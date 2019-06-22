Democrat Candidate Buttigieg Tells Black Lives Matter Supporters: “I’m not asking for your vote”…

Former vice-president Joe Biden and former Major Pete Buttigieg are both running into campaign problems with African American minority voters.
In the latest incident Buttigieg is being protested by Black Lives Matter advocates, and his response is to read from a prepared script, while telling BLM activists he’s not asking for their vote. Not a good look.
.
Full CNN Video below:
.
Advertisements
So, he’s still polling at 0%? 🤣🤷🏼♀️
LikeLiked by 1 person
An that’s not even rounded up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dee…definitely not ready for Prime Time.
LikeLike
Another liar and deceiver who thinks the people are stupid.He is only fooling himself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alfred E. Neuman, playtending like he’s running for President of the USA
LikeLike
The poor dears need reparations to honor the Identity Politics Leaders and to further cement their 2nd class status for future generations. BLM certainly incapable of internally motivated striving in the USA.
LikeLike
I so want Mayor Pete to be the Dem nominee, Trump will win 40% of the black vote. it will be democrat Armageddon.
LikeLike
BLM harrassed Hillary, and took Sanders microphone away at one of his rallys.
Its their modus operandi, but fortunately they don’t represent most blacks.
Lets see em take slojo’s mike away,…that should be a hoot. The one thing the old guard had, to keep the young turks from rioting last time, ain’t gonne work, THIS time.
I really think the young uns are gonna pull the temple down on their own heads, this time.
LikeLike
So I see Joe Biden has sent his crew to bully Mayor Pete. The elbows are sharpening in the Dem primary! It’s going to be delicious to watch!
LikeLike