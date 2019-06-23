President Trump on AG Jeff Sessions: “That was my biggest mistake”…

CHUCK TODD: If you could have one do over as president, what would it be?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, it would be personnel.

CHUCK TODD: Who is it?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I would say if I had one do over, it would be, I would not have appointed Jeff Sessions to be attorney general. That would be my one —

CHUCK TODD: That’s your, in your mind, that’s your worst mistake?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Yeah, that was the biggest mistake.

(link)