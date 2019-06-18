Tuesday June 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Light For The Soul
A Christian believer talking to an atheistic evolutionist one time, took his watch out of his pocket, noted the time and put it back in again, saying to his friend: “This is a wonderful watch; never misses a second. I never have to do anything to it, yet it keeps perfect time.”
“What make is it?” asked the evolutionist. “Oh, no make,” was the reply. “Well who manufactured it?” “Oh, no one. It just put itself together somehow.”
“Nonsense!” said the atheist. “A watch can’t just come into existence. Somebody had to manufacture it.”
“That’s true,” replied the Christian, “yet you expect me to believe that this vast universe with its billions of planets and stars, all revolving in perfect order, just came about by itself; that it has no Designer, no Creator, and no one to keep it running. Isn’t that nonsense!”
According to the Bible God holds the pagan world responsible for its idolatry and declares: “They are without excuse” (Rom. 1:20) because all that the heathen witness about God every day calls for their worship and praise and thanksgiving (Rom. 1:20,21). But they have not had this attitude. They have denied and rejected God and, as St. Paul says, they “became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened” (Ver. 21). It was thus that pagan idolatry, the worship of the creation, rather than the Creator (Ver. 25) had its beginning.
All this is very much like what we read in Ephesians 4:17,18 where God exhorts His people not to live like “the Gentiles,” in “the vanity [shallowness] of their mind, having the understanding darkened, being alienated from the life of God through the ignorance that is in them, because of the blindness of their heart.”
Not very complimentary, is it? But it does reflect the condition of the human heart without God and apart from faith in Christ our Savior. It explains why the world, with all its increased technical knowledge is worse off than ever.
How wonderful to know that “God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness,” can give light and joy and blessing to the simplest soul who places his faith in Christ, who died for our sins! (See IICor. 4:3-6; Acts 16:31; ICor. 15:3,4).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/light-for-the-soul/
Romans 1:20 For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse:
21 Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened.
22 Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools,
23 And changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man, and to birds, and fourfooted beasts, and creeping things.
24 Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves:
25 Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen.
Ephesians 4:17 This I say therefore, and testify in the Lord, that ye henceforth walk not as other Gentiles walk, in the vanity of their mind,
18 Having the understanding darkened, being alienated from the life of God through the ignorance that is in them, because of the blindness of their heart:
2 Corinthians 4:3 But if our gospel be hid, it is hid to them that are lost:
4 In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them.
5 For we preach not ourselves, but Christ Jesus the Lord; and ourselves your servants for Jesus’ sake.
6 For God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts, to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ.
Acts 16:31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
1 Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
