rest and guardian angels all around them
— for all America’s kids, esp 5 yr old Landen–protection
— 🇺🇸 America The Beautiful 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 ”We’ve made other countries rich while the wealth, strength, and confidence of our country has disappeared over the horizon.” -–(2017 Inaugural Address)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————————————————————————–
🇺🇸 -Honoring Flag Week thru July 4th—trivia:
Old Glory was the nickname of a specific U.S. Flag — that owned by sea captain William Driver. He was given the flag by his mother and other women in his hometown of Salem. He named it Old Glory upon seeing it flying on his ship’s mast in 1831, and continued to display it outside his home.
———————————————————————————————————————
🦅“Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.” ”
🦅 “You will not fear the terror of night, nor the arrow that flies by day,”
🦅 “For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways;
……Ps 91:1-2, 5, 11
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday June 29, 2019—–
Amen Grandma. Thank you.
Amen.
FAKE Congress: Perfect.
Amen.
While watching Bride of Skeletor aka Judy WoodRough on the PBS ‘Newshour’, she and her co-clowns were pretty certain the ‘rayciss Jamaican’ aka Kamala, stole the debate show.
Might she be the chosen one for June, or will the Bidet – Obama (Mooshell) ticket get announced in time for the Independence Day weekend?
Musings…
On behalf of all Treepers everywhere, we thank you, kp, for watching PBS and listening to NPR and reporting back — so we don’t have to. Your place in heaven is reserved. BTW — I was convinced that Michelle was ‘the chosen one’. And she still could be. It depends on AG Barr and Mr. Durham.
livefreeordieguy,
Ha, ha, thanks. Seriously though, They could still pull the Biden/oBama ticket out of their posteriors to get the chosen one back in the House as the ‘First LadyMan’ of Mooshell…
Does that make sense? I wouldn’t put anything past the wanna’be powers that be.
Mr. Heinz.
Isn’t Judy WoodRough the Coca Cola heiress of the Atlanta WoodRoughs?👌
OMG….I couldn’t stop laughing! “One is exhausted, the other is nuts” LOL
They all take themselves so seriously and POTUS in a couple of words just destroys.
Trump states a brutal truth. Love it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
AFTER some vey important meetings” COULD be interpreted as a slight, as in “then I’ll do this UNimportant or LESS important meeting, at the DMZ.
HE IS MAJOR TROLLING
Often we’ve seen videos posted which have little to do with topics at hand. The following is relevant to our current social circumstances – especially in light of the Dem platforms. Perhaps you didn’t appreciate Rush (the Canadian rock band) but this song means more now than ever.
“The Trees” lyrics (Rush/Hemispheres/1978) were written by Neil Peart, who, at the time, was heavily influenced by Ayn Rand. The lyrics are, to this day, quite profound:
There is unrest in the Forest
There is trouble with the trees
For the Maples want more sunlight
And the Oaks ignore their pleas.
The trouble with the Maples
(And they’re quite convinced they’re right)
They say the Oaks are just too lofty
And they grab up all the light
But the Oaks can’t help their feelings
If they like the way they’re made
And they wonder why the Maples
Can’t be happy in their shade?
There is trouble in the Forest
And the creatures all have fled
As the Maples scream ‘Oppression!’
And the Oaks, just shake their heads
So the Maples formed a Union
And demanded equal rights
‘The Oaks are just too greedy
We will make them give us light’
Now there’s no more Oak oppression
For they passed a noble law
And the trees are all kept equal
By hatchet,
Axe,
And saw…
Rush is right 99.7% of the time [both Rush’s].
I love’m both! 🙂
I don’t know if Ayn Rand would have considered it a “noble law.” Conceptually however, Cygnus Book II, Hemispheres is a perfect description of today’s split between the Left and the Right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Considering that this was written pre-internet, they didn’t write /s after “noble.”
Shouldn’t the WH press contact in the post be updated since out beloved Sarah has moved on?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s official on July 1, I think. That’s when Grisham officially takes over (even though she’s on the Japan trip now and I think Sarah is not).
That may be a more appropriate time. I just had been reading that she had made her goodbyes. Sure do hate to see her go, but I’m excited about her new opportunities.
Yeah, I think she will do great once she leaves the WH. We will miss her!
40 million illegal aliens would represent the largest and most loyal voting block in history, if only the Democrats can figure out a way to get them all voting in our elections. Of course, many are already voting.
So, this is my analysis of what transpired the other night on the debate stage.
The Marxists know no self-respecting American would vote for any of them. OK, the brain dead millennials. And everyone in a University setting.
So, they have been working to cram the population of illegals as much as possible, pander to them all and whether any vote for them or not, the Dimms will use the popularion in the suburban and urban centers to stuff as many ballaots as humanly possible.
Hence, they offer the crazy free healthcare for illegals at the expense of Americans. Keep them coming over the border until 2020.
WSB,
Scary. Liberal logic, but scary.
I simply cannot think of any other reason these idiots would openly admit on national TV to overthrowing the American people otherwise.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WSB,
maybe ’cause they knew only 127 people were watching? They’re talking to UniGlobalists via the presstitutes the world over? “Send more money to the coyotes and border crashing org’s. We need to finish this up?”
The live audience seemed like a plant too (not just their collective IQ) I mean, plant in that they yelled “Yeah” over so many stoopid ideas. Weird times, WSB, weird times.
Indeed, and yes, that could completely be the other reason. And remember, the fake polling for Hillary kept the donors sending in checks. The other idiots.
The latest. POTUS talks about XI meeting as he heads to meeting with Erdogan. Text below.
https://publicpool.kinja.com/subject-travel-pool-8-potus-erdogan-bilat-potus-co-1835965005
POTUS said he had a “very good meeting with President Xi of China” but declined to confirm that there was a deal.
Meeting was “excellent.” Talks are “right back on track.”
POTUS said Xi will be putting out a statement, and POTUS will be making a statement 3:30
(Trump presser at 3:30pm local, I think. 2:30am Eastern USA).
Just checked. POTUS presser scheduled for 2:25am Eastern USA. So in about 2 hours from now.
Whatever he does, it will be the best that can be done for the USA – and the most that has been done in modern Presidential history.
I love our President Trump. God bless him, and I hope the bastards who try to undermine him know how deeply many of us support him. They got nuthin’. MAGA!
God bless POTUS. MAGA all the way!
G20👇
David Nakamura
@DavidNakamura
Trump says “we had a really good meeting…perhaps better than expected” with China’s Xi and says “we’re right back on track” in trade talks. “The negotiations are continuing.” Trump says he’ll provide more details at news conference
Next, DJT press conference
Xi looked really shook in the limited amount of coverage I’ve seen. He and his country have gotten fat off hapless politicians whose loyalties were confused at the very least. Certainly not the case today. His swagger is gone though, no question. He looks like a man who has some work to do, and he knows it. China’s belligerence with the world has bought him no friends. We will just have to see how he recalibrates.
A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump from allocating military funds to build a border wall. The permanent injunction was issued on Friday evening by US District Judge Haywood Gilliam in California.
https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/450987-judge-permanently-blocks-trump-from-using-billions-in-military-funds
On to next appeal
“Judge Gilliam has made his decision, let him enforce it.”
A US District Court’s opinion is really moot because it has no power to enforce its edict; it is an interpretive not a legislative body.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Took the words right out of my mouth!
The photo of “Judge” Haywood Gilliam is straight out of an Amos ‘n Andy barber shop scene. His resume cries out affirmative action run amok yet again. Affirmative action is a self propagating plague akin to the 1960 Steve McQueen film “The Blob”. Obama appoints Gilliam and so on and so on.👌
North Korea calls Trump invite to meet Kim at DMZ over weekend ‘interesting’
This Japan Times reporter has a theory that the President’s tweet was not all that spontaneous, but was planned.
I take that to mean that everyone else was surprised, and it doesn’t take a genius to think it was planned.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2019/06/29/asia-pacific/politics-diplomacy-asia-pacific/surprise-move-trump-says-hopes-meet-north-koreas-kim-dmz-weekend/#.XRbuVcoRWhC
I suspect it IS a surprise to those who hate and don’t ‘get’ DJT and never have.
And they may be gobsmacked, shortly.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Putin interview (6:47)
Not sure about this one.
Someone let me know when all the prime time Fox programs stop showing endless clips from the demonrat debates. I purposely avoided those clown car spectacles, don’t need any replays of them. This crowd of neo-marxists does give credence to the theory that aliens have invaded human bodies and live among us. 😳
Fox News has been lost since the election, I never watch it anymore. I’m trying to watch the Press Conference here in a few minutes, so I went to Fox’s youtube channel and it’s full of critical crap of the President or just outright nonsense. Fox news is owned by liberals, and almost eveyrone that works there is a liberal who can’t stand the President. I refuse to support them with my money or my eyeballs on their advertisements.
They were lost since long before the election, they are just exposing themselves more and more.
Just like nevertrumpers and rinos.
FAKE Conservative,
just like FAKE news.
I hope personalities from Fox News read the comments posted here at the CTH because I am with you. Fox News is not only anti-Trump, and unfairly Liberal balanced, it’s a Murdoch Brothers propaganda machine.
I refuse to watch it anymore.
Likewise.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Did he mean to say CROWN prince instead of CLOWN prince?
Careful, bud. Could get kashogi’d.
Like SA version of arkanticide?
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Kono Taro is the Japanese minister of foreign affairs. He tweeted a picture and captioned it, 目の前で突然の米中首脳会, which just means ‘Suddenly US-China summit in front of you. He is a diplomat. Not going to give anything shade.
Daaaaaad!! Grandpa got out again!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/06/breaking-video-jimmy-carter-says-trump-is-an-illegitimate-president-put-in-office-by-russia/
Insane! Someone put a nickel in Jimmy again.
So here’s a question for CTH lawyers:
Kamala Harris, as far as this layman can tell is not a natural born Citizen. She was born in 1964 to two (2) non-U.S. citizens. That makes her a STATUTORY U.S. citizen and only eligible for voted jobs according to Article I of the U.S. constitution.
If this is correct, how can we prevent her for running for president? Can citizens file a lawsuit against her for running for an office she doesn’t have a right to hold. Can nothing be done, unless she wins the presidency?
Ristvan has shut this argument down previously.
I think the upshot is that since she was born on USA soil, she’s a full natural-born citizen. Something like this.
I don’t think there is any valid “BIrther” angle as regards her.
Harris is a citizen, but not a natural born citizen. We seem to have this argument all of the time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of the around ten times the Founding Fathers referenced citizen in the United States Constitution only one time and one time only did they use the term Natural Born citizen which was in the qualifications for President, so clearly they meant something different from merely a citizen. For example, they did not use Natural Born for a Senator.
Per the nomenclature used at the time of the Founding Fathers, Natural Born meant born in a nation of two citizen parents. This is per Vatel’s Law of Nations of which Jefferson actually had his own personal copy.
If the Founding Fathers had just meant merely born in America (which would include “anchor babies”) or born of an America mother only, they would have simply said that rather than using the more specific and higher bar of Natural Born.
Gregory, that is my understanding as well. Ristvan always brings up the Wong Ark case, which after reading through the opinion, the court determines that he is a citizen. However, although they reference the term natural born citizen, they do not consider him natural born…only a citizen.
But everytime I bring this up to Ristvan, he ignores me. So, there we are.
https://nextshark.com/man-responsible-birthright-citizenship-chinese-american/
No one shuts down (silences) anything. Maybe God, but that’s it. And even Federal Judges are wrong sometimes. In fact, they seem to be wrong a lot.
The Framers did not adopt Hamilton’s “born a citizen” requirement, instead they adopted the “natural born citizen” requirement.
If she was born in the USA she is eligible. Let’s not waste time talking about this. Hillary will take her out anyway before the President has a chance. The Dems are desperate to find their road kill.
Its irrelevant WHO the Dems put up;
PDJT said that in 2016, he would have preferred to run against Crazy Bernie.
I was actually thinking that at the time, myself.
Well, in 2020 ALL the Candidates are Crazy Bernie Sanders.
A Conservative Nationalist/Populist vs. a Conmunist/populist. The perfect contest, and THATS what we are going to get, this time around no matter who they put up.
HOW can ANY candidate that wins the nomination ‘pivot to the center’after they get the nomination, for the general and are any ‘moderates’going to be fooled by that?
From what I can tell from a legal perspective she is not eligible. But after Obama…hey, we might as well have a illegal from Nigeria run for POTUS – all heshe would have to do it look and sound good and promise everything for everyone.
Actually, it MIGHT be a useful argument for pointing out how stupid birthright citisenship is.
Just because someone is birthed on American soil, they can be President?
But, what di I know.
I thought “natural born” meant
NO CESARIAN born could be President.
Have to be vaginal birth only!
LOL!
After Obama, we have little left of actually following the US Constitution.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
“Trudeau and May hug”
Oldie but goodie…
“Ozzy” bans Trump..”
Has Ozzy really spoken..? Or is it just his wife..? That seems to be the question with the Breitbart bloggers.. (The blog has some funny ones in there about Ozzy..).
I was neutral and respected Sharon Osbourne’s request up until the point she went political.. She blew it right at the end.. She was gaining the high ground, then fumbled..
She could have capitalized on it all and turned it into a temporary surge in popularity and royalty sales of merchandise and music..
Now really.. Ozzy fans are/were mostly Black flaggers.. Not Rainbow flaggers.. Music can be a powerful tool.. If she were truly for peace among the people in this Country and the world she could have at least used the moment of opportunity to try and mend things by using music to find common neutral ground for everybody – not galvanize the hate and division..
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2019/06/28/ozzy-osbourne-bans-trump-from-using-his-music/
I wonder if, broadly speaking, the artists, actors, musicians etc. aren’t demonstrating that they are just as ‘out of touch’ with their fans as the politicians are with their voters?
They simply don’t realise how many fans they are losing with these stunts.
Can you say Dixie Chicks?
Just as an aside, we live in an age of wonders. MicroSD cards (y’know, the thumbnail-sized form-factor you can load in your phone) are easily available commercially in capacities of up to 512G (I’ve heard of 1T, but 512G is near $100). To put this in perspective, that’s a little guy about 1/16″ of an inch thick holding the equivalent of >100 DVDs. Back in the day, a printed page of text was about 2K per page. That would put the capacity of such a chip at about 256 million pages of text — if a ream of unprinted paper is 500 sheets at about .0038″ thick per sheet, this would be 256,000 reams (double-sided), or a stack of printout about about seven and a half miles high.
How tough would it be to hand such a thing over during a handshake photo-op at the DMZ?
cthulhu;
I’ll bite! WHO is passing and WHO is recieving, and WHAT is ON it?
