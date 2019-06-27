Thursday June 27th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Did the Lord Declare All Foods Clean in Mark 7:19?
by Pastor Ricky Kurth
“Did the Lord declare all foods to be clean in Mark 7:19, as it says in the NIV? I thought He came to obey and fulfill the Law, not change or negate it?”
“…whatsoever thing from without entereth into the man, it cannot defile him; Because it entereth not into his heart, but into the belly, and goeth out into the draught, purging all meats” (Mark 7:18,19).
At the end of Verse 19, the NIV adds in parenthesis, “(In saying this, Jesus declared all foods ‘clean.’)” These words, which in NIV format appear to be part of the Bible text and not an editorial note, are not in any Greek text. The Lord was not setting aside the Law; He was speaking of the body’s natural ability to purge food of impurities.
As we compare Scripture with Scripture, we know that if the Lord had spoken these added words, then Peter would not have spoken these words years later:
“I have never eaten any thing that is common or unclean” (Acts 10:14).
If the Lord had pronounced unclean foods clean in Mark 7, Peter would have started eating them at that time, but his words here clearly indicate that such was not the case. The dietary laws of Leviticus 11 were not set aside until the ministry of the Apostle Paul (Rom. 6:14; I Tim. 4:4,5). God used Peter’s sheet vision to introduce this change, and teach Peter and his fellow Hebrews that Gentiles were no longer to be considered unclean (Acts 10:28) by teaching them that unclean foods were no longer unclean.
Back when this show began, I use to watch it regularly. She was a kind, smart and tough lady. Rest in Peace, Beth.
‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ star Beth Chapman dead at 51
By Lindsey Kupfer
June 26, 2019 | 12:19pm
“Dog the Bounty Hunter” star Beth Chapman died on Wednesday after a battle with throat cancer. She was 51 years old.
More at:
https://pagesix.com/2019/06/26/dog-the-bounty-hunter-star-beth-chapman-dead-at-51/
Happy Cursday, Treepers! Here’s a passage from one of my favorite books. If you are a lover of good books, there are some that you’ll always want with you when you go someplace quiet, someplace that’s perfect for some indulgent reading time. Give me a comfortable chair, a warm fire, some good single malt Scotch, a little time with my copy of “Home Waters” and I’m a happy man.
“I put my fly-rod up and found a comfortable spot to watch the stars come out. Nellie came to sit beside me. I scooted around and put my head on her back, using her for a headrest, but she didn’t seem to mind. Cold air swept above us, yet near the ground it did not feel too bad. We watched the planets appear, then the stars. The sky grew darker until each star stood out, white against black against the gray of the mountaintops. Nellie remained stationary, only her nose sniffing into the wind. She did not budge for an hour, and by that time the stars had eaten into the blackness, shuddering white in a cold sky.”
—From Home Waters by Joseph Monninger
