June 22nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #884

USA * 🇺🇸 * 6 more days to G-20 in Japan * 🇺🇸 * USA (500 more Days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”My times are in Your hand; Deliver me from the hand of my enemies,
And from those who persecute me.“ 🌟 -— Psalm 31:15
————-
***Praise: Over 600 U.S. companies signed a letter fully supporting Trump’s Tariffs on China.
***Praise: US Commerce Dept banned sales of U.S. technology to some Chinese developers of next-generation computers
***Praise: TX Gov Greg Abbott just deployed 1,000 National Guard Troops to the border.
***Praise: 5.8 million people dropped off food stamps since Donald J. Trump became President
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump and Team
— the truth come out on a lie against our President Trump made by Jean Carroll
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— Iran to lose their power of aggression
— China stay the course for the fairness of our country
— PM Trudeau is not two-timing President Trump regarding USMCA
— Maduro to leave Venezuela peacefully
— that there are MAGA people investigating voter/election fraud…Please, Lord….
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for our American WALL – for Guardian Angels at our southern Border
— expose names of all 26 donors who helped invaders reach USA border
— Mexico and Guatemala keep their word to help us reverse the invasion of America
— for 100% protection for Americans from Invaders’ diseases, esp Ebola
— number of invaders be diminished
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs–for plenty of rest and guardian angels all around them
— for all American children, including 5 yr old Landen–for protection from evil
— 🇺🇸 Brighter & Sharper Future 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 “We will protect our Second Amendment.” -–(6-18-19 ‘2020 Re-elect Rally’ speech )
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————————————————————————–
🇺🇸 -Honoring Flag Week thru July 4th—trivia:
Presidential proclamations and laws authorize the display of the flag 24 hours a day at the following seven places: (2nd of seven places)
2) Flag House Square, Baltimore, Maryland
———————————————————————————————————————
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday June 22, 2019—–
Right on Grandma–the Lord is always faithful….
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle !
Praying for our PatrickHenryCensored !
Praying for all Treepers who are ill or taking care of a loved one !
Comey is getting more desperate. He is basically out there now saying somebody, do something RIGHT NOW. He can’t believe his sidekick Mueller failed. I wouldn’t want to be James Comey. I don’t envy the situation he might find himself in for the rest of his life. A truly delusional, truly despicable lowlife. https://youtu.be/h5K0_ANL5-o
Yeah, well what’s Comey going to say if America votes it’s values and re-elects Trump?
He could issue a mea culpa and spill the beans, clean the slate, spare the nation a protracted prosecution of the offending parties.
In short, surrender and beg for mercy from Trump–and probably get a fair amount of it.
But, he strikes me as rigidly ideological. He’d rather stay awake at nights eating antacids than rebuke his contribution to the resistance.
How does that go “a coward dies a thousand deaths a brave man one”.
Comey also fails to mention that the DOJ, itself, made the determination there was no obstruction.
Amen.
Thank you,
Grandma Covfefe
From Sundance twitter:
My gawd. That guy’s such a priss, I can’t stand to look at him.
Canadians, you have my deep sympathy, and, sincerely, good luck turning things around up there- I know you can do it!!!
Wasn’t Trudeau’s best buddy Barack just recently up in Canada giving Justin the benefit of his (exceedingly poor) experience in government? Talk about the blind leading the blind.
Did she take speech pattern lessons from Nancy Pelosi? Or does she just drink the same brand of vodka?
OMG, she talks just like Nancy Pelosi. Mixed up and confused. They must be drinking the same stuff.
Yeah, ever since the rape she will only go into dressing rooms that have two doors
From Sundance Twitter:
I happened to catch part of Levin on the radio tonight and was he ever upset, even for him. I don’t think I’ve heard him this hot and bothered since he was attacking Donald Trump for “disrespecting and lying” about his darling boy, Ted Cruz, back in 2015/2016. He almost blew a gasket. This time it was his darling boy, John Bolton. Per Levin, anyone with any criticism, or even doubts about John Bolton, and/or his advice, is a left-wing hack, a Bernie Sanders, a propagandist and a few other similar things I don’t now recall. I wonder if he was referring to Tucker Carlson. That would be an interesting debate – Carlson vs. Levin.
Michael Savage says Bolton is a dangerous war monger .
Savage debating Levin would be interesting too.
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6051003481001/?playlist_id=5198073478001#sp=show-clips
Carlson vs. Bolton starts at 4:30
He is, for him everything Is solved by war. I have sons, no thanks.
I’ve watched and read a lot of the unhinged criticism of the President over his decision to cancel the strike against Iran.
Screw them. It takes real courage to stand against the tide.
I have never wavered in my belief that Donald J Trump is a great President, but I have never been more thankful that he is in the Oval Office than I am today.
I could have done w/out the earlier, “Just wait. You’ll see.” huff and puff, the implication being “They’ll be really sorry.” I believe Teddy Roosevelt had it right.
And, no, I don’t believe my POTUS gave a damn about 150 Iranians, likely Iranian militray personnel manning missile launch sites, do you? I’d rather he not have told that transparent lie like a kid who bluffed big and decided to change his mind.
I am GLAD he changed his mind as I think he has other options, but I keep hoping that he’ll learn to hold his verbal fire esp. when REAL BOMBS and missiles are involved. Count to ten, MR. President.
IMO, Levin is an egotistical opportunist who now supports the President only because his economic livelihood is enhanced by doing so. I don’t trust him and I don’t like him.
I respect Levin’s efforts to fight Obamacare in court. Were it not for Roberts, Levin’s legal group would have saved the nation and millions of people a lot of grief.
I hope the Federal agents who are now picking up illegal aliens who have been court ordered deported but are refusing to leave are also authorized to arrest ngo personnel, private individuals, city, county and state officials who aid and abet the illegal aliens and try to block their lawful apprehension.
A few high profile arrest and prosecutions will shut down that lawlessness, IMHO
Hath he11 frozen over?
Saw a clip earlier (I think on .Mediaite?) of Mrs Greenspan trying to nudge John Brennan into his usual anti “Me. Trump” diatribe.
Guess what? Brennan praised POTUS for his restraint re Iran, and called him the adult in the room!
😯😯😯
* Mr not Me
Take that statement into consideration at sentencing time
👍
