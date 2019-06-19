Wednesday June 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Belgian Malinois, popular with the military and L.E. ❤️
Very intelligent too.
Mercy To All
Years ago, during Mussolini’s invasion of Ethiopia, I asked a class of boys: “Who is the most respected, most honored, most loved man of all history?” Immediately hands shot up, as one said this and another that. One boy said Mussolini was the most beloved and honored, but the others laughed at that idea. Finally, one sincere-looking lad said: “Jesus.” But he was as far off as the one who had suggested Mussolini.
We wish that our Lord were as greatly honored, respected and loved as He should be, but He is not. Rather He is widely rejected and blasphemed, while many are hypocritical in pretending to worship Him.
Without question the most honored, most respected, most loved man of all history is Abraham, proudly owned as “father” by millions of Jews, millions of Mohammedans and millions of professing Christians. Clearly this is why God used this man to demonstrate to all mankind how we may be declared righteous before a just and holy God. Note what Romans 4:2,3 says about this:
“For if Abraham were justified by works, he hath whereof to boast; but not before God.
“For what saith the Scripture? Abraham believed God, and it was counted unto him for righteousness.”
Thus God uses the most beloved, respected man of history to demonstrate the fact that salvation is received by faith alone. And thus the Apostle concludes:
“But to him that worketh not, but believeth on Him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness” (Rom. 4:5).
In every age men have been saved by doing what God commanded them to do then. Now He tells us to do nothing, but simply to trust in Christ, who died for our sins. This is God’s plan of salvation.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/mercy-to-all/
Romans 4:2 For if Abraham were justified by works, he hath whereof to glory; but not before God.
3 For what saith the scripture? Abraham believed God, and it was counted unto him for righteousness.
5 But to him that worketh not, but believeth on him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness.
1 Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
Good boy !!!
K9 Officer Makes Fentanyl Bust on First Day at Work
https://www.breitbart.com/crime/2019/06/18/k9-officer-makes-fentanyl-bust-first-day-work/
