2016 Syrian Refugee Mustafa Mousab Alowemer, 21, Arrested During ISIS Inspired Plot To Bomb Christian Church in Pittsburgh…

June 19, 2019

In August 2016 a Syrian named Mustafa Mousab Alowemer, now 21, entered the U.S. under President Obama’s refugee program.  Today he was arrested in an ISIS plot to bomb a Christian church in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(Via DOJ) Mustafa Mousab Alowemer, 21, a resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was arrested today based on a federal complaint charging him with one count of attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization, and two counts of distributing information relating to an explosive, destructive device, or weapon of mass destruction in relation to his plan to attack a church in Pittsburgh.

The announcement was made by Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Assistant Director Michael McGarrity of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division and Special Agent in Charge Robert Jones of the FBI’s Pittsburgh Division.

“Targeting places of worship is beyond the pale, no matter what the motivation,” said Assistant Attorney General Demers. “The defendant is alleged to have plotted just such an attack of a church in Pittsburgh in the name of ISIS. The National Security Division and our partners will continue our efforts to identify and bring to justice individuals in our country who seek to commit violence on behalf of ISIS and other terrorist organizations. I want to thank the agents, analysts, and prosecutors who are responsible for this investigation.”

“Court documents show Mustafa Alowemer planned to attack a church in the name of ISIS, which could have killed or injured many people. Fortunately, his plans were foiled by the full force of the FBI Pittsburgh Joint Terrorism Task Force,” said Assistant Director McGarrity. “The FBI takes threats to churches and other religious institutions extremely seriously and will use all our resources to stop potential terrorist attacks against them.” (read more)

  1. Nagothm says:
    June 19, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    It is past time for repatriation for the vast majority of these “asylum” seekers.

    • coloradochloe says:
      June 19, 2019 at 11:03 pm

      I remember how many of these refugees claimed to be “children” when they landed here.

      Many were in their early twenties but were passing themselves off as very young teens, 15 or 16 to qualify as children.

      The press was all over the “poor children” aspect of their situation.

      I wonder if this jerk was one of them.

      He would have been around 17 at the time he arrived here but might have said he was younger.

      Creep.

    • Peoria Jones says:
      June 19, 2019 at 11:09 pm

      Was he a muslim, by any chance?

  2. WSB says:
    June 19, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    No words. Our Congress and every other institution except the Oval Office have been weaponized to destroy us.

    We simply must cut this out.

  3. Some old guy says:
    June 19, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    As a “refugee”, assuming he’s convicted, is there anything precluding us from deporting him?

  5. Sentient says:
    June 19, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    Have the French admitted yet that it was the Muslims who burned Notre Dame?

  6. Caius Lowell says:
    June 19, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    Syrian refugee? 0bama operative…

  7. Query says:
    June 19, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    The only way to get deportation of these murderous muslim haters out of the USA is to ensure they can’t get US citizenship for 10 years after arrival. That way it’s back to Syria after the 20 years at Rikkers.
    Any issuers of threats etc go straight back.
    Congress must truly loathe the citizens of the US to allow any of this to happen when it is completely avoidable.

    • Yy4u says:
      June 19, 2019 at 10:47 pm

      Query
      No Congesscritter is endangered by these violent loons. No Congresscritter goes to the targeted church, you can bet on that. It might be different if these loons targeted the Church of the Holy Dollar in McLean VA or the Press Club in DC but since the nuts target us…we the people…what’s the problem? No skin off their backs.

      They don’t worry about air travel…they fly private jets. They aren’t in malls any more than the members of the Soviet political were standing in line at the grocery store to buy a few potatoes. They are the elite. Both parties…

      • Susan Bolle says:
        June 19, 2019 at 11:11 pm

        Philly has $1b in cocaine confiscated at a port and Pittsburgh has ISIS sympathizer intent on blowing up Christians. Wake up PA.

  8. keeler says:
    June 19, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    If he is 21 in June 2019, he was almost certainly 18 (or just about to be 18) in 2016 when he arrived in the US.

    Men of prime military age shouldn’t be resettled in foreign countries. They should be fighting for their own.

    • Somebody says:
      June 19, 2019 at 11:07 pm

      I think the way he sees it, he was fighting for his own. Too bad the our benevolent overlords are too stupid to get that 🙄 Actually, perhaps the Obama administration did get it.

  9. Sentient says:
    June 19, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    This is the fault of those who instigated the Syrian Civil War – Obama, Clinton, McCain, Samantha Powers, as well as those thwarted the president’s ban on people from seven countries, most of which were predominantly Muslim.

  10. Sombody's Gramma says:
    June 19, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    So the ISIS followers are really stupid, right? They film and publish their intentions? Is that part of their martyr requirements? Well, thank the Lord the plot was thwarted. I’m so over this !@#$!

  11. Dutchman says:
    June 19, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    So much for all the gnashing of teeth on the so called “Trumps Muslim Ban”, see Truth DOES eventually catch up to the lie, and kick its *ss!

  12. cthulhu says:
    June 19, 2019 at 10:40 pm

    There are a ton of NGOs and churches that have been enablers of this sort of behavior. Upon conviction, they should all be asset-stripped for every dime this guy has cost us — from the first time he annoyed an employee at a consulate, to all the social services this guy has consumed (schools, etc.), to the costs of this investigation. If he owns a car, it should be seized — and the bank stiffed on their car loan [Thou shalt not loan money to terrorists]. If he owns a house, likewise. If he’s carrying credit cards, they should all be cash-advanced to their limit and the accounts closed.

    It is simply infuriating how many institutions and individuals profited by pretending this walking, talking problem was a worthwhile potential citizen.

  13. Justin Green says:
    June 19, 2019 at 10:45 pm

    Remember when Hillary was selling Somalian refugees to Chobani Yogurt? Good times, until they started raping women in the neighborhood.

  14. vikingmom says:
    June 19, 2019 at 10:49 pm

    Not sure if this will work but here is my surprised face!

  15. Truthfilter says:
    June 19, 2019 at 10:51 pm

    Can’t remember the last time -if ever-that I heard a report about an actual thwarted terror attack. But Yay FBI, yay-clap, clap.

    • dreamguardian007 says:
      June 19, 2019 at 11:13 pm

      Was thinking the same thing, Truthfilter. FINALLY some good news from the FBI.

    • Joemama says:
      June 19, 2019 at 11:30 pm

      They get a “one handed clap” from me. Wafting away their stench from my nose.

      The FBI has zero credibility at this point. They have squandered all of their reputation. They should be disbanded, in my opinion.

      Barney Fife could have probably caught (read entrapped) this would be terrorist.

  16. Sherri Young says:
    June 19, 2019 at 10:54 pm

    …And the Syrian Christians were left to fend for themselves while being imperiled by radical Muslims.

    The process for refugee entry into the US starts with gaining official refugee status. A UN agency is tasked with making refugee determinations. The agency is controlled by Muslims who won’t give the Christians refugee status. They will, however, certify Muslims to come here as refugees.

    See how that works?

  17. JohnCarlson says:
    June 19, 2019 at 11:00 pm

    “Our diversity, not only in our Army, but in our country, is a strength. And as horrific as this tragedy was [Ft. Hood was and it might well have been in this case], if our diversity becomes a casualty, I think that’s worse”
    – General George Casey

  18. JohnCarlson says:
    June 19, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    If Mustafa Mousab Alowemer had tried to join the US Army, they likely would have proudly accepted him to increase their “diversity”.

  19. Blue Wildflower says:
    June 19, 2019 at 11:07 pm

    The last sentence in the article, “Authorities say there was never any danger to the public because Alowemer was under FBI surveillance for months.” Sends fear throughout my entire body.

  20. tempejeff says:
    June 19, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    Refugee my left butt cheek… Mohammedans are the only ‘Faith’ that encourages lying. Donald Trump was right again for his ‘animus’ against the goat f’ing religion of blown to pieces.

  21. alliwantissometruth says:
    June 19, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    I realize why democrat politicians, the MS “Media” and other radicals who profit from destroying our country would mock Trumps attempts at keeping our country safe, but what about the rank and file democrat voters?

    They’ve been brainwashed? Manipulated?

    Sorry, you rank and file democrats who vote for the scum that allows this to happen are just as guilty as the elites who allow these terrorists in

    This utter insanity is on you

