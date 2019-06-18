President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing White House – Video and Transcript…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. Departing the White House for the Orlando kick-off rally, President Trump stops by the press pool to answer questions. [Video and Transcript Below]
[Transcript] – 4:01 P.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: Mark Esper, who is a highly respected gentleman with a great career — West Point, Harvard, a tremendous talent — was just named Acting Secretary of Defense. I think he’ll do very well. He was Secretary of the Army. I got to know him very well and he’s an outstanding guy.
Pat Shanahan, who is a wonderful person, is, as you know, going to take some time off for family matters. And I want to thank him for his service. He’s a terrific person. And it’s a difficult time for Pat, but he’s going to take a little time off for family service and for working things out. And I think you know about it. You know very well about it.
But Mark Esper is going to be outstanding, and we look forward to working with him for a long period of time to come.
Q Did you ask Shanahan to withdraw, Mr. President?
THE PRESIDENT: Excuse me?
Q Did you ask Shanahan to withdraw?
THE PRESIDENT: No, I didn’t. I didn’t ask him to withdraw, but he walked in this morning and he said it’s going to be a rough time for him because of, obviously, what happened. But I did not ask him to withdraw. He presented me with a letter this morning. That was his — that was his decision.
Q Did you know about these allegations before you said you wanted him to be the Defense Secretary?
THE PRESIDENT: I had heard about it yesterday for the first time. I didn’t know about it. I had heard about yesterday. And it’s very unfortunate. Very unfortunate.
Q Does that make you concerned then about the White House vetting process if you had just heard about it yesterday?
THE PRESIDENT: No, we have a very good vetting process. And you take a look at our Cabinet and our Secretaries — it’s very good. But we have a great vetting process. But this is something that came up a little bit over the last short period of time.
And, as you know, Pat was Acting. And so, Acting gives you much greater flexibility. A lot easier to do things. So that’s the way it is. Too bad.
April.
Q Mr. President, will you apologize to the Central Park 5? They’ve been exonerated. There have been videos and movies shown about the case, and you came out with a full-page ad saying that they should die, that they should have the death penalty. Do you apologize?
THE PRESIDENT: Why would you bring that question up now? It’s an interesting time to bring it up.
Q There’s movies and everything about them.
THE PRESIDENT: You have people on both sides of that. They admitted their guilt. If you look at Linda Fairstein, and if you look at some of prosecutors, they think that the city should never have settled that case. So we’ll leave it at that.
Q Does not having a permanent Defense Secretary complicate your policy —
THE PRESIDENT: No, not at all.
Q — let’s say, with Iran?
THE PRESIDENT: I think, frankly, this could happen very quickly for Mark Esper. He’s very experienced. He’s the —
Q But it’s already been six months.
THE PRESIDENT: — he’s been around all of the things that we’re talking about for a very long period of time.
Q Why should Americans trust your administration to tell the truth about what’s going on with Iran? If we go to war, why should we believe you if you say why?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, we have Iran. We’ve been talking to various people on lots of different sides. And we’ll see what happens with Iran. We’re very well set. We’re very well configured. We have a lot of things going on with Iran.
I spoke with President Xi, this morning, of China. We’ll be meeting at the G20. And I think that is working out pretty much as I anticipated it would. China very much wants to discuss the future, and so do we.
So the relationship with President Xi is a very good one. We had a long talk this morning.
Q Immigration officials we’ve been speaking with say they don’t know anything —
THE PRESIDENT: Say it?
Q Immigration officials say they don’t know anything about a planned roundup of millions of people in the next few weeks.
THE PRESIDENT: Well, they know. They know. And they’re going to start next week. And when people come into our country and they come in illegally, they have to go out. And everybody is seeing that.
And as you know, Mexico has been doing a very good job the last four days. They haven’t done that in 25 years. They’re doing a very good job. I appreciate the job they’re doing. Guatemala, likewise, is much different than it was under past administrations. So we’ll see how that works out.
With all of that being said, the Democrats should get together and solve the asylum problem, which is very easy to solve. And they should solve the loophole problem, also very easy to solve.
Q Mr. President, you have an Acting Defense Secretary; you’ve had one for months. Why is it taking you so long to nominate someone permanently when you have so many hotspots in the world?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, this came up — this just came up. And I did the nomination —
Q The White House has known about it for a while.
THE PRESIDENT: This just came up, and I think we did it very quickly.
Pat Shanahan was Acting, and we put Mark Esper in. Mark is highly experienced. I think he’s going to fit in very easily.
Q Do you still want to demote Jay Powell? Is that something you’re still interested in?
THE PRESIDENT: Say it?
Q Do you want to demote Jay Powell? Are you interested in that? At the Fed? At the Federal Reserve?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, let’s see what he does. I can tell you that Draghi and the EU, if you look at what’s going on with the euro, they have a much different stance than our folks do.
As you know, he did something today that was very dramatic. And, frankly, it helped that part of the world. So we’ll see what happens. They’re going to be making an announcement pretty soon, so we’ll see what happens.
But I want to be given a level playing field. And, so far, I haven’t been.
Q (Inaudible) to demote him, do you think?
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, I would be allowed to speak to him very easily. I speak to him anyway.
Q Mr. President, are you going to nominate Mark Esper for the permanent position, not just Acting?
THE PRESIDENT: Say it?
Q Are you going to nominate Esper for the permanent position?
THE PRESIDENT: Most likely. That’s what I’m thinking about doing.
Q When are you going to decide?
THE PRESIDENT: Most likely. Pretty soon.
Q And what’s the next step for Iran, Mr. President?
THE PRESIDENT: We’re looking at Iran. We have a lot of things going with Iran. We have — we’re very prepared for Iran. We’ll see what happens. Let me just say this: We are very prepared. Regardless of what goes, we are very, very prepared.
If you look at what’s taken place, if you look at what they’ve done, if you look at — and I’m not just talking about over the last week, I’m talking about over a long period of years. They’ve been a nation of terror. Now, we’ll see what happens. We’ll see what happens. They are a much different country today than they were two and a half years ago when I came into office.
When President Obama signed that horrible deal, they were screaming “Death to America.” I haven’t been hearing that lately.
Q Mr. President, on the 9/11 Compensation Fund, do you want to see it approved so that this never has to be revisited again — through 2090?
THE PRESIDENT: I have a meeting on that, actually, this afternoon, before my speech. I’m going down, as you know — it’s a very big crowd down in Florida — Orlando. And before that, I’m having a meeting. So we’ll — we’ll be letting you know.
Q Do you think you can reach a deal with President Xi at the G20? Or are you basically starting over?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I have a very good relationship with President Xi, and we’ll see what happens. I think we have a chance. I know that China wants to make a deal. They don’t like the tariffs. A lot of companies are leaving China in order to avoid the tariffs. I have a very good relationship with President Xi. We’ll see what happens.
Q If that meeting goes well, are you willing to hold off on the next round of tariffs?
THE PRESIDENT: Say it?
Q If that meeting goes well, are you willing to delay that next round of tariffs?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, we’ll see what happens. I think the meeting might very well go well. And, frankly, our people are starting the deal as of tomorrow. The teams, they’re starting to deal. So, we’ll see.
China would like to make the deal, we’d like to make the deal, but it has to be a good deal for everybody.
Q Have they given you an indication that they’ve changed their position on some of the sticking points that scuttled the last deal?
THE PRESIDENT: They did. They changed their position. So I said, “We’re not going to do that.”
Q (Inaudible) immigrants do you want to see deported? Are you talking about families, children? What’s the population of people you’re going to (inaudible)?
THE PRESIDENT: You’re going to find out. You’re going to find out.
Thank you very much.
Did anyone ask him about the story that the US is planning a bombing in Iran that will be “massive”? https://www.jpost.com/printarticle.aspx?id=592832
The transcript is provided above for you to see for yourself.
NO MORE MIDDLE EAST WARS Mr. President. You are being advised by stupid warmongering idiots in the mold of McCain. Let Israel take care of Iran. What the h**ll are we doing over there anyway? We don’t need their oil anymore. A Norwegian and Japanese tanker were attacked, let them do the bombing. Bring all our troops home like you promised.
AMEN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
A respectful suggestion. You see everything in black/white, when even the most primitive ‘B/W’ TV was 10 bit greyscale. Learn to shade your comments in greyscale.
To give a helpful specific here. PDJT said he would NEVER allow Iran nucs. Now if they were in final assembly post testing (easiest is our first Hiroshima ‘gun barrel pit fired to core) design, then he has not ruled out military action.
BUT Iran is far from the simplest capability. For rasons you should grok before venting.
1. That simple design is FAR too big and heavy to be missile mounted. It was a single bomb delivered from B-29 Enola Gay.
2. Iran has not developed the simultaneous implosion technology for the miniturizable Fat Boy design using a single integral core pit.
3. Iran does not yet have enough enriched uranium for either.
So there are lots of greyscale options still available to PDJT. That also stop Iran from blowing up other nations ships.
You’re wasting your time, Ristvan. Git-R-Done is on a mission today.
Like, ristvan.
We have all those missiles and bombs with “best if used by” dates on them. We can’t just throw those things in the local city dump! We have to rotate our stockpiles, in with the new, out with the bad.
Otherwise we are just throwing away taxpayer dollars.
Incompletely disagree. The quicker we blow Iran to hell the quicker the world lives in temporary peace. It’s been 50 years of terror. They only understand the strong horse. It would also scare the be-Jesus out of the sharia lovers here in America.
You want our kids living under sharia? I don’t.
Folks,
WHAT part of “Economic security is National security” DON’T you understand?
What part of ” we want to have the,STRONGEST, SMARTEST BEST EQUIPPED military in the world!
SO WE DON’T EVER HAVE TO USE IT”
don’t you understand?
Iran is irrelevant, and as ristvan explains the technicalities, they are no where near PDJT’s red line.
IF they were to get too far out of line, SA and Isreal can dessimate them, and Iran knows it.
Iran is like your opponents chess piece that you don’t ‘take’, you just hem them in with your pieces, so they are ‘out of play’.
SEE the whole board! Make Iran out of play, with SA/Israel check.
Take norks out of play, by negotiation.
Then squeeze Chinas nuts till they implode.
“I LOVE when a plan comes together!” indeed.
PDJT will NOT be drawn into a quagmire in ME, cause the “S” in VSG ain’t for STUPID!
“Incompletely disagree. The quicker we blow Iran to hell the quicker the world lives in temporary peace. It’s been 50 years of terror. They only understand the strong horse. It would also scare the be-Jesus out of the sharia lovers here in America.”
You think that blowing Iran to hell would result in even temporary world peace?
Not a chance that it would make any difference, the globalists would just find another enemy. Iran is not the enemy, the warmongers are the enemy…….people need to stop believing everything the media spouts….there are always agendas in play.
The only route to world peace is to rid the world of all globalists , socialists, liberals, and warmongers……and even then, there’s no guarantees…….after all, we are human and humans do like to kill each other.
It’s just what we do.
Oh, and if people don’t want their kids living under Sharia law, I would strongly suggest not electing Muslims to Congress and the Senate, or any office……and probably should get rid of the ones there now.
Git R Done being the usually anti trump idiot as always! Take your hate elsewhere! It’s getting old!
“A concern troll is a false flag pseudonym created by a user whose actual point of view is opposed to the one that the troll claims to hold. The concern troll posts in web forums devoted to its declared point of view and attempts to sway the group’s actions or opinions while claiming to share their goals, but with professed “concerns”. The goal is to sow fear, uncertainty, and doubt within the group often by appealing to outrage culture.[52] This is a particular case of sockpuppeting and safe-baiting.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internet_troll
Grey Scale Test Pattern we used at WTMJ-TV in 1978
“We spent $7 trillion in the Middle East. What do we have for it? Nothing.”
– President Donald J. Trump
POTUS transitions in/out of “situations”
with remarkable intelligence, ease. Always
ten moves ahead of the rest and KAG!!!!!
The nasty dems had a hand in Shannhan having to withdraw. Someone “leaked” sealed Divorce papers that looked bad… Despicable.The President handled this well
Nigella
That’s how Barry won his senator seat….leaked, sealed divorce papers.
If I understand the situation correctly, Shanahan’s wife punched him 9 years ago. Is that it? And there’s something about his son being violent. But Shanahan himself, anything he did wrong?
My understanding is he doesn’t want his family, his children, or ex, to be dragged through the mud of vile and vindictiveness, which is all the Democrat party has. That a man, or woman, who could serve this nation with honor is just fodder for their political games brings more shame to the party of the Donkey.
The transcript is very helpful as some of the questions are inaudible. Thank you.
I’m ready to “find out” a lot of things!
Which jerk asked this: ‘Q Why should Americans trust your administration to tell the truth about what’s going on with Iran? If we go to war, why should we believe you if you say why?“
LikeLiked by 1 person
@ChicagoBri
Just a guess…Acosta??
Sounds like a douchebag. At least that guy earned his silver today.
I thought the same thing…find out who the urnalist is and eject them from future pressers.
Is ‘urnalist’ a typo? Because I’m thinking URINAList might just be a good new name for the imbeciles who write and report fake news.
The show has begun LIVE!
You can scroll back if you want, also.
An actual journalist question: Mr. President, it’s been said there’s upwards of forty million illegal aliens in our country. How many do you think you can get deported?
An enemy of the people, democrat political operative fake journalist question: How many do YOU want to see deported, and are you talking about families and children?
Without attempting to respond to THAT question, I’d like to interject a different perspective that is entirely of my own making: “forty million(!) SLAVES, all in direct defiance of the 13th Amendment.”
And then … “millions more INDENTURED SERVANTS, indentured by the ‘sponsorship’ requirement of their ‘non-immigrant(!) visas.'” Indentured servants who permanently displaced millions of Americans from high-paying I.T. jobs (among others).
Sure, we can deport the “outright illegals.” But, one day, we must confront the infernal mechanism that imported =millions= of them here in the first place. Yes, we must.
“The next Civil Rights Movement.” You heard about it here first.
I do very-seriously enjoy “watching this guy go” … he knows implicitly what media jabs to accept, and what ones to defer. And, he handles each case with equal grace.
Why would the 9/11 compensation fund need to be around until 2090?
” From 2008 to 2010, Esper served as executive vice president of the Global Intellectual Property Center and vice president for Europe and Eurasia at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. He was hired as vice president of government relations at defense contractor Raytheon in July 2010. Esper was recognized as a top corporate lobbyist by The Hill in 2015] and 2016.”
100% establishment.
I guess that was April Ryan, the racist, who brought up the Central Park 5? Do people like her ever think about anything other than race?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Probably sex, but that would be all. These types don’t possess the discipline or intellect to learn an actual craft.
Gee, 100,000 plus to see 45 while 4 or 5 see Biden…Not one question? I-4 Corridor overwhelmingly for 45…nothing to see here? years and year on importance of Florida and I-4…2000 Election decided by less than 20,000 votes!
well, thats why they are the enemy of the people!
This is always my favorite part:
“THE PRESIDENT: Say it?”
Deport every illegal alien – drug smugglers, cartel gang members, farm workers, women and children, families – all of them are CRIMINALS! Deport them all! Our immigration laws are straight forward: If a citizen of a foreign nation wants to come to the USA, they do so legally and follow the laws. Every single illegal alien is a criminal – by law – and should be deported. Deport them all!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are either a nation of laws or a wannabee third world republic. They all must go.
Luke: Yes but first you have to catch them!
It is like the government trying to tax that $20 dollar bill in your pocket. As sure as hell you are not going to stay still or make it easy for the government to take your $20 bill! You will move!
My Grandfather taught us at a young age about that! As kids we would try and steal the $20 dollar bill from his fist while he sat in a chair. The only way we could succeeded was if all three of us gang tackled both of his arms at the same time! For a farmer he sure had quick hands! Sure was a fun game to play though!
Fight the communist democrat party as if America depends on it!
Fight the communist democrat party as if your children’s future depends on it!
Fight the communist democrat party as if your life depends on it!
Fight the communist democrat party as if the entire world depends on it!
Donald Trump has a minority of the congress on his side,
but he has the majority of American citizens on his side!
Let’s fight for our future beside Donald Trump, and you can tell your grandchildren
you were part of the team that saved America!
Our President Trump is like a ringmaster surrounded by jackals, hyenas and other snarling animals. He doesn’t even need a whip and a chair. He has everything under control.
Great analogy Elder. I will add that those jackals, hyenas and other snarling animals work by simple instinct. Easy to predict, easy to counter.
You can access OAN here and watch live
http://watchnewslive.tv/
He is the most transparent President in history. He talks to the media every time he leaves our house.
Can anyone remember one single time that Obama talked to the press that was not staged, teleprompted, and had his sycophants attending? I can’t.
Joe the plumber and that didn’t go well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can always count on April Ryan to race bait, no different today. She is such a fool.
An eight minute press conference and he covered numerous topics and answered 25+ questions. Amazing.
He doesn’t seem to avoid hard ones like the Center Park 5, and he pulled Linda Fairstein’s name out of his hat to use back at the nasty questioner.
Trump also pushes what he wants pushed. He knows he would be pushed about Shanahan, so he was prepared.
