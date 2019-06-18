Standing Ovation During Beautiful Farewell Tribute to Sarah Huckabee Sanders…

During the kick-off campaign rally in Orlando Florida, President Donald Trump delivered a farewell tribute to a “warrior”, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

During the first two years of the administration Sarah Sanders has stood firmly in support of President Trump and fearlessly faced a hostile and ideologically corrupt media. Tonight Trump supporters had the opportunity to say thank you. The crowd delivered a rousing standing ovation while shouting: “Sarah, Sarah, Sarah”…. WATCH:

