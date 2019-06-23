June 23rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #885

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
USA * 🇺🇸 * 5 more days til G-20 in Japan * 🇺🇸 * USA (499 more Days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”Do not let me be ashamed, O Lord, for I have called upon You;
Let the wicked be ashamed; Let them be silent in the grave.“ 🌟
-— Psalm 31:17
————-
***Praise: President Trump set up Iran’s problem and border/asylum problems back to Congress responsibility now
***Praise: President Trump’s the Best…The Best Common Sense President EVER
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for safe travel from Camp David to WH for President Trump/Team at 4-ish
— for Supreme Court’s decisions to be MAGA decisions
— the truth come out based on a lie made by Jean Carroll against our President Trump
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— Iran to lose their power of aggression
— China stay the course for the fairness of our country
— Canada to ratify USMCA soon
— Maduro to leave Venezuela peacefully
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for our American WALL – for Guardian Angels at our southern Border
— number of invaders be diminished
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs–for plenty of rest and guardian angels all around them
— for all American children, including 5 yr old Landen–for protection from evil
— 🇺🇸 Common Sense President Trump 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 “Together, we’ve made extraordinary progress and we are just getting started.”
-–(6-18-19 ‘2020 Re-elect Rally’ speech )
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————————————————————————–
🇺🇸 -Honoring Flag Week thru July 4th—trivia:
Presidential proclamations and laws authorize the display of the flag 24 hours a day at the following seven places: (3rd of seven places)
3) United States Marine Corps Memorial (Iwo Jima), Arlington, Virginia
———————————————————————————————————————
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday June 23, 2019—–
Please pray for the WeBuildTheWall’s telethon this coming Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (24Th, 25th, 26th)… that it would be a great success so they can build more sections of the wall.
Also, pray for the safety for everyone attending.
Thanks ~
Will do !
Praying for everything and everyone in Grandma’s Prayer !
Praying for our Angelle !
Praying for our PatrickHenryCensored !
Praying for all Treepers who are ill or taking care of a loved one !
Praying for the upcoming WeBuildTheWall telethon !
Success and safety for all the great people involved !
Overview of today’s WeBuildTheWall/Fisher Industries posts
• Tweet with Foreman Mike video update about the wall, the gate, and next week’s telethon.
• Tweet with a beautiful picture from the terrace, overlooking the wall at sunrise.
• Tweet about a group of 5000 illegals looking to cross in El Paso beginning Monday.
• Tweet about WBTH beginning to fly military drones 24/7 via a defense contractor who has authorization to fly into Mexico. They will bring footage LIVE of the crisis so the media can’t hide from this.
—————
—————
Related
Previous (June 21th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/06/21/june-21st-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-883/comment-page-1/#comment-7124656
Foreman Mike Friday update: Big announcement about what’s about to take place NEXT WEEK for THREE days. – 6/21/19 – (1:42)
(Starts @:0:22. Same video posted on their YouTube channel repeats a few times with WALL-A-THON poster. Their twitter posting shows it once.)
– Good afternoon. Foreman Mike with WeBuildTheWall. June 21st, 2019. 105 degrees and it’s hot.
– Updating. Signage being placed for our safety, for our Border Patrol agents. All the fiber optics in place. Working excellently.
– We have safety measures, barricades, fencing, protective measures to protect our DHS and Border Patrol. (2 concrete barriers at end of speedway w/ red & white striped signage attached as well as signage along speedway.)
– Follow me this way. We’ve had numerous Border Patrol agents and DHS on the site the last 48 hours. The wall works. We’ve had no penetration in 24 days. They love the wall. They feel extremely safe.
– We’ve got a lot going on with this gate here. Border Patrol wants this gate closed. They want it closed all the time. They’ll let IBWC in. They had a meeting about it today. We’re going to get some answers by the end of the week. The following week we should have all the answers.
– Listen gang. We got to get some donations in. We got everybody lining up. Everybody wants to get some dollars in. Everybody wants the fence because it works.
– Additional fiber optics coming down. A little surprise. A little added surprise.
[My guess is the fiber optics are for the 50 foot pole with 4 fiber optic cameras mentioned previously by Foreman Mike in this CTH post. The donors will be able to view, 24 hours a day, the speedway/the upper section of the border (Camera #1), all the cartel activity going over in viewing Juarez (Camera #2), monitor all gate activity (Camera #3), and anybody trying to come across the Rio Grande (Camera #4).]
– Get those donations coming in. We’ve got 10 more properties right now. Gotta get it up. Gotta get it going. C’mon, let’s get in the game.
– Telethon. Call in. Write in. Phone in. 24Th, 25th, 26th. 60 hours TV live. Get in the game folks. Let’s get with it.
For those complaining about Trump without taking any action…. least one can do is donate to those who are taking action.
LikeLiked by 13 people
I have… And will again on EACH of the days of the Telethon.
Screw the rnc…. unlike those Uni-Party schmucks…
Foreman Mike and fellow American Patriots are Stepping Up!
After all that we have been thru… I can do no less.
Mmmm… Beans and rice!! 🤔 Or is it, Rice and Beans??
Anyway…. I’ll put the bullets back in the safe…. For the moment..
AND send some Benjamins.
I’ve spent FAR MORE on FAR LESSOR THINGS!!
What have I got to lose….
✌
Is The Prize!!!
Great to have a fence. But …
The fence they built is 18′ tall – not 30′. 30′ was the plan.
Sure no one crosses now – lots of activity and people there 24 / 7. (Coyotes aren’t stupid – they’ll probe other areas.)
Fisher Industries claim the fence will last 75 years, but they only warranty it for 5 years at a $300 Million cost?
Weeks ago the President said we would have 400 miles of fence by 2020. Today I read 230 miles of new fence?
Why is this stuff on the Presidential politics thread? It’s minutia without strategic significance.
I have confirmed that the WeBuildTheWall content is appropriate for the presidential thread.
Also, I would suggest that it does have at least a smidgen of significance.
Per Kris Kobach, Trump wanted him (Kobach) to let the WeBuildTheWall team know that they had his blessing.
Per Neil W. McCabe (One America News) & Brian Kolfage: – 2/18/19 (Border Town Hall)
Excerpt:
Neil W. McCabe: “In my regular day job I cover politics in DC and spend a lot of time on Capitol Hill. And you know Brian, as soon as you reached that like 8, 10 million dollar mark you could actually feel among house Republicans even senate Republicans… they started to get a little backbone. And you also met with guys from the house Freedom Caucus. How did that go? Tell me about that.”
Per Brian Kolfage: “Well, the night after the house voted to fund the bill, to fund the wall and to fund the government, I received a call from representative Jim Jordan of the Freedom Caucus of Ohio. And he told me that everyone who donated to that gofundme, and that gofundme itself impacted the house, their vote that night. And that’s why they funded the wall, that bill that night. And Pelosi was out talking a couple days before bragging that they didn’t have the votes to do it. But that gofundme ultimately impacted the vote and it shows what you guys, the people, the power you have coming together on something.”
You just keep posting and informing us about the progress. Many just like to complain. They love to take credit for the victories of “we the people” but don’t want to put any effort into actually doing anything when it involves “we the people” doing what the government refuses to do. I hope your updates make them feel like crap every time they mouth off about illegals entering our country while they do nothing but type. There is nothing that scares politicians more when private citizens take matters into their own hands. Many of us aren’t construction workers so we donate to others so they can do the physical work. The only way we know about the success, the hardships, the red tape, political interference and needs are when someone like you takes the time to research and post the info. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I appreciate it. 🙂 I believe you’ve captured the sentiment.
I view and post this WBTW info like we were in a “We the people”, wall building movie so it’s engaging. It’s reality TV for patriots. That’s why I post play by play with lots of detail. It’s like a big truck commercial with lots of different views showing how their truck performs when encountering various obstacles different terrain. Some visual & some text in emphasis.
I could just post a short 1 or 2 minute Foreman Mike update and be done with it. But by including a short transcript, I can bold or emphasize different parts for continual review later. My auditory learning ability tends to be stronger than my visual learning ability, but even I find myself getting more into the WBTH videos when the text is available.
With a video, people may watch it once. With both video and transcript, people may rewatch, pause, and ponder the details, thus generating more interest, enthusiasm, optimism, and a sense of personal contribution/involvement instead just watching what happens in DC and remaining detached with a defeatist attitude.
Tweet with a beautiful picture of the wall at sunrise.
Foreman Mike was on the job site today at 5:30am and snapped this photo of the People’s Wall at sunrise! Dawn of a new day! 🌄We’re not done!
– Amanda Shea (June 21, 2019)
LikeLiked by 3 people
i>INTEL UPDATE: a group of 5000 illegals are looking to cross in El Paso beginning Monday. We will have military drones flying to get footage LIVE!
– Brian Kolfage (June 22, 2019)
Monday we’ll begin flying military drones 24/7 via a defense contractor who has authorization to fly into Mexico as well. We will bring you unprecedented footage of the crisis LIVE! the media won’t be able to hide from this.
– Brian Kolfage (June 22, 2019)
“…….5000 illegals are looking to cross….”
You mean “….5000 illegals are looking to storm the border….”
I wonder if BO’s goofy magic wand will make the invaders disappear, like it did to BO’s “accomplishments”…..
film it, get the recordings
I guess if the money’s good enough a lot more foks would turn bounty hunter ! We’re seeing multiple examples of re-entry by known/wanted violent criminals that seem to be playing a lottery . If they get caught they get deported and if they don’t they’re wolves among sheep ! I’m increasingly convinced Corsi has it right and the communists have seized control of the DNP !
LikeLike
Pray for Trump every day.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Write him too! Even he needs encouragement.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Right On, President Trump. We stand with you.
Get ’em outta here.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Give them the boot !
Heevie Ho !
Don’t let the door hit you where the Good Lord spilt ya !
Take their coats !
Return To Sender !
Catapult them outta here, too!
Give ’em the Wolferine treatment.
We Rock, Betsy!
LikeLike
Grandma my response to your prayer isn’t showing up.
I typed out the silly response below and that showed up ,
so I tried again , I will wait a bit but if nothing shows up I will post below your
fox picture .
If everything shows up there will be a whole praying going on !
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been having the same problems for months now. That little Devil aim to shut us up and we ain’t gonna let them stop us, right?
I’m glad my Fox showed up, finally….and I had another post for you here but i can hear it still wrangling with the devilish WP…lol
We Treeper Prayer Warrior will keep on going, no matter what.
God Bless you Betsy, for being my wingman,,,err winggirl,,emmm…wingwarrior!
LikeLiked by 3 people
God Bless You Grandma !
You’re the wind beneath all our wings !
And love your sense of humor too !
LikeLiked by 3 people
If this horde of illegal immigrants from South of the Border turns America into a third world Hispanic sh*thole it won’t matter to anyone how high the stock market is, President Trump! Just get rid of them. Empty threats to deport them will get us no where!
LikeLike
Down Joe Bite-me, Down!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’ve confused California for Delaware.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had to post this..I love this cute fox that sneaks behind the “smart-nose” hound!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Tried posting my prayer response here and it didn’t work.
Will try again later today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If this horde of illegal immigrants from South of the Border turns America into a third world Hispanic sh*thole it won’t matter to anyone how high the stock market is, President Trump!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Talking about a “sh*thole”,you are living in one.Now tell me what do you want President Trump to do about that?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Start deporting the horde instead of countless empty threats. These people may be a lot of things but they’re not stupid. Yes, I’ve seen them up close and they’re not afraid of the fighting the police, not afraid of judges or courts. They only understand one thing…..ICE loading them cuffed into a van! One more thing, they think we’re stupid!
LikeLike
Joe, now I am certain of Californian’s anomalies stem from the water. Drink prune juice instead.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hah, my dear departed Dad used to say “Whadya got shiftforbrains? I guess prune juice is the cure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Start in outer suburbs / rural areas … Santa Rosa, wealthy Marin County (north of the Golden Gate Bridge), Modesto, Concord, Hayward …
Plenty of target rich areas outside of SF, Oakland, and LA.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Latinos are the new “whites”. Back to before they were called latinos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Latinos ARE Caucasian. They ARE white.
LikeLike
The three sub categories of the one Human race.
Caucazoid, negroid and mongoloid.
LikeLiked by 2 people
WSB, I learned this is in jr. high sociology class (60’s). I am amazed at how many people are ignorant of this fact.
LikeLike
I wonder if Trump will weigh in on Oregon situation…
LikeLike
Please, do tell…
LikeLike
posted this on open – in Oregon:
lefties are pushing carbon taxes (cap and trade) and the free people are fighting back – repub legislators have left town (and state) to preclude quorum to vote
Governor is charging state police to round them up.
“send only heavily armed bachelors” great comment from repub on the lamb
This is how the left imposes their authoritarian practices upon the people through politico/judicial means without their consensus. There has been no discussion with we the people. Logging trucks parked in Salem.
Watch this one where the left coast is showing the way.
LikeLike
I hope so, because then I’ll know what you are talking about.
LikeLike
Didn’t Pelosi also ask for 2 weeks to “study” the USMCA? That was several weeks ago too.
Trump uses leverage to try to force Democrats to act, they cry for a two-week delay. And next?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why should she do homework? She know’s she’ll get a participation trophy.
I wish PDJT would ask her publicly – so, Nance, what did ya think about it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They will procrastinate, play games, and it will all be last minute … that is their SOP … adding pressure, trying to force POTUS into a bad deal.
The budget.
Wall funding.
ObamaCare.
Always down to the last minute.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The coup plotters, the Democrats, the RINOs, all are dragging everything out, trying to wait it out until 2020.
The storm needs to unleash its fury now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The budget. Wall funding. ObamaCare.
Always down to the last minute.”
Yeah, and when this latest “two weeks” is up, they’ll come back with an amnesty proposal while ignoring the asylum loophole closures the President wants.
Bets?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just hope they are getting that steel from America.
LikeLike
It would be more exciting if Trump tweeted Fisher Industries video, but Wall is Wall.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
big point
media’s shoot first and ask later gives impression President is not in control and changes things after the fact – it is a basic propaganda slight
LikeLiked by 3 people
“…at this time!”
Keywords.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Epic and correct on all points. I’m sure within minutes we’ll get a rebuttal from our resident neocon Big Lee (or is that John Bolton himself?). Carlson is spot-on that Bolton – and, by extension, his defenders – are demented. The good news is that the majority of self-described conservatives now agree with Carlson. That’s why Carlson is on Fox News. That’s why Big Lee finds few here who agree with him/her. When the Trump presidency is over – hopefully in January 2025, we’ll not be going back to a “normal” where the sons of the working class are sent to die in the pointless schemes of the commentariat. We’re over it. We’re so, so very over it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The 2017 clip exposes the ulterior motive.
LikeLike
How President Trump’s DEPORTATION DRIVE can WIN-WIN-WIN:
[reposted from Homan thread]
Convert “10 Cities on Monday” to a HEAD-FAKE with the “Element of SURPRISE”:
• Begin on SUNDAY. 😳
• Start in FLORIDA: Governor Desantis just outlawed Sanctuary Cities & Actions. 😎
• Focus on RED STATES to pilot-and-improve with friendly Law Enforcement. 👍🏼
• Clear RED TOWNS first, where helpful Leaders & Populace accelerate results. 😉
• … As Red Towns & States replace Illegal Workers with Citizens still-in-supply. 😅
Watch the “DEPORTABLES” FLEE like COCKROACHES:
• First from Red Towns to Blue Cities. 🙂
• Then from Red States to Blue States. 🙃
Watch the Blue Sanctuaries FREAK:
• Homelessness like they’ve NEVER IMAGINED.
• Crime like they’ve NEVER FELT.
• Citizen-Flight like they’ve NEVER WANTED.
Announce PROPERTY will be CONFISCATED from ALL Deportees for RESTITUTION! 😱
[… and DEPORTEES will be BANNED for LIFE from REENTRY into the USA. 🤯]
Watch the ILLEGALS RACE for the BORDER for WIN #1:
• Before they lose their POSSESSIONS. 🥵
• To “get in line” for IMMIGRATION. 😆
Strategically ROLL UP the SANCTUARY BASTIONS for WIN #2.
• BLUE CITIES in Red States.
• BLUE STATES to FINISH!
Then watch the Blue Sanctuaries DROWN for WIN #3:
• Illegal departures converting Workforces to SWISS CHEESE. 🥵
• Taxpayer-Flight like their WORST NIGHTMARE. 😡
• Employer-Exits like they CANNOT AFFORD. 🤬
• … Leading to the BANKRUPTCY BLUES. 😭
• … Crushing their SOCIALIST SYSTEM. 🤯
2020 WIN for the AGES: ZERO ILLEGAL VOTERS.
BlackKnight, I really like the property confiscation for restitution if the illegals are caught here in the U.S.
Also like the banning of any illegal for life if they are caught here.
All of these ideas are excellent ones to “funnel” the criminal law breakers where we want them to go.
Back home.
LikeLiked by 3 people
👍🏼
LikeLike
BKR;
I BELIEVE its already the law that deportees are banned for life from returning. Don’t know if thats,what you meant in your post?
LikeLike
Didn’t know that personally.
Looking for Illegals to end up banned for life as well.
LikeLike
Starting in Red States a great idea. THOROUGH. Go to jails / prisons, go at 4 AM, go to known residences, work with local LE agencies.
Law enforcement must LOVE the possibility to deport 50% of their local gang members!
And please, don’t deport them into Tijuana where they can return in 24 hours … make it Guadalajara or Central America.
LikeLike
I have no problem dumping illegals in Africa.
No need to “investigate” where they came from.
Just find an African country looking for workers-on-the-cheap.
Illegal Immigration ENDS after we dump the first plane load in an African jungle and advertise it.
LikeLike
With Cohen out of the way, and seemingly no one left whose job it is to keep the nut cases at bay, the Democrats track down the frozen remains of Annie Hall at an unnamed cryogenic freezing company, and awaken it to make sex accusations against Trump. La di da, la di da.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/longtime-advice-columnist-e-jean-carroll-accuses-trump-of-sexual-assault-in-1990s
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trapper, that shi** you wrote before the link was HILARIOUS!!! 🤣 cryogenic Annie Hall 💯👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
LikeLiked by 2 people
Scenes I would like to see unfold on Sunday morning:
1) ICE raids occurring as previously planned, but in different locations.
2) Pelosi screeching that Trump said he would wait and broke his promise.
3) A look of sudden understanding coming across the faces of Iranian leaders just before the shock waves from multiple MOABs reach their position.
LikeLike
Joe,
Given Pelosis track record of not honoring agreements, which makes China look good by comparison, I would LOVE to see it go ahead, and blame it on a misunderstanding;
“Nancy,
I KNOW you THINK you know what I said, but the truth of the matter is that what you HEARD is not what I MEANT!
As for Mullahs and MOABS, I think a nice personalised letter to each, just listing GPS co-ordinates with corresponding times over say,…a six week period might be pretty effective.
I KNOW where you ARE, and can send you to your 72, any time. And, keep this up I WILL bankrupt you.
LikeLike
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D9sw8q9XkAAgggK.jpg:large
LikeLiked by 1 person
Try again. A meme comparing PDJT’s to Abraham Lincoln’s situation:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice!
LikeLike
Start deporting the Central American horde instead of countless empty threats. These people may be a lot of things but they’re not stupid. Yes, I’ve seen them up close and they’re not afraid of the fighting the police, not afraid of judges or courts. They only understand one thing…..ICE loading them cuffed into a van! One more thing, they think we’re stupid!
LikeLike
President Trump is bound by the laws that he swore an oath to that he would uphold. The majority of politicians are against him, some courts are against him. He placed a trusted friend as the head of the DOJ and out turned out he was against him. Big business is against him as well as a large portion of American citizens. Yet, without violating the law he pushes forward each day, slowly progressing to keep him promises to those the voted for him.
Now you, you don’t seem to care what the law says or the consequences of disobeying those laws. Why don’t you put on an ICE jacket, get some handcuffs, steal a bus and start rounding up those illegals. Just run right past the border and dump them off in Mexico some place. Oh, you will be committing kidnappings, impersonating a law enforcement officer, stealing a bus and probably several laws I cannot name at the moment. But laws don’t seem to matter to you, Stop the empty typing and get to it. Damn the consequences. Hey, you will make the news, probably do a TV movie about the incident but you will have proven your point and to hell with the laws. I mean you were removing law breakers so maybe they will go lenient on you. And, the people will understand, maybe even cheer you on but not one of them will step up to save you from the consequences of breaking those laws.
LikeLike
“Just run right past the border and dump them off in Mexico some place. Oh, you will be committing kidnappings, impersonating a law enforcement officer…..”
OK I lost it there lol
LikeLike
I’m not happy PDJT delayed his ICE deportations. I’m in SoCal and would like to clean this mess up before school starts so we don’t end up like NYC with mandatory vaccines to control mid evil diseases. (I’m not an anti-vaccer, I just like the idea of having a choice).
I read this story with great interest. Someone released e-mail messages between Manafort and Hannity. Obviously, everything Manafort did was spied on and Hannity was a victim as well.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/06/manafort-tells-hannity-in-text-exchange-that-he-would-have-to-make-sht-up-on-trump-and-kushner-for-mueller-to-cut-him-a-deal/
IMHO, they basically confirm what I expected; that Weissman/Mueller were attempting to coerce Manafort into making up lies about President Trump and apparently Kushner. Manafort refused and he’s been mistreated and put in prison under conditions that violate the cruel and unusual punishment outlined in the Constitution.
I believe that Manafort is NOT GUILTY. All so-called “evidence” was provided by Weissman/Mueller. Weissman/Mueller are documented liars with a history of framing people with FAKE evidence and testimony.
The e-mails, captured by spying on Manafort, confirm the illegal tactics being used against him. IMHO, Manafort is a hero for not making up lies like Cohen did. A guilty person, like Cohen, would have lied. Manafort did not lie to save himself which tells me he is not guilty and a decent person. Everything that Weissman and Mueller did needs to be undone. That crooked Obot judge needs to be removed from the bench and preferably prosecuted. Weissman and Mueller need to be residents of Ft. Leavenworth for 20 to life.
What was done by Mueller/Weissman is what is done in a police state like the Nazi Germany, the USSR and China. Yet, those two career criminals did it here in the Constitutionally protected USA, and not the first time they done it. Someone has protected them for decades. I hope they go down along with whoever has covered for them all these years.
Fl-Guy,
Agree overall, but suggest different take on Cohen. Firstly, ANYONE and EVERYONE attacked by weisman/mueller deserves some sympathy, IMHO.
They were attacked for working with, supporting or associating with PDJT.
Could have been any of us.
Secondly, after seeing what they did to Manafort, and the unprecedented raid on his office, home, etc., and given that they were threatening to go after his wife, Cohen cut a deal.
“I’LL plead guilty to the medallions, lieing on a loan application even though bank didn’t care, etc. And, you leave wife alone and give me lenient sentence,…and I’ll plead guilty to something (which is NOT a crime!)..
And, I will testify that PDJT engaged in this non-criminal act WITH me.”
Then, once he had a deal, he DID testify, perjuring himself and telling so many demonstrable lies that he DESTROYED his ‘credibility’ so that they couldn’t wouldn’t use him to ‘testify’against PDJT.
BUT, they couldn’t rescind the agreement; he was STILL willing to testify, so hold up his end.
Actually, its a pretty clever way to navigate a difficult situation. No one can know what you would do, when prosecutors are looking to charge you with multiple felonies, threatening your FAMILY, etc.
Cohen really DID NOT hurt PDJT, actually ‘hurt’ weisman/mueller more than helped.
They never threatened my FAMILY, but I was looking at 5 felonies, and,….asked if I would,…sing/compose on others.
Said no, did my time standing up, but know of others who didn’t. Its EASY to say what you would do,…I suggest cutting Cohen a little slack?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I associate Cohen w/ the final scene of Goodfellas. Scorcese has Henry Hill get up off the witness stand to address the audience directly to make a point, then really drives the point home w/ Joe Pesci’s character coming back to life & aiming right at the audience to ask them pointe blank: “you’re no better, you’d do the same, wouldn’t you?”
LikeLike
Cue the NeverKushner contingent.
LikeLike
All this deportation delay does is give hundreds of thousands TWO MORE WEEKS TO FIND A BETTER HIDING PLACE.
We are now at a place where the USA has become a lawless anarchy. I fail to see why any American has any further obligation to obey federal law. Only U.S. citizens who foolishly want to remain suckers would want to obey any federal law.
The clear message is you don’t have to obey federal law because if enough of you refuse to obey federal law, the U.S. government will do nothing about your lawlessness. We don’t have enough cops, judges or prisons to deal with a nation of scofflaws.
U.S “law” doesn’t even allow the military to enforce the law.
The U.S. Constitution has become an absurd suicide pact. The USA has stopped being a serious country.
This nation was never designed to function with an overwhelming number of criminals doing what they please without consequence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
— John Adams
https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Adams/99-02-02-3102
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was going to respond to you but then I remembered a quote from Albert Einstein posted on the open thread: “Stay away from negative people. They have a problem for every solution.”
