Monday June 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, July 24, 2019
“What Do We Know?”
Faith
by Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Faith is one of the most precious treasures a man can possibly possess. It is a pity that so few understand what the Bible teaches about it.
Faith is often confused with presumption, optimism, determination, superstition and imagination. Actually it is simply believing. This is why we read in Rom. 4:5:
“But to him that worketh not, but believeth on Him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness.”
Obviously, faith honors God, while doubting His Word must insult and displease Him. The Apostle John wrote:
“If we receive the witness of men, the witness of God is greater…. He that believeth not God hath made Him a liar; because he believeth not the record that God gave of His Son.
“And this is the record: that God hath given to us eternal life, and this life is in His Son” (I John 5:9-11).
Little wonder that we read in Heb. 11:6:
“Without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he that cometh to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of them that diligently seek Him.”
But why did God give the law, if salvation can be obtained by simple faith? St. Paul answers:
“The law was our schoolmaster, to bring us unto Christ, that we might be justified by faith” (Gal. 3:24).
“Do we then make void the law through faith? God forbid: yea, we establish the law”
(Rom. 3:31).
How grateful we all should be that God, in the Bible, has told us about redemption through Christ and how we may be saved by faith in Him!
“[Christ] was delivered for our offences, and was raised again for our justification. Therefore, being justified by faith we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ” (Rom. 4:25; 5:1).
…and finding a Bench at the Beach makes it all the more worthwhile…HAPPY BENCH MONDAY….
Shore Acres State Park, Oregon…
Hive Beach, West Dorset, England…
Buffalo Bay, South Africa…
Manhattan Beach, CA…
Wondering if Sundance got a hold of a bad frogleg. I’ll gladly give the chef a stern talking to—-
For almost the entire Trump era—I’ve proudly considered Intellectual Froglegs and the Conservative Treehouse to be allies, as we fight together for MAGA.
Did I miss something?
Intellectual Froglegs ain’t been seen at the treehouse since October 2018 [mid-term show]…
Last year we were featured 5 times—not once this year, and it’s halfway over
I lost Vimeo & YouTube last November… I sure hope I didn’t lose The Treehouse too?
I know you have a FULL PLATE with the DC Mental Hospital— but I sure hope you’ll consider Froglegs for future, weekend, holiday or late night posting. The Treepers always seem to enjoy. I know I do.
In short— I need my online friends, not all the time —but every now and then is a TREMENDOUS help.
What’s that old song?
♫ ♬ “we get by with a little help from our friends…”? ♫ ♬
Thank you for your time. God bless.
Sincerely,
Joe Dan
The Frogleg Treeper
The “Open Thread” photo of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier reminded me that I recently finished Sen. Tom Cottons book: “Sacred Duty: A Soldier’s Tour at Arlington National Cemetery”. I listened to the audio book but it’s also available in all formats. It’s well written, interesting and informative. The first part is history of Arlington and the military cemetery and the second portion is about the soldiers of The 3rd United States Infantry Regiment (Old Guard) who guard the tomb, perform military funerals, are honor guards and ceremonial troops. The selection process and training of these soldiers is intense. As an example, Sen. Cotton thinks that the Colonial Color Guard (The guys that wear the Colonial uniforms and funny hats) are the most physically fit troops in the Army. The wash out rate in training is 80%; one test in training is for a soldier to stand at rigid attention for three hours in a temperature regulated room, set to >90 degrees and high humidity…..and not pass out.
Sen. Tom Cotton did a tour with the Old Guard between his combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. Sen Cotton was in the 101st Airborne Div. and a platoon leader of an air assault platoon. He said he was selected for the tour at Arlington because they needed tall officers; he is 6’5″. I suspect he had qualifications in addition to his height.
