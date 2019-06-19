2016 Syrian Refugee Mustafa Mousab Alowemer, 21, Arrested During ISIS Inspired Plot To Bomb Christian Church in Pittsburgh…

In August 2016 a Syrian named Mustafa Mousab Alowemer, now 21, entered the U.S. under President Obama’s refugee program. Today he was arrested in an ISIS plot to bomb a Christian church in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
(Via DOJ) Mustafa Mousab Alowemer, 21, a resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was arrested today based on a federal complaint charging him with one count of attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization, and two counts of distributing information relating to an explosive, destructive device, or weapon of mass destruction in relation to his plan to attack a church in Pittsburgh.
The announcement was made by Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Assistant Director Michael McGarrity of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division and Special Agent in Charge Robert Jones of the FBI’s Pittsburgh Division.
“Targeting places of worship is beyond the pale, no matter what the motivation,” said Assistant Attorney General Demers. “The defendant is alleged to have plotted just such an attack of a church in Pittsburgh in the name of ISIS. The National Security Division and our partners will continue our efforts to identify and bring to justice individuals in our country who seek to commit violence on behalf of ISIS and other terrorist organizations. I want to thank the agents, analysts, and prosecutors who are responsible for this investigation.”
“Court documents show Mustafa Alowemer planned to attack a church in the name of ISIS, which could have killed or injured many people. Fortunately, his plans were foiled by the full force of the FBI Pittsburgh Joint Terrorism Task Force,” said Assistant Director McGarrity. “The FBI takes threats to churches and other religious institutions extremely seriously and will use all our resources to stop potential terrorist attacks against them.” (read more)
It is past time for repatriation for the vast majority of these “asylum” seekers.
I remember how many of these refugees claimed to be “children” when they landed here.
Many were in their early twenties but were passing themselves off as very young teens, 15 or 16 to qualify as children.
The press was all over the “poor children” aspect of their situation.
I wonder if this jerk was one of them.
He would have been around 17 at the time he arrived here but might have said he was younger.
Creep.
Was he a muslim, by any chance?
No words. Our Congress and every other institution except the Oval Office have been weaponized to destroy us.
We simply must cut this out.
As a “refugee”, assuming he’s convicted, is there anything precluding us from deporting him?
He will be in prison, maybe Gitmo,
Thanks Obama!
If Obama had a son…
Have the French admitted yet that it was the Muslims who burned Notre Dame?
Crickets……
Syrian refugee? 0bama operative…
The only way to get deportation of these murderous muslim haters out of the USA is to ensure they can’t get US citizenship for 10 years after arrival. That way it’s back to Syria after the 20 years at Rikkers.
Any issuers of threats etc go straight back.
Congress must truly loathe the citizens of the US to allow any of this to happen when it is completely avoidable.
Query
No Congesscritter is endangered by these violent loons. No Congresscritter goes to the targeted church, you can bet on that. It might be different if these loons targeted the Church of the Holy Dollar in McLean VA or the Press Club in DC but since the nuts target us…we the people…what’s the problem? No skin off their backs.
They don’t worry about air travel…they fly private jets. They aren’t in malls any more than the members of the Soviet political were standing in line at the grocery store to buy a few potatoes. They are the elite. Both parties…
Philly has $1b in cocaine confiscated at a port and Pittsburgh has ISIS sympathizer intent on blowing up Christians. Wake up PA.
If he is 21 in June 2019, he was almost certainly 18 (or just about to be 18) in 2016 when he arrived in the US.
Men of prime military age shouldn’t be resettled in foreign countries. They should be fighting for their own.
I think the way he sees it, he was fighting for his own. Too bad the our benevolent overlords are too stupid to get that 🙄 Actually, perhaps the Obama administration did get it.
This is the fault of those who instigated the Syrian Civil War – Obama, Clinton, McCain, Samantha Powers, as well as those thwarted the president’s ban on people from seven countries, most of which were predominantly Muslim.
Yes, McCain, we can’t forget the “gift” that keeps on giving.
So why isn’t he blowing up Congress, then? Because the coward goes where there is no resistance.
So the ISIS followers are really stupid, right? They film and publish their intentions? Is that part of their martyr requirements? Well, thank the Lord the plot was thwarted. I’m so over this !@#$!
So much for all the gnashing of teeth on the so called “Trumps Muslim Ban”, see Truth DOES eventually catch up to the lie, and kick its *ss!
There are a ton of NGOs and churches that have been enablers of this sort of behavior. Upon conviction, they should all be asset-stripped for every dime this guy has cost us — from the first time he annoyed an employee at a consulate, to all the social services this guy has consumed (schools, etc.), to the costs of this investigation. If he owns a car, it should be seized — and the bank stiffed on their car loan [Thou shalt not loan money to terrorists]. If he owns a house, likewise. If he’s carrying credit cards, they should all be cash-advanced to their limit and the accounts closed.
It is simply infuriating how many institutions and individuals profited by pretending this walking, talking problem was a worthwhile potential citizen.
Remember when Hillary was selling Somalian refugees to Chobani Yogurt? Good times, until they started raping women in the neighborhood.
Probably didn’t take much selling. The Chobani guy, Hamdi Ulukaya, is said to be the successor to Gulen when the time comes. In the meantime, Ulukaya has his Tent Foundation to welcome “refugees”.
https://www.tent.org/about/
Not sure if this will work but here is my surprised face!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry – didn’t mean for that to be such a huge picture!
Can’t remember the last time -if ever-that I heard a report about an actual thwarted terror attack. But Yay FBI, yay-clap, clap.
Was thinking the same thing, Truthfilter. FINALLY some good news from the FBI.
They get a “one handed clap” from me. Wafting away their stench from my nose.
The FBI has zero credibility at this point. They have squandered all of their reputation. They should be disbanded, in my opinion.
Barney Fife could have probably caught (read entrapped) this would be terrorist.
…And the Syrian Christians were left to fend for themselves while being imperiled by radical Muslims.
The process for refugee entry into the US starts with gaining official refugee status. A UN agency is tasked with making refugee determinations. The agency is controlled by Muslims who won’t give the Christians refugee status. They will, however, certify Muslims to come here as refugees.
See how that works?
“Our diversity, not only in our Army, but in our country, is a strength. And as horrific as this tragedy was [Ft. Hood was and it might well have been in this case], if our diversity becomes a casualty, I think that’s worse”
– General George Casey
If Mustafa Mousab Alowemer had tried to join the US Army, they likely would have proudly accepted him to increase their “diversity”.
Glad to read your 2nd post, JC. Was wondering at the quote from General Casey!
The last sentence in the article, “Authorities say there was never any danger to the public because Alowemer was under FBI surveillance for months.” Sends fear throughout my entire body.
The FBI was likely encouraging him so they could play the “heroes” arresting him in the “nick of time”.
Refugee my left butt cheek… Mohammedans are the only ‘Faith’ that encourages lying. Donald Trump was right again for his ‘animus’ against the goat f’ing religion of blown to pieces.
I realize why democrat politicians, the MS “Media” and other radicals who profit from destroying our country would mock Trumps attempts at keeping our country safe, but what about the rank and file democrat voters?
They’ve been brainwashed? Manipulated?
Sorry, you rank and file democrats who vote for the scum that allows this to happen are just as guilty as the elites who allow these terrorists in
This utter insanity is on you
