President Trump on AG Jeff Sessions: “That was my biggest mistake”…

CHUCK TODD: If you could have one do over as president, what would it be?
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, it would be personnel.
CHUCK TODD: Who is it?
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I would say if I had one do over, it would be, I would not have appointed Jeff Sessions to be attorney general. That would be my one —
CHUCK TODD: That’s your, in your mind, that’s your worst mistake?
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Yeah, that was the biggest mistake.
“PDJT shoots and he scores………….again”
Perfect way to parry a gotcha q
They can’t say all that spying the Zero did didn’t pay off. I wonder what they have on Sessions?
Prove Trump wrong here.
Surely there’s a Sessions hardcase left here to prove Trump wrong:-(
Obviously!!! AG Sessions was not only not up to the job but because he had been an important part of the campaign, DeepState was able to neuter him by making him a subject of the investigation as well.
Imagine where we would be had AG Barr been AG from the beginning!
albertus, what has always puzzled me is how many senators, etc., have you ever seen accompanying a presidential candidate on the campaign trail? I had thought on occasion, especially when Mulehead was appointed SC, Sessions may have been a trojan horse. I don’t believe we will ever know.
If that is the case eventually we will know. I think he was just outmaneuvered by the deep state.
You can bet Obama would’ve gotten a softball question such as “Do you prefer tea or coffee in the mornings?”
Don’t you wonder WHY the President would give Chuck Todd five seconds of his time? Todd is right up there with Chris Wallace on my Scum-Bucket List.
He’s not intimidated by the press.
PDJT is way ahead of these crap weasels. They are limited by their Lefty handlers to go for gotcha questions and POTUS has a whole life of experience to fall back on in answering them. Ever notice how the Left shuns the opposition and Trump welcomes them? He oozes class while they ooze only the last 3 letters of class.
Agreed. Can’t bear to watch either of them regardless of who they are “interviewing”.
Now that the President has said it on national tv, I hope the Session defenders will finally accept the truth.
Agreed! But he’s said this many times before too.
Aint it the truth. I cannot believe the tenacity with which Sessions is defended when we have every bit of evidence that at best he was inept and a coward, and at worst he was in on it from the beginning. There is no up side for the mendacious role Sessions played. He could have resigned – and that damns him eternally in my mind.
Even better, he could’ve refused the job in the first place, since he knew in advance he wasn’t going to be able to do the most important part of it!
But instead, he begged for and demanded to be Attorney General and nothing but Attorney General. Very suspicious. He might have made a good Secretary of Homeland Security… but then he wouldn’t have been able to protect Rosenstein and Mueller.
The differences between OTA “Meet the Press” broadcast and the full unedited version is striking.
What you look for is what hit the cutting room floor.
Without reading the transcript while watching the video, too much over talking occurs.
Of course, PDJT can handle that “New York City” style of conversation.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP:
My answer last week was both. I said both. I’d do both. Except they didn’t put it on. And when they did put it on people understood. But they didn’t put it on because they put a different segment on. So they ask me a question. But when I said, “Yeah, I’d do both,” people saw that in the last version of it because the thing played like all weekend and on Friday. So it’s just more fake news. Chuck, there’s so much fake news. It would be so good if —
CHUCK TODD:
That’s why I’m interviewing you one-on-one —
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP:
That’s fine. That’s why I like —
CHUCK TODD:
Let me ask you this.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP:
That’s why I like doing —
CHUCK TODD:
Do you think you’ve been —
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP:
But I like live interviews better, you know why? Because you can’t cut the answers.
CHUCK TODD:
Guess what? I’m not — You’re going to enjoy the fact that I’m not going to over-edit this interview. That I promise you.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP:
Ok. Good.
“over” edit? That means there will be plenty edits
Yes, Sessions was a big mistake, understandable tho he talked the talk, until he was questioned and his reputation was good, unfortunately Sessions reputation was bigger than him. I hope Barr is better and there are signs he will be
I think the President’s response – that Sessions was his biggest mistake – just killed any chance that Sessions will be elected ever again.
I hope so there are more than enough moral cowards in politics
I hope not as he would be better than Roy Moore. Sessions was a decent senator. The appointment of Sessions as AG was POTUS’s mistake, as he points out, and I’m sure it was made for two reasons: 1) he appreciated Sessions’ early and stalwart support when no one else in DC and politics was supportive and 2) POTUS didn’t ask Sessions the right questions before he decided to appoint him as AG, basically because of his own naivete about a lot of things DC.
If one mystery ever gets solved in this whole mess, I hope it’s the mystery of Sessions. Sometimes a man or woman’s behavior in a certain instance does NOT match the behavior of a lifetime. That seems to be the case here. Okay, so Sessions recused himself. Naive mistake or simply a big mistake, but in either case it doesn’t explain WHY the hell an otherwise honorable man stayed as long as he did while Trump twisted in the wind.
There is still so much that doesn’t make sense.
I completely agree.. Without Sessions no Mueller
Jeff sessions fooled us all.
Yep. It’s too bad PDT didn’t fire him when he should have. It would have stopped a lot of garbage throwing.
When he should have? You must not remember that the R Senate very plainly said that they would not approve another AG, leaving RR in charge. President Trump had no choice.
I remember what happened when he DID fire him. RR didn’t get the job. When PDT brought it to Twitter is when.
He was never REQUIRED to move RR up.
Grassley has consistently displayed a wide hate Trump streak. Iowa and Grassley likes them some of the cheap southern labor, ethanol and unfettered trade with China.
USA and POTUS Trump can get in line.
I’m glad we are now all eyes-open on this.
The “eat crow”/”game over” period with various Sessionista commentators attempting to shut down anyone pointing out that Jeff was *not* on board with MAGA in any way, shape or form (and indeed, was enabling and protecting those harassing PDJT, his family, and his circle) was the most painful for TCTH in recent memory.
Christopher Wray might be a close second as far as mistakes go…
What should have been said early in the interview:
“Chuck, I don’t like being interrupted when I am speaking in answer to your questions. Another interruption designed to fragment, obscure, or twist my answer, and this interview is over. Is that clear?”
The Sessions mistake could have been and should have been easily corrected ….. except that the Republicans in the Senate publicly announced that they would not even consider confirming a replacement for Sessions if Trump fired him. And they also strongly hinted that such a firing would make them inclined to vote to convict Trump if the House impeached him.
The Senate Republicans are directly responsible for a great many of the problems Trump has suffered. They are certainly directly responsible for the entire Mueller Abomination. It’s long past time that they were held responsible for their conduct by the voters.
