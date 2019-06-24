June 24th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #886

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
USA * 🇺🇸 * 4 more days til G-20 in Japan * 🇺🇸 * USA (498 more Days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”Let the lying lips be put to silence,
Which speak insolent things proudly and contemptuously against the righteous.“ 🌟
-— Psalm 31:18
————-
***Praise: President Trump continues to MAGA!
***Praise: China is trapped…their “leverage”? Cooked Chinese noodles
————-
This Week, another busy week for prayers:
## Supreme Court decisions to be handed down? (12 Cases?)– pray for MAGA Decisions{anybody have more info on this?}
## Mon, Tues & Wed—Tele-Thon for WBTW (Brian’s wall) Pray for successful raising of funds
## Wed & Thurs– Dem Circus Debates–High circus-style Entertainment value
## Thur, Fri & Sat–President Trump at G-20–pray for good health, protection and more tying up of loose ends of deals, zero scheming, two-timing & backstabbing of “allies”
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump/Team
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— Iran to lose their power of aggression
— China to continue to lose their predatory power over entities that don’t belong to them
— Canada to ratify USMCA soon
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for our American WALL – for Guardian Angels at our southern Border
— number of invaders be diminished
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs–for plenty of rest and guardian angels all around them
— for all American children, including 5 yr old Landen–for protection from evil
— 🇺🇸 KAG/MAGA Country 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 “Together, we are breaking the most sacred rule in Washington politics: We are KEEPING our promises to the American People. Because my only special interest is YOU.” -–(6-18-19 ‘2020 Re-elect Rally’ speech )
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————————————————————————–
🇺🇸 -Honoring Flag Week thru July 4th—trivia:
Presidential proclamations and laws authorize the display of the flag 24 hours a day at the following seven places: (4th of seven places)
4) On the Green of the Town of Lexington, Massachusetts
———————————————————————————————————————
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday June 24, 2019—–
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle !
Praying for our PatrickHenryCensored !
Praying for all Treepers who are ill or caring for a loved one !
Praying for the Wall-A-Thon !
Safety and Great Success to all !
Overview of today’s WeBuildTheWall/Fisher Industries posts
• Tweet with RSBN Livestream link for tomorrow’s LIVE broadcast.
• Tweet with picture of WALL-A-THON poster and associated WeBuildTheWall webpage.
• Tweet with picture. Mentions military grade drones adn the upcoming 24/7 live feed coverage of cartels and illegals breaking into our country.
• Tweet with picture of Foreman Mike and Steve Bannon visiting the People’s wall getting ready for tomorrow.
• Tweet with 4 pictures of last segment of border wall with heavy equipment operators from Fisher Industries.
—————
—————
Previous (June 23th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/06/23/june-23rd-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-885/comment-page-1/#comment-7129698
Tweet with RSBN Livestream link for tomorrow’s LIVE broadcast.
Join us LIVE from the US-Mexico border beginning tomorrow through Wednesday for the @WeBuildtheWall Wall-a-Thon! #Webuildthewall
– RSBN (June 23, 2019)
LIVE FROM THE US-MEXICO BORDER: We Build the Wall – Wall-A-Thon – Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN)
“Join RSBN’s Liz Willis, Max Kleiber, Jordan Parker and Gage Fuller LIVE from the border…
Join the RSBN crew LIVE June 24th-26th from the US-Mexico Border for the We Build the Wall Wall-A-Thon in Sunland Park, NM. The event will be hosted by Brian Kolfage, Steven K. Bannon, Tom Tancredo, Sheriff Clarke, Foreman Mike, Kris Kobach, Angel Families, Edward Woodson and DeAnna Lorraine.
Monday June 24th 6PM-12PM EST
Tuesday June 25th 4PM-12PM EST
Wednesday June 26th 6PM-1PM EST”
https://rsbnetwork.com/2019/06/live-from-the-us-mexico-border-we-build-the-wall-wall-a-thon/
Tweet with picture of WALL-A-THON poster and associated WeBuildTheWall webpage.
LIVE 3 day event w/MAGA Stars at the wall that We The People Built: @WeBuildTheWall founder @BrianKolfage, with Steve Bannon, @SheriffClarke, @Tancredo_Tom, @KrisKobach1787, @mamendoza480 @SteveRonnebeck, Foreman Mike, Edward Woodson, DeAnna Lorraine, & More @CitizensAR
– WeBuildTheWall (June 23, 2019)
Webpage: https://webuildthewall.us/wallathon/
Tweet with picture.
Military grade drones ✅
Get ready for 24/7 live feed of cartels and illegals breaking into our country. We will show the truth like never seen before.
Politicians against border security… be scared. We’re coming for you.
– Brian Kolfage (June 23, 2019)
Tweet with picture.
Foreman Mike and Steve Bannon visiting the People’s wall getting ready for tomorrow!!
– Brian Kolfage (June 23, 2019)
Tweet with 4 pictures.
A few pics I shot of the final section of @BrianKolfage’s border wall being put in plus the heavy equipment operators from Fisher Industries. Got sick for 2 weeks after that but I’m better now thank God.
– Jeff Rainforth (June 22, 2019)
Q: shhhhh ….. 🤫 Assuming this is for Project 2 ?? The Un-American ACLU have probably already hired surveillance teams to dog your steps.
A: We’ve been known how to throw monumental head fakes. Remember we hid the construction of a border wall from the world. They said it was impossible and called us liars saying we weren’t building. 🙂 just wait for project 2 will be a doozy
– Brian Kolfage (June 23, 2019)
God Bless these people !
Stillwater: Hopefully the next wall is nicely underway somewhere!
