Democrat Candidate Buttigieg Tells Black Lives Matter Supporters: “I’m not asking for your vote”…

Posted on June 22, 2019 by

Former vice-president Joe Biden and former Major Pete Buttigieg are both running into campaign problems with African American minority voters.

In the latest incident Buttigieg is being protested by Black Lives Matter advocates, and his response is to read from a prepared script, while telling BLM activists he’s not asking for their vote. Not a good look.

.

Full CNN Video below:

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in BGI - Black Grievance Industry, Cultural Marxism, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2020, Fabian Socialists - Modern Progressives, Occupy Type Moonbats, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Racism, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

143 Responses to Democrat Candidate Buttigieg Tells Black Lives Matter Supporters: “I’m not asking for your vote”…

Older Comments
  1. Tiffthis says:
    June 22, 2019 at 10:23 pm

    So, he’s still polling at 0%? 🤣🤷🏼‍♀️

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. NICCO says:
    June 22, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    Another liar and deceiver who thinks the people are stupid.He is only fooling himself.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. JG3 says:
    June 22, 2019 at 11:02 pm

    Alfred E. Neuman, playtending like he’s running for President of the USA

    Like

    Reply
  4. Ray Runge says:
    June 22, 2019 at 11:08 pm

    The poor dears need reparations to honor the Identity Politics Leaders and to further cement their 2nd class status for future generations. BLM certainly incapable of internally motivated striving in the USA.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Iron Wombat (@Iron_Wombat) says:
    June 22, 2019 at 11:17 pm

    I so want Mayor Pete to be the Dem nominee, Trump will win 40% of the black vote. it will be democrat Armageddon.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Dutchman says:
    June 22, 2019 at 11:30 pm

    BLM harrassed Hillary, and took Sanders microphone away at one of his rallys.
    Its their modus operandi, but fortunately they don’t represent most blacks.

    Lets see em take slojo’s mike away,…that should be a hoot. The one thing the old guard had, to keep the young turks from rioting last time, ain’t gonne work, THIS time.

    I really think the young uns are gonna pull the temple down on their own heads, this time.

    Like

    Reply
  7. dufrst says:
    June 22, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    So I see Joe Biden has sent his crew to bully Mayor Pete. The elbows are sharpening in the Dem primary! It’s going to be delicious to watch!

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s