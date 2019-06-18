Standing Ovation During Beautiful Farewell Tribute to Sarah Huckabee Sanders…

During the kick-off campaign rally in Orlando Florida, President Donald Trump delivered a farewell tribute to a “warrior”, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
During the first two years of the administration Sarah Sanders has stood firmly in support of President Trump and fearlessly faced a hostile and ideologically corrupt media. Tonight Trump supporters had the opportunity to say thank you. The crowd delivered a rousing standing ovation while shouting: “Sarah, Sarah, Sarah”…. WATCH:
When she runs for governor, she will have an edge over anyone she runs against.
“When I call Washington, the President picks up the phone.”
Nobody can touch that.
When Sarah runs for President, her father will beam!
After seeing what Trump has gone through, it is hard to imagine anyone wanting the job. The dems are probably already searching her high school yearbook for dirt.
Until President Trump nukes all of his foes.
Sarah was raised in the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion, her children deserve nothing less.
Ha! Yes! This is in Sarah’s blood!
Seems to me there had been private discussion prior to the President framing this possibility.
👍👍👍
Warrior Queen Sarah! I believe we haven’t heard the last of her. Sarah is all an open minded observer needs to understand how great Trump is at selecting the best person for the right job and the right time — and to promote and support outstanding women!
Warrior is right…could not love this lady..more…God speed, Sarah..onward to the next great thing ..
Oh, heavens no – taking some time off for R&R, and then onto AR governor’s race.
Sarah leaves at a peak in popularity. She has done a fantastic job and has a nationwide fan base. We need more women like her. A great role model and on top of everything else, can bake a pecan pie!
She’s going to run for Governor?
Sarah has not said, but PDJT has suggested it at the good bye speeh and now at the rally.
*speech
What a Hoot that would be, if she took over the state formerly run by Bill&Hill.
She could go into the books and find where the bodies (literally) were buried.
Remember what a hell-hole swamp Arkansas was int he 1990’s?
Mensa Airport. ‘Nuff said.
Mena Airport.
TY. Autocorrect again.
Arkansas, possibly, from what I read a few days ago.
Was the loudest applause of the night. Followed by a Presidential endorsement to run for Governor.
What a Champ.
SHS has got to be one of the strongest people out there on the world stage.
Frankly, I hope she is Prez some day. She’d stand up for us, as Trump has.
In the meantime, enjoy your well-deserved break from the madness of DC, Sarah. Time to re-group!
True Patriots, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her spouse and children! Followed her this entire journey w greatest respect and awe. God Bless you all and come back some day.
Sarah is a perfect reason why we must continue to stand our ground and face Evil.
Sarah represents Ephesians 6:10-17.
We Love you, Sarah Huckabee Sanders!
I had to look it up so I figured I’d save everyone else the time.
Absolutely perfect representation of Sarah Huckabee Sanders and of what she had to face each and everyday as White House Press Secretary.
The Armor of God
10 Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. 11 Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. 12 For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. 13 Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. 14 Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, 15 and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. 16 In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. 17 Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.
Grandma…
Truly appropriate verses so applicable in this day of mean and vicious hatred hurled at any conservative and Christian breathing.
My, my, imagine having Paul around today! He knew how to fight from the top down and his words are a gift to us to follow suit and get this mission we are all a part of…DONE! 👍👍👍
What a day! And, it’s only Tuesday. Thanks, SD & all at CTH. May your great work continue without fear or interruption.
Sarah, 2024
Mrs. Sarah Sanders.
She definitely has potential for a higher calling.
Her current position was a springboard to her future. She is qualified to handle fake news at the highest level.
just to be ‘picky’… there is no such person… Mrs. Saunders is correct..
Ok, all you conservatives thinking of running for office…. or running for re-election….. see what we’re hungry for?
A FIGHTER.
THIS IS WHY THE CROWD REACTED THE WAY IT DID.
SARAH FIGHTS!
She will be missed good person and tough as nails.
As soon as she started walking towards the stage, I saw that she was struggling to not cry. That made me totally tear-up!!! Then she just completely got it together and gave a beautiful farewell and thank-you. Gov. & Mrs. Huckabee, you raised a fabulous daughter!
Wonderful Tribute:
A true warrior woman, model to emulate, strong woman, alpha woman.
Great acknowledgement to President Trump’s accomplishments and vision for making America Great for the Wonderful Good Hearted Americans,
We shall prevail, The Constitution Sacred Words.
The people have spoken once again. The voice of freedom is loud, clear and full of pride. We must never forget who we are, where we came from and what direction we want to go. President Trump has brought fresh air to a smog filled Washington D. C.. Each day it more and more becomes clear that our country has been damaged from within. The democrats and rinos have caused and are still causing more harm than Russia could ever dream of. President Trump has the swamp creatures jumping out for all to see.
God bless POTUS and God bless America
Absolutely, it was one of the greatest moments. President Trump stood well off to the side in order to give her her due. The crowd saw it and picked up the ball and ran with it. I’ll bet a dollar to a donut she had more remarks, but was simply in awe of the love and support. She was simply overcome by raw outpouring.
Thank you SHS for standing in the gap.
Rewatched her portion. Once the crowed realized she was actually there and President Trump was asking her to come up to the stage, the applause reached defcon 5. She was nearly overcome with emotion at the stairs. Just a wonderful moment.
Fabulous personal affirmations lately – from being denied a mediocre dinner at Chicken Little’s to sitting next to the Prince of Wales, being front and center of all national and international events, to acclaim and the gratitude and appreciation of a nation, and onto becoming the next governor of AR. Now, what were the names of those owners of that Chicken Little restaurant?
LikeLiked by 15 people
Losers, all of them.
WSB, thanks for the reminder pic. The only one I could picture in my mind, was the HUSBAND of one wearing one of those ridiculous pink kitten hats!!
The attacks on Sarah, especially the personal attacks, absolutely define the filth that is the modern day democrat party
Their politicians, their “media” and their voters are nothing but unhinged scumbags
Thank you Sarah, you’re a patriot and a great American
It doesn’t surprise me that Sarah has decided to get out of the pressure cooker. She has kids.
Remember, it was not too long ago when Sarah and her family were verbally assaulted at a restaurant. A disgusting act by an unhinged lefty. Even though the lefty had major fallout from verbally attacking Sarah (I think her restaurant got in financial trouble after the event was publicized). This deranged, hateful lefty, in my opinion, should have been arrested when she followed the family to another restaurant and continued the verbal assault. She should have been arrested and prosecuted.
This very public assault had to impact Sarah and the possible impact of future such events on her children had to have been of concern. Then of course, the rude, crude clowns laughingly called press that she had to fight with every time she had a press briefing. She hung in there much longer than most people would.
I hope she can get some degree of peace and quiet when she returns to Arkansas. She did an amazing job and got to experience some amazing travels while working for President Trump. It’s sad she had to endure crap from a bunch of arrogant, overgrown lefty children; the average lefty has the maturity level and moral development of a 4 year old.
FL_GUY please do not insult 4-year olds… thanks.
God bless you, Sarah!!!!! (And please reconsider). 😊😪
That was so great. I was getting choked up.
Best wishes, Sarah.
she deserves to go out that way. Buy everything I have seen, a totally first class person. That’s the way you do the job you were paid to do. I wish her well in everything she does in the future
For me, hands down the best part of a terrific rally.
Seeing how every other American viewed her just as I did, brought a big tear to my eye.
That women embodies MAGA and it’s impossible to put into words her impact on me.
You’re the best, Sundance! Thank you! I missed most of the rally, but after reading comments here I tried to find this moment in the links… with no luck quickly enough. It’s so great to see normal, functioning Americans show SHS the love she deserves.
FABULOUS!
Quite moving to see and hear the crowd’s appreciation. Our gal Sarah is a national treasure.
This stand-alone YT vid. of SHS already has more views (20K and counting) than most (all?) of the same-day YT rally vids of the various Dem Primary contenders. haha.
Go Sarah!!! We love you!!
Aw gee, Sundance, and thx so much for posting this! 👍👍👍
I was moved! So glad for the great reception and standing ovation for her. She earned it and deserved it. Bonafide jewel and keeper!
None of BHO’s WH press secretarys got this. Nope, they can’t touch this. They are in the press secs dust bin while her star is shining brighter than eva!
I had a feeling Trump might acknowledge her.
DJT doesn’t mind sharing the limelight. He knows that doesn’t diminish him, but enhances his message.
Sarah knows Arkansas, she helped her father campaign there for Lieutenant governor and then governor.
I will miss the phone calls I would make to friends,
Hurry, fire up your tv or computer,
SARAH’S ON!!!
President Sarah Huckabee Sanders has a nice 2024 ring to it.
Maggie Thatcher comes to mind.
