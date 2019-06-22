June 22nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #884

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

33 Responses to June 22nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #884

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    June 22, 2019 at 12:21 am

    USA * 🇺🇸 * 6 more days to G-20 in Japan * 🇺🇸 * USA (500 more Days to E-Day)

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 ”My times are in Your hand; Deliver me from the hand of my enemies,
    And from those who persecute me.“ 🌟 -— Psalm 31:15
    ————-
    ***Praise: Over 600 U.S. companies signed a letter fully supporting Trump’s Tariffs on China.
    ***Praise: US Commerce Dept banned sales of U.S. technology to some Chinese developers of next-generation computers
    ***Praise: TX Gov Greg Abbott just deployed 1,000 National Guard Troops to the border.
    ***Praise: 5.8 million people dropped off food stamps since Donald J. Trump became President
    ————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for 24/7 protection for President Trump and Team
    — the truth come out on a lie against our President Trump made by Jean Carroll
    — Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
    — for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
    — Iran to lose their power of aggression
    — China stay the course for the fairness of our country
    — PM Trudeau is not two-timing President Trump regarding USMCA
    — Maduro to leave Venezuela peacefully
    — that there are MAGA people investigating voter/election fraud…Please, Lord….
    — for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
    — for our American WALL – for Guardian Angels at our southern Border
    — expose names of all 26 donors who helped invaders reach USA border
    — Mexico and Guatemala keep their word to help us reverse the invasion of America
    — for 100% protection for Americans from Invaders’ diseases, esp Ebola
    — number of invaders be diminished
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs–for plenty of rest and guardian angels all around them
    — for all American children, including 5 yr old Landen–for protection from evil
    — 🇺🇸 Brighter & Sharper Future 🇺🇸
    ————————————————–
    🦅 “We will protect our Second Amendment.” -–(6-18-19 ‘2020 Re-elect Rally’ speech )
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
    ——————————————————————————————————————–
    🇺🇸 -Honoring Flag Week thru July 4th—trivia:
    Presidential proclamations and laws authorize the display of the flag 24 hours a day at the following seven places: (2nd of seven places)
    2) Flag House Square, Baltimore, Maryland
    ———————————————————————————————————————
    🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
    🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
    🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday June 22, 2019—–

  2. starfcker says:
    June 22, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Comey is getting more desperate. He is basically out there now saying somebody, do something RIGHT NOW. He can’t believe his sidekick Mueller failed. I wouldn’t want to be James Comey. I don’t envy the situation he might find himself in for the rest of his life. A truly delusional, truly despicable lowlife. https://youtu.be/h5K0_ANL5-o

    • Troublemaker10 says:
      June 22, 2019 at 12:46 am

      Yeah, well what’s Comey going to say if America votes it’s values and re-elects Trump?

    • evergreen says:
      June 22, 2019 at 12:47 am

      He could issue a mea culpa and spill the beans, clean the slate, spare the nation a protracted prosecution of the offending parties.

      In short, surrender and beg for mercy from Trump–and probably get a fair amount of it.

      But, he strikes me as rigidly ideological. He’d rather stay awake at nights eating antacids than rebuke his contribution to the resistance.

    • Troublemaker10 says:
      June 22, 2019 at 1:21 am

      Comey also fails to mention that the DOJ, itself, made the determination there was no obstruction.

  3. Joemama says:
    June 22, 2019 at 12:35 am

    Amen.

    Thank you,
    Grandma Covfefe

  4. Grandma Covfefe says:
    June 22, 2019 at 12:36 am

    From Sundance twitter:

    • sunnydaze says:
      June 22, 2019 at 12:41 am

      My gawd. That guy’s such a priss, I can’t stand to look at him.

      Canadians, you have my deep sympathy, and, sincerely, good luck turning things around up there- I know you can do it!!!

      • BestBets says:
        June 22, 2019 at 12:53 am

        Wasn’t Trudeau’s best buddy Barack just recently up in Canada giving Justin the benefit of his (exceedingly poor) experience in government? Talk about the blind leading the blind.

  5. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 22, 2019 at 12:42 am

  6. Grandma Covfefe says:
    June 22, 2019 at 12:45 am

    From Sundance Twitter:

  7. JohnCarlson says:
    June 22, 2019 at 12:47 am

    I happened to catch part of Levin on the radio tonight and was he ever upset, even for him. I don’t think I’ve heard him this hot and bothered since he was attacking Donald Trump for “disrespecting and lying” about his darling boy, Ted Cruz, back in 2015/2016. He almost blew a gasket. This time it was his darling boy, John Bolton. Per Levin, anyone with any criticism, or even doubts about John Bolton, and/or his advice, is a left-wing hack, a Bernie Sanders, a propagandist and a few other similar things I don’t now recall. I wonder if he was referring to Tucker Carlson. That would be an interesting debate – Carlson vs. Levin.

    • BetsyRossRocked says:
      June 22, 2019 at 12:55 am

      Michael Savage says Bolton is a dangerous war monger .

    • Jase says:
      June 22, 2019 at 1:01 am

      I’ve watched and read a lot of the unhinged criticism of the President over his decision to cancel the strike against Iran.
      Screw them. It takes real courage to stand against the tide.
      I have never wavered in my belief that Donald J Trump is a great President, but I have never been more thankful that he is in the Oval Office than I am today.

      • Tl Howard says:
        June 22, 2019 at 1:05 am

        I could have done w/out the earlier, “Just wait. You’ll see.” huff and puff, the implication being “They’ll be really sorry.” I believe Teddy Roosevelt had it right.

        • Tl Howard says:
          June 22, 2019 at 1:10 am

          And, no, I don’t believe my POTUS gave a damn about 150 Iranians, likely Iranian militray personnel manning missile launch sites, do you? I’d rather he not have told that transparent lie like a kid who bluffed big and decided to change his mind.

          I am GLAD he changed his mind as I think he has other options, but I keep hoping that he’ll learn to hold his verbal fire esp. when REAL BOMBS and missiles are involved. Count to ten, MR. President.

    • dallasdan says:
      June 22, 2019 at 1:05 am

      IMO, Levin is an egotistical opportunist who now supports the President only because his economic livelihood is enhanced by doing so. I don’t trust him and I don’t like him.

      • Tl Howard says:
        June 22, 2019 at 1:12 am

        I respect Levin’s efforts to fight Obamacare in court. Were it not for Roberts, Levin’s legal group would have saved the nation and millions of people a lot of grief.

  8. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 22, 2019 at 1:01 am

  9. FL_GUY says:
    June 22, 2019 at 1:03 am

    I hope the Federal agents who are now picking up illegal aliens who have been court ordered deported but are refusing to leave are also authorized to arrest ngo personnel, private individuals, city, county and state officials who aid and abet the illegal aliens and try to block their lawful apprehension.

    A few high profile arrest and prosecutions will shut down that lawlessness, IMHO

  10. ezpz2 says:
    June 22, 2019 at 1:04 am

    Hath he11 frozen over?

    Saw a clip earlier (I think on .Mediaite?) of Mrs Greenspan trying to nudge John Brennan into his usual anti “Me. Trump” diatribe.

    Guess what? Brennan praised POTUS for his restraint re Iran, and called him the adult in the room!
    😯😯😯

  11. citizen817 says:
    June 22, 2019 at 1:23 am

